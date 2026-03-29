The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Christine Hickey's avatar
Christine Hickey
10h

We live in the Ohio River Valley, our county is rural, small towns, and farming with 100 Amish families. Vivek Ramaswamy is running for governor and sees our area as the "new Silicon Valley". We are fighting against the AI Data Centers which would destroy the unique ecological and beautiful environment we call home. Already our electric bills have increased exponentially. We received an email from AEP that next month's bill increase 94%! We are retired, but my husband drives for Amish when they need him. The Amish know well the dangers of dictatorial government...so we are blessed to call them friends. I plan to share this substack with them.

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Dr Linda L Andersson's avatar
Dr Linda L Andersson
10h

Wow. This message is profoundly important for all to hear. I'm sure all thinking and caring people from all walks of life need to put their heads together and create true solutions to the overtaking of us and our planet by the Global Elite. It's time to learn to listen to others who see things differently. The Global Elite feel entitled to turn us into slaves and masters. Are we able to stop them yet?

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