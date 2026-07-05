They called it a “conspiracy theory.”

For decades, if you talked about CIA mind control, brainwashing, and illegal human experimentation, you were labeled a “kook.” A “tinfoil hat.” A “conspiracy theorist.”

Then the truth came out.

MKULTRA was real. And it was worse than anyone imagined.

What They Don’t Want You to Know...

Between 1953 and 1973 (and some believe it still continues today), the CIA ran a secret program that:

Dosed unwitting American citizens with LSD … in bars, brothels, even hospitals.

Subjected mental patients, prisoners, and “wayward children” to electroshock, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and psychological torture.

Paid prostitutes to spike drinks with LSD while agents watched through two-way mirrors in what became known as Operation Midnight Climax.

Implanted electrodes into dogs’ brains and successfully controlled them via remote control —proven in declassified 2018 documents.

Experimented on 1,600 Nazi scientists brought to America under Operation Paperclip—including biological warfare specialists.

All of this was funded by YOUR tax dollars. Authorized at the very top of the U.S. intelligence apparatus.

And when it was exposed? CIA Director Richard Helms personally ordered every file burned. Four people spent an entire day tearing and burning 152 files. Gottlieb had his personal papers destroyed by his secretary before he retired.

The program’s chief architect, Sidney Gottlieb, retired to “write poetry.” No one went to prison.

And Now? They’re Declassifying MORE

Just this past week—July 2026—Congress held the first hearing on MKULTRA in 49 years.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) is demanding answers. New boxes of documents have been discovered. Investigative journalist Tom O’Neill, who spent 20 years investigating, testified under oath that Jack Ruby, who murdered JFK “patsy” Lee Harvey Oswald, was treated by psychiatrist Louis Jolyon West, who conducted LSD and hypnosis experiments for the CIA and was a confidant of Gottlieb. West was ordered by Helms and Gottlieb to declare Ruby insane “to keep him from telling his story.”

O’Neill also testified about a 1956 report where West claimed he had learned how to replace “true memories” with false ones—the “Holy Grail” of MKULTRA.

But the Ruby-Oswald connection runs even deeper than you’ve been told.

Jack Ruby didn’t just know Oswald … he knew him well. Ruby owned the Carousel Club, a Dallas strip bar, and was a well-known figure in the Dallas underworld. According to the Dallas Times Herald (May 22, 1975), Oswald hung out with Ruby at the club just nights before the assassination. Jada Conforto, a Carousel Club dancer who spoke about the Ruby-Oswald connection on the night JFK was killed, died in a mysterious motorcycle accident before she could testify to the Warren Commission.

Even more chilling: Wally Weston, the Carousel Club’s master of ceremonies until five days before the assassination, recalled that Ruby introduced him to “some friends from Chicago” on November 17, 1963, just five days before JFK was killed. According to attendee Myron Thomas Billet (aka Paul Bucilli), in that room were Jack Ruby, Lee Harvey Oswald, mob bosses Sam Giancana and John Roselli, an FBI agent, and Billet himself.

The discussion? A hit on JFK. Giancana and Billet left, not wishing to take part. Five days later, JFK was dead. Two days after that, Ruby walked into Dallas police headquarters, past dozens of cops and reporters, with a loaded gun and shot Oswald dead on live television.

Ruby later said from prison: “Everything pertaining to what’s happening has never come to the surface. The world will never know the true facts... The people that had so much to gain... will never let the true facts come above board.”

Even more chilling? According to today’s expert witnesses, JACK RUBY AND CHARLES MANSON WERE MKULTRA ASSETS. O’Neill has documented that Manson was a regular at the Haight Ashbury Free Medical Clinic, where West recruited subjects for his LSD studies.

🚨 But Here’s What They’re NOT Telling You...

Witnesses testified that MKULTRA’s tentacles stretched to juvenile detention centers, German safehouses, and USAID. Rep. Luna revealed the CIA operated a secret house in Germany that tortured MKULTRA victims, and she’s now reaching out to the German parliament to investigate.

Dr. Stephen Kinzer, author of “Poisoner in Chief,” testified that mind control technology may have advanced beyond what Gottlieb could have imagined: “In the many decades since then, there have been enormous advances in cybertechnology and artificial intelligence, in neuroscience; covert agencies may have access now to tools for mind control that Sidney Gottlieb could not even have imagined.”

And now, Bit Tech oligarchs are picking up where the CIA left off.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, Sam Altman’s Merge Labs, and Synchron (backed by Bezos and Gates) specialize in brain implants that communicate directly with the central nervous system. At least 13 people have already received Neuralink implants. Elon Musk announced the mass production of the implants in December 2025, with robotic surgical procedures to be fully automated by the end of 2026.

The long-term objective? Expanding to other brain regions, potentially even to decode subconscious processes. Two-way communication between the brain and external AI is already being developed.

Neuralink’s own documents reveal the company has conducted extensive animal testing, with at least 1,500 animal deaths reported over a four-year period. The company’s ultimate goal? “Symbiosis with artificial intelligence” (i.e., merging human brains with computers). Neuralink’s founder has stated the implant could one day allow humans to “save state” like a video game, restoring that state into a biological being.

The CIA spent millions trying to control minds with LSD and electroshock. Now they may have the technology to do it with a microchip. And the same government agencies that covered up MKULTRA are greenlighting this technology today.

The goal is the same: control your mind, control your behavior, control your consent.

And it doesn’t stop at brain implants and propaganda. It’s in your food. It’s in your medicine. It’s in the “science” that Big Pharma peddles while suppressing natural cures that would cost them trillions.

They don’t want you healthy. They want you treatable. They want you predictable. They want you programmable.

This is Why We Created Our Docu-Series

For over a decade, we’ve been documenting how the “powers-that-be” program you. TV “programs.” Mainstream media narratives. Government propaganda disguised as “science.” Big Pharma’s trillion-dollar lies. The CIA’s own Operation Mockingbird, which recruited journalists as intelligence assets, is part of this same web.

The same mindset that created MKULTRA—the willingness to experiment on unwitting citizens, to destroy evidence, to gaslight the public—is alive and well today.

It’s one of the many “conspiracies” that turned out to be TRUE.

And it’s all exposed in Propaganda Exposed [UNCENSORED], our magnum opus that reveals:

How the intelligence community created the “mainstream media” as a propaganda arm

How “TV programming” is literally designed to program your subconscious

How Big Pharma’s “science” is bought and paid for by the same agencies that ran MKULTRA

How the censorship apparatus today is the direct descendant of Operation Mockingbird

How you can break the programming and think for yourself

It is the most comprehensive takedown of the propaganda machine ever assembled.

🇺🇸 OWN THE TRUTH. BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE. 🇺🇸

For America’s 250th birthday, we’re offering the entire TTAC Freedom Library (14 docu-series, including Propaganda Exposed) for just $250.

That’s 92% OFF the $3,158 retail value. You save almost $3,000!

Here’s what you get:

Plus lifetime digital access, complete transcripts, audio files, and future updates.

⏰ THIS OFFER ENDS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT. ⏰

After midnight, the library goes back to $3,158. And your almost $3,000 in savings goes “bye bye.”

Big Pharma wants you sick and dependent. The establishment wants you programmed. We want you FREE.

Buy the TTAC Freedom Library HERE!