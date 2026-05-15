The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Bryce Bollinger's avatar
Bryce Bollinger
2d

Really solid article! Good reminder to stay focused on what matters in Jesus, and to stay tuned into the RIGHT sources so that we aren’t led astray by false prophets, demonic entities, etc.

“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:”

‭‭John‬ ‭10‬:‭27‬

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Carol DeWitt's avatar
Carol DeWitt
2d

I agree. Diversion and deception. Similar ideas from astrophysicist Hugh Ross. “Aliens” more likely demons than extraterrestrial “visitors “

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