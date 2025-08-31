California has many problems that stem from the top down: the wildfires, the unaffordable housing, and the sidewalks that double as open-air pharmacies. But now, if it is possible, it’s worse. California’s legislature has a new priority: streamlining the child-snatching process. If you thought the state’s most significant problems were its raging, suspiciously anomalous infernos or its penchant for letting everything but common sense run wild, then buckle up. You haven’t been paying attention to the real agenda.

Lurking in the hallowed halls of Sacramento is a piece of legislation so dripping with dystopian potential, it makes Orwell’s *1984* look like a charming pastoral fantasy. It’s called Assembly Bill 495, and its supporters will tell you it’s about “protecting children” and “supporting LGBTQ youth.”

Don’t you just love it when they use words like “protect” and “support”? It always means the exact opposite.

AB 495, if passed, would allow anybody (teachers, doctors, even that creepy neighbor who's always staring at you) to report any parent to Child Protective Services for not affirming their child's gender identity. And once CPS is involved, good luck getting your kid back.

Let’s pull back the curtain on this rancid little bill, which critics are rightly calling a state-sanctioned child trafficking pipeline disguised as wokeness.

🎩 The "Presto!" Clause: Your Kid? Their Kid. 🎩

Here’s how it works, according to the terrifyingly clear analysis from the California Family Council:

Your child, let’s say a 15-year-old who’s been told by TikTok that you’re a bigot for not letting them get a face tattoo, declares they feel “unsafe” at home. The reason? You won’t affirm their new gender identity, you misgender them, or you simply refuse to sign up for their “social transition on demand.”

Presto! Just like that, the state can house them for up to 30 days. Without notifying you.

Let that sink in. For a whole month, the state can hide your child from you based solely on the child’s claim of feeling “unsafe”—a term so vague it could mean anything from genuine abuse to you taking away their iPhone.

But wait, it gets better! During this 30-day blackout period, the operators of this center are empowered to arrange for a “non-parent relative or other adult” to come and take custody of your child. Who is this “other adult”? A family friend? A vetted social worker? Or could it be… anyone the state-approved operator deems “appropriate”?

As Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills so bluntly put it, this bill “severs the parent-child relationship” and “hand(s) the upbringing of that child to a stranger.” He’s been leading the charge against this madness, rallying thousands at the state capitol to warn parents that if this passes, the only option left might be to flee the state.

But why would they do that? It’s just a bill about “protection,” right?

🤫 The Blueprint for State-Sanctioned Trafficking 🤫

Call us “conspiracy theorists,” but when you create a legal framework where:

A child can be taken and hidden from their parents. No police report is required (no crime needs to be alleged or investigated). The parents are not notified. A third party can be granted de facto custody...

...what have you just built?

You’ve built a legal loophole for child trafficking. Period.

Think of the bad actors. The Hollywood pedos, perverts, and predatory individuals or organizations who would love to get their hands on vulnerable, confused kids who are at odds with their parents. They can now be “that adult.” They can be the “safe haven.” This bill doesn’t just open a door for them; it rolls out the red carpet and hands them a map to your child’s bedroom.

It incentivizes runaway behavior and paints loving parents who dare to question a child’s sudden, often social-media-fueled “identity crisis” as abusers. It legally anoints the state and its ideological partners as the ultimate arbiters of your child’s well-being, rendering you, the parent who changed their diapers and stayed up with them when they were sick, a dangerous impediment.

🔥 The Big Picture: It's All Connected 🔥

This isn’t happening in a vacuum. This is the same state that can’t seem to explain why its fires burn with such bizarre, unnatural intensity, melting cars while leaving trees standing. The same state that watches its cities decay while legislating the most inane, family-destroying policies imaginable.

It’s a pattern of chaos and control. Destabilize the environment. Destabilize the society. Then, when people are disoriented and scared, step in as the savior with “solutions” that just so happen to grant the state and its allies ultimate power. AB 495 is the control part of the equation. It’s about breaking the most fundamental unit of society: the family.

Share The Truth About Cancer

If the state owns your children, it owns you. It owns the future.

But here’s the kicker that should terrify every American, not just those of us trapped behind the progressive iron curtain: California is always the beta test.

Think about it. Every radical, society-altering policy gets road-tested there first. They see how much the populace will tolerate, how effectively they can frame tyranny as compassion, and how to crush the opposition. Once the kinks are worked out in the “People's Republic of California,” the blueprint is packaged up and shipped to other blue states. Oregon, Washington, New York, and Illinois—they’re all next in line for the "Your Kids Belong to the State" starter kit.

They’re not even hiding it anymore. They’re telling you they’re going to take your kids if you don’t adhere to a state-mandated ideology. They’re putting it in writing and calling it “care.” This is the ultimate wake-up call. The lunacy is here. It’s not coming; it’s on our doorstep. And if AB 495 passes, that lunacy will have the full force of law to walk right into your home and take what’s yours.

What can you do? Get loud. Call your assembly members. Support the organizations fighting this. Share this information. And maybe, just maybe, if you live in California, start looking at real estate listings in… well, literally anywhere else.

Yep, maybe it's time to ask yourself: Is this still the place for my family? While the California exodus has been about taxes and crime for years, it's now about something far more fundamental: the right to be the parent of your own child. Perhaps it's time to look toward those so-called "red states" (like Texas and Tennessee) where most people can still use their brains, where common sense isn't a revolutionary act, and where the government doesn't see your children as communal property.

Recently, we found that this reel was removed from our TTAC Instagram, so we reposted it for you there. We’ll include it here as well, with the hope that you will share it. It is clear this message is one they don’t want you to see, so watch and share! Let’s stick together and stop them from harming our children, hurting the next generation, and destroying not only California but the entire country and potentially the whole world.



Help us by sharing this TTAC Substack and waking up your loved ones. We outnumber them by millions to one. All it takes to win our country for our children and the next generation is to place our faith in Christ and stand together in truth. God says, “My people perish for a lack of knowledge.” (Hosea 4:6), but Jesus says, “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.” (John 8:32, 36)

Thanks for supporting our work! This post is public, so please share it to wake up your loved ones and stop the attack on innocence. Share

️Thank you to our TTAC Premium Substack Members for pouring into this work and partnering with us. Your support makes it possible for us to continue creating content that has reached the entire world and saved countless lives. We couldn’t do this without you. ♥️

Let’s continue to stand together in truth and love.

We love you,

Ty and Charlene

♥️♥

Leave a comment