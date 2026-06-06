The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
2dEdited

I will never ever get any vaccines! I cannot be convinced that we ever have received any informed consent. I received 2 vaccines as a child, that’s it. I’m a healthy senior. I believe all vaccines are unnecessary, cause more injury & death than the diseases they are supposed to prevent. After my husband was murdered by the Pfizer C-jabs I have the opinion that Covid was one huge depopulation event. The childhood vaccine schedule has been a farce for decades. Kids are sicker than ever. This info is a crack in the system. It’s time for everyone to stop just believing what they’re told and do their own research. If you knew what was in the mRNA C-jabs you would have said NO! Truly poison shots that not only did nothing positive but killed and injured millions. Sad but true! Wake up!

Reply
Share
19 replies
Nancy Shrewsbury's avatar
Nancy Shrewsbury
2d

I did not realize that the CDC was a vaccine company and that it sold $4.6 billion worth of vaccines each year

That is just straight from the pit. 😡

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Truth About Cancer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture