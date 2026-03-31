The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Gary Brown's avatar
Gary Brown
6d

I agree the disinformation dozen are a list of hero’s speaking the truth against tyranny worldwide! I salute you all!

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Alison Bailey's avatar
Alison Bailey
6d

I'm sorry for the financial loss and other problems being on the list has meant for the Disinformation Dozen, but it's actually a great honour to be on such a list. These twelve are those who have actually been faithful to speak the truth and give the rest of us accurate information. Well done, and thank you all!

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