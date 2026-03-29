Let’s talk about something no one in the mainstream is connecting—but the dots are already there, waiting to be drawn.

Remember March 2020?

The world shut down overnight. Businesses closed. Travel stopped. Governments seized unprecedented control over daily life—all in the name of a manufactured “crisis.”

Now, as energy infrastructure burns across the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz sits effectively closed, we’re watching the setup for something eerily familiar. But it’s not just energy. In the background, AI data centers are quietly consuming billions of gallons of water—draining communities to cool the machines that will soon be used to monitor and manage us.

Call it Energy Lockdown 2.0.

And this time, it won’t be framed as a temporary emergency measure. It will be sold as a necessary, permanent restructuring of how we live—all to “save the planet” and “manage scarcity.”

But here’s what they’re not telling you: The scarcity is engineered. The crisis is manufactured. And control is the point.

As Mike Adams of Natural News recently warned, we are witnessing “the methodical setup for a national lockdown of movement, food, and fuel”—a deliberate pattern designed to manufacture a crisis so extreme that the public will accept measures once unthinkable in a free society.

But how exactly does that lockdown get engineered? Adams lays it out plainly: “AI data centers compete with humans for three critical resources: 1) Land, 2) Water, and 3) Electricity. Humans need land to grow food, but data centers need land for solar power and facilities. Those same data centers consume water during evaporative cooling operations, and they are extremely hungry for kWh of power. Over time, humans will be displaced as AI research is prioritized on a national security basis.”

This isn’t a bug. It’s the design.

🔥 The Iran War: A Trigger, Not an Accident

Let’s be clear about what’s happening right now.

The war with Iran has already caused catastrophic damage to global energy infrastructure. But was this a geopolitical miscalculation? Or was this a deliberate trigger pulled on the global economy’s most critical artery: the Strait of Hormuz? Either way, the results are exactly what you’d expect when you set fire to the world’s fuel supply chain.

The crown jewel of the damage is Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex, the largest liquefied natural gas facility on the planet. Iranian missile strikes took out two liquefaction trains—Trains 4 and 6, with a combined capacity of 12.8 million tonnes per year. That’s 17% of Qatar’s total LNG export capacity gone in a single strike, with repairs expected to take three to five years and annual revenue losses estimated at $20 billion. QatarEnergy has already declared force majeure on contracts with China, Italy, Belgium, and South Korea—legal jargon for “we can’t deliver, and you can’t sue us.” Shell’s Pearl GTL facility? Also hit. One of its production trains is expected to remain offline for at least a year.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is bleeding oil. State giant ADNOC has been forced to implement widespread production shut-ins, with all offshore fields now offline. Total UAE output is down more than 50%. The port of Fujairah, a major oil bunkering and storage hub, has been repeatedly targeted by drone attacks, suspending operations.

And then there’s the Strait itself. Normally, 20% of the world’s oil supply and 20% of its LNG flow through this 21-mile-wide channel. Right now? It’s effectively closed to allied shipping. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization reports that traffic through the Strait has collapsed by 90%. Combined output cuts across the Middle East now stand at 7 to 10 million barrels per day—that’s 7% to 10% of global demand. The International Energy Agency’s Fatih Birol called it the biggest energy crisis in history, bigger even than the oil shocks of 1973 and 1979.

This isn’t just a regional conflict. This is a deliberate dismantling of the global energy system.

And if you think the pain stops at the fuel pump, you haven’t been paying attention. Energy isn’t just what moves your car—it’s what grows your food.

Here’s the chain they don’t want you to trace. Natural gas is the primary feedstock for ammonia, and ammonia is the backbone of nitrogen fertilizer. No gas, no fertilizer. No fertilizer, no food. That much has been widely reported. But there’s another chain, equally vital and far less discussed: sulfur.

Sulfur is the essential ingredient for producing sulfuric acid, which is used to process phosphate rock into phosphate fertilizer—the other half of the global fertilizer equation. Without sulfur, phosphate fertilizers grind to a halt. And where does nearly half of the world’s sulfur come from? The Gulf region. The same Gulf region whose ports are now inaccessible, whose shipping lanes are now war zones.

The FAO’s chief economist, Máximo Torero, spelled this out plainly at a UN press briefing on March 26: “The Gulf region accounts for nearly half of global sulfur trade, a critical input used to produce sulfuric acid for processing phosphate rock into fertilizers. Disruptions to sulfur supply risk fracturing global phosphate fertilizer production, including in major producing countries.”

Now, let’s connect the dots.

Natural gas crisis → nitrogen fertilizer production collapses (ammonia)

Sulfur crisis → phosphate fertilizer production collapses (sulfuric acid)

Combined → both legs of the global fertilizer system are simultaneously fracturing

Goldman Sachs reports that nitrogen fertilizer prices have already jumped 40% since the conflict began. The UN’s FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) warns that global fertilizer prices could average 15 to 20 percent higher in the first half of 2026 if the crisis persists. Food prices are spiking globally—and if this disruption continues for three to six months, we’re looking at a full-blown global food security catastrophe.

They didn’t just cut off your gasoline. They cut off your dinner. And they made sure the fertilizer couldn’t reach the farm, either—from either direction.

💧 Water: The Invisible Crisis Flowing Through Your AI

If the energy lockdowns are the visible trigger, the looming water crisis is the silent partner—the resource scarcity they don’t want you connecting to the machines in your pocket.

AI data centers consume staggering amounts of water during evaporative cooling operations. A single large data center can use up to 5 million gallons of water per day or more —the equivalent of a small city. This is water that is being diverted from human communities and agriculture to cool the machines. In drought-prone regions like the American Southwest, these data centers are competing directly with farmers, households, and ecosystems for a resource that is already over-allocated.

But here’s what they really don’t want you to know: it’s not just the quantity of water that should terrify you. It’s the quality.

When water runs through a data center’s cooling systems, it doesn’t emerge pristine on the other side. The evaporative cooling process concentrates whatever was already in the water—nitrates, heavy metals, agricultural runoff—to dangerous levels. But that’s just the starting lineup. The cooling systems themselves are dosed with anticorrosive agents to keep the pipes from dissolving, anti-scaling agents to prevent mineral buildup, and biocides to stop the stagnant water from turning into a science experiment. All of it—every last chemical—gets concentrated right alongside the nitrates.

The result? Nitrates—classified as carcinogens at high concentrations—can spike to more than five times the legal limit after passing through these facilities. In Morrow County, Oregon, where Amazon operates multiple data centers, nitrate levels in some wells have hit 73 parts per million.

Let that sink in: that’s ten times higher than Oregon’s safety limit and seven times the federal threshold. Local residents are now reporting rising rates of rare cancers, miscarriages, and other reproductive complications—and they’re pointing the finger directly at the data centers drinking their aquifer and spitting back poison. But hey, at least the servers are running smoothly.

And where does this toxic wastewater go? In many cases, it gets piped right back onto nearby farmland, where it seeps through sandy, porous soil and re-enters the aquifer—the same aquifer communities rely on for drinking water. The result? A perfect recipe for groundwater poisoning. But hey, if the soil’s too slow, just skip the middleman: in Ohio, they’re cutting out the pretense and dumping it straight back into the rivers. Because why let something as trivial as “the water supply” get in the way of progress? The water treatment facilities—already outdated, already overwhelmed—don’t have the capability to filter out these concentrated contaminants, corrosives, and carcinogens. So the same water that left your tap toxic returns to your tap toxic, only now it’s been seasoned with industrial-strength chemicals from a server farm. Local residents in Morrow County, Oregon, have reported rising rates of rare cancers, miscarriages, and other reproductive complications.

They call this “innovation.” But what it actually represents is a massive transfer of resources—your water, your grid capacity, your tax dollars (in the form of incentives)—into the service of machines designed to replace human labor, monitor human behavior, and ultimately, enforce human compliance.

🔗 The Nexus: Water, Energy, and the Architecture of Control

Here’s where the threads pull together—and where the picture gets truly ugly.

AI data centers don’t just consume water. They consume energy to pump water, treat it, cool the servers, and then pump the contaminated wastewater elsewhere. According to Gartner Group, data centers consumed about 16% of total U.S. electricity in 2025 and are expected to consume over 30% by 2030! Get your mind around that statistic!!

And here’s the circular nightmare they’re not telling you about.

Energy scarcity due to the Strait of Hormuz closure (7–10 million barrels per day offline) is driving electricity prices to spike. Water scarcity from AI-driven consumption (billions of gallons diverted from communities, then returned as toxic brine) means the available water is increasingly undrinkable.

Agricultural collapse from fertilizer shortages—both nitrogen (natural gas → ammonia) and phosphate (sulfur → sulfuric acid)—means food prices are already climbing, and the worst is yet to come.

Now connect the dots in reverse.

To keep the AI data centers running—because they’re “critical infrastructure,” remember—utilities are prioritizing them over residential neighborhoods. In Virginia’s “Data Center Alley,” Dominion Energy has admitted it may need to delay or deny new residential service connections to prioritize power for data centers. Not surprisingly, California has relaxed environmental review requirements for data center construction, effectively greenlighting projects that would otherwise be blocked over water and grid concerns.

So here’s the picture emerging:

Your electricity is being diverted to run the machines.

Your water is being diverted to cool the machines—and what’s left is poisoned.

Your tax dollars (in the form of incentives) are being handed to the companies building them.

Your health is being sacrificed in communities like Morrow County, Oregon, where nitrate poisoning from data center wastewater is linked to rare cancers and miscarriages.

Your food is becoming more expensive—and soon, scarcer—because the same energy crisis that justifies AI as “critical” is also destroying global fertilizer production.

And the response from the institutions orchestrating this?

Lockdowns. Rationing. Control.

You’ll be told to take shorter showers.

You’ll be told to drive less.

You’ll be told to work from home.

You’ll be told that conserving—sacrificing—is your patriotic duty.

❌ What you won’t be told is that the water you save is being rerouted to a data center to cool the machine that is being trained to replace your job and monitor your behavior.

❌ What you won’t be told is that after cooling the machines, the water contains concentrated nitrates and heavy metals and is being sprayed onto farmland, where it seeps back into the aquifer—poisoning the very water supply your children drink.

❌ What you won’t be told is that the electricity you conserve—by sitting in the dark, by accepting “voluntary” brownouts—will be rerouted to servers running algorithms designed to determine whether you’re a “responsible citizen” or a “security threat.”

This is the unspoken trade: your resources, your health, your freedom, your livelihood—redistributed upward to power a system designed to render you obsolete.

They call it progress.

They call it innovation.

They call it “the future.”

But the future, in this scenario, looks an awful lot like feudalism.

📜 The IEA’s “10-Point Plan”: COVID Lockdowns for Energy

On cue, the International Energy Agency has dusted off its playbook and released the “10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use“—a tidy little menu of “transport-focused measures” designed to lower global oil demand during supply crises. Road transport, which accounts for about 45% of global oil demand, gets the spotlight, but they’ve thoughtfully included aviation, cooking, and industry for good measure.

The official infographic is a masterpiece of bureaucratic soft-pedaling: they “urge” here, they “promote” there. Don’t let the language fool you. Urging is what you do when you want someone to eat more vegetables. This is what you do when you want to ration movement, restrict freedom, and call it “sustainability.” The word they’re looking for isn’t “promote.” It’s compel.

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Let’s translate this from bureaucratic doublespeak:

Work from home = Restrict movement, monitor digital activity.

Lower speed limits = Slow down commerce, reduce freedom of travel.

Encourage public transport = Force people into centralized, trackable systems.

Alternate car access = Ration your ability to drive your own vehicle.

Avoid air travel = Restrict your ability to move freely across borders.

Switch to electric cooking = Make you dependent on a grid they control.

This isn’t about “managing scarcity.” This is about managing you.

This isn’t theoretical. It’s not “coming soon.” It’s here.

As of late March 2026, emergency measures are already being rolled out across the globe. The Philippines declared a national energy emergency on March 24—the first to pull the trigger—granting itself emergency powers to slash taxes on oil, force a four-day workweek for government employees, and mandate 10–20% cuts in electricity use across all agencies. Diesel prices have nearly doubled.

Pakistan has already implemented a mandatory four-day workweek for public sector employees. Thailand is telling news anchors to ditch their jackets, bureaucrats to wear short sleeves, and government offices to set their thermostats to 79 degrees. They’ve suspended most overseas travel, carpool mandates are in effect, and if the crisis worsens, they’ve announced that they will start dimming billboards and closing petrol stations. Diesel subsidies are burning through $22 million per day—a tab they admit they can’t pay for more than a month or two.

Japan is dumping its largest-ever emergency oil reserves while begging citizens not to hoard toilet paper. Sri Lanka declared Wednesdays to be “public holidays”—a creative way to ration without calling it rationing—and implemented direct fuel rationing at the pumps. Vietnam is pleading with Japan and South Korea for emergency crude. Indonesia is weighing a four-day workweek.

The pattern is unmistakable: four-day workweeks, fuel rationing, export bans, mandatory conservation, price controls. It’s the COVID playbook, reheated and served with a side of war.

And here’s the distinction that matters. In Pakistan and the Philippines, these lockdowns are a symptom of vulnerability—a lack of domestic production that leaves them at the mercy of global markets. They have no choice. The United States, by contrast, has been a net energy exporter since 2019. It produces 16% of the world’s energy and became a net exporter of total oil products in 2020. In America, we haven’t seen a push for “energy lockdowns”—yet. But if we do, let’s be crystal clear: it will be a total scam. Just like COVID. The push for these measures won’t be a response to scarcity. It will be a political choice to impose it—to give the tyrants in charge more power and more control over you. Period.

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If it happens here, it will start as a “temporary emergency measure” and morph into permanent control infrastructure. The IEA’s own language about “reshaping everyday behavior” reveals the true long-term goal. For a net-exporting nation like the United States, adopting its rationing manifesto isn’t crisis management. It would be a deliberate degradation of economic freedom and personal mobility—all under the guise of “managing scarcity” they helped manufacture.

And just like the mask scam, the social distancing scam, the vaccine scam during COVID, the best solution is the same: just say no. Don’t acquiesce to their tyranny. Keep living your life. Keep breathing free air. Don’t cower in fear. They want compliance. Give them resistance.

The AI Wildcard: Humans vs. Machines in the Battle for Resources

While governments prepare to ration energy for ordinary people, there’s one sector that will be mysteriously exempt from restrictions: Artificial Intelligence.

AI data centers are now competing with humans for three critical resources—and they’re winning.

🏞️ Land. Humans need land to grow food. AI data centers need land for solar farms and massive facilities. The competition isn’t subtle: every acre given to a data center is an acre that isn’t growing your dinner.

💦 Water. As we’ve mentioned already, AI data centers consume staggering amounts of water during evaporative cooling operations. A single large data center can use 1–5 million gallons of water per day. This is water being diverted from human communities and agriculture to cool the machines. And it doesn’t just disappear—it returns as toxic brine laced with nitrates, biocides, and anti-corrosives, poisoning the aquifers.

⚡️Electricity. This is the big one. AI data centers are ravenous for kilowatt-hours—and they’re being prioritized over human needs on a national security basis.

Case in Point: Project Matador

Led by Fermi America and former US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Project Matador is a proposed “hybrid” energy-AI data center campus in Amarillo, Texas. It aims to be the world’s largest energy-driven AI complex. Located in Amarillo, Texas, it combines 4.4+ GW of nuclear power (Westinghouse AP1000 reactors), natural gas generation, and solar farms.

Here’s the number they don’t want you to sit with: This single AI facility will consume more power than 38 US states. Let that sink in. One data center campus. More electricity than Maine. More than West Virginia. More than Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island combined.

As of early 2026, there are more than 4,000 data centers operating across the United States. But that number is about to go vertical. Industry estimates suggest that total data center count—including traditional facilities—could triple within four years as demand for cloud computing and AI services explodes.

So while you’re being told to carpool, work from home, and take shorter showers, the government and its corporate partners are greenlighting a project that will suck up more juice than three-quarters of the country’s states. The machines aren’t just coming for your job. They’re coming for your power.

Over time, humans will be displaced as AI research is prioritized on a national security basis . You’ll be told to ration. To sacrifice. To “do your part.”

Meanwhile, the machines—and the elites who control them—will consume without limit. The system you were taught to rely on has turned hostile. And its architects view you not as a citizen, but as a liability to be managed or eliminated.

🔥 But Here’s the Good News: You’re Not Powerless

This all sounds bleak. And it is.

But here’s what they don’t want you to know: You have more power than you think.

The entire system depends on your compliance. Your dependence. Your belief that you can’t survive without them.

That’s a lie.

People have survived and thrived for millennia without centralized energy grids, without government rations, without AI overlords telling us how to live.

And we can do it again.

🛠️ What You Can Do Right Now

1. Grow Your Own Food → Even a small garden makes a difference. Start with easy crops: tomatoes, lettuce, beans, squash, and herbs. Sprouting is a superb way to begin. Learn to save seeds. Build soil health. Every meal you grow is a meal they can’t control. If you have space, raise chickens for eggs and meat. Learn to preserve food through canning, fermenting, and dehydrating.

Food independence is freedom.

And here’s proof that you don’t have to sell out to the machine. In Kentucky, a family of farmers turned down $26 million—roughly 10 times the fair market value of their land—to sell their farm for an AI data center development. They chose land, legacy, and liberty over a quick paycheck. That’s the kind of backbone we need more of.

In the words of George Washington, “Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment of man.” We agree! 😊

2. Secure Alternative Energy → If you can, invest in solar panels, battery storage, and backup generators. Even a small solar setup can keep essential devices running during grid failures. Learn about wood stoves, rocket stoves, and other low-tech heating and cooking solutions. Stockpile firewood. Learn to cook without electricity. Energy independence is resilience.

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3. Build Community Networks → You can’t do this alone. Neither can your neighbors. Start building local networks of like-minded people who are preparing. Share skills, resources, and knowledge. Organize community gardens. Create barter systems. Build mutual aid networks. When the system fails, community is everything.

4. Reduce Dependence on the Grid → The more dependent you are on centralized systems—electricity, water, food supply chains—the more vulnerable you are to control. Drill a well or secure alternative water sources. Install rainwater collection systems. Learn to purify water. Stockpile non-perishable foods. Learn traditional skills: sewing, carpentry, animal husbandry, and foraging. Self-sufficiency is sovereignty.

5. Reject the Narrative → Don’t accept the framing that scarcity is inevitable or that lockdowns are necessary. The scarcity is engineered. The lockdowns are control mechanisms. Speak up. Share information. Resist compliance. Support leaders and organizations fighting for freedom, transparency, and accountability. Your voice matters. Your resistance matters.

6. Prepare Mentally and Spiritually → This isn’t just a physical battle. It’s a spiritual one. The goal of these systems is to break your spirit, to make you feel helpless, to convince you that resistance is futile. Don’t let them. Cultivate hope. Build faith. Trust in Jesus. Strengthen your mind. Surround yourself with people who lift you up. Remember that throughout history, ordinary people have overcome extraordinary tyranny.

Remember, this article exposes their playbook.

But the game is not over.

The future is not written yet. And you have more power to shape it than they want you to believe.

Start today. Grow something. Learn something. Connect with someone. Prepare.

You are stronger than you know. Together we can beat the tyrants and maintain abundance!

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