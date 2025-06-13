has taken decisive action against regulatory capture by dismissing all 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory committee. This bold move represents a significant step toward restoring independence in vaccine policy decisions. His reasoning? Simple: You don’t "restore trust" by keeping the same Pharma-backed bureaucrats who’ve spent decades rubber-stamping every vaccine Big Pharma shoves at them.

Who was on the ACIP committee? The geniuses who rubber-stamped injecting experimental mRNA cocktails into infants while dismissing parents' concerns as “misinformation.”

As Mike Adams (the Health Ranger) put it: "If I were HHS Secretary, I would solve the entire vaccine problem in one day. 'You're all FIRED!' I would auction off the furniture, sell the buildings, pink-slip everybody on day one and return health decisions to the American people (and the states) instead of a bunch of corrupt pharma whores who profit from maiming and killing children. Problem solved."

RFK pretty much just did that.

NBC spun the news this way: “Manufactured chaos: Kennedy guts CDC's vaccine panel of independent experts.” Let's pause to appreciate NBC's hilarious definition of “independent experts.” Apparently, “independent” now means “financially entangled with Big Pharma but still somehow magically unbiased.” But sure, NBC, tell us more about how Kennedy's the one causing “manufactured chaos.” The only thing being gutted here is Pharma's ability to treat the CDC like their own private focus group.

But here’s where it gets hilariously suspicious…

Within hours of RFK’s announcement, a swarm of blue-check "doctors" flooded social media with near-identical meltdowns:

"This is dangerous!"

"RFK is anti-science!"

"He’s gutting public health!”

Gee, I wonder if those keyboard warrior doctors are on Big Pharma’s payroll. How many zeroes did it take to turn them into corporate attack dogs? Hilarious how they ‘forgot’ to mention that many of their fired buddies on the ACIP committee were practically swimming in Merck, Pfizer, and Moderna cash. And what a coincidence—their outraged tweets all landed in the same four-hour window. Almost like… a coordinated Pharma meltdown. Weird, right?

Let’s be clear: This was never about science. This was about a captured system rubber-stamping vaccines with less scrutiny than a TikTok dance trend, all while committee members lined their pockets with Pharma speaking fees, sat on corporate boards, and voted on products from their own financial partners. Now that RFK Jr. has derailed their gravy train, we're witnessing something glorious: the vaccine-industrial complex having its mask-off meltdown moment—complete with coordinated media hysterics and the kind of tantrum usually reserved for toddlers who lost their juice box.

The truth is simple: When "trusted institutions" suddenly start screaming in unison, it's not consensus—it's collusion.

No, the backlash isn’t organic—it’s a scripted meltdown.

And no, these suddenly outraged "experts" aren’t independent voices—they’re Pharma’s well-paid attack dogs, tweeting in eerie unison, their outrage timed like a synchronized PR campaign.

Notice how none of them mention their own financial ties to Merck, Pfizer, or Moderna? Funny how that works. If RFK Jr. were truly wrong, they’d dismantle his arguments with facts, not hysterical tweets and canned outrage. But they won’t, because this isn’t about truth; it’s about turf.

What’s Next? The media will dutifully frame this as "RFK vs. Science," carefully omitting the glaring conflicts of interest: ACIP members who personally enriched themselves from the vaccines they championed, the CDC’s patent portfolio on mandated shots, and the systematic silencing of independent scientists who dared to question the narrative. But the game is unraveling. The public is waking up to the rot at the core of this system—and nothing terrifies a corrupt establishment more than an audience that can’t be bought.

So the next time you see some white-coated "expert" foaming at the mouth over RFK’s purge, ask yourself: Who owns them? The answer won’t be subtle—just follow the money. Stay sharp. Stay skeptical. And remember: When the chorus sings in perfect harmony, it’s not harmony—it’s coercion.

The truth doesn’t need a script.

And now? The script just got flipped. On June 11th, Kennedy named eight new advisers who actually put science over Pharma profits, including Vicky Pebsworth of the National Vaccine Information Center, a rare beacon of truth in a sea of bought-and-paid-for "experts." Then there’s Dr. Martin Kulldorff, the epidemiologist who co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration and warned the world that lockdowns would cause more harm than COVID itself. And let’s not forget our friend

, who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic as he was outspoken against the toxic mRNA jabs. We interviewed him in our film, “Propaganda Exposed.”

These aren’t just replacements.

They’re revolutionaries.

And that’s why the machine is screaming.

