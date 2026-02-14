READER DISCRETION ADVISORY: You are about to cross a line. Not everyone is ready. Some should not cross it at all. This article contains documented evidence of crimes so depraved, so ritualistic, so evil, and so thoroughly protected by the highest powers on earth that reading it will permanently alter your understanding of the world in which you live. If you have spent years carefully constructing a functional denial—telling yourself the Epstein case is “old news,” a “distraction,” or simply “too dark to dwell on”—turn back now. There is no shame in survival. There is no cowardice in self-preservation. We understand. When Charlene first began uncovering these evil acts, she tried to share them with Ty, but he was drowning in depression and could not absorb another particle of darkness. His mind simply refused. The soul has its own immune system, and sometimes it protects us from truths we are not yet strong enough to carry. At the same time, as Charlene conducted the research and found the darkest depths of evil, she found herself alone in this new, low, dark reality. She was at times hopeless as she lay in bed crying herself to sleep many nights after researching and listening to the testimonies of so many of the dear children who were so badly abused, and worse. What kept driving her forward were the thoughts, “What if this were our children? Would someone out there help them? Stand for them? Fight for them? Save them?” She wanted to save the children. And ultimately, she knew at the core of it all, she was not alone; she had God Almighty by her side. Together, we found that even in our own home, some can handle the more difficult parts of reality, but others are not yet strong enough to face or bear the heavy burden of truth. This is not a test of your intelligence or your virtue. Some of you will read this and feel sad to be in the day of vindication—proving that all the research you did is now visible for all the world to see, the new reality for everyone—when just a few years ago you were rejected and mocked when you tried sharing the gruesome reality contained in the Epstein Files, that the global elites are indeed Satanists who rape, torture, murder, and eat babies. Some of you will feel sick. Some of you will close the tab, go back to your 401(k), and pretend you never saw it. The choice of what you do now, to read or not to read, is all yours. But remember, turning away from the truth does not change what is really happening; it only keeps you from being a part of the solution. You have been warned.

Under the “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” the U.S. Justice Department has released over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images. This is not a controlled “document release.” This is a dam breaking. The evidence released doesn’t merely suggest corruption. It meticulously documents a satanic pedophile oligarchy operating in plain sight, protected by the very institutions sworn to stop it.

Let’s strip away the last veneer of polite euphemism. What the files document is not merely “sex crimes” or “financial malfeasance.” These are monstrous acts and occult rituals of pure evil, committed against children in the ultimate expression of absolute dominion over the innocent and the powerless.

The tentacles revealed in the latest document dump do not stop at the shoreline of Epstein’s private island or the steps of his Manhattan mansion. They slither, with sickening and deliberate clarity, into the heart of the Old World’s gilded aristocracy. His network penetrated the palaces of European royalty and the secure chambers of foreign governments. While a flicker of accountability sputters in Europe—where the names of lords and former ministers are finally being dragged into the light—observe the American contrast.

In the United States, our so-called “justice” system does not investigate. It sanitizes. It does not prosecute. It manages. The FBI, the DOJ, the protected media class—they are not fact-finders. They are the elite’s dedicated cleanup crew, mopping up the evidence, redacting the names, and gaslighting the public with one hand while shredding documents with the other.

This is the great, grim truth laid bare: We are not dealing with a broken system. We are the subjects of a fully operational, global criminal syndicate filled with pedophiles and murderers who eat babies and drink their blood.

The Culinary Code: “Pizza,” “Hot Dogs,” and “Jerky”

We’ve waded through hundreds of these files, and a single, screaming pattern emerges: The elite don’t just discuss their crimes, they order them from a menu.

This isn’t correspondence. It’s a culinary codex of pedophile cannibals. The emails are littered with a bizarre, obsessive, and deeply logistical chatter about food. Not gourmet delicacies for parties, but specific, repetitive, and unnervingly juvenile items: “Pizza.” “Cheese.” “Hot dogs.” “Jerky.”

Let’s be brutally specific about what these terms mean in their hideous lexicon:

“Pizza” & “Cheese Pizza”: This is not dinner. In the underground vernacular of child exploitation, “CP” has long stood for “Child Pornography.” “Cheese Pizza” ( C heese P ) is a deliberate, insider code for the same unspeakable material. The latest dump contains over 850 mentions of “pizza” —discussions of “pizza headcounts,” urgent deliveries to Epstein’s various properties. There are over 1,100 references to “cheese.” This is not a coincidence. It is a confirmed logistics system for trafficking and exploiting little girls .

“Hot Dogs”: The counterpart code. If “pizza” references girls, “hot dogs” is the code for little boys. The repetitive, casual mentions of ordering, delivering, and discussing “hot dogs” within these transactional emails strip away any innocent context. This is the cold, operational language of a procurement network.

“Jerky” & “Cannibal”: This is where the horror transcends exploitation and enters the realm of the occult. The files are riddled with discussions of “beef jerky”—but not as a snack. It is described as being shipped in bulk to labs, stored in specialized freezers, and handled with the caution of biohazardous contraband. This, paired with the 52 separate mentions of “cannibal” and 6 of “cannibalism” found elsewhere in the document trove, points to the darkest fringe of this conspiracy: adrenochrome harvesting and ritualistic cannibalism. The belief among this Satanic elite is that consuming the flesh, or the adrenaline-infused compounds, of tortured children grants power, vitality, and prolonged life. “Jerky” is their grotesque term for the preserved product of this harvest.

You’d think that these horrific allegations would jolt any elected official into action. You’d be wrong. On January 19th, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) expressed indifference when asked about the DOJ’s non-compliance: “I don’t give a rip about Epstein. Like, there’s so many other things we need to be working on. I’ve done what I had to do for Epstein. Talk to somebody else about that. It’s no longer in my hands.”

However, after examining the recent Epstein file dump, it appears that her attitude of indifference has changed.

Yes, these were sick people doing very sick things, and they were using culinary code words to communicate with each other about their evil acts! This exact culinary code was first glimpsed in the 2016 WikiLeaks dump of John Podesta’s emails—the genesis of the “Pizzagate” revelations. The corporate media, complicit or cowardly, did not investigate. They weaponized ridicule. They labeled you a lunatic for understanding the code.

The mockery and the labels were part of a desperate containment strategy. And it has failed. Because now, the Epstein files have done the impossible: they have entered the evidence into the official record. This is no longer the work of “online sleuths” or “conspiracy theorists.” This is discovery-phase evidence, stamped with federal case numbers.

The “logbooks of hell” are now public.

And what do they contain? The confirmed lexicon of the damned. “Pizza” and “cheese” are now irrefutably documented as elite code for child exploitation. The chatter about “hot dogs” is not culinary—it is the cold, logistical blueprint of a global pedophile network, discussing inventory and delivery.

This coded chatter points toward a darkness that defies ordinary depravity. It points to the harvesting of adrenochrome—the substance these Satanic perverts believe is crystallized in the terror of a tortured child, consumed to grant them power and longevity.

And that is precisely what one of the videos (labeled “Frazzledrip”) discovered on Anthony Weiner’s laptop depicts in stomach-churning, high-definition clarity. Torture, methodically applied not for pleasure alone, but for maximum yield. The deliberate, calculated escalation of terror to spike adrenaline levels in a child’s bloodstream. The moment of murder. The collection. The consumption. By none other than… Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The Frazzledrip video captures Clinton and Huma Abedin engaged in the ritualistic torture and murder of a young child. It depicts acts of such calculated, ceremonial cruelty that the mind recoils from description: the removal of skin, the consumption of flesh, the harvesting of adrenochrome from a living victim’s terror. It was recorded—as everything in Epstein’s empire was recorded—for the purpose of leverage, control, and the sick pleasure of the powerful. And it was discovered.

Here’s the testimony of a law enforcement officer who saw the video. WARNING. Graphic.

Frazzledrip is real. The video exists. The ritual murder of a child by the most powerful woman in the world was recorded.

So, why have you not seen the video?

Because the video has been suppressed by the same criminal syndicate that protected Epstein for decades, that shredded his files, that arranged his “suicide,” that continues to redact the names of his pedophile clients from public documents under the fraudulent banner of “national security.” They are not protecting secrets. They are protecting themselves.

Share The Truth About Cancer

And this video is just one of many exhibits in the Epstein files that reveal ritualistic cannibalism. The grotesque punchline? One of Jeffrey Epstein’s favorite New York City restaurants, where he dined with power brokers and politicians, was literally named “Cannibal.” You cannot make this up.

“They ate humans.” Those were the terrifying words spoken by 21-year-old model Gabriella Rico Jimenez after attending what she described as an “elite” party in 2009. Shortly after that night, she vanished and was never seen again.

“Pizzagate” was not a conspiracy theory. It was a preview.

The recent release of the Epstein files is the explosive vindication of every dismissed whisper, every suppressed instinct, every time you were told you were “crazy” or a “conspiracy theorist” for seeing the pattern. The elite’s secret language has been decoded by their own hand, in their own emails, and it spells out a truth so profoundly evil it was hiding in plain sight, disguised for years as nothing more than a bizarre takeout order. The menu was real. The ingredients were human.

Epstein and Associates = MONSTERS

These sick perverts who committed these heinous acts were not men and women with “poor impulse control”—they were predators who hunted children, recorded their own atrocities, and exchanged the footage like baseball cards. They were torturers who calibrated their sadism for maximum terror yield. They were cannibals who believed the flesh of the innocent conferred immortality. They were—they are—MONSTERS.

Here’s an email with the subject: “CONFIDENTIAL: Jeffrey Epstein” written to a man named Edward which mentions two little girls being raped, strangled, and buried by the monster himself.

Warning: This video is absolutely horrible, but it’s proof that Epstein was indeed a monster, and so were his affiliates. In the video, he uses a magnifying glass to focus sunlight and burn a little girl who is tied down and naked. Here is the FBI document that was released; you can verify it for yourself. We would only watch for a few seconds and had to stop it. It’s horrific.

Yes, folks, we are dealing with pure evil here. There are many witnesses.

After reviewing documents at the Justice Department, Rep. Thomas Massie, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, told reporters about a disturbing email from a “Sultan” who exchanged emails with Epstein in April 2009 and said, “I loved the torture video.”

Since Massie mentioned this and posted on his X account, more details have been released. This email was written by a Saudi “Prince” (I use that term loosely) who has been identified. His name is Sultan Achmed Bin Sulayem, and he’s worth $8 billion. And he probably thought the email would never see the light of day.

“I loved the torture video.”

This is the man whose family advises Dubai’s royals. Whose brother presides over Formula One. Whose company—DP World—sponsors global sporting events and operates Western ports, while its CEO is watching torture videos and “loving” them. Wow!

Where do these perverts come from? This is so disgusting!

Thanks for reading! This post is public, so feel free to share it. Together, we will wake up the Sleeping Giant and put a stop to the Satanic Child Traffickers! Share

The Blackmail Machine: Epstein Was Mossad’s Greatest Asset

Let us be devastatingly clear: this depravity was never a hobby, not even a lucrative criminal enterprise. It was industrial-scale, state-sponsored “sexpionage.”

This is the black box at the center of the entire conspiracy.

A 2020 FBI document included in the Epstein files alleges that Epstein was ”trained as a spy” under former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. He was not a rogue financier. He was a “co-opted Mossad agent,” a non-official cover asset with one central mission: to construct the most potent blackmail engine in modern history.

His target? American sovereignty.

His method? Use innocent children as bait to gather kompromat on the most powerful men in Western politics, business, and academia.

The files provide the financial bloodline. Epstein systematically funneled millions—the profits of his torture trade—into the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) and the Jewish National Fund (JNF). This is how it works: the blood-money extracted from tortured, raped, and cannibalized children on his island was laundered through JPMorgan and converted into bullets for the IDF and saplings for illegal West Bank settlements.

The terror inflicted in a Caribbean dungeon directly funded the occupation of Palestinian land. The circuit is complete.

Epstein’s rancid, supremacist worldview—once the stuff of dark speculation—is now vomited forth in his own hand. While his financial and intelligence ties to Israel have long been evident, the files now expose the filthy bedrock of his contempt: a deep-seated, operational racism that guided his every move.

This wasn’t mere bigotry. It was his organizing principle.

His emails are littered with the term “goyim.” Not as a casual descriptor, but as a spit-filled epithet for the vast herd of humanity (“non-Jews”). In one particularly revealing 2009 missive, he sneered: “This is the way the jew make money... and made a fortune in the past ten years selling short the shipping futures, let the goyim deal in the real world.”

This is not the language of a man who happens to be Jewish. This is the language of a supremacist who believes his ethnic inheritance is a license to predate.

And then, the pièce de résistance:

A Hollywood publicist, seeking guidance on a guest list, asks if the evening will be “100% Jew night.” Epstein’s reply is a masterpiece of cynical social engineering: “No, goyim in abundance- JPMORGAN execs brilliant WASPs.”

Epstein didn’t just break man’s laws and God’s laws; he operated from a place of profound, dehumanizing contempt. He built his empire not in spite of this hatred, but because of it. The “goyim” were his raw material.

A Few of Epstein’s Collaborators & Culprits

Howard Lutnick: The Island Guest

Trump’s Commerce Secretary didn’t just know Epstein. He visited the island. Not before the conviction. Not during the investigation. After. After Epstein was a registered sex offender, Lutnick was still there. Still communicating. Still doing business. Active financial communications stretched into 2014.

This wasn’t a lapse in judgment. It was a conscious, ongoing alliance with a monster. Rewarded with a cabinet seat.

No charges. No questions. Still serving.

Les Wexner: The Demon-Haunted Billionaire

You know his name: Victoria’s Secret. Bath & Body Works. Abercrombie & Fitch. Nearly nine billion dollars. Epstein’s only client. Power of attorney over his entire fortune. And according to FBI files the DOJ tried to redact: co-conspirator in child sex trafficking and torture.

Wexner is neck-deep in medieval Jewish mysticism (Kabbalah) and has openly admitted to being possessed by a dybbuk—a Hebrew term for a demonic spirit.

Wexner gave Epstein power of attorney over his entire financial empire. Installed him in his townhouse. Let him “scout” Victoria’s Secret models. And like many modeling scouts and agencies, it is a front for trafficking and abuse. Both brands, Victoria's Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch, have been sued for sexualizing our children and women, perverting our men, and culture, both with a long string of accusations of sexual abuse and trafficking. When Maria Farmer reported her assault from inside Wexner’s own property, his legal team buried her for decades.

This is huge because it directly contradicts FBI Director Kash Patel’s testimony that there were no other traffickers, after he swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Oops! Looks like you lied under oath, Kash! Big surprise. Another official swearing on a Bible he hasn’t opened. Another hand raised, fingers crossed behind the back.

No other traffickers? Tell that to Les Wexner’s dybbuk. Tell it to the Saudi prince who “loved the torture video.” Tell it to the other Epstein associates whose names Massie had to physically pry from the DOJ’s cold, dead fingers. Thank God for honest patriots like Rep. Thomas Massie who refused to take “no” for an answer!

Bob Kraft: The Patriots Owner Who Ran to Epstein for a Lawyer

Let us speak now of Robert Kraft. Eighty billion dollars. Six Super Bowls. A football empire built on discipline, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of victory. His name adorns hospitals, universities, and Jewish community centers. He is the face of American sports philanthropy.

And in February 2019, when police in Jupiter, Florida caught him on surveillance video paying for sex acts at a dingy strip mall massage parlor, he did not call his personal attorney. He did not call his PR firm. He did not call his billionaire friends. He called Jeffrey Epstein.

And Epstein coached Kraft and his people on what to say…

What did Epstein know about Robert Kraft that the rest of us do not? The files do not say. The redaction tape is thick. But the pattern is unmistakable: Epstein did not offer help to strangers. He offered help to assets. To men whose secrets he held, whose vulnerabilities he had catalogued, whose future compliance he was systematically engineering.

Leave a comment

And Kraft? He accepted. He hired Goldberger. He hired Epstein-recommended attorneys Alex Spiro and William Burck who Steve Bannon called “rock stars.” He built his defense team from the roster of a convicted pedophile’s personal contacts. The charges were eventually dropped. The video evidence was suppressed. Kraft returned to his owner’s box, his philanthropy, his carefully maintained public image.

Steve Bannon: The Populist’s Mask

He sold you the “populist revolution.” The swamp-drainer. The man who would burn the establishment to ash and dance on its smoldering ruins.

The files reveal what Bannon really was: Epstein’s image consultant. Friendly emails. Collaborative texts. Nicknames for each other. Epstein called Bannon his “cornerman.”

The latest Epstein dump reveals the relationship between Epstein and Bannon, which lasted over an 18-month period— from January 2018 until the day Epstein was arrested in July 2019. According to one text exchange, Bannon had planned to go to Epstein’s mansion in New York the next day, but the night of the arrest, he got a text from Epstein’s number: “All canceled.”

In April 2019, Bannon texted Epstein offering to “rebuild your image” in part by producing a documentary, which Epstein hoped could help “humanize the monster.” A documentary, carefully workshopped, designed to scrub the face of a convicted child trafficker and present him to the public as—what? Sympathetic? Misunderstood? Rehabilitated?

Here is a screencap of a text exchange where Bannon discusses strategy, specifically the need to “crush the pedo/trafficking narrative” and then “rebuild your image as a philanthropist”:

That stands in contrast to how Bannon has recently talked about Epstein, as the “key” to uncovering an international conspiracy among elites.

Was Bannon fighting the elite? Or was he polishing one of its most depraved members? Was he, in truth, a fixer for a pedophile? A spin doctor for a monster?

To be fair to Bannon, although he was mentioned thousands of times, he has not been accused of any crimes related to the Epstein files.

And here’s something really, truly, inexplicably bizarre:

On June 12, 2018, the same day the FBI opened its child sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, someone on that island placed an order for six 55-gallon drums. 330 gallons total. Sulfuric acid. Delivered to Epstein. Document number EFTA01223564.

Now, what do you suppose one does with 330 gallons of industrial-grade sulfuric acid? Well. It dissolves bone. It dissolves teeth. It dissolves every trace of human DNA. One body? A few gallons, tops. Six 55-gallon drums? But we’re sure it was nothing. Probably for reverse osmosis. Water purification.

Oh, and speaking of acid:

In 2017, Bannon had a bathroom in his Florida home destroyed by sulfuric acid. We’re sure it’s nothing. Just a coincidence. Two unrelated acid incidents involving two men who were exchanging friendly emails about Epstein’s PR strategy. Totally normal. Happens every day.

Just a couple of guys, dissolving things. Nothing to see here.

Epstein Blasphemed & Mocked Jesus Christ 😡

Buried in the files, beneath the flight logs and financial statements, beneath the redacted names and the DOJ’s carefully applied tape, lies an email that should infuriate you. Epstein wrote it. Epstein sent it. Epstein laughed at the God of the innocent while documenting his own damnation: “She said that she felt God’s presence next to her when she was in bed… she knows that Jesus watched over her and helped save her life. Whoops.”

Whoops.

A child, violated in his dungeon, clung to her faith as the only lifeline left. She believed Jesus was in that room with her. She believed His presence meant survival. She believed, in the darkness, that she was not alone. And Epstein mocked her for it. Further emails reveal that he likely dressed up as Jesus when he raped and eventually killed her. This reminds us of a Bible passage about those who harm children. It’s from the book of Matthew.

“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

– Matthew 18:6

Systematically trafficking children? Recording their rape for private viewing? Harvesting their terror in rituals of cannibalism? Mocking their faith in God as you destroy their bodies?

Yes. One might conclude that qualifies as “offending” them.

Christ did not stutter. He did not offer a parable. He issued a technical specification for divine retribution. And it will be far worse for those defiling children than tying a 2,000-pound stone around their neck and sinking to the bottom of the ocean than it will be in the Great and Terrible of Judgement for them. They will be thrown into the Lake of Fire, the very fires and flames in hell to burn for all eternity, where there will be screaming and gnashing of teeth for extreme pain and despair, where no repentance or forgiveness is offered or granted, where the vile, filthy sinner will be punished forever and separated from God and all that is good. He promises us, “Vengeance is mine; I will repay, says the Lord.” (Romans 12:19) The Epstein files are a spiritual ledger of who has earned that sentence.

And then you have Pam Bondi.

Here is what Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General, said to Congress when asked why her DOJ is not prosecuting the pedophiles:

“The Dow is booming! The S&P! Your 401(k)! We should be talking about money and other stuff. Not pedos.”

Are you kidding me, Pam?

Not children being raped and killed and eaten?

Not a global trafficking network operated by a Mossad-trained asset?

Not the files and client list. You know, the ones you swore you’d release the second you got the keys, the ones you claimed didn’t exist the second you sat in the chair, the ones that magically materialized, its pages now so thoroughly blacked out you need a forensic accountant and a priest to guess what they’re hiding.

Yes, that list, Pam. Those files, Pam. The same ones you talked about in this video (when you were on O’Keefe’s Candid Camera) and said: “There are tens of thousands of videos and it’s all with little kids.”

Yeah, Pam, the same files with thousands of Trump mentions buried in the appendices. The one with the Saudi prince who loved the torture video. The one with your own boss’s name appearing so frequently, his spokespeople stopped denying and started deflecting.

That list. Those files.

And now you want us to focus on our 401(k). The Dow. The Nasdaq. The glorious, soaring stock market.

While children were being disemboweled on yachts.

But sure, Pam. Tell us more about our retirement accounts.

But it is not a coincidence. Bondi’s boss is saying the same thing. The official posture of the President of the United States, the man who ran on “draining the swamp” and “releasing the Epstein files,” now distilled into a pathetic, cowardly whimper: “I think it’s time for the country to move on to something else.”

Let those words hang in the air: “move on to something else.”

Because I guess a global conspiracy involving the rape, torture, and ritualistic consumption of children by a global elite is not important enough to spend any more time on. Nah, let’s just move on along!

But that’s not the only video of Trump acting like the Epstein files are yesterday’s news and not important. Remember when Trump called his followers who wanted to keep talking about the Epstein files “pretty bad people”?

Trump said: “I don’t understand why the case would be of interest to anyone … it’s boring … only pretty bad people want to keep stuff like that going.”

Wow. Just… wow. Because nothing says “boring” quite like an international child trafficking and sex ring run by the global elite, which included ritualistic child sacrifice and cannibalism. Totally mundane. Just a real snooze-fest, Donald.

Mr. President, please explain how the systematic torture, rape, and murder of children by princes, presidents, and people currently walking the halls of Congress is just… yawn… so dreadfully dull. And of course, the people who don’t find the ritual sacrifice of children to be “boring” are the real problem here. They’re the “pretty bad people.”

But hey, why would the guy who flew on the Lolita Express with his buddy Jeffrey want people to stop digging and stop asking questions? It’s a total mystery. Hmmmm….

This is not partisan. It’s systemic. The Democrats are just as complicit. Clinton’s 17 flights on the Lolita Express are documented and undeniable. The party that claims to champion women and children protected a man whose name appears on Epstein’s flight logs more often than some of Epstein’s own employees. And both parties, with perfect bipartisan harmony, have agreed that you, the citizen, are not mature enough to handle the truth.

So they redact. They distract. They dismiss.

Yes, the newly passed Epstein Files Transparency Act allows the DOJ to redact names under the “national security” claim—meaning Mossad assets and globalist political elites will remain hidden. “Transparency” now officially means “the opposite of transparency.”

Oh yeah, Virginia Giuffre, Epstein’s most vocal accuser, “committed suicide” last year. Another astonishing coincidence in a scandal that apparently runs on them. Giuffre was one of the earliest and loudest voices calling for criminal charges against Epstein and his enablers. Other Epstein abuse survivors later credited her with giving them the courage to speak out.

Speaking of survivors, there were about a dozen at today’s Congressional Hearings. Not lobbyists. Not lawyers. Not the usual parade of suited gatekeepers reading prepared statements. Actual survivors. Women. Grown now, but children then.

They’ve all reached out to Pam Bondi. To the DOJ.

Apparently, nobody’s interested. Hmmm. That’s strange. That’s real strange, Pam. Because you had time to review 3 million pages for redactions. You had time to personally sign off on which names stayed black and which names saw light. You had time to coordinate the rollout, manage the press narrative, and assure the American people that “justice is being served.”

But when several of the survivors raised their hands at the hearing—sitting right there, breathing the same air, waiting for the Attorney General of the United States to acknowledge their existence and apologize for their pain—Pam Bondi didn’t even have the decency to turn around.

Didn’t pivot. Didn’t glance. What a cold-hearted snake.

The Final Choice: The Fire or The Altar

This is the terminal diagnosis. The system is not broken. It is a perfectly engineered machine, operating with ruthless, flawless precision toward its sole purpose: the perpetual protection and propagation of the global predator class.

The Epstein files are not a puzzle to be solved. They are a mirror. And the reflection they cast is of a civilization whose soul has been sold, ritualistically murdered, and replaced with a grinning, decadent evil that mocks the prayers of its victims and collects their terror like vintage wine.

There are no more sidelines. The plantation is the whole world.

You will find no truth on CNN or Fox News. They are not news networks. They are the Public Relations Directorate of the “Synagogue of Satan,” broadcasting a 24/7 liturgy of distraction and lies to keep you docile on the auction block. Their job is not to inform you. Their job is to sedate you.

The choice before you is no longer left or right, Republican or Democrat. That stage show ended the moment we discovered both parties share the same blackmailer. This is not about voting differently. This is about recognizing that you are living under a hostile, Satanic, occult occupation.

The people in charge are not merely corrupt. They are not merely criminals. They are cannibal pedophiles engaged in active spiritual warfare against everything pure, everything innocent, everything good. They do not mismanage the system. They perform a sacrament on its altar.

They are either wearing the robes or guarding the temple doors.

There is no third option.

Pam Bondi admitted it: “If we prosecute everyone in the Epstein Files, the whole system would collapse.”

Let that confession echo in your head. She stood before the people and told us, with a straight face, that justice is contingent on protecting the guilty. That the system can only function if we leave criminals in power. That the building is structurally dependent on the rot within its walls.

This is the logic of a crime syndicate, not a constitutional republic.

Imagine a firefighter who discovers the blaze but refuses to extinguish it because the building might suffer water damage.

That is Pam Bondi. That is the DOJ. That is the entire edifice of American “justice.”

If arresting criminals collapses the system, then the system is run by criminals. This is not a paradox. It is a confession.

So here we are.

The fact that cities are not burning—that gallows are not being erected on the National Mall—is not a sign of national peace. It is the final proof of national brain-death.

We have been anesthetized by a 24/7 drip of curated distraction: The Dow. Shopping. Real Housewives. American Idol. The Super Bowl. They feed us bread and circuses while children are fed to demons.

But it is not too late.

It is never too late to refuse.

You do not save the country by preserving a broken system. You save it by tearing the rot out by the roots, no matter who falls, no matter which temple walls crumble, no matter how many gilded statues shatter on the ground.

Let the system collapse. Let it all collapse.

Buildings infested with termites do not need renovation. They need fire. The foundations are compromised. The beams are hollow. The architects are cannibals who have been feasting on the framing since before you were born.

Let it burn.

So decide. Will you pick up the torch? Or will you continue to kneel? Will you kiss the rings, polish the chains, thank them for the scraps, and hope—pray—that the selection committee passes you by for one more night?

This is the great awakening—or the final obituary.

Time will tell which we chose. But time is running out. The clock is striking midnight, and the people in charge are not merely winding it.

They are sharpening their knives.

Burn it to the ground.

Or prepare your children for the menu.

There is no middle ground.

There never was.

Leave a comment

Share