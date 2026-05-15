President Trump posted on Truth Social on February 19, 2026, that he would direct the “Secretary of War” to identify and release government files related to alien life, UAPs, and UFOs.

On May 8th, the Department of War released the first tranche of UFO files. Yes, you read that correctly. The UFO files. Well, actually, they’re now calling them “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAPs), but you get the gist, right?

Files. About. UFOs.

From a department that hasn’t existed since 1947. The same year as Roswell. The same year that the “modern UFO era” began. Coincidence?

FBI Director Kash Patel has said Americans can expect more disclosures in the very near future. More files. More “truth.” Or will it be more carefully curated breadcrumbs designed to lead you exactly where they want you to go?

Government officials recently met with approximately six Christian leaders, including Bishop Alan DiDio of Revival Nation Church, to discuss the UFO disclosures that are upcoming. The pastors were allegedly told to “warn your people” and prepare to answer congregants’ questions about aliens.

Question: Why do pastors need a “heads-up” from the government about aliens?

Think about it. If UFOs are real but harmless, why prepare pastors? If they’re fake, why prepare anyone? If they’re demons (as the Vice President of the United States has suggested), well... now we’re getting somewhere.

In this article, we’ll examine multiple possibilities and hypotheses about exactly what the UFOs and “aliens” might be…

The Nephilim/Demon Hypothesis (Buckle Up) 👹

What if “aliens” aren’t little green men from another galaxy … but the fallen ones instead? The “Watchers.” That’s what the Book of Enoch calls them. No, the Enoch isn’t in our Bibles, but it’s still in the Ethiopian Bible, though. It was found among the Dead Sea Scrolls, and it’s been making theologians uncomfortable for centuries.

Enoch’s journey is filled with heavenly accounts: angelic hierarchies, God’s throne room, His inner circle of mighty celestial servants, and even the language of the supernatural. On paper, Enoch’s travels don’t sound that different from modern “nonhuman encounter” testimonies.

Enoch, by the way, was Noah’s great-grandfather. In the Book of Enoch (specifically chapters 6-8), the “Watchers” openly discuss their plan to take earthly women as wives. Two hundred of them swear a binding oath on Mount Hermon to follow through with this plan, resulting in them descending to Earth, marrying, and producing the Nephilim giants.

The Bible also discusses this in Genesis 6:4, which tells us, “The Nephilim were on the earth in those days, and also afterward, when the sons of God came in to the daughters of men, and they bore children to them. Those were the mighty men who were of old, men of renown.” Some translations say “giants” rather than “Nephilim,” but it’s clear that they were much larger than humans.

Nephilim… Watchers… Fallen Angels… Aliens.

Same script... Different wardrobe?

Based on ancient texts such as the Book of Enoch, demons are sometimes thought to be the “disembodied spirits” of the Nephilim, the hybrid offspring of fallen angels (“sons of God”) and human women. What if… when the Nephilim were killed in the Great Flood … their spirits didn’t go to heaven or hell? They got stuck here. Trapped. Wandering. Desperate to inhabit bodies. Is this possible?

So here’s the question they don’t want you to ask: Is it possible that demons are actually the disembodied spirits of the Nephilim running amok?

Is it possible that they’ve been here the whole time? Manipulating mankind through sorceries, forbidden technology, genetic tampering, and their hybrid offspring. In Matthew 34:37, we read: “As in the days of Noah, so shall also be the coming of the Son of Man.”

One current example includes the so-called Kandahar Giant, an alleged 12-to-15-foot-tall, red-haired, six-fingered humanoid reportedly encountered and killed by U.S. special operations forces in the mountainous region of Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2002. According to the story, a patrol went missing, and a response team found a cave entrance littered with military gear.

The giant, described as having two rows of teeth, wearing crude animal-hide moccasins, and emitting a foul stench of decay, charged the soldiers with a large spear, fatally impaling a soldier named Dan. It reportedly took 30 seconds of concentrated automatic fire to bring the creature down. Its body was airlifted away in a cargo net, and witnesses claim they were ordered to sign non-disclosure agreements. Years later, one witness came forward saying people “have the right to know.” A movie was made about the incident.

Urban legend or the truth? You decide. We’re just sharing information. Not surprisingly, mainstream “fact-checkers” like Snopes have dismissed the story as an unsupported “conspiracy theory,” though Snopes has a track record of casting doubt on many unconventional claims that were later proven true. Like COVID-19. Like the Boston marathon bomber. Like the JFK assassination. Like 9/11. Like the London bombing. Like Sandy Hook. You get the gist, right?



Back to the Bible… In Luke 21:11, Jesus predicts future tribulation: “There will be great earthquakes, famines and pestilences in various places, and fearful sights and great signs from heaven.”

The Greek word that Jesus spoke in this verse is “phobētron.” In most translations of Luke 21:11, it’s translated “fearful sights” or “dreadful sights.”

Here’s the kicker: phobētron was the ancient Greek word for MONSTERS.

Yes, monsters. Jesus said monsters would appear from the skies.

Could Jesus have been talking about the Nephilim? The Watchers? Demons? Could Jesus have been talking about what we now call “aliens”?

The question isn’t whether “aliens” exist. The question is: WHAT are they, and WHY are they being revealed to you now?

Because if the Nephilim were real—if fallen angels really did mate with human women and produce hybrid offspring, and the male offspring were giants—towering, violent, earth-shaking monsters who corrupted everything they touched...

...then what happened to the women? The human mothers? The brides of the Watchers?

Ah. Now there’s a question the Sunday schools don’t answer.

We’ve all heard about the giants. Goliath. The Rephaim. The Anakim. The towering hybrids who walked the earth like demigods, inspiring every “giant” myth from Genesis to Greek mythology. The Book of Enoch describes them in horrifying detail: growing to enormous size, consuming everything in sight, turning the earth into a nightmare of violence and corruption. They were the visible proof that something had gone terribly wrong with creation.

But giants, the Nephilim, are only half the story.

What about the wives of these fallen angels? The Bible barely whispers about them. Most pastors won’t touch the question with a ten-foot pole wrapped in scripture.

But the Book of Enoch?

It answers. Explicitly.

And the answer might make you never look at the ocean the same way again.

The Book of Enoch & The Deep End of the Ocean

So, what happened to the wives? For that answer, we have to go outside the standard Bible. Way outside. Past the King James. Past the Reformation. Past the Council of Nicea. All the way back to a book that many early Christians considered scripture, until it was banned and buried.

The Book of Enoch.

In 1 Enoch 19:1-2, the archangel Uriel, one of the seven archangels who stands in the presence of God, pulls Enoch aside and shows him the final judgment of the Watchers. And then, almost as an afterthought, he reveals the fate of the women: “And Uriel said to me: ‘Here shall stand the angels who have connected themselves with women, and their spirits assuming many different forms are defiling mankind and shall lead them astray into sacrificing to demons as gods... And the women also of the angels who went astray shall become sirens.’”

In Greek mythology, the Sirens were beautiful yet dangerous creatures who lured nearby sailors with their enchanting music and voices, leading them to shipwreck. So why would the Book of Enoch refer to “sirens?” Is it possible that the female offspring of the Nephilim were turned into monsters?

Here’s what the mythology books don’t tell you: the Greeks got the story from someone else. And that someone else got it from... where? The Book of Enoch was one of the original sources.

Originally, sirens were depicted as half-bird, half-woman—feathered creatures with lovely faces and voices like honey. But over time, the legend shifted. The bird parts became fish parts. The air became the sea. And suddenly, sirens became mermaids.

Half-fish. Half-woman. Aquatic. Seductive. Deadly.

Is it possible that mermaids are real?

Or are mermaids simply a “mass hallucination” that has appeared to thousands of people all over the world over the centuries?

Here’s the thing about mass hallucinations: they don’t usually last for thousands of years across every culture on earth.

The Greeks had sirens.

The Norse had mermaids.

The Africans had Mami Wata —a water spirit who appears as a beautiful woman, sometimes with a fish tail, who drowns her victims or leads them to wealth. Depends on her mood. Depends on how long she’s been cursed.

The Japanese had ningyo —fish-like creatures with human faces, whose flesh granted immortality but whose appearance foretold disaster.

The Celtic cultures had selkies—seals who shed their skins to become beautiful women, then trap human lovers.

Same “creatures” … Different names?

Every coastal civilization on earth has stories of beautiful, dangerous sea creatures who lure humans to their doom.

Every single one.

Either every culture independently invented the exact same mythical creature without collaboration and for no reason, or they were all describing something real. You don’t need a PhD to figure out which one makes more sense.

And guess what? Modern video evidence exists. About five years ago, a fisherman on TikTok was livestreaming from his boat when things got weird. A compilation of his clips is still floating around. Throughout his streams, you hear strange noises, screams, and whistles. Then, at 3:28, the camera catches something in the water that looks like a mermaid, then a woman in the clip says: “Sieht aus wie ‘ne Meerjungfrau!” Translation: “Looks like a mermaid.”

Oh, and it gets better. People have been reporting “sirens” or “mermaids” at the Chicago Navy Pier since the 1800s. The Navy refuses to discuss it. Totally not suspicious, right? And let’s not forget the commercial fishermen. All over the world, these tough, salty, seen-it-all guys describe the same thing: alone in the middle of the ocean, no land for miles, and then… a woman’s voice. Singing. Tantalizing. Coming from nowhere and everywhere at once. Hallucinations? Dolphins that sound like women? The wind? Again, you decide.

Regardless of what you believe or don’t believe, something strange is definitely happening in the water. Especially when a sitting Congressman (from our home state of Tennessee, no less) drops a bombshell that should make you pay attention. Representative Tim Burchett says aliens (or whatever they are) could be stationed in underwater bases off the U.S. coast. Not in a galaxy far, far away. Not in a parallel dimension. Right here. In our oceans. Off our shores.

Below is a reel from an Instagram reel that is lighthearted, asking some of the same questions we are about sirens and nephilim.

Burchett made the claim during a discussion with UFO researcher Red Panda Koala (yes, that’s really their name, and no, we’re not making it up). In the conversation, he mentioned that naval personnel have reported high-speed underwater craft moving at speeds that far exceed those of any known submarine technology.

Now, let’s open the Bible. Because the Bible got here first.

Matthew 8. Jesus encounters two demon-possessed men so violent that no one could safely pass by their path. Jesus casts the demons out… and into a herd of pigs. What do the pigs immediately do? They stampede. And where do they go?

Straight into the water. The Sea of Galilee.

Revelation 13. John is given a front-row seat to the end of the age. And when Satan and his demonic forces rise for the final act, how does the prophecy describe it?

The BEAST rises out of the sea.

Not out of a spaceship. Not out of a portal. Out of the sea.

Makes you wonder what’s already down there. And who’s been killed to keep it quiet.

DEAD SCIENTISTS: You’re Not Supposed to Notice

Since 2023, at least fifteen scientists, engineers, and military minds tied to U.S. nuclear and aerospace research have mysteriously died, vanished, or been killed. CNN reported it. The FBI is investigating. The House Oversight Committee calls it a “national security threat.”

Here’s what the mainstream media won’t whisper.

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People have been shot outside their homes. Vanished during hikes. “Committed suicide” right before testifying in UFO whistleblower cases. One man “died in his sleep” after agreeing to speak to Congress. Another disappeared without a trace. The cases span MIT, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, Los Alamos, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Here are a few more:

Fifteen people. Working on fusion energy, exoplanet discovery, and classified aerospace tech. The official line is always the same: “Accidents.” “Health issues.” “Unrelated tragedies.”

So here’s a question — just a question, just an idea.

What if they weren’t random? What if these scientists were killed because they knew the truth about the UFO files, the UAP cover-up, and the coming “invasion”? What if they could have debunked the government’s soon-to-be “official story?”

We’ll never know, will we?

But before you think this is all just recent history, let’s talk about a man who tried to warn us over 30 years ago and also ended up dead.

Phil Schneider was a high-level, credentialed engineer who helped build things that weren’t supposed to exist. In 1979, he was working on a “secret underground base” in Dulce, New Mexico. And then things got weird. According to Phil, he witnessed a battle with subterranean “grey” aliens that left 60 humans dead. He was injured. Burned hand. Missing fingers from an alien weapon.

Schneider claimed the U.S. government had made a deal with these beings: technology in exchange for the right to abduct humans. And the aliens’ long-term plan? Reduce the human population by over half by 2029. Phil made one thing crystal clear during his lectures: he was not suicidal. He said it repeatedly. He said it forcefully. He said it, knowing that people who say such things often end up dead.

In 1996, Phil was found dead in his apartment. Official ruling? Suicide by strangulation using a rubber surgical tube. Let’s pause and let that sink in. A man with missing fingers and low flexibility strangled himself with a rubber tube.

Now here’s where it gets really interesting. Schneider described a battle with the “grey” aliens. But then came 2026. In a widely discussed episode of the Shawn Ryan Show released in early March 2026, prominent Catholic exorcist Father Chad Ripperger addressed the connection between reported “grey” alien encounters and demonic activity.

Ripperger, a well-known traditionalist priest and exorcist, not a guy who chases trends or seeks the spotlight, stated that multiple exorcists he has consulted reported something chilling. During exorcism sessions, demons manifested physically as classic “grey” aliens. Grey skin. Large black eyes. Small mouths. Multiple reports.

Not as medieval demons with horns and hooves. Not as abstract evil energy. As “grey” aliens.

The same beings that pop culture has normalized for seventy years. The same beings that rural housewives in Kentucky and tribal elders in Botswana and truck drivers in rural Australia describe — down to the skin color, the eye shape, the small mouth. No collaboration. No shared script. Just the same “aliens,” independently witnessed on every continent. The exact same beings that “whistleblowers” describe working alongside in underground bases.

Either every culture on Earth hallucinated the exact same entity by total coincidence...

Sure. And maybe Ripperger just woke up one morning and thought, “You know what would be fun? Lying about demons dressing up as greys.”

Or is it possible — just possible — that Ripperger’s telling the truth?

If Ripperger is telling the truth and the “grey” aliens aren’t extraterrestrial beings but demonic entities in disguise, then the entire “alien” narrative isn’t a scientific breakthrough waiting to happen. It’s a cover-up of something much older and much darker. And cover-ups require blueprints.

Enter Project Blue Beam.

PROJECT BLUE BEAM: Blueprint for the Greatest Lie Ever Sold

Now, let’s talk about the blueprint for all of this.

Because what we’ve described so far—the underwater bases, the demonic entities, the cursed wives turned sirens, the dead scientists, the exorcist’s warning—it all sounds ancient and biblical. And it is. The Book of Enoch laid the theological foundation thousands of years ago. Revelation provided the closing credits.

In 1994, a Canadian journalist named Serge Monast dropped a book that made people call him crazy. They laughed at him. Mocked him. Dismissed him as a paranoid schizophrenic with a typewriter and too much time on his hands.

The book was called Project Blue Beam.

Monast’s theory was simple, terrifying, and considered utterly insane at the time. He claimed that NASA and a shadowy cabal of global elites were planning to initiate a New World Order by staging a fake alien invasion using advanced holographic technology. Think IMAX on steroids. Think the Super Bowl halftime show, but for the entire planet.

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At the time, it was ridiculous. Holograms? Space lasers? Telepathic mind control? Please. That was science fiction. That was Star Trek. Nobody with a straight face could believe that the government was capable of such a thing.

Monast laid out a four-stage plan:

Act One: Deconstruction of Faith. Staged archaeological “discoveries” designed to undermine every major religion—fake scrolls, forged artifacts, “proof” that the Bible is a lie, and Jesus never existed. The goal? Make you doubt everything before the next act begins. Sound familiar? Endless news cycles about “lost gospels” and “scientific proof” that miracles never happened. The ground is being prepared. Act Two: The Space Show. Massive holographic projections in the sky. According to Monast, NASA had the technology to project convincing, life-sized images of religious figures—Jesus, Buddha, Muhammad, Krishna—speaking to followers in their own languages. The goal? Merge all religions into one controllable global faith. At the time, this was absurd science fiction. Today? Deepfakes so convincing you can’t tell real from fake. Holograms resurrecting dead singers for Las Vegas residencies. Projection technology covering entire stadiums. The question isn’t whether they can do it. It’s whether they’ve already done the dress rehearsal. Act Three: Telepathic Mind Control. This is where Monast sounded certifiable. He claimed satellites, microwaves, and electromagnetic frequencies would beam thoughts directly into people’s brains, making them believe they were receiving divine communication. They would trust the voice because it felt real, felt holy. And they would obey. Sound like nonsense? Then why is the military obsessed with “directed energy weapons” and “non-lethal acoustic devices”? Why has the Pentagon spent billions on brain-computer interfaces? Why are there patents on technology to use electronic waves to influence thoughts? Act Four: The Staged Alien Invasion. The grand finale. After destabilizing religion, projecting fake gods, and softening your brain with electromagnetic whispers, they trigger the final act: a fake alien invasion. Something terrifying. Something that sends you running to your television. And then, just when all hope seems lost, a “savior” appears. He stops the invasion. He saves the world. He speaks to every screen on every device: “Do not listen to the old prophets. Do not trust the old Scriptures. Listen to me instead. I am your new voice.”

Then the world bows. Takes the mark. Accepts the New World Order—not because they wanted it, but because they were terrified into it.

That’s the genius of the plan. You don’t conquer the world with armies. You just scare the world into begging to be conquered.

And now? Everything he predicted is kind of… happening.

Which raises an uncomfortable question: Was Serge Monast a madman? Or was he a whistleblower who got the timing wrong but the script right?

Here’s where Blue Beam gets even darker. Much darker.

What if they don’t stop at a fake alien invasion?

What if they also fake the Second Coming of Jesus Christ?

Picture it. The sky lights up. A holographic Jesus appears—beard, robes, nail scars, the whole package. He speaks to every screen on Earth. His voice is perfect. His face is exactly what you imagined.

And He says: “My children. The aliens have come. They are not your friends. But I have sent a protector. His name is John Doe. He is my new prophet. He is my new voice. Follow him. Trust him. Do not listen to the old Scriptures; they have been corrupted. I am speaking to you now. John Doe will save you from the aliens.”

Then John Doe stops the alien invasion. Hero of the world. Savior of humanity. Everyone loves him. Everyone bows. Everyone takes the mark.

And John Doe?

He’s the Antichrist.

It’s the perfect deception. The Antichrist doesn’t have to pretend to be God. He just has to pretend to be sent by God. And if the holographic Jesus tells you to trust him—well, most people won’t ask for a second opinion. They’ll just obey.

Serge Monast died of a “heart attack” in 1996. He was 51.

Sound familiar?

Dead whistleblower. Convenient death. Blueprint for exactly what’s happening right now.

Project Blue Beam isn’t necessarily a literal, step-by-step plan sitting in a vault at NASA headquarters. It’s a warning. It’s a description of the shape the deception will take. The details don’t matter. The technology doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be good enough to scare people who are already primed to be scared.

Here’s what most people get wrong about Project Blue Beam. They think it’s about technology. It’s not. It’s about belief.

What if the real goal of the UFO disclosure movement isn’t to tell you the truth, but to make sure you don’t know what the truth is anymore?

Werner Von Braun, the Nazi scientist brought to the US through Operation Paperclip to lead our space program, confided multiple times in his secretary, Dr. Carol Rosin, that the last deception or “card” to be played by NASA would be the threat of an alien invasion.

Fast forward to today. NASA keeps pumping out images from the International Space Station and the Artemis mission. That famous “blue marble” Earth? Often proven to be CGI. Continents change shape and size from one photo to the next. We’re told Earth is a “pear-shaped oblate spheroid,” but NASA keeps showing us a perfect sphere.

Most people want to believe NASA. But what if their real purpose is to sell us a story — outer space, interplanetary travel, all of it — just to set the stage for a fake alien invasion? Is it possible?

That’s where Project Blue Beam comes in. Whether it’s real, partially real, or completely fictional, it’s the master blueprint for the greatest distraction in human history.

Because while you’re staring at the sky, trying to figure out if that light is a hologram, a spaceship, or a weather balloon...

You’re not looking at the one thing that could save you.

You’re not reading your Bible.

You’re not praying.

You’re not asking God for discernment.

You’re scrolling Reddit. Watching YouTube. Arguing with strangers about whether the government is lying.

And the enemy loves that.

Because the enemy doesn’t need you to believe in aliens. He just needs you to stop believing in God.

That’s the real deception.

Keep your eyes on the One who actually rose from the dead.

Not the hologram.

The real one.

The Thesis & Goal of This Article + Final Words ✝️

Here it is. The whole point of this article.

Is it possible that these UFO disclosures aren’t disclosures? But rather a distraction? Disinformation? A false flag psychological operation designed to make you afraid so they can usher in more Orwellian control?

Regardless, they need you scared. Because scared people trade freedom for security every single time. Oldest political trick in the book. Fear sells. Fear controls. Fear makes you forget you once had a backbone.

If they can make you believe aliens are coming, if they can make you terrified, then you will more easily accept surveillance, martial law, a one-world government, and the death of religion.

But we don’t want you to be afraid. We want to empower you with the truth.

“There is nothing new under the sun,” said Solomon in Ecclesiastes. The Great Deception isn’t new. It’s the oldest trick in the book, literally. The Bible warned about it thousands of years ago. False prophets. Signs in the sky. Deceptions so convincing that even the elect might be fooled.

The only question is: will you see it when it arrives?

Jesus Christ is the only Way. Not aliens. Not holograms. Not a New World Order. Not the Antichrist pretending to be God.

Spiritual discernment isn’t optional anymore. It’s survival.

So here’s where we land. Let’s tie this whole thing up.

The Nephilim giants. The cursed wives turned sirens. The underwater bases. The dead scientists. Blue Beam holograms. Demonic “grey aliens.”

Are they all pieces of the same puzzle? Or are they all “coincidences”?

YOU DECIDE.

The problem they want you to focus on: aliens are invading.

The real truth: demons are deceiving.

The government says it’s disclosing.

The real truth: they’re distracting.

The narrative says scientists are dying from accidents and suicides.

The real truth: whistleblowers are being silenced.

The coming story will feature a “savior” who appears to save the world.

The real truth: the Antichrist will deceive the masses.

The world will cry out for unity and peace.

The real truth: the world needs Jesus.

They want you looking up at the sky, scanning clouds for motherships, holograms, and signs of the end.

God wants you to look to Jesus, to His Word. It is only through Christ and his finished work at the cross that we will find hope, salvation and eternal life.

One leads to fear. The other leads to freedom and more importantly, to eternal life.

Choose wisely, your eternal destiny depends on it.

We have included an interview between Dr Steven Greer and Shawn Ryan as a bonus where they discuss the “Mystery Behind UFO / UAPs, Alien Phenomenon, and The Secret Government”

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