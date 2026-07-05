The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
3h

MKULTRA never ended. (Neither did Operation Mockingbird.)

Millions of innocent Americans are being tortured with contemporary torture methods, including the use of directed energy weapons, gangstalking, vandalism, sabotage, theft, illegal total surveillance, theft, extortion, arson, pet kidnapping and poisoning, etc. This is a global phenomenon at this point. The US has exported its crown jewel of Satanism to the rest of the planet. I have been a targeted Individual for at least thirty-five years.

www.targetedjustice.com

www.neuropsychwarfare.org

Reply
Share
Paul Barbara's avatar
Paul Barbara
32m

You missed out that Jack Ruby was killed by giving him a fast-spreading cancer, that had been developed (including by nuclear bombardment of Green Monkey and other cancers) specifically to kill Fidel Castro, and that Lee Harvey Oswald was part of that program. Also, LHO was working for the Security Service, and was tasked with stopping the JFK Assassination, as was Officer Tippet.

To get a true idea of the abomination of MK-Ultra, I suggest people read 'Tranceformation of America' and 'Access Denied: For Reasons of National Security' by Cathy O'Brien and Mark Phillips.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Truth About Cancer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture