The Truth About Cancer

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
2d

Thank God I don't have a 401K. I'm a special ed teacher. I've got 5.5 years left to retirement. All my investments are in my teacher pension, which is held by my state and I've been reassured (in writing) they are not investing in anything ELON. But I feel bad for people who are going to get screwed. Thank you TTAC for putting out the hard stories that no one else will.

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Rosa's avatar
Rosa
2d

Hi Charlene and Ty, one of the things I like about you two is that you always demonstrate good common sense by methodically analyzing a situation. And, you obviously have good financial sense too. I have never been interested in the stock market, because I did not know much about it and was not interested in learning. It seemed like a game, and I do not enjoy playing games. After reading your email, I see that playing the stocks is a very risky game. I thoroughly enjoyed reading your analysis. What you stated makes perfectly good sense. Thank you, Charlene and Ty!

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