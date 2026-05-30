The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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The Truth About Cancer
3d

FYI Read this entire Substack post and watch the videos before commenting. We are not the posting board for Netanyahu's paid influencers, bots, or people trying to funnel our large and very smart TTAC Community into your smaller websites, Substack posts, etc. We will remove everyone who is using our space as their posting board for lies and clout. You have been warned.

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Anna Rodgers's avatar
Anna Rodgers
4d

Bravo! My already high opinion of you both now is even far higher because of this article.

You are TRUE Christians who truly believe "thou shalt not kill".

Its unbelievable how many so called Christians are applauding what's going on in the middle east and do not seem to care that innocent children, women and citizens are being obliterated whilst we all watch in real time.

It is a very frightening time indeed and I dont think many people comprehend what may be ahead of us.

Thank you again Ty and Charlene for doing the right thing.

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