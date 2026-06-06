If you’ve been watching closely over the last few years, and we know you have, because you’re not the type to accept talking points without scrutiny, you’ve seen the medical establishment’s carefully constructed facade begin to crack. First came the gaslighting around “safe and effective” clot shots, with dissenting voices (like ours) silenced and adverse events buried. Then came the push to inject experimental gene therapy into toddlers, despite zero long-term safety data. And now? The walls are finally caving in.

In a move that has the American Academy of Pediatrics scrambling to defend the status quo, President Trump just signed an Executive Order that fundamentally reshapes the longstanding one-size-fits-all childhood vaccine schedule. The order doesn’t eliminate vaccines entirely, contrary to the hysterical headlines you’ll see from mainstream media, but it does direct the CDC and HHS to realign U.S. recommendations with international norms, offer parents greater flexibility, and elevate informed consent over coercion.

Let’s walk through what this actually means.

The executive order is dense, but the implications are straightforward: the federal government is acknowledging, for the first time in decades, that the U.S. approach to childhood vaccination may have gone too far. Here’s what the document actually says—and what it doesn’t.

The “Outlier” Admission They Tried to Hide

Buried deep inside the new order from HHS is a quiet but explosive admission, one that the CDC has spent years deflecting. According to the administration’s own scientific assessment, the United States currently recommends more childhood vaccines than any other peer nation. In some cases, we require twice as many doses as comparable European countries.

Let that sink in.

For years, parents who questioned the crowded schedule were dismissed as “anti-science conspiracy theorists.” Yet here it is in black and white: the U.S. is the global outlier, not the gold standard. The data suggest we have been the guinea pigs of the Western world, subjected to an ever-expanding list of mandates while other developed nations achieved comparable or better health outcomes with fewer interventions, less coercion, and more respect for parental discretion.

Trump’s executive order explicitly directs the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to realign the U.S. schedule with actual international best practices. The order also acknowledges something the public health establishment rarely admits: peer countries maintain high vaccination rates primarily through trust and education, not through the kind of top-down mandates and social coercion that became routine in America during 2021 and beyond.

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🔪 RFK Jr.’s Mandate: The Schedule Gets a Scalpel

This is not merely a recommendation or a symbolic gesture. The order carries the weight of federal policy, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already begun implementing its directives.

The revised schedule has eliminated six of the 17 previously recommended vaccines for children. The mandates are gone for:

Influenza (flu) – the annual guessing game

COVID-19 – the experimental clot shots

Rotavirus, Meningitis, Hepatitis A, and Hepatitis B

Now, to be clear: these vaccines are not banned. They remain available. Any parent who, after consulting with a trusted physician, wishes to administer them may still do so with insurance coverage preserved. The difference is that they are no longer required as a condition of school attendance or routine pediatric care.

Critics will immediately raise the specter of disease outbreaks. But let’s look at the actual data. Rotavirus mortality in a developed country with clean water and modern medical care is vanishingly rare. Hepatitis B, while serious, is not typically transmitted through casual childhood contact. The public health establishment has long relied on a “better safe than sorry” approach, but “safe” was never properly defined, and “sorry” has been borne by families who experienced adverse reactions with no recourse.

The executive order directs the CDC to provide “maximum flexibility” to parents and physicians regarding the timing and sequencing of immunizations. In plain English: you now have explicit federal backing to discuss an alternative schedule with your pediatrician, and to say “NO” without fear of being dropped from the practice.

In TTAC-speak, that means you now have the legal ammunition to tell your pediatrician to back off.

Parental Rights and Religious Liberty Take Center Stage

Here is where the order breaks truly new ground. The document explicitly protects religious liberty and parental authority in vaccination decisions.

Consider the context. For the last four years, simply saying “my body, my choice” in reference to vaccine refusal could get you banned from social media platforms, de-platformed entirely, or even terminated from your job. Now, the White House is instructing federal agencies to ensure that all actions, including coverage decisions and school recommendations, are consistent with legal protections for parents, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection under the law.

This is a victory for foundational freedoms, with the government finally acknowledging what health freedom advocates have argued for decades: your child is not public property, and parental sovereignty is not a loophole.

IT IS A RIGHT.

⚠️ But Stay Vigilant: The Pivot to Ebola

Now, before anyone celebrates too prematurely, we need to talk about what’s happening behind the scenes. While this battle over the childhood schedule appears to be trending in the right direction, the global public health apparatus is already pivoting to a new crisis narrative.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), co-founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, just announced more than $60 million in funding to accelerate Ebola vaccines built on the exact same platforms used for the COVID-19 shots.

Specifically:

Moderna is receiving up to $50 million to develop an mRNA Ebola vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain.

Oxford University (in partnership with the Serum Institute of India) is receiving $8.6 million for an adenovirus-vector vaccine—the same platform behind the AstraZeneca COVID shot, which was later withdrawn in multiple countries due to safety concerns.

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) is receiving an initial $3.2 million for a third candidate.

Let’s be clear about what this means. The same mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology that was rushed through an emergency use authorization, with no long-term safety data, documented DNA contamination issues, and adverse event reports now exceeding 1.6 million in VAERS alone, is being resurrected for a new target.

Dr. Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense, told The Defender that the safety records of these platforms are “poor at best” and that they have “killed millions of individuals worldwide.” He also raised the issue of DNA contamination found in Moderna’s COVID shots, fragments that “far eclipsed” FDA manufacturing limits. “I’m loath to think of anyone receiving a shot that had bits of DNA from the Ebola virus,” Hooker said.

So why the sudden urgency around Ebola? The Bundibugyo strain has a significant fatality rate, approximately 30%, according to WHO data. But Ebola is not COVID. It spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, not through respiratory aerosols. It is relatively easy to contain through standard public health measures like contact tracing, isolation, and safe burial practices. It is not a candidate for a global airborne pandemic.

The most likely explanation is that the institutional machinery built during COVID—the funding streams, the regulatory fast-tracks, the liability protections, and the manufacturing infrastructure—needs a new justification to remain operational. Ebola provides that justification.

The playbook is identical: declare an emergency, fast-track experimental platforms, bypass normal safety trials, and deploy vaccines to vulnerable populations with minimal oversight.

Three reasons this matters:

1. It keeps the mRNA platform manufacturing lines open and profitable.

2. It allows vaccine developers to test new boosters and delivery systems on a population that cannot easily refuse.

3. It protects the institutional players (CEPI, Gavi, WHO, and the vaccine manufacturers) from having to admit that their COVID-era investments may have been wasteful or harmful.

The Bottom Line: A Crack, Not a Collapse

This executive order is not the end of the vaccine industrial complex. But it is a genuine crack in the wall. It’s the first major policy shift in decades that acknowledges parental rights, international best practices, and the possibility that “more” is not automatically “better.”

Here is a practical action plan for readers who want to build on this progress:

Download and save the full text of the Executive Order. Print a copy. Bring it with you to your next pediatrician appointment if you encounter resistance to a delayed or selective schedule. It is now a federal document you can cite. Do not fall for the Ebola panic. When you see headlines about the “deadly outbreak” and the urgent need for new vaccines, remember the playbook. Ask the hard questions: Where is the long-term safety data for these platforms? Who bears the liability if something goes wrong? Why are we fast-tracking the same technologies that were just administered to billions of people with incomplete oversight? Keep fighting at the state and local level. The executive order sets federal policy, but implementation happens in school boards, state health departments, and individual medical practices. The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics are already suing to block these changes. They will not quietly give up their mandate power. Stay informed, stay organized, and stay engaged.

The era of “trust the science” is over. We helped kill it! Not because science is worthless, but because trust was never meant to be blind, and the institutions that demanded it have repeatedly proven unworthy of that trust. The task now is to widen the crack, patient by patient, policy by policy, until a more honest, transparent, and rights-respecting system becomes the norm rather than the exception.

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