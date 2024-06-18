🚨So Telegram is removing content "they" don't want you to see.

We posted a REALLY funny video on Telegram. TWICE. It was the first part of the above Jim Breuer show filmed and released during the ridiculous COVID lockdowns and fear mongering - he really nailed the absurdity of it all.



Now, we cannot find this video we posted TWICE on our Telegram channel. It’s not there. They quietly took it down. Without our knowledge. So we had to repost this brilliantly hysterical video here on TTAC Substack for you. Naturally.

We also posted a video on Substack some time ago of 3 US Presidents: Bush Jr, Barack, and Clinton, pushing the COVID shot here on this Telegram channel. It’s gone, too. So we are pulling it out of our archives so you can watch it here:



We know they removed more content from our Telegram channel. They sit on our channels, waiting to see what we post and occasionally they will report on our posts or add it to the fake reports about us saying how dangerous we are.



Remember, they removed our TTAC Pinterest, TTAC and TTAV YouTubes, TTAC and TTAV Vimeos, TTAV and Personal Instagram Accounts, CancerTruthNews and truthaboutbigc on Twitter and our current Twitter channels are shadowbanned. Here is just one little screen cap of Facebook talking to the Biden Whitehouse about the “Disinformation Dozen” being banned and shadowbanned, because we all had the audacity to tell the truth and save lives during the COVID scam. The screenshot of this email below was released during the Twitter Files. It was a screenshot from the Missouri Vs Biden case:

They kept saying we were “dangerous.” … “Dangerous” to who? The body of our work has saved countless lives. We have many written and video testimonies of people who would not be alive today had they not had our films and content. Many say that if they got cancer today they would probably not be able to find us due to censorship and they would die without it.



Watch Part 1 and 2 Below where we had multiple cancer survivors at our home to tell us their story about how they overcame their cancer and how TTAC gave them the roadmap back to health and healing:

So again, who are we dangerous to? Perhaps the drug pushers who are making BILLIONS of dollars on their drugs (or more) which not only has fattened their bank accounts, but killed and is killing a LOT of people. Is that their goal? While we work hard to save lives, are they, ON PURPOSE, killing people?

Above Video Source Link



If Gates would tell the truth, perhaps this is what he would say:

In any case, it has become clear to us that Telegram is like the rest, they are censoring content, too. Telegram is NOT a freedom platform.

We recently joined Substack and we have talked to their owner and are working with a really great team here to be sure we optimize our TTAC Substack channel and get you the best content we can. They are really great here. We started this Substack channel in order to be able to drop our most hard hitting news articles and content you won't want to miss. So if you don’t already, follow us here and share with your loved ones so they can, too.

Clearly “they” are afraid of us, which is why they have attacked us for 2 decades because we continue to bring you the TRUTH that has saved countless lives. We won't stop. We'll keep finding new ways to reach you.

Though evil has a grip on the governments and nations of the world, God sits on His throne and laughs at these evil doers. (Psalm 2)

Keep your chin up and your hearts filled with His love and your eyes up toward heaven, where He is sitting on His Throne, working on our behalf.



Sending you all love and blessings, Charlene and Ty 🤍