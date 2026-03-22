The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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la verdad's avatar
la verdad
1h

Lordy. It’s hard to see so many still hypnotized. 😵‍💫 The administration is continuing the destruction of America that began in 2020 with the lockdowns and beautiful shots. The economic and emotional damage at that time was immense, but it pales in comparison to what is in the works right now. This illegal war will usher in devastation here and around the world. Still, many won’t see the truth. Ty and Charlene, thanks for trying.

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Sue's avatar
Sue
1h

Our government has been lying to us for a very long time. They're doing this now. You're just not seeking the facts because you're in denial. Like the idiots that believe the COVID shots would stop COVID. Like 2 weeks of lockdown would stop the spread.

Wake the FU!

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