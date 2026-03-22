Note from Ty & Charlene: We believe this is the most important Substack we have ever posted. Please read it with an open mind. The world is on the precipice of destruction, and this vital information demands your full attention. We are asking you to do something difficult: temporarily set aside any blind faith in Donald Trump and any religious presuppositions that might compel you to look away. Do not let those things warp your mind or prevent you from using the reason and logic we know you have. The stakes are too high. This is about confronting the obvious truths of how “America First” and “No New Wars” were sold out—and what we do now that they have been. So right now, before you read, pray! Ask God for wisdom, truth, and direction. He promises to answer our plea when we ask for wisdom.



”But if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all generously and without reproach, and it will be given to him.” (James 1:5)

Remember 2016? The message was simple. Drain the swamp. End the corruption. Stop the endless wars. Donald Trump positioned himself as the outsider, the disruptor, the man who would put America First and keep us out of foreign quagmires.

Then came JD Vance in 2024, standing on the same stage, selling the same promise. He warned us about people like Kamala Harris who would “send our young people to fight in stupid wars… We (myself and Trump) are going to stop sending our young people to far away lands. We are not the policemen of the world. We need to use our young people here at home.”

But he didn’t stop there. He went on—confidently, almost prophetically: “If you’re worried about the world spinning out of control. If you’re worried about a military draft. If you’re worried about, God forbid, a world war, the best way to prevent it is to vote for Donald Trump.”

Then a few months later, in October 2024, Trump stood before cameras and declared: “You’re not going to have a third world war with me.”

Then, a little over a year later, he launched an unprovoked war on Iran. And now, the entire world is burning.

This article isn’t a critique from the left. Save your breath if you’re looking for a partisan food fight. This is a reckoning for every so-called “conservative” who spent four years vilifying Democrats (and the “lunatic left”) for their warmongering, only to now cheerlead for a conflict that makes the Iraq War look like a border skirmish.

You wanted to drain the swamp? You got the swamp, just with a red tie on .

You wanted no new wars? You got a new war, with the same old neocons, the same old think tanks, and the same old beneficiaries.

The only thing that changed is the party holding the match.

So here’s the uncomfortable question for many conservatives: Have you become the very thing you claimed to despise—a brainwashed cult willing to abandon every principle for a man who lies to your face daily?

Yes, that’s rhetorical.

Honestly, it’s hard to say which has become the biggest threat to America: the lunatic left or the Trump Cult.

The lunatic left is evil. They are pro-abortion extremists, they push gender reassignment on children, and they are immune to reason. That hasn’t changed.

But increasingly, the “Trump Cultists” mirror them. They will not listen to reason. They will not criticize their own side. They support Trump no matter what he does or says. They are being brainwashed by Fox News and right-wing podcasts the same way the left is brainwashed by CNN and MSNBC. They have become identical to the left: tribal, unthinking, and dangerous.

The Promise vs. The Reality

Trump ran in 2024 on a simple pledge: **NO NEW WARS**. It was emblazoned on hats, shouted at rallies, and repeated ad nauseam. “America First” meant bringing troops home, not sending them into new meat grinders.

But on February 28, 2026, the US-Israeli strikes began. More than 1,200 Iranians are dead, including hundreds of children. Hundreds of US service members have also been killed.

For what?

Trump claims he prevented a “nuclear war that would have evolved into World War III.” Yet Iran repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons, and the evidence suggests they were nowhere close to having a deliverable device.

This wasn’t self-defense. This was a war of choice.

Yet here we are, watching American forces engaged in a conflict that:

Was not authorized by Congress

Posed no imminent threat to American soil—at least, that’s what they told us. Then today, March 22, we learned Iran attacked the UK with missiles that we had no idea they had the ability to reach that far.

Was launched under pressure from a foreign government

Has already caused catastrophic damage to global energy infrastructure

The cognitive dissonance and intellectual dishonesty required for Trump supporters to cheer this on is staggering. When Biden considered minor strikes or provided weapons to Ukraine, the conservative media ecosystem (Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and the entire Fox News lineup) screamed bloody murder about “reckless warmongering” and “presidential overreach.”

Now? Crickets. Or worse: cheers.

Lapdog Shapiro has called war opponents “cowards, liars, and America haters.” Clown Levin is fully on board with his pro-war bloviating, calling anyone who opposes the Iran war an “anti-Semitic, woke, right neo-fascist.” It’s impressive, really—the mental gymnastics required to spend four years warning about the “deep state” and then instantly become its biggest cheerleader the moment your guy grabs the reins.

Which brings us to Charlie Kirk.

Before his death, Kirk was preparing to do something that would have sent the conservative Israeli donor class into full cardiac arrest: abandon his staunchly pro-Israel stance publicly.

The reason? The unfolding genocide in Gaza. Kirk, watching the images of dead women and children pile up day after day, could no longer morally reconcile his beliefs with the actions of the Israeli state. He confided that he was done being bullied by influential Jewish donors who expected unwavering loyalty—the kind of loyalty that demands you look away from dead children to protect the donor file.

And here was Charlie, sharing his true feelings about Israel. If you dare to question Israel’s intentions or disagree with funding Israel’s genocide with billions of American tax dollars, you may not be arrested yet—but you’ll be called “insane,” a “loony,” or, the nuclear option for any conservative with a career, an “anti-Semite.”

That’s the party now.

Not “America First.” “Donor First.”

Not “no new wars.” “No new wars unless the check clears.”

Now, while the talking heads are busy calling you a coward for asking basic questions, the Pentagon quietly announced they’re sending the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit—2,200 troops—to the Middle East.

Officially, this “doesn’t mean ground troops in Iran.”

Right. And we only go to the Taco Bell drive-thru at 2 AM to “ask for directions.” We’re just “browsing” the desert, folks. Window shopping in a war zone.

Nobody invades Iran by accident, and nobody sends 2,200 Marines to “observe.” They’re not going there to hand out pamphlets and build playgrounds. They’re going there because the war machine needs fuel, and Trump is happy to provide the gasoline (as long as the “fuel” isn’t named Donald or Eric or Baron).

The Joe Kent Testimony: A Gold Star Husband Calls Out the Lie

Perhaps the most damning indictment of this war comes from inside Trump’s own administration. You know, the one he built with “only the best people.”

Joe Kent is not a pundit. He’s not a podcaster like Ben Shapiro. He’s not some guy in a studio like Mark Levin who’s never been within a thousand miles of a battlefield but has very strong opinions about how other people’s children should die for his ideology. Joe Kent is a retired Green Beret with eleven combat deployments. A CIA paramilitary officer. A Gold Star husband whose wife—his wife—was killed by ISIS in 2019. He has given more to this country than Shapiro and Levin have given in their entire combined bloodlines, and he did it before breakfast.

Last week, Kent resigned as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center. A position that Trump himself appointed him to. A position that gave him access to the highest-level intelligence this country possesses. And here’s what he said when he walked out the door: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

That’s right. The man in charge of counterterrorism for the United States of America—the guy who sees the raw intelligence, the satellite photos, the intercepts, the things you and I will never see—is telling you, directly, that there was no threat. And that this war was started because Israel and its lobby demanded it.

Not because Iran was about to nuke Tel Aviv. Not because American cities were in the crosshairs. Not because of any credible, imminent danger to the United States. Pressure from a foreign government and its American lobby.

This is not a “conspiracy theory.” This is a resignation letter from a Trump appointee.

Joe Kent went further. He warned, publicly, that the same playbook used to sell the Iraq War—the lies, the manufactured intelligence, the media hysteria—was being deployed again. Israeli officials feeding misinformation. Their American media allies amplifying it. All designed to pressure a president into abandoning the “America First” platform he ran on.

And Trump’s response?

He called Kent a “nice guy” but “weak on security.”

Stop. Read that again. Weak on security.

Hello? Is anybody home in that mushroom-shaped head of yours, Donald? You appointed him, you buffoon. You put this man in charge of keeping America safe from terrorists. You entrusted him with the most sensitive national security position in the counterterrorism apparatus. So either you’re admitting that you appointed someone “weak on security” to lead our nation’s counterterrorism efforts—which would make you a catastrophic failure of a leader—or you’re lying through your teeth because a Gold Star husband just exposed your war for what it is.

Let’s be intellectually honest for two seconds, something the Trump Cult is incapable of:

Weak on security is launching an unprovoked war against a country that wasn’t threatening you.

Weak on security is ignoring your own hand-picked counterterrorism chief when he tells you the intelligence doesn’t support the war.

Weak on security is insulting the intelligence of every American who voted for you to end wars, not start them.

Weak on security is outsourcing American foreign policy to a guy named Bibi and a failed congressional candidate who thinks hurricanes are caused by Satan.

Joe Kent has eleven deployments. Joe Kent lost his wife in the Middle East. Joe Kent put his body on the line for this country more times than Trump has put down a cheeseburger.

And Donald Trump—five draft deferments, bone spurs that “magically” healed, a man who has never risked anything for anyone but himself—has the audacity to call Kent weak?

The cognitive dissonance required to defend this is breathtaking.

The Cowardly Online Mob

And then there’s the “conservative” comment section. The keyboard commandos. The guys who slurp sodas all day long, who have never run a mile, never done ten pullups, never held a rifle, never been within 5,000 miles of a combat zone, but somehow have very strong opinions about who is and isn’t a patriot.

They’re calling Joe Kent a traitor.

Let us explain something to you, you spineless, anonymous cowards: his wife’s blood is in the sand of the Middle East. His wife. The mother of his children. Killed by ISIS while serving her country. He is entitled to his convictions. He earned that right. He paid for it with everything he had.

You disagree with his position? Fine. Debate him. Argue the facts. But calling a man who gave eleven deployments and his wife’s life to this country a “traitor” because he won’t rubber-stamp a war he knows is wrong? That’s not patriotism. That’s cult behavior.

Joe Kent did something almost no one in Washington has the courage to do anymore: he walked away from power because his conscience wouldn’t let him stay. He didn’t cash the check. He didn’t sell his principles for a title. He said, “I cannot in good conscience support this war,” and he left. That’s not weakness. That’s the definition of honor.

Joe Kent is 100% correct. We wrote about the “war on terror” in Monumental Myths—the truth that we were lied to about Iraq and Afghanistan. Those invasions weren’t about “terrorists” or “spreading democracy” or any of the other noble-sounding garbage they fed us while loading up the body bags. They were about oil and poppy. Resources. Control. The same playbook, different war.

Remember Pat Tillman? The NFL star who walked away from millions to serve his country, only to be killed by “friendly fire” when he started asking inconvenient questions? Funny how that always seems to happen to the ones who get too close to the truth. Tillman was going to expose the whole rotten enterprise. Then a few “friendly” bullets solved that problem.

Kent honorably stated: “I will not, in good conscience, send young men and women off to die on foreign battlefields.” Sound familiar? It should. It’s the same conscience that got Tillman killed, and Kent smeared. And in his resignation letter, Kent said something that should be screamed from every rooftop in America: “It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” Not because Iran was about to attack us. Not because American lives were in danger. Because a foreign lobby applied pressure, and the “America First” president folded like a cheap suit.

And if you want to talk about irony so thick you could choke on it, consider this: even the so-called “terrorists” in Iran—yes, we’re using that term loosely, because after two decades of being lied to about who the “terrorists” actually are, we’ve earned the right to be skeptical—are openly stating that they’re fighting for Epstein Island victims.

Let that sink in. An Iranian soldier went viral this week, declaring that he is fighting the United States and Israel on behalf of the children who were raped on Epstein’s island. He claimed their forces are directly targeting something called the “Temple of Baal.” And moments before dozens of missiles launched, he said this: “For the victims of Epstein Island, we target the Temple of Baal.”

So let’s get this straight. An Iranian soldier—a Muslim, the guy our media tells us is the embodiment of evil, the existential threat, the reason we need to send our children to die in the desert—is out here publicly avenging the victims of a pedophile ring comprised of evil deviants that our own government spent years burying.

Speaking of deviants, Lindsey Graham slithered out of his homosexual cave to defend the indefensible. Joe Kent says Iran posed no imminent threat. Graham’s response? He called Kent a liar on the Bill O’Reilly show. According to Graham, “He’s saying, you know, ‘If the Jews weren’t around, we’d all be safe.’ This letter of resignation was full of misinformation and anti-Semitism.”

Let’s translate Graham-speak to English: “I can’t dispute the facts, so I’ll just scream ‘anti-Semitism’ and hope nobody notices.”

Joe Kent didn’t say “the Jews dragged us into it.” He said Israel and its powerful American lobby pressured the United States into a war. That’s not anti-Semitism. That’s a factual description of how Washington works. AIPAC exists. They spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually to endorse (aka “buy”) politicians.

Wonder how much money our politicians, including President Trump, are getting from AIPAC? Let’s look at the pro-Israel AIPAC scorecard.

AIPAC has a literal scorecard rating members of Congress based on their loyalty to Israeli interests. This is not a secret. This is not a conspiracy theory. This is public information.

But in Lindsey Graham’s world, any criticism of Israeli government policy is automatically “anti-Semitism.” Any acknowledgment that a foreign lobby has outsize influence in American politics is “misinformation.” To this disgusting warmonger, any war opponent is automatically a bigot.

Here’s a news flash, Lindsey: criticizing a foreign government is not racism. Pointing out that a foreign power spent billions to pressure the United States into a war that will starve billions is not “Jew-hating.” It’s called observing reality. You should try it sometime.

And then there’s Mark Levin. The man who stated in 2016: “You can count me as never Trump” and encouraged his audience to elect Hilary Clinton instead of Trump. Now? He’s Trump’s biggest cheerleader. He’s on the war train. He’s calling everyone who opposes the Iran war an “anti-Semite,” a “woke right neo-fascist,” a “trash Christian,” a “1930s Weimar German,” “disgusting,” “evil,” “reprehensible,” “unpatriotic,” “Anti-American Jew hater.”

Wow. Strong words from a man with a radio show and a heart condition. Words from a man who has never served, never sacrificed, never risked anything more than a ratings dip.

What changed, Mark? Why did you go from “Never Trump” to “Never Criticize Trump”? Could it be... and we’re just spitballing here... that you discovered Trump was even more pro-Israel than Hillary Clinton could ever dream of being? That he would sign off on any war Netanyahu wanted, no questions asked? That he would sell out “America First” the moment the phone rang from Tel Aviv?

That’s not a conversion. That’s a transaction.

In a sane world, Mark Levin would be recognized for what he is: a malignant gnome, a fringe crackpot, a toxic demagogue who screeches his irrational fury at anyone with the courage to question his masters. But we don’t live in a sane world. We live in a world where this ass clown is considered a serious voice in “conservative” media.

The FBI Hypocrites

And as we’ve mentioned, adding the perfect cherry on top of this rotting sundae: the FBI is now “investigating” Joe Kent for allegedly “leaking documents.”

Let’s get this straight. The FBI—an agency that has spent years burying the Epstein files, protecting powerful pedophiles, refusing to investigate the very real crimes documented in thousands of pages of evidence—now has time to go after a retired Green Beret who resigned on principle because he said the quiet part out loud.

The Epstein victims? Hundreds of girls (and boys) raped on an island. Some of them were murdered. Then there’s cannibalism. Names in black and white. Evidence stacked to the ceiling. No investigation. No indictments. No accountability. Just silence.

But Joe Kent—a man who served his country with honor, lost his wife to terrorism, and walked away from power because he refused to be part of a war he knew was wrong—he’s the one they’re investigating. This should tell you everything you need to know about the FBI, this government, and this war.

Let’s take a step back and admire the sheer, breathtaking hypocrisy on display.

When Joe Biden made questionable foreign policy decisions—the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, the slow-rolling of weapons to Ukraine—the exact same people now calling Joe Kent a “traitor” were demanding accountability. They wanted hearings. They wanted resignations. They wanted heads to roll. They called Biden weak, feckless, a puppet of foreign interests.

Donald Trump starts an unprovoked war with Iran. He launches attacks that destroy global LNG infrastructure. He sets in motion a chain of events that will lead to global famine, blackouts, and the deaths of millions, possibly billions. He does it, according to his own counterterrorism chief, because Israel pressured him.

And these same “conservatives”? Radio silence.

Or worse, active cheering.

This isn’t conservatism. This isn’t “America First.” This isn’t principle.

This is a cult.

The same people who spent four years screaming “drain the swamp” are now defending a president who started a war because a foreign lobby told him to. The same people who screamed “no new wars” are now calling anyone who opposes this war a traitor. The same people who demanded accountability from Biden are now demanding absolute loyalty to Trump, no matter how many promises he breaks, how many lies he tells, or how many billions starve as a result.

They have become exactly what they claimed to hate.

And they don’t even see it. Or maybe they do, and they just don’t care. Because the checks clear. The ratings are good. And at the end of the day, being in the cult is easier than thinking for yourself.

The Religious Madness: Trying to Force God’s Hand

But here’s the part that doesn’t get reported on CNN or Fox. This war isn’t just about geopolitics or oil. It’s also about theology.

According to multiple analysts and insiders, there are two primary groups pushing for this conflict:

1. Religious Accelerationists

This includes some Israelis, some Jews, and a whole lot of Christian Zionists who believe they can force God’s hand—that they can speed-run the end times, kick off Armageddon, and usher in the return of their “Messiah” through good old-fashioned human intervention. Never mind that whole “no one knows the day or hour” thing. They’ve got a timeline to keep.

Enter Carrie Prejean, who was recently removed from Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission. In a conversation with Tucker Carlson, she revealed she was pressured to align with a pro-Israel, Zionist agenda instead of, you know, actually defending religious freedom.

Here’s how it went down: Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Trump’s religious “advisor” Paula White called her up to warn her to stay off social media and avoid posting about “replacement theology” and criticism of Israel. Those views, they told her, would be branded “anti-Semitic.” So the commission tasked with protecting religious liberty was, in fact, demanding she abandon her religious convictions to stay in their good graces.

Yeah, that makes sense… 🤯

But Prejean refused to stay silent. She kept highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called the commission exactly what it is: a political tool enforcing Zionist loyalty rather than protecting true religious liberty. In her own words: “God forbid I criticize Israel, can’t do that while serving in this administration.”

If you’re not familiar with the term “Replacement Theology,” buckle up—because this is where things get theological, and it matters more than you might think.

Replacement theology is the belief (which we both share) that the nation of Israel, being God’s chosen “seed,” was replaced by true Christians—the church becoming God’s true “seed.” It’s the Christian doctrine that the Church has replaced Israel as God’s covenanted people, holding that the New Covenant through Jesus supersedes the Old Covenant. In plain English: the promises to Israel are now fulfilled in or transferred to the Church. If you want to go deeper, we highly recommend this Substack.

Now, here’s where this stops being abstract theology and starts being a problem for American service members.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation has been “inundated” with complaints from active-duty service members reporting that their own commanders are invoking end-times Christian rhetoric to justify the war. Not strategy. Not national security. Prophecy.

Think about that for a second. American men and women are being told—by their commanding officers—that they’re fighting to fulfill biblical prophecy. If that doesn’t terrify you, you’re not paying attention.

One commander reportedly told his unit: “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth is an open evangelical Christian nationalist who has remade military leadership to align with this worldview.

Both groups believe history is linear and that they can bring about its end through acts of will or violence.

Here’s the problem: They think they’re God. They’re not.

You cannot force God’s hand. He’s in charge of history, not us. But both groups have lost sight of that fundamental truth.

2. Secular Technocrats

Then there are the secular promoters of this war whose vision, while not strictly religious, is remarkably similar. They want to usher in an age ruled by technology: mass surveillance, transhumanism, the merging of man and machine.

They see this war as the catalyst for a new world order—a new age of human history controlled by centralized technological power.

Both groups share a common belief: This war will fundamentally transform human civilization.

That’s why this conflict feels different. This isn’t about preventing a “rogue state” from getting nukes. This isn’t about regional stability.

This is a theological war—whether secular or religious—designed to usher in a new age.

Wars like that don’t end quickly, because they’re not about disarming a madman. They’re about changing the nature of life on this planet forever. Both are treating billions of human beings as disposable.

The Global Energy Catastrophe

While politicians and pundits debate theology and strategy from their air-conditioned studios and gated communities—while Ben Shapiro calls you a coward from behind a microphone, a man who has never dodged a bullet but has strong opinions about how many of YOUR CHILDREN should dodge one for Israel; while Mark Levin bloviates about “American might” like a drunk uncle at Thanksgiving who thinks screaming “USA!” into his fourth Bud Light qualifies as a foreign policy doctrine—the real-world consequences are already unfolding for everyone except them. Trump recently stated, “Anyone who doesn’t support Mark Levin isn’t MAGA.” Which is a fascinating position to take, considering Levin has the likability of a gonorrhea outbreak. If that’s the standard, we guess a whole lot of MAGA folks are no longer MAGA!

Here’s the ugly truth they won’t say on air:

They are Israeli whores. Bought and paid for.

They’ll keep collecting those sweet ad dollars, those speaking fees, those cushy think-tank paychecks stamped “Paid For By AIPAC” in ink so thick you can smell it from across the Potomac. Their kids aren’t going to die in the desert. They’ll bloviate, you’ll bleed. They’ll preach sacrifice, you’ll make it.

That’s the arrangement. Always has been.

And while they’re busy cashing checks and screaming about “American might” from their green rooms, the infrastructure that actually powers American might just got turned into a parking lot.

According to Reuters, on March 18, 2026, Iranian missiles struck Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar—the largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production facility on planet Earth. This isn’t some marginal energy site you’ve never heard of. This complex handles roughly 19% of the global LNG supply. It is, quite literally, one of the most important pieces of infrastructure on earth.

The damage is catastrophic, and “catastrophic” is not a word journalists throw around lightly. Two of the facility’s 14 “trains”—the massive, irreplaceable processing units that cool gas to liquid form for shipping—have been permanently disabled, according to QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi. The damage will remove 12.8 million tons per year of LNG production capacity from global markets for three to five years.

Three to five years. Let that sink in. The world just lost nearly a fifth of its LNG supply for half a decade. Qatar has declared force majeure and halted LNG production. They have been forced to suspend legally binding long-term supply contracts with buyers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China. Contracts that kept the lights on in entire countries. Contracts that kept factories running and families warm. Voided.

According to the Taipei Times, there are now only weeks of natural gas remaining in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. Some may wrangle temporary supplies from somewhere—begging, borrowing, stealing from dwindling global reserves—but that will only delay the inevitable.

If the Strait of Hormuz isn’t opened soon, we could see:

Power rationing

Blackouts

Industry shutdowns

And the sacred Taiwan semiconductor industry? **OFFLINE.**

According to Reuters, the United Arab Emirates—OPEC’s third-largest producer, normally pumping 3.4 million barrels per day—has suffered a cascading shutdown of its energy infrastructure. Daily oil production has fallen by more than half, with all offshore fields now offline. Gulf Arab states, including the UAE, have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since the start of the war with Iran.

The Fujairah export terminal—the UAE’s only oil export route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz—has been struck repeatedly. The Shah gas field, which provides 20% of the UAE’s domestic gas supply, was set ablaze and remains suspended. Total Middle East output cuts now stand at an estimated 7–10 million barrels per day.

This is what collapse looks like in slow motion.

The Math of Mass Starvation

Here’s where the rubber meets the road. Modern synthetic fertilizer—the only reason 8 billion people can eat—is primarily ammonia, produced from natural gas via the Haber-Bosch process. This isn’t some niche agricultural input you can substitute with organic compost and good intentions. It is the bedrock of the Green Revolution. Check out this in-depth article by Mike Adams on this process and how vital it is to the food supply.

As research has clearly shown, without these fossil-fuel-derived fertilizer inputs, crop yields plummet by roughly 50%. Let that number sink in. A 50% reduction in global calorie output.

A 50% reduction in food means only half the world can be fed.

The UN’s World Food Programme already warns of a looming major hunger emergency, with acute food insecurity set to worsen for millions. But that was the trajectory before the LNG supply chain exploded. That was the preliminary estimate, but a sustained loss of LNG production from the Persian Gulf transforms that emergency into a global famine of biblical proportions. Not “food insecurity.” Not “hunger pangs.” Starvation.

And this is not distant agricultural theory. It is a present-tense warning. A March 2026 analysis by Mike Adams explicitly frames the conflict with Iran as having “unleashed a global famine trigger” by threatening the fertilizer supply chain. Another warns of a “global sulfur crisis“ from attacks on Gulf infrastructure, showing how interconnected and fragile our chemical feedstock system has become. The fertilizer our food depends on, and the sulfuric acid needed to produce it, are two sides of the same natural gas coin.

When the natural gas stops, the fertilizer production stops. When the fertilizer stops, the food stops. When the food stops, people die.

Share The Truth About Cancer

If nothing is fixed—if this war continues, if the Strait remains closed, if the LNG trains stay offline—the 2030s will be defined by one thing: mass death. Not from bombs. From emptiness. From a world that ran out of food because we ran out of gas because Donald Trump decided it was time to attack Iran, which posed ZERO THREAT to the USA.

The fertilizer doesn’t care about your politics. The Haber-Bosch process doesn’t care about your football team colors. The 14 LNG trains at Ras Laffan don’t care whether you watch Fox News or MSNBC. They either work, or people die. And right now, they’re on fire.

Here’s the question no one in the mainstream media is asking: Who actually benefits from this war?

Not America. Our energy costs are skyrocketing. Our food prices will follow. Our global standing is damaged. The entire world sees that we are not nearly as powerful as we thought we were.

Not American families, who will face inflation, shortages, and economic hardship. Not American families who have lost sons and daughters in this war. Oh, sorry, Trump, it’s not a “war” because that would be illegal and unconstitutional… It’s a “skirmish.”

So who benefits?

The only clear beneficiaries are Israel, which has been pushing for regime change in Iran for decades, and the military-industrial complex, which profits from endless war.

This is the exact opposite of “America First.”

Now, if you want to know just how deep this goes, strap in.

We found a document from the FDD—the Foundation for Defense of Democracies—laying out the official rationale for our attack on Iran and who benefits. And what is the FDD? Oh, just a neoconservative “think tank” that is 100% pro-Israel. Founded in 2001 with a stated mission to “provide education to enhance Israel’s image in North America.” Its leadership works in tandem with the Israeli government. This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s their own mission statement.

Here’s the part that should make your blood boil: On March 2, 2026, this FDD analysis was copied and pasted—nearly verbatim—onto the official White House page. The administration that ran on “America First” plagiarized a foreign lobbying document to justify American military action.

Let that sink in.

It proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are not acting in America’s interest. We are acting in Israel’s interest. Total plagiarism. Total subservience.

See for yourself:

The Path Forward: Hope in the Rubble

We’re not writing this to spread despair. We’re writing this because Americans deserve the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. The systems designed to protect you are the ones leading you to the cliff. The federal government, the corporate media, the energy cartels—they have failed.

Your only buffer against this insanity is personal preparedness.

Here’s what you can do right now:

1. Demand Accountability

Contact your representatives. Demand answers. Demand congressional authorization for any continued military action. Demand transparency about who is making these decisions and why.

2. Prepare Your Family

The global food system is more fragile than most people realize. Building a food stockpile isn’t paranoia—it’s prudence.

Start small:

Focus on non-perishable, nutrient-dense foods

Store rice, beans, canned goods, pasta, oats

Secure alternative water sources

Grow your own food. Even a small garden makes a difference.

Protect your supplies:

Store in cool, dark, dry locations

Use airtight containers to prevent pest damage

Rotate stock regularly (first in, first out)

Keep a detailed inventory

The time to act is now. Not when panic buying empties the stores. Not when the lights go out. Now.

3. Reject Tribal Politics

This isn’t about Republican vs. Democrat. This isn’t about Trump vs. Biden.

This is about principles vs. partisanship.

If you criticized Obama and Biden for unconstitutional wars, you must criticize Trump for the same. If you demanded accountability from the left, you must demand it from the right.

Anything less is hypocrisy. PERIOD.

4. Support Principled Leaders

Joe Kent did something almost unheard of in Trump’s Washington: he grew a spine. A Green Beret. A Gold Star husband. A man who buried his wife after she was killed in the very region Trump just set on fire. And when the moment came to choose between his conscience and his cushy government office, he chose his conscience. He walked out the door with his integrity intact, which is more than anyone in the Trump administration can say.

You know who else has a spine? Thomas Massie. Remember him? He’s the Republican congressman who committed the unforgivable sin of... thinking for himself. Trump hates him with the heat of a thousand suns, calls him a “terrible person,” attacks him relentlessly, all because Massie won’t kiss the ring and rubber-stamp every brain-dead impulse that tumbles out of Mar-a-Lago.

Think about what that says. In Trump’s world, the “terrible people” aren’t the warmongers pushing us toward global famine. No, the “terrible people” are the ones who still remember what a principle looks like. The “terrible people” are the ones who wanted to prosecute the pedophiles in the Epstein files!

Joe Kent is gone. Thomas Massie is under constant attack. The message is clear: fall in line or get destroyed. And the Trump cult, those brave warriors for “freedom,” they cheer every time one of the last honest men gets dragged through the mud. Because nothing says “I love America” quite like demanding total obedience to a pathological liar who just launched World War III and is more than happy to send YOUR sons and daughters to DIE for Israel.

A Final Word

In 2016, millions of Americans—including us—fell for it.

We voted for Donald Trump because we actually believed he was different. Not just different in style, but different in substance. We watched him stand on those debate stages and say things no politician had said in decades: that the neocons had blood on their hands, that nation-building was a scam, that the military-industrial complex viewed troops as chess pieces to be sacrificed for profit.

And we believed him.

We believed he would end the endless wars. We believed he would put America first—real America first, not the cheap imitation where “America” means Israel and “first” means last because we’re always paying the bill.

During his first term, it actually looked like he meant it.

No new wars. Troops coming home. That crazy moment in 2020 when he was on the verge of pulling out of Afghanistan entirely, and the entire establishment lost its collective mind. For a minute there, it felt like maybe, just maybe, the outsider had actually done what he said he would do.

That minute is over.

In October 2024, he stood before the American people and made another promise: “You’re not going to have a third world war with me.” But seventeen months later, the Strait of Hormuz is a war zone. The world’s LNG supply is on fire. Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are weeks away from going dark. The fertilizer that keeps half the planet from starving is vanishing. American soldiers are dying in a war we started for a country that isn’t ours.

And Donald Trump—the “President of Peace,” the man who promised “no new wars,” the guy who said you’d never see World War III on his watch—did it. He took a match to the entire planet!

This isn’t what we voted for. This isn’t what was promised.

Trump broke his promise. He betrayed America. He betrayed the world. And if we don’t hold our leaders accountable—regardless of party or personality—we will continue to be betrayed.

The question isn’t whether you support Trump or oppose him.

The question is whether you support the principles he claimed to represent.

If you do, then you must be willing to call out this war for what it is: a betrayal of those principles. America First means America First—not Israel first, not the military-industrial complex first, not foreign lobbies first. America. First.

It’s time to demand that our leaders keep their promises.

Or it’s time to find new leaders who will.

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