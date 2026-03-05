Let’s talk about Yair Kleinbaum. Never heard of him? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. He’s not exactly a household name. But his recent proposal deserves to be — because it represents the logical endpoint of every “just this once” censorship demand we’ve watched unfold over the past five years.

Writing in JFeed, Kleinbaum looked at people like Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Candace Owens — individuals with whom you may agree or disagree, but individuals exercising their First Amendment rights nonetheless — and arrived at a rather... creative solution.

Here’s the sentence that should make every American’s blood run cold: “The posts by Candace Owens calling on citizens not to enlist, or the claims by Nick Fuentes that ‘America is not a Republic any longer’, and that ‘American soldiers are fighting for the Jews,’ do more than just voice an opinion. They do more than create demoralization, provide aid and comfort to the enemy. They directly or indirectly incite soldiers to defy their orders. We have reached a point where there is no choice but to take decisive action and arrest them.”

And arrest them where, exactly? Kleinbaum helpfully suggests “a facility similar to the Japanese internment camps of WWII.”

Let that sink in.

They want to put American citizens — whose only crime is speech — into concentration camps.

Not for actions. Not for violence. For words.

This is what “hate speech” laws always lead to. This is what every “misinformation” designation always foreshadows. This is the destination of every slippery slope.

The First Amendment exists precisely to protect unpopular speech. Popular speech needs no protection. It’s the speech that makes people angry — the speech that makes them want to lock you up — that the Constitution was designed to safeguard.

And if you need a case study in why protecting the First Amendment is necessary, look no further than what happened to Brian McGinnis. He’s a combat veteran, a Marine who actually served this country— multiple tours, the real deal. Yesterday, he showed up to a Senate hearing to exercise the very First Amendment rights he once wore a uniform to defend. He stood up and calmly told our leaders that we do not want to send our sons and daughters to die in another senseless war for Israel. His exact words: “Israel is the reason for this war. America does not want to fight this war for Israel.”

That’s it. That’s all it took.

What followed was a masterclass in authoritarian cowardice. The DC Police—spine-swapped, storm-trooper wannabes— descended on him like he was a suicide bomber instead of a middle-aged veteran exercising his constitutional rights. They swarmed him. They manhandled him. They broke his arm. In two places.

Seriously. Watch the video.

It will literally turn your stomach. This is what passes for law enforcement in our nation’s capital: roughing up a Marine while senators sit there like mannequins, pretending nothing is happening. And speaking of cowards: special mention goes to Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana, who lent a hand in this violent little spectacle. A sitting U.S. senator was involved in physically removing and breaking the arm of a peaceful protester. But Sheehy got to straighten his tie, smooth his hair, and go back to his seat while Brian McGinnis was hauled out in agony.

Meanwhile, the rest of them just sat there. Senior leadership. Four-star generals. Not one of them turned around. Not one acknowledged what was happening. Because McGinnis was standing up for the kids who will actually have to fight this war—the young men and women who do not want to go die for Israel. And for that, they treated him like a criminal.

They are complicit. Every single one of them who sat in silence, who ignored the brutality, who protected an unconstitutional war agenda over the people they swore to serve.



Oh, and for everyone who doesn’t know who this Marine is, listen to Nick Fuentes explain the situation clearly. Maybe this is why “they” want to put Nick and others like him in a concentration camp, he tells the truth, just like us.

Meanwhile, American Troops Are Dying

Let’s hear from Marjorie Taylor Greene — someone who actually supported Trump, who campaigned for him, who believed the promises. And now she’s standing in front of microphones saying what too many are thinking but are afraid to utter:

“We’re in another f**ing war, and American troops are being killed.”

She’s right. They’re dying. Right now. For what? For whom?

And according to Trump, there will likely be more American deaths, because “that’s the way it is.”

It’s amazing how casually you tell us more Americans will die, Mr. President. If you’re so confident in this conflict, why not send your own sons to the front lines? You seem perfectly comfortable sacrificing our children, just not yours.

We don’t want anyone to die. We were told these would be “surgical strikes”—a term designed to sanitize the reality of war. But there was no “surgical precision” in the ruins of an elementary school that we destroyed within the first 24 hours of the war. The strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, on Saturday morning — the start of the school week in Iran, when children were in class.

Shiva Amelirad, a Canada-based representative of the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations, told TIME that at least 108 children had been killed in the attack, according to information she received from sources in Minab. Other reports put the number closer to 170.

There was nothing “surgical” about slaughtering young girls who were learning their ABCs and dreaming about their future. This video breaks our hearts! All of these beautiful girls were killed in the attack.

ALL.OF.THEM.

In minutes, classrooms became mass graves. Backpacks became body bags. Parents didn’t identify their daughters by their faces. They identified them by their shoes. By hair clips. By school uniforms pulled from twisted concrete and shattered glass.

No Pentagon press release can sanitize that reality. No “we’re looking into it” can erase those images. No amount of “precision weaponry” propaganda can explain away an elementary school turned to dust with children inside.

In what universe is it OK to kill children? How on God’s green earth is that acceptable? What did they do to deserve death? How can we support this?

Tulsi Gabbard is now speaking out against this war, which is not a surprise considering her stance against the United States of America going to war with Iran in the past.

The USA has become a terrorist (along with Israel) by attacking Iran for doing absolutely NOTHING.

Iran was not attacking us. They had no plans to attack us.

Let us repeat that: Iran was not attacking the United States.

There was no Congressional declaration of war.

There was no existential threat.

There was no ticking clock.

In October 2024, Donald Trump said, “You’re not going to have a third world war with me.”

Well, that aged about as well as “I believe in the First Amendment” from the same people now demanding censorship.

The reality is that while we are instigating a world war, the current shape of our country is not all that great!

72% of Americans can’t afford health insurance.

58% of Americans can’t afford car insurance.

67% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.

31% of Americans can’t afford their back taxes.

50% of Americans are in credit card debt.

We are nearly $40 trillion in debt.

But sure. Let’s bomb Iran. That’ll fix the potholes. That’ll lower the interest rates. That’ll make groceries more affordable. That’ll make that $40 trillion disappear.

Never mind that most Americans are completely against this war. But that doesn’t matter to President Trump. He said it. “I don’t care what the polls say.” In other words, he doesn’t care about what you think. He doesn’t care about what we think.

And now, he’s saying there may be “boots on the ground.” Ground troops. In Iran. Let that sink in for a moment. Coming from the man that we have supported for over a decade, who denounced what happened in Iraq, said “no more foreign wars, no more regime change.” JD Vance promised it. Tulsi Gabbard promised it.

Ah, Tulsi. Remember the “No War With Iran” t-shirts? Remember the whole branding? The anti-war warrior who was going to stand up to the establishment? Yeah. How’d that work out? Where are those t-shirts now, Tulsi?

In 2016, Trump’s message was simple.

Drain the swamp.

Expose corruption.

Hold powerful politicians accountable.

It wasn’t just a campaign slogan. It was framed as a mission. A calling. He positioned himself as the outsider. The disruptor. The “President of Peace.”

Fast forward eight years.

Trump ran on these promises in 2024:

NO NEW WARS

AMERICA FIRST

But now that he’s in office, the rhetoric sounds different. The alliances look different. The foreign policy posture feels… familiar. The man who once criticized intervention now faces criticism for entering conflicts most Americans don’t want.

What does this Trump administration do other than cover up the Epstein files, embezzle money through government contracts, and bring us to war for Israel? He promised NO NEW WARS and AMERICA FIRST, but we’ve gotten NEITHER.

The Mathematics of Defeat

Despite what the warmongering neocon cheerleaders on TV or in Congress are screaming into their microphones, the USA is getting our butts kicked in this war with Iran. Spoiler alert: shouting “bomb them back to the stone age” doesn’t actually reload a single missile.

Let’s talk numbers. The part the war cheerleaders really don’t want you to do: the math. America is going to go bankrupt. Not metaphorically. Not in the “oh no, the deficit is high” sense. Actually, literally, mathematically bankrupt.

Here’s how the equation works when you’re playing checkers and Iran is playing 4D chess: Iran fires a $250,000 missile or a $35,000 drone. To stop that incoming mailbox full of explosives, it takes up to 11 Patriot Interceptors. Each one of those bad boys costs $4 million. That’s $44 million per incoming missile or drone.

And they’ve fired thousands.

You do the math. The U.S. simply can’t produce enough air defense munitions to keep up with Iran’s domestic production. Despite Trump literally saying the USA can fight “forever” wars. Does he think that the ammunition never runs out? Does he think there’s a Santa Claus warehouse somewhere staffed by elves with 3D printers?

In reality, most of the anti-air interceptor munitions are already near critical levels. If the U.S. can’t convince Iran to back down within about 10 days or so, the U.S. will be practically defenseless—for our bases, our naval vessels, and oh by the way, also for Israel itself.

The check is coming due.

And we’re paying with dollars we don’t have, for a war we can’t win, against an enemy we underestimated, with a commander-in-chief who still thinks this is a board game.

Former U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor just went on the record and completely shattered the illusion that we are winning this war. It is a disaster, and Iran is doing way better than we thought. Because, according to Macgregor, we aren’t just fighting Iran. He confirmed that Russia and China are sitting on the sidelines, feeding top-tier satellite intelligence directly to the Iranian government. They are tracking our every move. Think of it as the world’s most dangerous group chat, and the USA is not invited.

Because of this intelligence pipeline, Macgregor states Iran is experiencing “tremendous successes” against Israel and U.S. positions. His exact, chilling words? “All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbor installations are destroyed.”

Let that sink in. The bases we spent decades and billions constructing? Rubble. The harbor installations that project our naval dominance? Gone. Our regional footprint is collapsing so fast that the U.S. Navy is being forced to fall back on Indian ports just to survive. We’re not projecting power with “surgical precision.” We’re begging for a place to dock.

The Nuclear Lie That Won’t Die

Now, for those who still want to support Trump on this—because he’s just “protecting us from Iran since they’re weeks away from a nuclear bomb”—you need to keep reading.

First of all, Trump’s perspective has mysteriously evolved since 2020, back when he said it would be STUPID to attack Iran—pointing out that our roads, schools, tunnels, hospitals, and bridges are falling apart and that starting another Middle East war would be absolutely CRAZY.

Fast forward to today, and apparently the potholes magically paved themselves while we weren’t looking, because now he’s all in on bombing the exact country he said we’d be insane to fight. In the video above, Trump ends the quote with the goal of preventing “a nuclear-armed Iran.”

Here’s a fun fact they’re hoping you forget: Since 2003, when the Iranian nuclear program was scrapped, not a single piece of evidence has been presented—not by Netanyahu, not by the Israeli government, not by the IAEA, not by anyone—that the Iranian government ever pursued anything other than what it said it was pursuing: a nuclear energy program.

Not that the truth has ever stopped Netanyahu from using any opportunity to deploy cartoon-level propaganda tactics to convince the world otherwise.

In that video, he said that Iran would have nuclear bombs within 3 to 5 years…

And that was in 1995!!!

Really, Bibi? Seriously?

Of course, Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons. Not only did the IAEA repeatedly confirm that Iran never diverted any nuclear material into any military program, but even the U.S. intelligence community itself conceded that Iran was not trying to build a nuclear bomb.

Fearmongering over Iran’s nonexistent nuclear weapons program has been the basis for an extraordinary series of measures against the country for decades. Sanctions. Assassinations. Sabotage. And now, open war.

Maybe—just maybe—that was the point all along. Maybe the “nuclear threat” was just a FALSE PRETENSE to attack Iran.

So, WHY Did We Get Into This War? (Hint: It Wasn’t for You)

Let’s ask the obvious question that no one on cable news will touch:

Was Iran ever actually a threat to us?

Did Iran invade us? NO.

Did Iran open our borders to millions of unvetted migrants? NO.

Did Iran allow the CIA to take over the LAPD in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and sell crack cocaine to fund the Nicaraguan Contras? NO.

Is Iran spraying our skies with toxic chemicals? NO.

Is Iran allowing Dr. Fauci to remain a free man after pushing the deadly COVID-19 vaccine on hundreds of millions of people and causing thousands of documented adverse events? NO.

Actually, it’s our OWN GOVERNMENT that is doing—or allowing—all these things.

So why did we strike Iran?

Oh yeah—ISRAEL and NETANYAHU wanted to strike Iran.

That’s why.

What happened to AMERICA FIRST?

This seems to be ISRAEL FIRST and AMERICA LAST.

Leave it to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to deliver the most honest, damning statement of the entire conflict without even realizing he was confessing. He looked our “steadfast partner Israel“ straight in the eye and assured them, “Your mission is being executed.” Read that again. Not our mission. Your mission.

He just admitted on the record that the United States military is now functioning as the aerial artillery division of a foreign government. It’s a heck of a thing to watch a man stand at a podium and announce that he’s outsourcing his oath of office.

Our sons and daughters are dying for Bibi Netanyahu. Our billions are burning for Benjamins. And our military is being dismantled for a country that just admitted, out loud, that their god might actually be a demon. That’s right. Israel’s prime minister, Bibi Netanyahu, said that Iran burning a statue of Baal was a “symbolic declaration of war” against Israel.

Don’t really see how—unless Israel’s god is actually a demon?

But before we start throwing stones from our glass house, let’s look at the other side of this theological train wreck.

Iran has officially declared JIHAD against the United States and Israel. A formal religious decree has been issued citing Quran 22:39—granting divine permission to wage war against “Crusader aggression.”

Here’s what this actually means:

This is not political rhetoric . This is a RELIGIOUS WAR DECLARATION .

Every Shia militia across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen now has theological authorization to attack U.S. and Israeli targets.

Hezbollah. Houthis. Iraqi PMF. All activated under one fatwa.

The document calls on the ENTIRE Islamic world to mobilize.

This changes everything. A political war can be negotiated. A holy war cannot. We just entered the most dangerous phase of this conflict. If you’re not paying attention—start now. Iran has now threatened that Americans and Israelis will no longer be safe anywhere, even at home. They’re threatening everyone from New York to Tel Aviv.

Still not convinced this war is being run out of Tel Aviv?

For those who think we aren’t fighting this war on behalf of Israel, watch this video where Trump says he has no idea when the war with Iran will be over. He says, “Ask Bibi.” Kind of like saying: “Here’s my boss, Bibi, right here… ask him.”

Seriously, Trump? Ask Bibi? Really? Where’s your accountability to the American people as their President?

Speaking of accountability…

The Accountability Hall of Shame

Let’s play a little game of “Who Has Been Arrested?”

Remember when Elon and DOGE found all those BILLIONS of dollars of fraud in our government? WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED?

Remember all the FRAUDULENT childcare centers for Somalian illegals? WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED?

Remember all the voter fraud that has now been PROVEN in Fulton County, GA ? WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED?

Remember when Big Pharma pushed experimental vaccines on people without their consent? WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED?

Remember Benghazi ? WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED?

Remember the Epstein Files ? WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED?

Remember when the Biden administration colluded with Big Tech to CENSOR American speech? WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED?

The ANSWER to all these questions is… NOBODY!!

Zero. Zilch. Nada.

Not a single powerful person spent a single night in a cell. That’s not a justice system. That’s a protection racket. And while the “elites” are protected, everyday citizens like us are targeted for digital assassination.

When we were targeted for censorship, when our accounts were deleted and our reputations smeared, we didn’t roll over. We sued. And that’s exactly why we produced CENSORED. It tells our story and proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that we were targeted by our own government and multiple social media companies.

Here’s the thread that ties it all together—from the bombing of that school in Minab to the blacklisting of people like us who asked difficult questions and were censored.

First, they create a “hit list” of people whose speech they don’t like. They call it “fighting misinformation.” They call it “protecting public health.” They call it “countering hate.”

Then, they pressure private companies to de-platform those people. To shadow-ban them. To make them disappear from the public square.

Then, when that’s not enough—when the banned ideas start spreading through newsletters, podcasts, and Substacks like this one—they start talking about actual bans. Actual detention. Actual camps.

Yair Kleinbaum’s proposal isn’t an outlier. It’s the logical endpoint.

If speech is “killing people,” then silencing speech isn’t enough.

You have to silence the speaker.

If “misinformation” is a weapon, then the person wielding it isn’t a dissident—they’re an enemy combatant. And enemy combatants don’t get free speech rights. They don’t get due process. They don’t get citizenship protections.

They get camps.

Just like the Japanese Americans got in WWII. Just like the Muslims that Laura Loomer wants to round up. Just like everyone whose religion or politics offends the wrong people in the wrong moment. The pattern is running. It’s been running for decades. It’s just accelerating now.

We are living in an era where history doesn’t just repeat; it rhymes. When the curtain is pulled back to reveal the same individuals who warned Congress about Saddam’s “imminent WMDs” now feeding the same lines about Iran, what we see is a total failure of political independence and the “rules for thee, but not for me” philosophy in action.

Documentation of these shifting narratives is the first step toward understanding how the public is once again being prepared for the “heavy lifting” of a foreign war—and the domestic crackdown that always follows.

Our story—and the stories of the others who were silenced—is told in our latest film called CENSORED: The Fight for the First Amendment.

In our lawsuits against the “Censorship Industrial Complex,” we’re not just taking on Big Tech. We’re taking on government agencies that colluded to violate our First Amendment rights—and yours.

But here’s the reality:

This fight is expensive. VERY EXPENSIVE. We’re talking $500,000+ in legal fees—and we haven’t even gotten to trial yet.

We have invested everything we have into this fight.

LITERALLY—we’ve invested everything.

If you want to support our mission to share the truth with the world, then please help us out by donating to our legal fund.

STAND WITH US. FIGHT CENSORSHIP .

Because the next time they come for someone’s speech, it might be yours.

And apparently, they’ve already picked out the camp.

They’ve already identified the religion.

They’ve already decided who deserves to be “relocated.”

The only question left is whether you’ll speak up now—or wait until they come for you.

