🚀 THE BIGGEST IPO IN HISTORY

So it happened. On Friday, June 12, 2026, Elon Musk’s SpaceX went public in the largest IPO in human history, making him the world’s first trillionaire. And retail investors are eating it up like free samples at Costco.

For those who need a refresher, an IPO—Initial Public Offering—is the process by which a private company sells shares to the general public for the first time. In theory, it’s supposed to help companies raise capital for expansion. In practice, it’s often a mechanism for early investors and company insiders to cash out their stakes at the expense of ordinary people who show up late to the party. A private company says, “Hey, public! Wanna buy our shares so our early investors can become obscenely richer?” And a certain segment of the population responds, “YES PLEASE,” and hands over their hard-earned cash.

SpaceX listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX at an initial offering price of $135 per share. By mid-afternoon on its first day of trading, the stock had already climbed to around $170. Everyone from your barista to your grandmother is suddenly a “rocket-scientist-investor,” convinced they’ve stumbled upon the opportunity of a lifetime.

Congratulations. You just bought the world’s most expensive lottery ticket. And the jackpot? It’s going to Elon and his billionaire buddies, not you.

Let’s start with the obvious: SpaceX lost $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone. That is not a typo. According to the company’s own SEC filing, SpaceX generated approximately $4.7 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year and somehow managed to post a net loss of nearly the same amount. The company has lost roughly $37 billion since its inception in 2002. That is nearly a quarter-century of losses totaling more than the GDP of many small countries.

Former hedge fund manager Patrick Boyle, who has spent decades analyzing company financials, called SpaceX a “money furnace” in a recent interview. That may be the kindest description anyone has given the company’s balance sheet. Boyle elaborated: “This is the most out there valuation of any company you can think of.”

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But wait, it gets better. That $4.3 billion quarterly loss breaks down in revealing ways. The company’s filing shows that Starlink, the satellite internet division, actually turned an operating profit of about $1.19 billion in the quarter. So, yes, there is a profitable business buried in there somewhere. The space launch division, however, lost $662 million. And the AI unit, folded in from Musk’s xAI merger earlier this year, lost roughly $2.5 billion on its own.

Add those three together, and you get about $2 billion in losses. The remaining $2.3 billion in red ink? That comes from corporate overhead, interest payments, the black hole formerly known as Twitter, and other unlabeled expense categories that the prospectus conveniently lumps together. In other words, even the reported losses are understating how much money this “trillion-dollar company” is bleeding.

The company’s valuation at IPO was approximately $1.7 trillion (that is $1,700,000,000,000 for those keeping score at home). For perspective, that is larger than Samsung. It is larger than Meta. It is larger than Tesla, Musk’s other public company, which itself trades at a valuation that many analysts consider stretched.

THE VALUATION IS STRAIGHT BONKERS

Some apologists will tell you that valuing a company on profits is old-fashioned. In the modern era, they argue, you should look at revenue multiples. Fine. Let’s do that.

In 2025, SpaceX generated approximately $18.5 billion in revenue. That is a lot of money by any reasonable standard. The company also lost about $5 billion net, but we will set aside the profitability question for a moment and focus purely on the top line.

A $1.7 trillion valuation on $18.5 billion in revenue represents a price-to-sales ratio of approximately 92x.

Let us spell that out: 92 times annual revenue.

To put that number in context, during the peak of the dot-com bubble, when companies were going public with nothing but a website and a dream, the average price-to-sales ratio for tech IPOs was around 20x to 30x. Cisco, during the 2000 frenzy, traded at roughly 30x sales. People called that insane. It was.

Amazon today, a company that has revolutionized global commerce and generates hundreds of billions in revenue, trades at about 3x sales. Apple trades at roughly 8x sales. NVIDIA, the undisputed king of the AI chip boom, with profit margins that would make a robber baron blush, trades at about 30x sales.

SpaceX is asking you to pay 92 times revenue for a company that is losing money, whose most profitable division (Starlink) is being dragged down by a rocket division and an AI division that burns cash, and whose long-term vision involves building data centers in space, something experts say violates basic thermodynamics.

A valuation of $1.7 trillion seems surreal. Let’s compare. That’s more than Australia’s GDP. It’s more than Mexico’s GDP. It is roughly equivalent to the combined economic output of Russia and the Netherlands.

SpaceX would need to become, in revenue terms, larger than the entire economy of most developed nations. It would need to launch more rockets, sell more Starlink dishes, and rent more orbital AI computing power than any company in history by an almost comical margin.

This is not investing. This is buying a lottery ticket based on a sci-fi novel.

THE GRIFT: PUMP … THEN DUMP

Here is how this works, and it is worth understanding because your retirement savings may depend on it.

All classic “pump-and-dump” schemes have two phases. First, the price is artificially inflated (“pumped”) far beyond any reasonable valuation. Then the insiders sell (“dump”) at the peak, pulling the rug out from under everyone else, who are left holding worthless shares when the price collapses.

In the crypto era, this has become painfully familiar. Anonymous founders would hype a token, retail investors would FOMO (“fear of missing out”) in, and then the creators would cash out and disappear. President Donald Trump and his family have gotten in on the action, launching and promoting various crypto projects, from Trump-branded NFTs to the recently unveiled World Liberty Financial, only to see retail buyers pile in while insiders, including family members, collect significant fees and token allocations.

The pattern is always the same: celebrity or political figure hypes the project, fans rush to buy, and the promoters walk away with the cash. The SpaceX IPO follows the exact same playbook, except instead of an anonymous crypto bro in a hoodie, the face of this operation is the world’s richest man, and instead of “DeFi” and “Web3,” the buzzwords are “orbital AI” and “space-based data centers.”

The “Pump” Phase

For years, Musk has been selling a sci-fi fever dream: space-based data centers housing one million AI servers, generating 100 gigawatts of computing power in orbit, lunar factories to manufacture components, and eventually, Mars colonies. It sounds like the plot of a movie that would get panned for being unrealistic.

And according to experts, that is exactly what it is. Fast Company interviewed specialists in physics, aerospace engineering, and chip design, who concluded that Musk’s blueprint is “fundamentally broken” and “ignores basic thermodynamics.” Even if SpaceX’s talented engineers could somehow overcome the laws of physics, the real timeline would be measured in decades, not the “two to three years” Musk has claimed.

But who needs physics when you have a cult of personality? Retail investors have been salivating over SpaceX for years, convinced that “this time, the little guy gets rich.” The AI boom has only intensified this enthusiasm, never mind that the AI division is the single largest source of losses.

The “Dump” Phase

Here is where the mechanics become important. SpaceX is floating only about 5% of its total shares to the public. That is an unusually small float for a company of this size. The remaining 95% is held by insiders, employees, and early institutional investors.

Elon Musk alone owns approximately 6 billion shares and controls over 82% of voting power through a dual-class structure with super-voting shares. To be clear, this is a public company in which one individual holds 82% of the voting power. Notre Dame professor Brad Badertscher, an expert in initial public offerings, told reporters on the day of the IPO: “The biggest winners in the SpaceX IPO aren’t the people buying shares today.” His research, co-authored with colleagues and examining nearly 1,000 IPOs between 2007 and 2022, found that the average IPO price was 5.7 times higher than the exercise price of stock options granted to executives in the year before the IPO. That means insiders have already seen their stakes multiply in value before the public ever had a chance to buy a single share.

What happens when the insiders who bought at pennies on the dollar begin selling into the public market? Some will sell slowly. Some will sell aggressively. But they will sell, because that is the entire point of an IPO for early investors: liquidity. They have been waiting years for this moment.They will DUMP.

And when they do, who will be on the other side of those trades? Retail investors. Your neighbors. Your coworkers. And, as we are about to explain, your 401(k).

THE NASDAQ “FAST ENTRY” HEIST

This is where the story moves from cynical to genuinely alarming.

On May 1, 2026, just six weeks before the SpaceX IPO, the Nasdaq — the world’s second-largest stock exchange, known for hosting major tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA — quietly rewrote its index inclusion rules. The exchange introduced a new “Fast Entry” provision that allows mega-cap IPOs to join the Nasdaq 100 index after only 15 trading days of being public. Under the previous rules, companies typically had to wait several months, sometimes up to a year, to demonstrate trading stability before being added to major indices.

But that is not all. The new rules also allow index providers to weight companies with “thin floats,” meaning those, like SpaceX, that have only a small percentage of shares available for public trading, at up to five times their actual float.

Let us translate that into plain English. SpaceX has only 5% of its shares publicly traded. Under normal index rules, that would limit its weight in funds tracking the Nasdaq 100. But under the new Fast Entry rules, index funds can treat SpaceX as if 25% of its shares were available, artificially inflating the amount they must buy.

Do you understand what this means for you?

If you have a 401(k) — and approximately 70 million working Americans do — there is a very good chance that your retirement account holds index funds that track the Nasdaq 100. The most famous of these is the Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker: QQQ), which has hundreds of billions of dollars in assets under management. There are dozens of other funds, pensions, and institutional portfolios that also benchmark to the same index.

When SpaceX gets added to the Nasdaq 100 in approximately three weeks, every single one of those funds will be forced to buy SpaceX stock automatically. They will have no choice. Index funds are mechanical vehicles. They do not make value judgments. They do not ask whether a $1.7 trillion valuation is reasonable for a company losing billions of dollars per quarter. They simply buy whatever the index tells them to buy.

But that’s not all. The new rules also allow index providers to weight companies with “thin floats” (SpaceX is floating only 4-5% of its shares to the public) at up to five times their actual float. So, index funds will treat SpaceX as if 25% of its shares were available, artificially inflating the amount they must buy.

The lockup (or lack thereof): Most IPOs have a 180-day lockup to stop insiders from dumping stock immediately. SpaceX engineered theirs for fast exit:

Insiders can sell 20% of their stakes at the first quarterly earnings call (weeks after listing)

If the stock is up 30% from IPO, they can sell even more

After that, new shares unlock every 15 days

Some early investors have zero lockup and can sell the minute index funds are forced to buy

Estimates suggest nearly $50 billion in retail and passive flows will hit this deal. A significant portion will be liquidated as soon as allowed by the earliest investors.

And when the stock eventually falls? When the orbital data center fantasy collides with the laws of thermodynamics? When the AI hype cycle inevitably cools?

Your 401(k) eats the loss. Not Elon Musk. Not the early investors. Not the venture capital firms that bought in years ago.

You. ☹️

THE UMBRELLA COMPANY PROBLEM

SpaceX was initially just a rocket company. But today, the entity that went public under the name “SpaceX” is actually an umbrella company that includes four distinct businesses:

SpaceX (Rockets) — The original business, which lost approximately $662 million in the first quarter of 2026. This division faces increasing competition from Chinese launch providers offering cheaper access to space, as well as from newer American competitors. Starlink (Satellite Internet) — The one genuinely profitable piece of the puzzle, generating about $1.19 billion in operating profit in the most recent quarter. Starlink provides internet service to remote areas and has found a legitimate market niche. xAI (Artificial Intelligence) — The AI unit that Musk merged into SpaceX earlier this year, which lost approximately $2.5 billion in a single quarter. That is $2,500,000,000 of red ink every three months. The prospectus notes that Anthropic has agreed to pay SpaceX about $1.25 billion per month to rent data center capacity, revenue that SpaceX apparently needs just to fund the chips and supercomputers it is buying to compete with Anthropic in the first place. X / Twitter — The social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which Musk acquired in a highly leveraged deal in 2022. The financial performance of this division is not even worth detailing here, except to note that it has been a consistent drag on every financial metric since its acquisition.

This structure should have given investors serious qualms. Merging a profitable satellite business with a money-losing rocket division, an AI cash incinerator, and a troubled social media platform is not “synergy.” It’s opacity. By lumping everything together under one corporate umbrella, the company makes it nearly impossible for ordinary investors to understand where value is being created and where it is being destroyed.

You cannot buy Starlink without also buying Twitter. You cannot buy the rocket business without also buying an AI division that loses billions. You are being asked to invest in a black box.

But no. Retail investors see “SpaceX” and think “Elon equals genius equals Lamborghini.” They don’t ask why an AI company is inside a rocket company. They don’t question whether orbital data centers make any physical or economic sense. They simply click “buy” and feel smart.

THE S-1: 277 PAGES OF “HOPIUM” & PIE IN THE SKY

When a company goes public, it files an S-1 form with the SEC. This document is supposed to disclose everything the market needs to know: the business model, the financials, the risks, and the ownership structure. For SpaceX, it runs 277 pages and was filed on May 20, 2026. The surprises start on page one.

Every company is grouped into an industry code. 3760 for space vehicles. 3812 for defense or aeronautical systems. 4522 for air transport. Companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Virgin Galactic all fall under these codes.

SpaceX filed under 7370: Computer Programming and Data Processing. 😱

They did NOT file as a space company. They filed as a data processing service. Because 93% of their total addressable market is AI, not rockets. The rockets are just the prop … for the real business, which is a 4th-place chatbot that loses billions. They didn’t even pretend to be a space company on paper. And still, no one blinked.

The S-1 opens with 18 photographs of rocket launches and satellites. There’s a quote from Elon Musk about “making humanity a spacefaring civilization” and “extending the light of consciousness to the stars.” Cargo runs to the moon. Manufacturing on Mars. Asteroid mining. It’s all in there.

It looks incredible. It feels like the future.

But that’s just the prologue. That’s the hopium.

The real story begins on page 11. And it’s not a space story at all.

The S-1 breaks down the alleged $28.5 trillion total addressable market into three segments: space ($370 billion), connectivity ($1.6 trillion), and AI ($26.5 trillion). Turns out, space is only 1.3% of the market they’re actually chasing.

Investors think they’re buying humanity’s future among the stars. For every dollar SpaceX claims as its market, only a penny leaves Earth’s orbit and goes into “space” (if you even believe that “space” is real).

Then come the risk factors. Pages and pages of them. And unlike the glossy photos up front, these are brutally honest, if you bother to read them.

Here is what the S-1 actually says, in the company’s own words:

“We have experienced and will likely continue to experience launch delays and failures that could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and future prospects.”

“Current FAA regulations do not permit return to launch site re-entries for Starship.”

“AI technologies may be flawed, insufficient, of poor quality, rely upon incorrect, inaccurate, harmful, or illegal data, reflect unwanted forms of bias, hallucinate, misrepresent, mislead, or contain other errors or inadequacies.”

“Others including orbit manufacturing, passenger transport to the moon, an established human presence or gateway hub to the moon, passenger and cargo transport to Mars, energy production on the moon or Mars, manufacturing capabilities on the moon or Mars, and asteroid mining do not exist today.”

Here are a few more areas of “concern” delineated in the S-1:

“We do not maintain key person life insurance on Mr. Musk. He does not devote his full time and attention to our businesses. Upon completion of this offering, Mr. Musk will beneficially own a majority of the outstanding shares of our class B common stock and a majority of the voting power and therefore will be able to elect all of the members of our board. Mr. Musk can only be removed from our board or these positions by the vote of class B holders.”

Translation: Musk can’t be ousted. Period. The board can’t even fire him because the board has to ask the majority holder of Class B shares … and that’s him.

But there’s more!

“Our substantial level of indebtedness could materially adversely affect our financial condition.”

“The continued proliferation of satellite constellations in low Earth orbit as well as the risk of collisions with space debris or other spacecraft could limit or impair our launch flexibility and satellite deployment.”

“Many of our initiatives, including those to develop orbital AI compute scale, manufacture AI chips at scale, establish a lunar economy, develop human augmentation systems, and transport humans and cargo to the moon and Mars, involve significant technical complexity, unproven technologies, or technologies that do not exist or may require significant advancement. And such initiatives may not achieve commercial viability.”

And finally, the most honest statement of all: “We have a history of net losses and may not achieve profitability in the future.”

Translation: “We’ve never really made money. We might never make money. Please give us YOUR MONEY.”

Imagine a restaurant menu that says: “Our food has made everyone sick for 24 years. It will probably make you sick, too. That’ll be $500, please.”

Imagine a pilot announcing: “I’ve crashed every flight I’ve ever flown. I will likely continue to crash. Welcome aboard.”

Imagine a surgeon scrubbing in and saying: “I’ve lost every patient I’ve ever operated on. I will likely continue to lose them. Ready?”

But no. Because it’s SpaceX. Because it’s Elon. Because the word “Mars” makes otherwise rational people empty their bank accounts into a money furnace. 🔥

The absurdity in one line: A company that admits it may never turn a profit just asked the public to value it at more than the entire Australian economy.

The S-1 is designed to trick you. It opens with a sci-fi dream to make you feel like you’re investing in humanity’s future. But the further into the S-1 you get, the more you realize: this entire document was designed to sell you a story, to spread “hopium” and create a “pie in the sky.”

THE BOTTOM LINE 💀

Billionaires did not become billionaires by making you rich. They became billionaires by extracting value from you. The SpaceX IPO might be the largest extraction event in human history.

Do you think you’re going to be the one who walks away rich?

Please realize that if you bought SpaceX stock at the IPO price or higher, you are not only an investor in this story. You are also liquidity — the fuel that allows insiders to exit their positions. You are the exit strategy. You are the mark in what may be the most elaborate pump-and-dump scheme ever conducted in broad daylight.

The rocket looks cool on the t-shirt. The memes are entertaining. The vision of space-based AI data centers is genuinely exciting, much like a science fiction novel.

But excitement is not a business plan. Physics is not optional. And billionaires do not spend a quarter-century building a company just to hand you the profits at the IPO.

They built it for themselves. They are selling it to you. And when they are done selling, they will walk away with their billions, and it’s quite possible that everyday investors will be left holding the bag.

Do with that information what you will.

Disclosure: The authors own no SpaceX shares and have no position in any company mentioned in this article. This is not investment advice. This is skepticism with footnotes.

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