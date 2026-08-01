INTRODUCTION: Your Burger Has an Agenda

You’ve seen the headlines:

“Meat is murder”

“Cows are the new coal”

“Eat bugs to save the planet”

At first, it sounds like fringe environmentalist chatter, the kind of thing you scroll past on your way to actual news. But then the money starts moving. Billions of dollars. From the world’s richest foundations. From the same people who brought you the mRNA shots, the climate lockdowns, and the digital ID push.

They aren’t just asking you to eat less meat. They are planning to make real meat illegal, or at least so expensive and heavily regulated that only the global elite can afford it.

The rest of you? You’ll be eating lab-grown sludge, insect protein patties, and fermented fungus goo—all while being told it’s “sustainable,” “ethical,” and “actually healthier than that bloody steak your grandfather enjoyed.”

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s a consensus document. The World Economic Forum (WEF), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have all published blueprints for exactly this future.

They call it “protein diversification” and “alternative proteins.”

We call it what it is: the Great Protein Heist.

Let’s follow the money. And the mold.

“Precision Fermentation”: A Fancy Name for Ultra-Processed Slop

You’ve heard of fermentation. Beer. Yogurt. Sourdough bread. Ancient technologies that humans have used for millennia to transform food into, well, other food.

“Precision fermentation” is different. Instead of letting microbes do their thing naturally, precision fermentation involves genetically programming microorganisms (yeast, bacteria, algae) to produce specific proteins—casein, whey, collagen, even hemoglobin.

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The result? A product that looks like cheese, feels like meat, but is actually a vat-grown, ultra-processed imitation created by companies like Perfect Day, Impossible Foods, Eat Just, Upside Foods, Believer Meats, and Quorn.

We sometimes call it “shmeat.” The spelling is intentional—and if you’re not sure why, just say it out loud. We’ll wait. There you go. 😊

There are dozens of “shmeat” companies that aren’t merely trying to compete with traditional agriculture. They’re trying to replace it entirely.

And they have powerful friends.

The Good Food Institute, a nonprofit that lobbies for alternative proteins, has received funding from the Gates Foundation, the Open Philanthropy Project (funded by Dustin Moskovitz of Facebook), and even the US Department of Agriculture.

In other words, your tax dollars are subsidizing the companies that want to put your local rancher out of business.

But don’t worry. They promise the vat-grown product is “identical” to the real thing at a molecular level.

Yeah, sure. And a robot is “identical” to a human partner. At a molecular level, not so much.

The Bug Agenda: Why They Keep Pushing Crickets and Mealworms

Let’s be honest. If alternative proteins were delicious, you’d already be eating them. You wouldn’t need a PR campaign, a celebrity endorsement, or a TED Talk to convince you. You’d just... eat them.

But crickets taste like… dirt.

Mealworms taste like... worms.

So why do the WEF, the UN, and a chorus of celebrity vegans keep pushing insects?

Because insects are cheap to farm, require almost no land, and produce very low greenhouse gas emissions. They are the ultimate “efficiency” protein—if you’re a spreadsheet or robot. But if you’re a human being with taste buds and a soul, they’re a culinary crime against nature.

But here’s the part they don’t say out loud: insects are also extremely easy to industrialize and control.

You can’t have a family farm of crickets. You can’t have a local butcher for mealworms. You can’t raise a few mealworm feeders in your backyard and call it dinner. You have to buy your bug protein from a centralized, corporate supplier. No local ownership. No artisanal craftsmanship. No connection to the land. Just a factory, a conveyor belt, and a CEO who calls himself a “food visionary.”

That supplier? Likely AgriProtein, Ÿnsect, or another well-funded startup backed by the same venture capital firms that funded the mRNA vaccine push, the climate lockdowns, and the digital ID agenda. It’s the same faces, the same foundations, the same playbook.

Manufacture a crisis. (Meat is murder! Cows are climate criminals!)

Offer a centralized solution. (Here’s a patented bug paste! It’s sustainable!)

Capture the entire market.

They’re not trying to give you choice. They’re trying to eliminate it … one meal at a time. First they took your handshake. Then they took your job. Then they took your church. Then they took your freedom to travel, to gather, to speak. Now they’re coming for your dinner plate.

And they’re using the climate scare to do it … the same climate scare that never seems to affect their private jets, their Davos ski trips, or their billion-dollar investment portfolios.

The Climate Lie: Cows Aren’t the Problem—Industrial Farming Is

Here’s the stat they beat you over the head with every chance they get: “Livestock accounts for roughly half of global greenhouse gas emissions.”

They say it like a verdict. Like a moral indictment. Like you should feel guilty for every burger you’ve ever enjoyed. As if greenhouse gas emissions are straight from the devil himself!

Here’s what they don’t tell you: most of those emissions come from industrial factory feedlots, not pasture-raised cattle. The giant, factory-style operations where cows are packed into muddy pens, fed subsidized corn and soy, pumped full of antibiotics, and treated like protein-generating machines—those are the real problem.

But admitting that would complicate the narrative. So they don’t.

A cow grazing on grass, rotating through paddocks, and living a natural life? That cow’s carbon footprint is drastically lower than a factory-farmed animal stuffed with grain, growth hormones, and prophylactic drugs. And here’s the part they really don’t want you to know: regenerative grazing actually helps build soil organic carbon—turning a “problem” into a potential solution for the climate.

That’s right. The grass-fed, pasture-raised cow isn’t just NOT destroying the planet. It’s healing it. Research shows that management strategies combining cover crops, residue retention, and moderate grazing effectively enhance both stable and labile carbon pools, supporting microbial activity, long-term soil fertility, and carbon sequestration in regenerative organic agroecosystems.

But you won’t hear that at a UN climate summit. You won’t hear it from the WEF. You won’t hear it from Bill Gates.

Why? Because regenerative agriculture doesn’t scale well for corporate profits. It requires skilled ranchers. It requires healthy ecosystems. It requires decentralized control. It requires relationships between farmers, consumers, and the land. You can’t “algorithmically optimize” that.

Lab-grown protein, insect farming, and precision fermentation? Those can be centralized, automated, and monopolized. They fit perfectly into the technocratic, top-down, “we know what’s best for you” model that the global elite adore.

But let’s talk about just how insane this has gotten.

In New Zealand—a country where livestock outnumber people nearly six to one, and agriculture accounts for roughly half of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions—the government has spent more than two decades debating how to tax farmers for their cows’ burps and flatulence. Yes, you read that correctly. A “fart tax.”

First proposed in 2003 by Helen Clark’s Labour government, the so-called “F.A.R.T. tax”—which cleverly stood for the “Fight Against Ridiculous Taxes”—would have collected millions annually from livestock farmers. Farmers were outraged. They drove tractors up the steps of Parliament in protest. The tax was eventually scrapped in favor of a voluntary research levy.

They want you to believe the problem is the cow. The problem is actually the system.

This isn’t about saving the planet. It’s about owning the food supply.

It’s about replacing the farmer with the factory. The rancher with the reactor. The butcher with the biotech.

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💰 The Gates Gambit: How a Software Billionaire Became the King of Fake Food

Let’s talk about the man behind the curtain.

Bill Gates owns more farmland than anyone else in the United States—roughly 275,000 acres spread across at least seventeen states. But he doesn’t grow food on that land. He grows biofuels and investment returns.

His Breakthrough Energy Ventures fund has poured hundreds of millions into alternative protein companies: Nobell Foods (programming soybeans to produce dairy proteins), Nature’s Fynd (fungi-based protein), Impossible Foods (more than $50 million), Upside Foods (cultivated meat), Motif FoodWorks, and Eat Just. His foundation has funded the Good Food Institute. His personal blog made his vision explicit: “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

Not “eat less meat.” Not “choose grass-fed.” 100% synthetic.

In the same interview, he admits he “sometimes eats the real thing still” and acknowledges that synthetic beef doesn’t taste as good, but says “you can get used to the taste difference” and “eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.”

In other words: we’re supposed to accept an inferior product, produced by corporations he’s invested in, because Bill Gates says it’s good for the planet.

Remember when the same man told you the mRNA shot was “safe and effective”? He’s repeatedly dismissed concerns as conspiracy theories, laughing off accusations of “an evil plot with Dr. Fauci.” Remember when he told you that depopulation is necessary for climate goals?

He’s not subtle. He’s just never held accountable.

But we’re holding him accountable. Right here. Right now.

What’s the play? He buys the land, funds the fake food companies, shapes the policy narrative, and then tells you, with a straight face, that your steak is a climate crime while he quietly enjoys his own. The man who wants to take your burger has never given up his own. And he’s betting you won’t notice.

Don’t prove him right.

🧠 The Neural Link: Why They Need You Docile (And Hungry)

Let’s zoom out for a moment.

Why does the global elite care so much about what you eat? Why is a software billionaire obsessed with your burger?

Because food is the ultimate control lever.

A population that is well-fed, satisfied, and culturally connected to its food traditions is a population that is difficult to manipulate. They have energy. They have community. They have a sense of identity rooted in place and heritage.

A population that eats ultra-processed, lab-grown, nutrient-poor slop? That population is tired, inflamed, depressed, and easily controlled. Research shows that UPF consumption is associated with increased risk of depression, anxiety, ADHD, autism, and food addiction, with proposed mechanisms including systemic low-grade inflammation and alterations in dopamine and serotonin signaling pathways.

Chronic inflammation—driven by industrial seed oils, refined carbohydrates, and now synthetic proteins—is a biological leash. It dampens critical thinking. It amplifies anxiety. It makes people dependent on pharmaceuticals.

Studies have shown that pro-inflammatory diets are directly linked to cognitive impairment, physical dysfunction, and depressive symptoms. In a study of over 11,000 older adults, those with the lowest intake of anti-inflammatory foods had 41% higher odds of cognitive impairment, 23% higher odds of physical dysfunction, and 19% higher odds of depressive symptoms. Another study found that higher UPF intake is associated with altered brain perfusion in regions responsible for executive function, reward processing, and emotional regulation.

And who makes those pharmaceuticals? The same companies making the fake food. Pfizer. Bayer. Nestlé. Unilever. The usual suspects.

The convergence between Big Agra and Big Pharma has been documented for over a decade, with companies increasingly blurring the lines between what’s food and what’s medicine. Medical nutrition products, which sit at the intersection of both industries, are positioned to intervene in disease progression.

It’s all connected. The vaccine suppresses your immune system. The fake food inflames your gut. The digital ID tracks your every move. And the media calls it “progress.”

We call it “The Great Squeeze” —the privatization of your body, your data, and now your dinner plate. They’re squeezing you from every angle: your health, your identity, your food, your freedom.

And they’re doing it right in front of you, with a smile, a TED Talk, and a grant from the Gates Foundation.

The Regenerative Resistance: How You Fight Back

Here’s the part where we transition from rage to action. Because they want you hopeless. They want you to believe that the system is too big, too powerful, too inevitable.

They are wrong.

The solution already exists. It’s called regenerative agriculture, and it’s practiced by thousands of small farmers, ranchers, and homesteaders across the country and around the world.

What is regenerative agriculture? It’s farming in harmony with nature, not in conquest of it. It’s rotational grazing, cover cropping, no-till farming, and composting. It’s building soil health and producing nutrient-dense food without synthetic inputs.

It’s also decentralized, resilient, and impossible for corporations to monopolize.

You can’t patent a cow. You can’t copyright a seed that reproduces. You can’t own the rain or the sunshine.

But you can support the farmers who use them.

Here’s your action plan:

Know your farmer. Buy meat, eggs, and dairy directly from local ranchers. Find a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) near you. Join a food co-op. Every dollar you spend at a farmer’s market is a dollar that doesn’t go to Monsanto or Cargill. Eat real food. Not “plant-based.” Not “lab-grown.” Not “precision fermented.” Real food. Meat. Vegetables. Fruit. Ferments. Raw dairy if you can get it. Your body knows what to do with real food. It has no idea what to do with a vat-grown protein isolate. Cook at home. The industrial food system thrives on convenience. When you cook your own meals, you take back control. You know what’s in your food. And you deprive the ultra-processed food industry of your dollars. Grow something. Even a window box of herbs or sprouts. Even a single tomato plant on a balcony. Gardening reconnects you to the cycles of life and inoculates you against the propaganda that food must come from a factory. Speak up. Share this report. Ask your local representatives why they’re subsidizing fake food instead of real farmers. Demand that “plant-based” and “lab-grown” products be labeled clearly so you know what you’re buying.

We don’t need to win every battle. We just need to win enough of them. And the first battle is awareness.

You’re reading this. You’re already ahead of 99% of the population.

🎯 CONCLUSION: They Can’t Eat Their Own Slop

Here’s the beautiful irony in all of this: The same global elites who want you eating cricket flour and vat-grown whey? They don’t eat that stuff.

When Klaus Schwab hosts a dinner in Davos, he’s not serving fermented fungus. He’s serving steak. Real steak. Grass-fed, probably, because he can afford it. When Bill Gates sits down for a meal, he’s not eating synthetic beef. He’s eating... well, whatever billionaires eat. But it’s not lab-grown. He admits he still eats the real thing; he just wants you to give it up.

They want you to “make the sacrifice.” They want you to tighten your belt, lower your expectations, and accept a future of ultra-processed nutrient-deficient slop … while they dine on the real thing.

Don’t fall for it.

“The Great Protein Heist” is not about climate. It’s not about health. It’s not about ethics.

It’s about control.

About centralization.

About profit.

And it’s the biggest con since the war on fat.

So here’s our message to the WEF, the Gates Foundation, and every venture capitalist who thinks they can patent your dinner: You first.

You eat the bugs. You drink the fermented fungus. You swallow the lab-grown sludge.

We’ll be over here, grilling a steak, thanking a rancher, and building a food system that actually works—for humans, not for shareholders.

And when your whole synthetic house of cards comes tumbling down, we’ll still be standing.

Because real food doesn’t need a bailout.

Now, it’s YOUR turn.

Thanks for reading! This post is public, so help us share the truth by sharing it. Share

Share this report. Print it out. Take it to your grocery store. Ask them where their meat comes from. Ask them if they sell lab-grown “products.” Ask them who profits when you buy processed instead of real.

And then buy the real stuff anyway.

They can’t censor your fork or your wallet.

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