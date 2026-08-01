The Truth About Cancer

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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
2d

Fortunately the DEMAND for beef is greater than ever, and the ranchers know it. They just NEED to get their HERDS up and that takes time rather than importing. I am bullish on future BEEF myself. Yes it's still too pricey, but in time I believe it will come back. Just say F off to all things globalist and WOKE. Woke was de-fanged in 24 election with 87%of the counties in AMERICA going RED. WOKE lingers, but far more Americans see it for what it is now. No one I know buys any of the fake protein crap they TRY pushing...just sayin!

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Connie's avatar
Connie
2d

PUT ALL THESE ONE CELLED BRAIN IDIOTS INTO ONE BIG VAT WITH ALL THEIR SYNTHETIC SLOP AND LET THEM EAT THEIR WAY THRU IT. THEN WHEN THEY COME OUT GIVE THEM ALL THEIR BIG PHARMA CRAP AND SEE HOW THEY FEEL!!!!!!

I CAN'T STAND ANY OF THEM.....THEY NEED A TASTE OF THEIR OWN FAKE MEDICINE!!!!

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