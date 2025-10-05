Let’s talk about a real conspiracy happening in plain sight. It’s not in a shadowy backroom; it’s on your phone, in your feed, and it’s being bankrolled by your tax dollars.

The Israeli government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is running a global influence operation so brazen it would make the KGB blush. His administration has been systematically recruiting and paying online influencers—to the tune of $7,000 per post—to flood social media in support of Israel.

It’s called the “Esther Project” and they’re targeting Gen-Z with pro-Israel propaganda through Bridges Partners and Havas Media. This isn’t just public relations; it is state-sponsored thought control, designed to manipulate American public opinion and silence dissent.

Let that sink in.

While American families struggle with inflation, a portion of the $4 billion in annual military aid we send to Israel is being funneled back to us, not as goods or services, but as psychological operations aimed at our own citizens.

Check out this video of Netanyahu talking about how they are going to wage war and fight against any anti-Israel sentiment with social media, specifically TikTok and X. He said you can’t fight with swords, and that these two companies are the two most important “weapons” to fight anti-Jewish sentiment.

So, in the “land of the free and home of the brave,” you’d better think twice before asking legitimate questions. And wouldn’t you know it, the stars are aligning perfectly for this digital censorship campaign.

Recently, Trump approved a $14 billion deal that grants partial control of TikTok to a consortium led by Oracle President Larry Ellison. And it’s undoubtedly just a wild, unbelievable coincidence that Ellison also happens to be the single largest private donor to the Israeli military. What are the odds? Joining him in this patriotic endeavor to “protect American data” are media baron Rupert Murdoch and billionaire Jeffrey Yass, both men with deep, longstanding ties to Israel and AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee).

Speaking to Matt Gaetz on One America News, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s “absolutely furious” in response to AIPAC accusing her of “betraying her American values” after she said Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

But we’re sure there’s nothing to see here. As Bob Ross would say, it’s all just a “happy little accident” that the very people taking over TikTok, a massive platform for “free speech,” are the same ones financially and ideologically committed to silencing criticism of Israel. Totally normal. No conspiracy to control the narrative and brainwash the public here. Nope.

This frantic grab for control of our phone screens reveals a deeper, more profound panic. Why this all-out, multi-billion dollar blitz to dominate the narrative now?

The answer is simple: look at a world map. Israel, under its current leadership, has successfully alienated China, Russia, the entire Muslim world, and is watching its support crumble across Europe, Africa, and Latin America. They are standing on a rapidly shrinking island.

Their one and only lifeline? The United States. But here’s the catch: even that support is crumbling from within. If it were up to Zoomers, who overwhelmingly view the conflict through a lens of universal human rights, American aid would evaporate overnight. The only demographic stubbornly holding the line for Netanyahu’s government is Republican Boomers.

Without America, Israel is alone. And without the Boomers, they don’t have America. Hmmmm… suddenly that desperate, multi-pronged attack on your social media feed makes a whole lot of sense, doesn’t it?

Which brings us back to Charlie Kirk…

Candace Owens has come forward with a bombshell revelation about Charlie Kirk’s state of mind before his untimely death. According to Owens, Kirk was preparing to abandon his staunchly pro-Israel stance publicly.

The primary reason? The unfolding genocide in Gaza. Kirk, seeing the images of dead women and children, could no longer morally reconcile his beliefs with the actions of the Israeli state. He confided that he was done being bullied by influential Jewish donors who expected unwavering loyalty.

In the video above, Candace mentions a “big big big payday” on the line. According to a shocking revelation from a close friend, published by the Ron Paul Institute, Charlie Kirk was allegedly offered a staggering $150 million by interests connected to Netanyahu in exchange for making sure that Turning Point USA maintained a pro-Israel stance. All Charlie had to do was become a loyal soldier for a foreign nation that has been accused of genocide by the World Court and human rights organizations.

The plan was diabolically clever. As The Canary detailed, Netanyahu’s government knew that if they could pocket Charlie Kirk, they would capture the allegiance of young, right-wing men—the very cohort needed to maintain the pro-Israel consensus in America for another generation. This was a “double or nothing” poker hand; Israel had already funded Turning Point USA, and this was the final move to own its leader outright.

But Kirk, to his credit, saw the strings attached. He said no.

Then, Netanyahu’s office reportedly extended another invitation: “Come to Israel and meet with me.” Again, Kirk refused.

Soon after, he was dead.

Hmmmm…..

To those who say, “Israel would never…” we must ask: on what planet do you live? This is a state with a documented and celebrated history of extraterritorial assassinations. They have assassinated nuclear scientists in Iran. They have bombed heads of state in Yemen. They have executed doctors while performing their duty in Gaza, and Israel has even targeted food aid workers!



Since October 7th, 2023, the Israeli military has meticulously produced a generation of Palestinian orphans, amputees, and corpses in Gaza, including over 18,000 children and over 28,000 women. Estimates also suggest that the Gaza Strip is home to nearly 40,000 orphans, 17,000 “Wounded Child, No Surviving Family,” and the world’s largest child amputee population.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli government don’t dispute these figures. Instead, they have audaciously recast this mass slaughter of protected persons from a war crime to a lawful act, hiding behind the international humanitarian law principle of “proportionality.”

But Israel’s version of “proportionality” is a legalistic magic trick: it transforms the mass killing of children from a war crime into a “legal strategy.” By treating women and children as collateral damage or human shields, they have weaponized the rule’s ambiguity to justify a slaughter so vast that individual strikes now kill more women and children than entire historic battles deemed criminal. This isn’t a military calculation; it’s a genocidal blueprint.

As you can see in the video above, it seems the people who actually know what war looks like are a little fed up. Two retired U.S. Army officers—Captain Josephine Guilbeau, a former intelligence officer, and Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar, a former Green Beret—decided the Senate Foreign Relations Committee needed a reality check. They stood up in the heart of American power, in uniform, to spell it out for the complicit politicians dozing through another hearing: “Every American needs to realize you are paying for a genocide.” Both were arrested. Here’s Colonel Aguilar on the Tucker Carlson show:



If you’re a civilian and you dare to question Israel’s intentions or disagree with funding Israel’s genocide with billions of American tax dollars, you may not be arrested (yet), but are “insane” and a “loony” or a member of the “woke reich” according to Bibi.



But don’t be surprised! This is the same government that has flattened entire residential neighborhoods and murdered over 1,000 medical workers in hospitals in Gaza and Southern Lebanon. They have killed indiscriminately with exploding “pager bombs“. (And isn’t it interesting that Netanyahu recently gave Donald Trump a golden pager? A strange, almost taunting symbol.)

Then you have the sniveling idiot Zionist, Ben Shapiro, who once gushed, “I would gladly waive the born-in-USA requirement for presidency for Bibi.” Really, Ben? You’d hand the nuclear codes to a man indicted for corruption in his own country and wanted for war crimes by much of the civilized world? This fawning admiration isn’t universal on the right, of course. Charlie Kirk believed that Netanyahu was a “very destructive force” whose toxic legacy of expansionism and conflict poisons American interests.

Which begs the question: if even his ideological fellow travelers are wary, why is Donald Trump so deeply married to Netanyahu? Why does he continue to roll out the red carpet, offer unwavering support, and embrace a man whose political survival depends on perpetual war?

And how exactly can “pro-life” American Christians, who claim to cherish the sanctity of every unborn child, now cheer on Netanyahu’s industrial-scale slaughterhouse of infants in Gaza?

How can you support a fanatical plan that explicitly threatens to extinguish millions more lives from Lebanon and Turkey to Egypt, Jordan, and Iran?

How do you square your faith, your prayers, and your vote with actively supporting the murder, starvation, and displacement of 1.8 million of your fellow Christians in Gaza?

“But the Bible says we should support Israel!”

Does it, though? In this article, we take a closer look at the “Israel” you’re so eager to fund.

And let’s take a good look at the men who have previously been “prime minister” of Israel: a roster of European immigrants who mastered a PR game of name changes and hijacked identities. The founding father, David Ben-Gurion, was born David Grün in Poland. Golda Meir was Golda Mabovitch from Kyiv. The supposedly tough-talking Menachem Begin hailed from Belarus. The current architect of the Palestinian slaughter, Benjamin Netanyahu, is of Polish heritage; his father changed the family name from Mileikowsky to sound more authentically rooted.

This is the open secret: today’s “Israelis” are predominantly European converts and immigrants with little to no genetic ties to the Biblical “Promised Land.” They’ve fabricated a connection, a bogus claim to Abraham’s promise, to justify stealing an already inhabited land. You’re not supporting the Israel of the Bible; you’re bankrolling a colonial, genocidal, ethno-nationalist project built on a broken covenant and a hijacked identity.

DID YOU KNOW?

Twenty-six states have already passed legislation designed to punish you for the crime of boycotting or criticizing Israel, and there are thirteen more states with bills in the pipeline. Let that sink in: in the “land of the free,” less than a dozen states remain where you can exercise your constitutional right to protest a foreign government without facing legal consequences.

So, let’s be perfectly clear about the new American hierarchy:

You can denounce the United States government. You can boycott American companies. You can burn the American flag as political speech. But dare to boycott Israeli goods? In over half of the country, that will result in a fine, firing, or disqualification from a government contract.

Why does a tiny foreign state command more loyalty from your politicians than the citizens they swore to represent? Why are lawmakers—from both sides of the aisle—scrambling to shield a nuclear power from any criticism, while you watch your own right to free speech get sold off piece by piece?

The question is no longer if your rights are being eroded. The question is, who is America really serving?

Be careful. You are being deceived by a satanic Zionist agenda, propagated through media sellouts and congressional whores all too happy to play along. This was prophesied: “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.” - Revelation 2:9

Watch this short video where The Former Israeli Minister Shulamit Aloni admits “Anti-Semitism - Its A Trick : We Always Use It”

This is known as “Gaza’s Trail of Tears”

The Grayzone takes a look at the forced exodus of refugees from northern Gaza as Israel’s military deliberately destroys their homes to force them south in a campaign of ethnic cleansing. We hear from those on the move with all they can carry, fleeing for their lives from the nightly bombardments and shelling.



Edited and written by Oscar Leon

Camera by Mohamed Elsaife

Translated by Hekmat Aboukhater

Produced by Max Blumenthal

Source

