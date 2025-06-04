The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kelly's avatar
kelly
11hEdited

They are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this right now....

https://t.co/RVczM7SdlF

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mrs. Itoldya!'s avatar
Mrs. Itoldya!
13h

Why does Dr. Andrews have wrinkles, receding hair-line & a gray beard then?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Truth About Cancer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture