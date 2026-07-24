The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Maureen J. Ogonowski's avatar
Maureen J. Ogonowski
5d

For many years now I have been following the Bollinger's health journey (before the COVID) and I feel very blessed to have been among those to be informed. They actually make me feel like part of their family because they are so invested in our health and well being. A big "Thank You" doesn't seem enough for all that you do, so I always include them & their family in my daily prayers.

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linda collins's avatar
linda collins
5d

These are the most spectacularly well-written articles I have ever seen! Kudos to the Bollingers!

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