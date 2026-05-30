Before we begin, let us state something unequivocally: We are not opposed to the Jewish people. We are not opposed to our brothers and sisters of faith who happen to be Jewish. And we are certainly not opposed to the true, Biblical Israel, the Israel of God, which consists of all who place their faith in Jesus Christ, whether Jew or Gentile.

What we oppose, and what every honest Christian must oppose, is the secular, political, terroristic, expansionist government of modern Israel. A government that commits documented war crimes. A government that openly rejects Jesus Christ as Messiah and mocks Christians. A government that uses American tax dollars and American blood to carry out policies that look nothing like the Kingdom of God.

We have written extensively on this topic in our Substack, Biblical Israel vs. Modern Israel, where we lay out the scriptural case for distinguishing between God’s covenant people (believers in Christ) and the modern political entity established in 1948.

As we explain there, the apostle Paul makes clear in Galatians 3:16 that the ultimate “Seed” of Abraham is Christ alone, and all who belong to Him, whether Jew or Gentile, are the true heirs of the promise. Jesus Himself warned that physical descent from Abraham means nothing without repentance (Matthew 3:9). And in Matthew 21:43, Jesus declared: “Therefore I tell you, the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people producing its fruits.”

That “people” is the Church, which is composed of believers from every nation who confess Jesus as Lord.

So, to our Christian readers, we ask you to pause and reflect. Open your Bibles. Pray for discernment. And ask yourself these two questions:

Could God REALLY want us to blindly support a country that commits genocide against a captive civilian population — bombing hospitals, starving children, and killing journalists? Could God REALLY want us to blindly support a country that OPENLY HATES JESUS, where the vast majority of citizens reject Him as Messiah, mock and spit on Christians, and believe the Talmud, which decrees that Jesus is in hell, being boiled in feces? According to Israeli Orthodox rabbi Eitan Baghdadi, “There’s no end to the punishment of those who deceive and lead astray. Their suffering will only be equal to that of the cursed one [Jesus]. The Talmud says that the founder of Christianity has been sentenced to boil in feces! A pile of boiling feces! Excrement from the bowels of humans, cats, dogs, lions, and tigers!!”

The answer, we believe, is clear. And it is the opposite of what you hear from the pulpits of the politically compromised “Christian Zionists” who have traded the Gospel for geopolitical alliances.

With that clarification, let us proceed.

Now, turn on your television or scroll through your feed. What do you see? The same script, the same villains, the same orchestrated outrage — delivered fresh each morning like a prop in an ongoing play.

Oh, look. Another news cycle. Another “urgent threat” from Iran. Another bipartisan chorus in Washington demanding more money for Israel, more weapons for the IDF, and more of your tax dollars to fund a foreign government’s endless war machine.

You’ve heard this song before. The melody never changes. The lyrics are just recycled fear.

But what if the real terrorists aren’t the ones they’re pointing at on the evening news? What if the entire “Iran threat” narrative is a carefully constructed house of cards designed to hide a far more disturbing truth?

Buckle up!

The Prevailing Narrative: A Masterpiece of Inversion

The corporate media tells you that Iran is the primary state sponsor of terror. Iran is the arch-nemesis of Western civilization. Iran is the puppet master pulling the strings of every bad thing that happens in the Middle East.

This is a lie. A meticulously crafted, repeatedly chanted lie.

Consider the actual words of Iran’s president, recently addressed directly to the American people, words you will never hear on CNN, Fox, or MSNBC: “The Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe, or neighboring countries. Even in the face of repeated foreign interventions and pressures throughout their proud history, Iranians have consistently drawn a clear distinction between governments and the peoples they govern.”

Not exactly the rhetoric of a “crazed terrorist” leader, is it?

The letter continues, dismantling the fearmongering point by point: “Portraying Iran as a threat is neither consistent with historical reality nor with present-day observable facts. Such a perception is the product of political and economic whims of the powerful—the need to manufacture an enemy in order to justify pressure, maintain military dominance, sustain the arms industry, and control strategic markets. In such an environment, if a threat does not exist, it is invented.”

Read that again. If a threat does not exist, it is invented.

Iran’s president reminds Americans that his country has never initiated a war, not once in its modern history, despite possessing military superiority over many of its neighbors. He points out a staggering irony: the United States has concentrated the largest number of its forces, bases, and military capabilities around Iran, a country that has never attacked America first.

“Recent American aggressions launched from these very bases have demonstrated how threatening such a military presence truly is. Naturally, no country confronted with such conditions would forgo strengthening its defensive capabilities. What Iran has done—and continues to do—is a measured response grounded in legitimate self-defense, and by no means an initiation of war or aggression.”

He even reminds Americans of a forgotten history: relations between Iran and the United States were not originally hostile. The turning point was the 1953 CIA-backed coup d’état, an illegal American intervention that overthrew Iran’s democratic government, reinstated dictatorship, and stole Iran’s own resources. That was followed by U.S. support for the Shah’s brutal regime, backing Saddam Hussein during the 1980s war against Iran, and decades of crushing sanctions.

Yet even now, after all of that, the message from Tehran to Washington is not one of vengeance. It is one of clarity: “This raises a fundamental question: Exactly which of the American people’s interests are truly being served by this war? Was there any objective threat from Iran to justify such behavior?”

Iran’s president then asks the question that should keep every American awake at night: “Is it not also the case that America has entered this aggression as a proxy for Israel, influenced and manipulated by that regime? Is it not true that Israel, by manufacturing an Iranian threat, seeks to divert global attention away from its crimes toward the Palestinians? Is it not evident that Israel now aims to fight Iran to the last American soldier and the last American taxpayer dollar?”

That’s the heart of it.

Iran does not want to be our enemy. Iran has repeatedly chosen negotiation, fulfilled its commitments, and extended its hand in peace. The decision to withdraw from agreements, escalate toward confrontation, and launch acts of aggression was a destructive choice made by the U.S. government, specifically Donald Trump, on behalf of Bibi Netanyahu.

A deeper investigation reveals a far more disturbing truth. The government of Israel, its military apparatus (the IDF), and its powerful lobbying arm (AIPAC) have not only captured the foreign policy of the United States. They have become the most sophisticated, well-funded, and dangerous terrorist network in the world today.

They are the puppeteers of global conflict, using the United States as a willing, drooling proxy to execute a program of ethnic cleansing, resource theft, and regional destabilization that makes Iran’s activities look like a neighborhood dispute.

The Hijacking of American Sovereignty (And Your Tax Dollars)💰

Let’s start with the obvious: the United States government has been compromised. Not “influenced.” Not “lobbied.” Compromised.

The lobbying apparatus, led by AIPAC and supplemented by a revolving door of neoconservative think tanks (you know the names, they’re slobbering all over Fox and MSNBC like trained seals), has effectively turned the U.S. Congress into a subsidiary of the Israeli government.

That is not hyperbole. That is the documented mechanics of a captured state.

These interest groups have systematically purged any politician, Democrat or Republican, who dares to prioritize American interests over the expansionist ambitions of Israel’s leadership. Which brings us to the beautiful, glorious, inconvenient truth that the establishment hates.

This is PRECISELY why Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie have been attacked so viciously, with Trump himself slinging middle-school-bully nicknames like “traitor,” “bum,” “low IQ,” and “loser.” The so-called “traitor” (Greene) and the so-called “bum/loser” (Massie) are the very ones who have refused to take a single penny from the powerful, foreign-influenced lobby of AIPAC. Not one. Penny.

They’ve refused to sell out. Meanwhile, the guy who built his brand on “draining the swamp” is calling them names. So what’s really cornering him? Let’s follow the money, because it always, always leaves a trail.

Could Trump’s unhinged rage at the only two Republicans with clean hands have anything to do with the fact that AIPAC has funneled hundreds of millions into his coffers? Just askin’… 🤔

Wonder how much money our politicians, including President Trump, are getting from AIPAC? Let’s glance at the pro-Israel AIPAC scorecard/

Spoiler alert: it’s a lot. Like, “we own you” … a lot.

And speaking of Trump specifically, let’s talk about the “pivot.” Because it’s not just about money. It’s about a complete ideological surrender.

There’s more and more evidence that Trump’s whole rhetoric on Iran has changed pretty dramatically. And the most obvious explanation? AIPAC money and the political realignment that came with it. Follow the cash, kids. It always tells the truth.

Let’s just compare what things looked like before versus after.

In the older clip, Trump sounds like a completely different politician, because he was. Back then, he was skeptical of the Republican establishment. He questioned the entire Iraq War. He warned against getting dragged into another Middle East quagmire. He positioned himself as an anti-neocon, anti-endless-war figure, the guy who called out the Bush administration’s lies about weapons of mass destruction and promised to bring the troops home.

Now fast forward to more recently. Trump is fully aligned with the pro-Israel lobbying machine, and his tone has completely flipped like a pancake on a hot griddle. He started repeating the exact same rhetoric that was used to justify the Iraq War, except now the target is Iran instead of Iraq. Same song, different ayatollah.

This isn’t just some minor shift. This is a full embrace of the neoconservative playbook: hype up the threat, claim nuclear weapons are just around the corner, beat the drums, and justify confrontation. The fact that Democrats stood up and applauded only shows how bipartisan the war agenda has become. When Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham agree on something, you know the American people are about to get screwed.

So what explains Trump’s “pivot”? It’s definitely not new intelligence. It’s definitely not any new facts about Iran. No, the most obvious variable is AIPAC money and the political realignment that came along with it. Once that funding pipeline opened up, the rhetoric started changing pretty quickly. The anti-war Trump just disappeared — poof, like a magician’s assistant — and the war-mongering neocon Trump showed up in his place.

So no, it’s not a coincidence. It’s not a mystery. It’s a transaction. And the American people are the ones left holding the receipt.

The result is a U.S. foreign policy that wages endless wars for Israeli security, drains the American treasury to fund Israeli military technology, and isolates the United States from the global community, all in service of a foreign power. Not America. Not you. Them.

Let that sink in.

Our sons and daughters have died in the Middle East.

Our grandchildren are saddled with trillions in debt.

Our infrastructure is crumbling.

Our fellow Americans are unable to pay bills or buy food.

Our border is a sieve.

But sure, let’s write another blank check to a country that openly mocks Christians and laughs about it behind closed doors.

For what? So Israel can expand its settlements, steal more land, and maintain its death grip on American politics. This corruption of the American political system is not a bug. It’s the feature. The whole point. And it is the primary enabler of the terrorism that follows.

Oh yeah, we almost forgot. Because the revolving door never stops spinning.

Tulsi Gabbard recently “resigned” as DNI, and wouldn’t you know it, Senator Jim Banks has already floated Elise Stefanik as her potential replacement. The same Elise Stefanik who has consistently advocated for unconditional military aid to Israel. The same Elise Stefanik who has received nearly $1 million from AIPAC.

What a “coincidence”!?!?! 🇺🇸💸🇮🇱

It’s almost like there’s a pattern. It’s almost like the lobby doesn’t just buy votes … It buys appointments. It buys agendas. It buys people.

And while we’re connecting dots, here’s something Americans should know which will never appear on your evening news: there are roughly 800,000 to 900,000 settlers living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem right now. And here’s the kicker: none of them work. They live entirely off government funding, free housing, free healthcare, free everything. A welfare state within a welfare state. And our tax dollars pay for every single shekel of it.

So let’s recap: you’re working two jobs, can’t afford a down payment on a house, and your healthcare costs more than your rent. Meanwhile, nearly a million non-working settlers live rent-free, care-free, and tax-free on your dime, because AIPAC owns Congress, and Congress owns your wallet.

But hey. What do we know? We’re just the ones paying for it.

💀💰 The Massie Massacre: How $34 Million and AIPAC’s Wrath Destroyed the Most Honest Man in Congress

Just when you thought the puppet show couldn’t get any more transparent, along comes the political assassination of Congressman Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican so dangerous to the establishment that they had to spend record-breaking sums to bury him like a mob boss hiding a body.

Let’s set the scene. On May 19, 2026, Massie lost his Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District. The corporate media immediately spun it as a “Trump loyalty test.” Massie had dared to criticize the former president on occasion and voted against Trump’s agenda a few times, so surely that was the problem, right?

Wrong. So very, embarrassingly, transparently wrong.

What actually happened was the single most expensive House primary in modern American history, with over $34 million dumped into a single congressional race. That’s not a campaign. That’s a hostile takeover. And a staggering portion of that cash, over $9 million, came from one place: AIPAC.

For a primary. In Kentucky. Against a sitting congressman with a proven record of fiscal conservatism.

Ask yourself: why? What did Thomas Massie do to deserve the full weight of the Israeli lobbying machine crashing down on his head like a piano in a cartoon?

Massie’s crime was simple. He committed the unpardonable sin of treating Israel like any other country.

While the rest of Congress was falling over itself to pledge fealty, literally falling over each other to see who could grovel fastest, Massie did the unthinkable:

He voted against emergency military aid packages to Israel.

He argued that all foreign aid (including aid to Israel) violates both constitutional principles and fiscal conservatism.

While Israel was carrying out what numerous human rights organizations, UN experts, and even former Israeli officials have called “genocidal acts” in Gaza, Massie openly opposed using American taxpayer money to finance the slaughter.

For this, he had to be destroyed. Not defeated. Destroyed.

But here is where the story gets even darker. Massie had also become one of the most persistent Republican voices demanding the release of the Epstein files. He pressed federal agencies and the administration for full disclosure of records tied to the case. His insistence on transparency reportedly irritated Trump and the Republican establishment.

You see, Massie was a double threat. He challenged the Israel lobby, and he challenged the Epstein cover-up. Those two circles, as you might suspect, have significant overlap. The same billionaire donor class that funds AIPAC also populates the flight logs, the island guest lists, and the blackmail files that will never see the light of day as long as their political enforcers remain in power.

The primary became more than an electoral contest. It became a warning shot across the bow of America: dissent on Israel, foreign aid, or politically sensitive domestic scandals will carry consequences. Severe ones.

In his concession speech, Massie delivered a line so deliciously sharp it deserves its own standing ovation: “It took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”

He was not simply conceding defeat. He was identifying the terrain on which the battle had been fought. This was not a Kentucky primary. It was an election shaped by national donor networks, foreign policy alignments, and political enforcement mechanisms extending far beyond the district. It was an election held in Kentucky but decided in Tel Aviv.

What happened to Massie exposes a structural reality: there are policy red lines within the American system, and Israel sits among the brightest. Crossing those lines carries consequences, coordinated funding flows, nationalized opposition campaigns, coordinated messaging portraying dissent as extremism, and political isolation.

The signal is clear: You may challenge trade agreements, immigration policy, global institutions, or even party leadership. But challenging Washington’s alignment with Israel? Not allowed.

Massie was defeated for one reason: he challenged one of the most protected structures within American political life. Once that occurred, the Zionist machinery activated with remarkable speed. Enormous funds mobilized. Opposition networks unified overnight. Media narratives deployed. Political deterrence established.

“Massie Elimination” >> Mission Accomplished! 🎯

🔁🚫 The “One-Way Ratchet”: How They Silence Dissent

Now that we’ve seen how they enforce control, let’s talk about how they maintain it. Two ways: financial coercion and ideological blackmail. Simple, brutal, effective.

Any candidate who questions the “special relationship” is immediately branded an antisemite. Not debated. Not engaged with. Branded. The accusation alone is enough to end a career, because in Washington, guilt is assumed the moment the word leaves someone’s lips. No trial. No evidence. Just the scarlet letter, forever burned into your political obituary.

And if that doesn’t work? The opposition funding arrives like a tidal wave, with millions of dollars funneled to primary opponents who will repeat the talking points without question, like parrots with super PACs and no spine between them.

This has created what political scientists call a “one-way ratchet” in U.S. policy. The Overton Window on Israel has shifted so far to the extreme that even discussing the legality of its settlement projects, which every single human rights organization on the planet has called a violation of international law, is considered taboo. Not controversial. Not debated. Taboo. As in, don’t even think about it unless you want your career fed into a woodchipper.

Think about that. You can debate almost anything in America:

You can question election integrity.

You can question vaccine mandates.

You can question the official narrative on January 6th.

You can question whether the moon landing was filmed in a Hollywood basement or whether lizards control the Federal Reserve.

But ask one uncomfortable question about Israeli settlements, and you are excommunicated, cast out, shamed, financially ruined, and left to rot on the political trash heap. Show opposition to the war in Iran? Prepare to be branded an “antisemite” before you can finish your sentence.

And just when you thought the ratchet couldn’t tighten any further, along comes Project 545. Israeli intelligence operatives are now digitally stalking and harassing prominent anti-war voices in the United States. Let that sink in. A foreign government’s intelligence apparatus is actively targeting American citizens for the crime of speaking out against war. And they’re doing it under the direction of Trump’s own anti-terrorism czar.

Read that again. Slowly.

This is the very definition of foreign interference in the sovereignty of the United States. The same interference we claim to despise when Russia or China does it. But when Israel does it? Crickets. Silence. The sound of a political class that has completely surrendered its spine.

If Trump was not aware of this program, he needs to fire everyone who kept him in the dark and shut it down immediately. That’s what a real commander-in-chief would do.

But if Trump does nothing to stop it, if he lets this program continue, if he lets a foreign government operate digital surveillance and harassment campaigns against American citizens on U.S. soil, then we know exactly where his loyalties lie. He is complicit. And any president who turns control of U.S. intelligence agencies over to a foreign government should be removed from office. Period.

There is no middle ground here.

Either you stand for American sovereignty, or you don’t.

Either you protect American citizens from foreign harassment, or you’re not doing your job.

Either you’re the president of the United States, or you’re the president of Tel Aviv’s lobbying firm.

Choose one, Trump.

You see, this silencing of dissent is not a side effect. It is a core function of the propaganda system that protects the Israeli state from accountability. It is designed, funded, and executed with surgical precision. And now, apparently, with digital surveillance and harassment campaigns straight out of a police state playbook.

The mechanism is so brutally effective that the United States routinely vetoes United Nations Security Council resolutions that are critical of Israel, even those that merely call for compliance with international law. Not radical resolutions. Not one-sided condemnations. Just “please follow the basic rules of war that every other country is expected to obey.”

And the U.S. stands alone on the world stage, its credibility in tatters, its alliances frayed, its moral authority reduced to ash, all to protect a regime that operates with total impunity, tortures babies, murders women and children, and now digitally stalks American anti-war activists.

And they call Iran a rogue state. 🤯

🇮🇱💀 The IDF: “Most Moral Army” or Most Advanced Terror Organization?

Oh, this one is rich. Pour yourself a stiff drink, because you’re going to need it.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) is consistently described by Western media as the “most moral army in the world.” That tagline collapses faster than a Gaza high-rise under a 2,000-pound American-made bomb … the one you paid for, by the way.

Let’s be perfectly clear: the IDF has not just dabbled in terrorism. They have perfected it. They have turned it into a deranged art form, a “mad” science, and a line item on your tax return. They utilize the most advanced American weaponry, paid for by Americans who struggle to afford groceries, to inflict collective punishment on a captive civilian population that cannot run, cannot fight back, and cannot even leave.

That’s not defense. That’s a shooting gallery.

The siege of Gaza, often framed as a “security measure,” is a textbook war crime under the Geneva Conventions. Not “alleged.” Not “disputed.” Textbook. We’re talking about the deliberate starvation of a civilian population. The destruction of water infrastructure. The systematic targeting of universities, hospitals, schools, residential towers, and even journalists.

This is not warfare. This is the slow, mechanized extermination of a people. The use of “precision” munitions in high-density urban areas is a cynical, laughable lie. When an F-16 drops a 2,000-pound bomb on an apartment building in Gaza, with families inside, with children sleeping in their beds, there is nothing “precise” about it except the precision with which they destroyed an entire bloodline in three seconds. The claim that they are targeting “terrorists” is a cover for a policy of mass destruction and terror designed to render the land uninhabitable for the indigenous population.

You can’t grow crops on rubble. You can’t raise children in a mass grave.

This pattern has a name. The Israelis call it “mowing the grass” — periodic massacres to keep the Palestinian population subdued. That is a direct, documented military doctrine. Let that word sink in: doctrine. Not the actions of a few bad apples. Official policy. A strategy that deliberately kills journalists, medical workers, and children to send a message of total dominance.

If that is not the very definition of “terrorism” — violence against civilians for a political purpose — then words have no meaning.

The IDF actively applies the malevolent principles of the Dahiya Doctrine, named after a neighborhood in Beirut that was flattened by Israeli bombs in 2006. This doctrine dictates that disproportionate force must be used against any adversary to cause such immense destruction that the civilian population rebels against its own fighters.

This is a strategy that explicitly targets civilians as a method of warfare. Let’s not mince words. Let’s not hide behind “collateral damage” or “tragic mistakes.” They know exactly what they’re doing.

The goal is not to defeat an army. The goal is to make life so unbearably, catastrophically, soul-crushingly miserable for ordinary people — mothers, fathers, children, grandparents — that they finally snap and turn against their own resistance fighters. Break the people, and the resistance breaks with them. It’s psychological warfare dressed up in military jargon, and it’s as evil as it sounds.

And what does that look like on the ground? The video below shows something that happens almost every single day. Israel bombs refugee camps. Not military bases. Not weapons depots. Refugee camps. Places people fled to for safety.

Watch. Then ask yourself who the real terrorists are.

It’s sickening. It’s evil. It’s disgusting. And yes, before anyone reaches for their favorite deflection — it’s a war crime. Not “alleged.” Not “disputed.” A war crime, plain as day, captured on video.

It is a doctrine of terror. Not defense. Not “self-defense.” Terror. Pure, unvarnished, state-sponsored terror, the kind that would make any other nation a pariah, but for Israel earns a standing ovation on Capitol Hill. And the United States government funds it. Approves it. Provides diplomatic cover for it. And then has the audacity to call Iran the “axis of evil.”

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Oh, but we’re just getting started. Because the bombs are only half the story. The other half involves hands. Knives. Children. Things you can’t unsee.

In the horrific video below, a journalist describes how she witnessed the IDF terrorist army behead at least ten 5-year-old children in Gaza. 💀

Five. Year. Olds. Heads. Cut. Off. 💀

Let that land. Let it burn into your soul. Let it sit there like a hot coal that won’t stop smoldering.

These weren’t soldiers. These weren’t combatants. These weren’t “militants hiding among civilians.” These were kindergarteners. Children who probably still believed in monsters under the bed, never imagining the monsters would come from Israel, wearing uniforms and calling themselves “the most moral army in the world.”

And then ask yourself the hard questions — the ones that will get you called names if you say them out loud:

Why isn’t your pastor preaching about this?

Why isn’t your news anchor reporting this?

Why is your president supporting the country responsible?

Why are your tax dollars paying for the weapons that made this possible?

The silence is deafening.

And, no — before “Mr. Head in the Sand” rushes to the comments with “isolated incident” or “rogue soldiers” or “war is hell” — this is not a one-off. This is not an accident. This is the protocol. This is the pattern. This is what the IDF does.

Below is the disturbing video of the IDF capturing a 10-year-old Palestinian boy — a child, a child — whom they later butchered. 💀

For what? For being born in the wrong country? For having the wrong last name? For existing within a certain number of miles from a fence that Israel built on someone else’s land?

How in God’s name is this accepted? How is this not on every news channel, every front page, every presidential speech? If any other military on earth did this, we would be calling for war crimes tribunals. But because it’s Israel, we get a collective shrug and another billion dollars in “aid.”

Make it make sense. You can’t. Because it doesn’t.

Kudos to the BBC for actually reporting on an incident in the West Bank where IDF soldiers shot a Palestinian teenager and then watched for 45 minutes as he bled to death on the ground, taking pictures of him like he was a hunted animal and they were posing with their trophy.

Forty-five minutes. That’s not a “mistake.” That’s not “crossfire.” That’s entertainment.

How grotesque. How inhumane. How utterly, irredeemably evil. You don’t watch a human being bleed out for nearly an hour unless you have lost every last shred of your own humanity. This is what state-sponsored terrorism looks like. And they’re doing it with your money.

But sometimes the IDF gets tired of just murdering one or two or ten or twenty innocent children. Sometimes they need more blood.

So they employ a tactic so vile, so beyond the pale of any civilized military doctrine, that it defies belief: the triple-tap.

What does this mean? It means they bomb a civilian target — a home, a school, a refugee camp, a marketplace — filled with innocent people. Then they wait. They wait for the rescue workers to arrive. The grandmothers searching through rubble for their grandchildren. The volunteers pulling crushed bodies from the concrete. The medics rushing to save the still-breathing.

And then they bomb again.

And when a second wave of rescuers — neighbors, parents, strangers — rushes in to pull the survivors from the second bombing? They bomb a third time. Just to make sure the body count is high enough. Just to make sure the terror is complete.

Let’s look at the attack on the town of Mayfadoun, Lebanon, which happened in mid-April. The Israelis bombed the town, killing dozens of women and children. When the team of health workers tried to rescue the victims who were still alive, the IDF bombed them again. Then, when a second team from the Islamic Health Association headed to the site to rescue the second wave of victims, it too was attacked.

These are flagrant war crimes. Not “alleged.” Not “disputed.” Flagrant. The kind that would get any other military leaders dragged to The Hague in chains. But for the IDF? Just another “day at the office.” Another Tuesday. Another round of killing people who were trying to save people.

That’s not warfare. That’s a sport.

But there’s more, because the IDF’s depravity has no bottom.

Israeli soldiers tortured a 1-year-old baby in central Gaza in an attempt to force the child’s father to confess during interrogation, Palestinian television reported.

Let that sentence sit there. A one-year-old baby. Name: Karim. Age: twelve months. Crime: existing.

According to witnesses, soldiers extinguished cigarettes on his leg. Drove a nail into his flesh. All in front of his father, because the real target was not the child, but the man’s soul. Break the father by breaking the baby. That’s the IDF’s interrogation manual, apparently.

And let’s be clear: this is not the act of a few “rogue soldiers.” This is systemic. This is doctrine. This is what happens when a military is given unlimited American weapons, unlimited American funding, and zero American accountability.

So go ahead. Defend this. Defend the “most moral army in the world” while they slice the throats of five-year-olds, triple-tap rescue workers, and drive nails into the legs of infants.

We’ll wait.

In what twisted, depraved world is it acceptable to torture a child? Seriously?!?! And in what universe is it anything short of pure evil to massacre starving women and children who are begging for crumbs?

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Watch the video below. A 25-year U.S. Army veteran, someone who has seen war’s horrors firsthand, describes the cold-blooded murder of Amir. This little boy walked 12 kilometers—barefoot, emaciated, desperate—to a GHF aid site in Rafah, in southern Gaza. He gathered scraps and crumbs no one else wanted. Then, with the last bit of strength in his tiny body, he placed his skeletal hands on a soldier’s face and said “thank you” in English. Thank you. For scraps. For crumbs.

And then he turned and walked back to a group of starving women and children. That’s when the IDF shot him dead. They executed him. Not accidentally. Not as “collateral damage.” Deliberately. Brutally.

The IDF is not a military. They are completely evil animals. 😠

Our hearts are literally shattered into pieces for the THOUSANDS of innocent Palestinian women and children butchered in cold blood by these depraved, devilish IDF soldiers.

In the video below, watch as Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour is moved to tears at the UN, tears that should burn the conscience of every world leader, while he details the slaughter of over 1,300 children since the so-called “ceasefire.” Let’s be clear: those children weren’t killed by some natural disaster or accident. They were murdered. Systematically. By IDF bullets, bombs, and deliberate starvation tactics.

Hospitals lie in ruins because the IDF targeted them. Aid remains blocked because the IDF won’t allow it through. And families with mothers clutching dead infants and fathers digging through rubble with bare hands are left to die a slow, agonizing death while the world watches in cowardly silence.

This isn’t a “conflict.” This is a calculated massacre of innocents by an army drunk on impunity. Shame on them. Shame on every government that enables it. Including the USA!😠

Christians, conservatives, libertarians, self-proclaimed “pro-life” warriors — how can you support this? Where is the outrage? Where are the press conferences? Where is anything besides crickets and conditioned silence?

And this is just the tip of the iceberg!

Below are just a few examples of recent IDF torture of humanitarian peace activists on a flotilla that was trying to bring food, medicine, and aid to victims in Gaza. Think of the pure evil it takes to do this to people who are not soldiers, not combatants, not threats — just humanitarians trying to help others.

This is devilish behavior by the IDF. Pure evil. Yet you still support this? Don’t deflect and say something stupid like “Well, Iran does worse things.” That’s NOT the issue at hand. The issue is: HOW CAN YOU, as a MORAL PERSON or even a CHRISTIAN, support torture?

Got a valid answer? No. We didn’t think so.

All 428 activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla were released and deported to Turkey and Greece following their detention, after dozens of boats carrying activists and aid for Palestinians set sail from Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. After returning home, freed passengers (including Australian, Irish, American, French, and Italian citizens) detailed systematic torture, stating they were beaten, hit with Tasers, and subjected to over a dozen sexual assaults, including rape.

In the video below, several Irish citizens describe the torture. Where is the Irish government? Where is Catherine Connolly, the current President of Ireland?

Below is a video of Dr. Margaret Connolly, the sister of President Catherine Connolly, saying that she is ashamed of the Irish government for their lack of response.

In the video below, British student activist Hasnain Jafer, who was released after detention by Israeli forces during the Flotilla mission, describes the torture. Where is the King? Where is Parliament? Where are the MPs? Is this acceptable for Israel to treat British citizens like this?

Below is a video of a member of “Doctors Against Genocide” — a medical doctor who was tortured and wants to free Palestine and free humanity.

Below are a few of the men who were tortured with shocking details, pleading with the world to wake up and help stop this torture and inhumanity from Israel.

Below is the video of an AMERICAN CITIZEN — one of many who were captured and tortured. Where are you, President Trump? Marco Rubio? Governors? Congress?

American leaders, where are you? Keep in mind that this is a small fraction of what the Palestinians have endured at Israel’s torturous hands for decades.

Here’s a U.S. Marine describing his disgust at how our “greatest ally” (Israel) just committed piracy in international waters. 22 civilian aid boats seized. 200+ people detained. Engines smashed. Boats were left stranded in a storm.

Real humanitarian! (That’s sarcasm, in case you couldn’t tell.)

Aren’t food, medicine, and shelter human rights? Not if you’re the IDF or Israel, apparently.

Let’s not forget Australia. In the video above, an Australian citizen describes the sexual assaults and torture from the IDF. Where is the Australian Prime Minister? Why are we allowing Israel to starve the people of Palestine and commit genocide there?

And here is a French woman describing the torture. This video is in French, but it is transcribed. She has a hard time explaining in words what the IDF soldiers did to her, because some things are beyond language. They are monsters.

And here is a video of the flotilla activists who arrived in Turkey on a ship being interviewed about the torture from Israel, including citizens and delegates from Ireland, Norway, USA, and Turkey.

Quick question… if IRAN were to kidnap 200 U.S. citizens in international waters and then beat, rape, and torture them, wouldn’t we be sending in the Navy SEALs or Delta Force or missiles to attack Iran and obliterate them for that?

But when Israel does this, we don’t even get a peep from President Trump?

Oh yeah, we almost forgot. Trump was too busy posting AI alien photos and AI photos of himself with a golden statue. Priorities.

And then there was a flotilla in October 2025 that was also intercepted in international waters by the IDF, and the passengers were also tortured. Here’s the account from a JEW named David Adler who joined the flotilla to Gaza. He has the moral clarity, moral conviction, and courage to resist Zionism and do the right thing to stop these crimes against humanity that Israel commits every day.

As we have said before, we support good, moral Jewish people. We stand with them. But we resist the tyrannical, terroristic government of Israel and the IDF. That is not antisemitism. That is called telling the truth, something the mainstream media has completely abandoned.

And just when you thought U.S. lawmakers couldn’t possibly sink any lower in their shameless groveling before a foreign government, along comes the 2027 NDAA to prove you wrong.

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While all that torture and flotilla-interception business was happening, Congress was busy doing the “Lord’s work.” 😡 Specifically, burying Section 224 deep inside the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, a provision that doesn’t just send Israel more billions (as if $200 billion since 1948 wasn’t enough) but actually proposes fusing the U.S. and Israeli militaries together. We’re talking joint AI, quantum weapons, autonomous systems, cyberwarfare, and “data fusion,” which is Washington-speak for “the IDF gets to scroll through America’s military surveillance files like they’re Instagram reels.”

So, if you want to be joined at the hip to a foreign government whose own soldiers have bragged on video about raping prisoners, whose military tortures activists in international waters, and whose leaders openly cheer on a genocide that has killed more than 15,000 children, then congratulations: Section 224 is your fantasy come true.

For those of us who think this is a horrible idea, what do we do about it? We fight this thing with every tool we have left. Call your congressional representative, yes, even if they’re a “pro-Israel Democrat” or a “MAGA Republican,” and tell them in no uncertain terms that voting for Section 224 is voting to make the United States a co-signer to war crimes. Flood their phone lines. Pack their town halls. Demand that this provision be stripped from the NDAA during conference committee, and if it isn’t, then whip every “NO” vote you can find when the final bill hits the floor.

And while you’re at it, remind them that the American people are sick of funding a genocide, with poll after poll showing that a majority of Americans support a ceasefire and conditional military aid. So let’s make 2027 the year Congress learns that fusing our military with an apartheid state isn’t a “defense initiative.” It’s a betrayal of every American soldier who thought they were serving the Constitution, not Netanyahu’s latest land grab. Stop the fusion. Strip the section. No more blank checks for torture.

Now then, back to the boogeyman of the week...

Manufacturing Enemies: The “Iran Threat” as the Perfect Boogeyman

Now we arrive at the heart of the deception. The rotten core of the apple. The place where the lie becomes so big that even the liars start believing it.

Why do they keep spewing the same rhetoric about Iran?

First, it provides endless cover for Israeli expansionism. By painting Iran as a genocidal, existential threat, Israel can justify its own undeclared nuclear arsenal (which it refuses to inspect, by the way, because rules are for other countries) and its own terroristic, aggressive wars of conquest.

The “Iran threat” is the perfect boogeyman. It unites the West around a flagging imperial project. It distracts from the reality of the Palestinian genocide. And it ensures that defense contractors get their quarterly bonuses while children in Gaza get bombs for breakfast.

Second, the Iran narrative is used to seize more land. Watch how it works, because it’s not magic, it’s propaganda: Israel claims “Iranian entrenchment” in Syria. This serves as a pretense for Israel to illegally bomb Syrian territory at will, expand its Golan Heights occupation, and steal Syrian oil. Rinse, repeat, collect land.

Let’s be very clear about this, because clarity is the enemy of propaganda:

Iran has not invaded a single country in centuries. Not one. Not recently. Not ever in modern history.

Israel, however, has launched multiple invasions, occupations, and wars of aggression against its neighbors. It occupies Syrian land. It occupies Palestinian land. It occupies Lebanese land. It bombs targets in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon with impunity, and then calls Iran the destabilizing force.

The so-called “terrorist octopus” with its head in Tehran is a projection, a psychological trick. The actual octopus has its head in Tel Aviv, with tentacles reaching deep into the U.S. Congress, the Pentagon, and every major newsroom in America. And those tentacles are squeezing.

Consider this: the United States has spent trillions of dollars fighting wars in the Middle East that have directly benefited Israel by destroying its regional rivals. Iraq? Gone. Syria? Shattered. Libya? A failed state with open slave markets. All of these countries were secular, relatively stable, and posed no existential threat to the United States. But they were obstacles to Israeli regional dominance. And so they had to go.

So the “bought-and-paid-for-by-AIPAC” neoconservatives, many of them dual citizens with deep ties to the Israeli government, sold the American people a bill of goods. Weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The “responsibility to protect” in Libya. Regime change in Syria.

And every single time, Israel benefited. Every single time, the United States paid the price in blood and treasure, in coffins draped with flags, in veterans abandoned by the system they served, in trillions of dollars that could have rebuilt American infrastructure.

This is not a “war on terror.” This is a war for Israel. And the sooner you accept that, the sooner you’ll understand why the drums never stop beating.

The narrative that Iran funds terrorism across the globe is another inversion, a hall of mirrors designed to confuse and exhaust you into submission.

Yes, Iran provides support to resistance groups that oppose Israeli occupation. Groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, which are primarily labeled “terrorist” because they resist an illegal occupation. Let’s do a thought experiment: if Canada invaded the United States and stole half our land, and we resisted — with violence, because that’s what resistance looks like — would we be “terrorists”? Of course not. But definitions change when the victim is Palestinian.

Now compare that to Israel. Israel operates a global network of assassination, sabotage, and intelligence-gathering that is far more extensive, more deadly, and more sophisticated than anything Iran has ever dreamed of.

The Mossad has a proven track record of:

Assassinating scientists in Iran

Bombing nuclear facilities in sovereign nations

Engaging in political interference around the world

Running honeypot operations to blackmail foreign officials

Stealing passports, identities, and operating death squads Share The Truth About Cancer

But you won’t hear about that on the evening news. Because the evening news is brought to you by the same people who benefit from keeping you scared of Iran — the same defense contractors, the same AIPAC-funded pundits, the same “news readers” who have never asked a tough question in their careers. Why would they? Their employers are owned by the same conglomerates that sell weapons to both sides and call it “foreign policy.”

So instead of learning about Mossad’s assassination squads or the global surveillance state Israel has built, you get another segment about Iran’s “nuclear ambitions” — which, by the way, have been “two weeks away” for the last thirty years. But don’t let that stop the fear train.

Here’s the thing about controlling the narrative: you don’t just control what people think today. You control what they remember. And if you can erase the past, you can justify anything in the present. Which brings us to a little history lesson, the kind that will never, ever appear on your evening news. The kind that gets you banned, shadow-banned, or “fact-checked” into oblivion.

Because if Americans knew this history, the entire house of cards would collapse.

The Nakba: The Suppressed Foundation of a Terror State

Here is the history they don’t want you to know. The history that will get you banned from Twitter, demonetized on YouTube, and called an “antisemite” by people who have never read a single page of actual history.

The modern Israeli state was founded on a campaign of ethnic cleansing known as the Nakba — Arabic for “the catastrophe” — because that’s what it was: a systematic, deliberate, and brutally executed terror campaign to empty Palestine of its indigenous population.

In 1948, between 750,000 and 900,000 Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homes. Villages that had existed for centuries were wiped off the map, not just destroyed, but erased, plowed over, and replaced with pine forests so no one would ever know they were there. Massacres were committed, whole families shot in their homes, women raped, and children killed. Survivors were driven into refugee camps where their descendants remain to this day, stateless, hopeless, and largely forgotten.

That was 76 years ago. And those refugee camps? They’re still there. Still overcrowded. Still impoverished. Still waiting for the world to care.

This foundational act of mass terrorism, and let’s call it what it is, because sugarcoating helps no one, is not taught in Western schools. It is actively denied by the Israeli state, which has passed laws criminalizing any commemoration of the Nakba. You read that correctly. It is illegal in Israel to even remember what happened. That’s not allowed. That would make people uncomfortable.

The academic and media censorship apparatus ensures that any discussion of this history is instantly labeled “anti-Israel” or “antisemitic,” effectively blocking it from mainstream discourse. This mirrors the broader censorship of alternative voices that happens in the West across a range of topics. From vaccine safety to election integrity to the origins of COVID-19, the mechanism is the same: shame, de-platform, destroy, and disappear. This is what they tried to do to us during COVID, and it’s why we filed a massive lawsuit against the “Censorship Industrial Complex.”

The same mechanisms used to silence doctors who questioned the mRNA jabs are used to silence historians who mention the Nakba. The same fact-checkers who “debunked” stories about censorship are the ones doing the censoring. It’s the same playbook. Different targets. Same authoritarian impulse dressed up in “community guidelines” clothing.

And here’s the punchline they don’t want you to realize: if you can erase the Nakba, if you can make 900,000 expelled people disappear from history, then you can justify anything.

The genocide in Gaza? Just “security.”

The settlements? Just “disputed territory.”

The bombing of refugee camps? Just “military necessity.”

But the truth has a way of leaking out. Slowly. Painfully. Irrepressibly. And once you know about the Nakba, you can’t “un-know” it. Once you see the cracks in the foundation, you can’t pretend the house is stable.

💰 The Financial Architecture: Why They’ll Never Stop

Now that you know the bloody foundation, let’s talk about the reinforced steel beams holding this whole rotten structure together. Because nothing, absolutely nothing, in Washington happens by accident. And the endless flow of money? That’s not a bug. That’s the operating system.

This censorious system is not just about politics. It is about protecting a financial structure that benefits a very small, very wealthy, very connected group of people at the expense of everyone else.

The petrodollar. The dominance of the U.S. dollar. The global financial system. All of it is intertwined with the Israeli-American alliance. Challenging Israel is seen as challenging the entire system of Western financial and military hegemony, and that is a threat the establishment cannot tolerate. So they don’t. They crush it. They bury it. They call you names until you go away.

This is why the “war on terror” is a permanent war. Not a war with an end date. Not a war with a victory condition. Permanent. As in, forever. As in, your grandchildren will be fighting it if you don’t wake up.

Why? Because permanent war is a profit center for the military-industrial complex. It is a justification for the surveillance state. It is a tool to crush national sovereignty and centralize power in Washington and Tel Aviv. And it works beautifully if you’re one of the people cashing the checks.

Let’s do the math, shall we?

Peace = no more weapons sales. No more “emergency aid packages.” No more excuses to veto UN resolutions. No more blank checks written with your grandchildren’s future. Defense contractors go bankrupt. Lobbyists lose their influence. Influencers lose their $7K bonuses from Israel.

War = Lockheed Martin stock goes up. Raytheon stock goes up. AIPAC raises another billion. Congress stands and applauds. And the bombs keep falling on children halfway around the world.

So they keep the pot boiling. They keep the fear alive. They keep the money flowing. And they need an enemy — a boogeyman, a villain, a face to put on the poster — to make it all work.

Enter Iran. Stage left. Cue the scary music.

🕊️ The Path to Peace (If They’d Let It Happen)

Here’s the part where we’re supposed to be “hopeful” and “optimistic” and tell you that change is just around the corner if we all hold hands and vote harder.

We’re not going to do that. Because hope without action is just wishful thinking, and wishful thinking is what got us here.

The solution to the chaos in the Middle East is not more war with Iran. It is not more “precision” bombs dropped on apartment buildings and schools. It is not more surveillance, more sanctions, more “targeted killings,” or more Trump promising to end wars while simultaneously starting new ones.

The solution is ending the United States’ subservience to Israel. Full stop. No asterisks. No “but what about...” No “yes, but the Bible says...” Ending it.

The first step is to break AIPAC’s stranglehold on American elections and Congress. Americans must demand that their foreign policy serve their interests. Peace. Prosperity. Non-intervention. Roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare. Not endless war for a foreign power that mocks you behind your back and calls you a useful idiot when the cameras are off.

The second step is to hold the Israeli government and its military leaders accountable for war crimes. We must enforce the Leahy Laws, which prohibit aid to foreign military units that commit gross violations of human rights, even when that foreign military is Israel. Especially when it’s Israel.

The third step is to tell the truth. To call the Nakba what it was. To call the siege of Gaza what it is — a slow, mechanized starvation campaign. To call the settlements what they are — theft of land, plain and simple, no euphemisms, no “disputed territories,” no “security measures.” Theft. And to say out loud, without flinching, that the “most moral army in the world” murders children, tortures babies, rapes detainees, and bombs rescue workers.

The fourth step is to stop pretending that Trump, or any other politician who takes AIPAC money, is going to save us. They won’t. They can’t. They’re compromised. The only people who can save America are Americans. And that means you.

💀 Conclusion: The Real Terrorists Don’t Wear Headscarves

Let’s cut the crap. Let’s drop the diplomatic language. Let’s say what we actually mean. The real terrorists of the world do not wear headscarves. They do not hide in caves. They do not drive pickup trucks with machine guns mounted on the back while shouting “Allahu Akbar” for a grainy YouTube video.

They wear expensive suits in lobbying offices on K Street. They pilot American-made F-35s over refugee camps, drop 2,000-pound bombs on apartment buildings, and then call it a “surgical strike.” They write the op-eds that smear dissidents as “antisemites” from the comfort of their corner offices at the Washington Post and the New York Times. They control the algorithms that silence the truth, de-platform the witnesses, and elevate the propaganda. They sit behind polished desks in Tel Aviv and Washington, D.C., and they sign off on policies that kill children, and then go home to their gated communities, pour themselves a glass of expensive wine, and sleep like babies.

And they have a name for what they do. They call it “self-defense.” They call it “counter-terrorism.” They call it “the special relationship.”

We call it what it is: state-sponsored terrorism, funded by your tax dollars, enabled by your silence, and defended by your politicians.

The “Iran threat” is a distraction. A manufactured boogeyman. A tired, recycled script, written in Tel Aviv, edited in Washington, approved by AIPAC, and broadcast into your living room every night, used to justify an endless war of conquest and resource theft.

The real axis of terror runs from Tel Aviv to Washington, D.C. It is well-funded. It is well-protected. It is well-armed. And it must be dismantled if humanity is to have any hope of a just and peaceful future.

The truth is out there. But you must be willing to look beyond the propaganda. You must be willing to question everything, including the narratives you’ve been fed since kindergarten, including the “news” anchors you trust, and including the “pastors” who tell you to bless Israel no matter what it does.

And you must be willing to say the words they don’t want you to say — the words that will get you called names, banned from platforms, and shouted down by people who have never read a single page of history: Israel is not our ally. It never was. And the sooner we break free from its grip, the safer the world will be.

Not “safer for Israel.” Not “safer for the oil companies.” Safer for everyone. Safer for the children of Gaza. Safer for the farmers in Lebanon. Safer for the activists on the flotillas. Safer for the American soldiers who keep getting sent to die for a foreign power. Safer for you.

✝️ A Word to the Christians

In all love and respect — and we mean that genuinely, because we know many of you are wrestling with this — if you are a Christian who has read this entire article, watched the videos, seen the horror of the IDF and Israeli government with your own eyes, yet you still support Israel because they are “God’s chosen nation,” then you are now PART OF THE PROBLEM.

Not on the sidelines. Not accidentally. Not “just following my pastor.” Part of it. An active, willing participant in the machinery of atrocity.

Let’s ask some simple questions — the kind that Sunday school should have prepared you to answer:

Would Jesus support genocide in Gaza?

Would Jesus support the torture of civilians — or anyone, for that matter?

Would Jesus condone the rape and sexual abuse committed by IDF soldiers, the kind documented by human rights groups?

Would Jesus cheer as a 1-year-old baby has cigarettes extinguished on his leg and a nail driven into his flesh, all to make his father talk?

Would Jesus call for the starvation of an entire population?

The answer is obvious. It’s so obvious that asking the question feels almost absurd. And yet millions of Christians, millions of people who claim to follow the “Prince of Peace,” continue to defend the indefensible, citing prophecy, citing theology, citing “God’s covenant,” citing anything except the actual words of Jesus Christ.

You know what Jesus said. You know what Jesus did. He healed the sick. He fed the hungry. He stood with the oppressed. He drove the money changers out of the temple. He never once — not once — blessed an empire, endorsed an army, or told his followers to support genocide.

And yet here we are.

If you support a regime that tortures babies, bombs refugee camps, rapes detainees, starves civilians, and calls it “self-defense,” you are not following the Prince of Peace. You are following something else entirely, something that wears his name like a mask while serving a very different master.

And you need to ask yourself some very hard questions before you close this tab, go back to your day, and pretend you didn’t see what you just saw.

We must resist the tyrannical, terroristic government of Israel and the IDF. We resist their AIPAC lobby. We resist their money. We resist their propaganda. We resist their bombs, their torture, their murder, their war crimes, their settlements, their siege, and their lies.

That is not antisemitism. That is moral clarity, something in very short supply these days.

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