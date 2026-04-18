The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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vazilyn's avatar
vazilyn
3d

I am so glad that I have followed Truth About Cancer for several years and was not taken in by all the mask and vaccine hype, scare. I refused to give my 94 year old mother a vaccine despite the pressure by her doctor. I tried to share facts about Covid-19 to the seniors in my building, but no one would listen. We are still being lied to about flu vaccine, chemo, x-rays, medications, etc. Some days all I can say is "Scotty beam be up, there is little intelligent life down here." At age 80 and no vaccine.

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Nancy Anderson's avatar
Nancy Anderson
3d

I haven't forgotten. Not for one Fu----g second have I forgotten what's been done to us, nor will I ever forget for as long as I live and breathe. And, even though I've been with you guys since the beginning, you've managed to help me yet again with super-useful information. I thank you both from the bottom of my heart and soul for your wisdom and courage. Sometimes it's just nice to know that there are others, like me, who are STILL PISSED OFF and who will NEVER, EVER FORGET. xoxox

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