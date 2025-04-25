Remember when Dr. Fauci and his chorus of media sycophants and Big Pharma buddies spent two years lecturing us to "trust the science" while that very same "science" changed more often than a teenager's TikTok feed? One day, masks were useless; the next, they were mandatory. Social distancing went from six feet to "actually maybe just stay home forever" to eventually Fauci admitting that they just “made it up.” And the vaccines, we were told, would stop transmission, but then the next day they actually would not stop transmission, which then morphed into "well, at least you won't die (probably)."

The only consistent truth was that anyone (ourselves included) questioning this ever-shifting "science" got labeled a grandma-killing “conspiracy theorist.” The truth is that "the science is settled" is the battle cry of con artists and cults. Whenever someone insists "the science is settled," what they really mean is "stop asking questions we don't want to answer." Real science questions, tests, and evolves—unless, of course, there’s money and power in keeping the lies alive.

So pardon us if we don’t bow to the altar of settled science, especially when the “high priests” of Big Pharma keep getting caught faking data and the “brilliant minds” (yes, sarcasm intended) of medicine keep getting caught covering up “iatrogenic” injuries.

Remember when these same brilliant minds swore cigarettes were harmless, lead paint was kid-friendly, and DDT was basically nature’s multivitamin? When they assured pregnant mothers that thalidomide was so safe it would calm their nerves (while their babies were born without limbs)? Or when they pinky-promised that Agent Orange was just a harmless little defoliant (tell that to Vietnam vets rotting from cancer)?

But now we’re supposed to believe the "science is settled" on vaccines and autism? That after 30 years of zero liability, buried studies, research cons, and outright fraud, there’s nothing left to question? That injecting newborns with aluminum, formaldehyde, and mercury (but don’t worry, it’s a special kind of neurotoxin—the ‘friendly’ kind!) couldn’t possibly have consequences? And that fluoride—a known IQ-lowering chemical—dumped into our water couldn’t possibly be a factor?

The same people who can’t tell us what causes autism (after $1 billion in "research") are absolutely certain it’s not the thing making them billions.

Let’s play a game. We’ll call it: “Follow the Timeline.”

∙ Pre-1990s: Autism was rare—so rare that many pediatricians never saw a single case in their careers.

∙ 1991: CDC’s vaccine schedule triples. Kids go from 10 shots to over 70 doses before adulthood.

∙ 2025: The CDC reports 1 in 31 kids now has autism by age 8.

But don’t worry, “experts” say it’s just “better diagnosis.” Totally believable. Just like the Gulf of Tonkin.

But wait—it gets better.

A groundbreaking study from Dr. James Lyons-Weiler and Dr. Russell Blaylock, published via Kids First 4 Ever, throws a Molotov cocktail at the medical orthodoxy. Their peer-reviewed research shows that children who had at least eleven “vaccination visits” were 4.4 times more likely to be autistic than their unvaccinated classmates. This is the latest study in a growing list of well-done studies all showing the same results: vaccines are increasing childhood chronic diseases, neurodevelopmental conditions and infections, allergies, and autoimmunity.

Another peer-reviewed study indicates that children who receive vaccines face a shocking 170% increased risk of autism diagnosis compared to their unvaccinated peers. The study also found that vaccinated children had a 212% greater likelihood of developing other neurodevelopmental disorders, including ADHD, epilepsy, seizures, tic and learning disorders, and brain inflammation.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. Is Cracking Open Pandora’s Box.

Enter RFK Jr., possibly the lone voice in Washington not bought and paid for by Big Pharma dollars, who's decided to actually do what these so-called scientists have refused to for decades: conduct real, transparent research into the causes of autism. Not the fake "science" of the COVID-19 era, where inconvenient findings were memory-holed and dissenters were deplatformed, but actual science that examines all potential factors - including vaccines, heavy metals, pesticides, and the other toxins that have exploded in our environment right alongside autism rates.

Bobby isn't playing games. He's compiling the motherlode of medical evidence that could finally expose the truth about autism's explosive rise. He is amassing an unprecedented trove of private health data spanning pharmacy records, lab test results, wearable device metrics, and more – the kind of real-world evidence the CDC has avoided studying for decades.

Speaking of evidence, let’s be real. The autism epidemic isn't a mystery - it's a crime scene. And RFK Jr. just became the investigator the perpetrators never wanted on the case. Of course, the usual suspects are already howling like wounded animals - none more hilariously than Senator Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren, whose credibility on matters of truth and science is about as solid as her Native American ancestry claims.

Recently, Warren couldn’t resist screeching into her X account; her performative meltdown read: "I won’t share RFK Jr.’s lies about autism. It’s disgusting and dangerous. If he had a shred of decency, he would apologize and resign. Autistic people contribute every day to our nation’s greatness. To every kid with autism, I’m in this fight all the way for you."

Native American? Nah. Big Pharma’s #2 Favorite Pocketed Politician? Absolutely! Warren pocketed over $800K in 2020 from Big Pharma, which makes her a distant second to Uncle Bernie, who raked in over $1.4 million from his Big Pharma buds. These aren’t "public servants"—they’re paid spokesmodels for an industry terrified of Kennedy’s plans to investigate the autism epidemic. Because this won’t be just another flimsy government study; it's a forensic audit of America's neurological decline, paired with a new national autism registry that will finally track the epidemic's true scope.

While Big Pharma-funded politicians call for Kennedy’s resignation, what they're really terrified about is what these millions of data points will reveal. Every prescription filled, every vaccine administered, every toxin detected in blood work – it's all being connected in ways that could expose the uncomfortable patterns they've spent billions to obscure.

This is the study the medical establishment never wanted done, using the data they've fought to keep siloed, led by the one man they can't control. When the dots are finally connected, we won't just have theories – we'll have proof. And that's why, behind closed doors in boardrooms from Pfizer to the CDC, they're scrambling to stop it. Too late. The data revolution is here, and RFK Jr. just became its most dangerous whistleblower.

The Smoking Gun & Crime of the Century

If you still believe autism’s rise is just "better diagnosis," we’ve got a debt-free bridge in Brooklyn to sell you, right before we take you to see our ocean-front property in Arizona! Because nothing says "credible science" like pretending a 5000% increase in neurological damage is just doctors suddenly getting better at their jobs in 1990.

Autism rates didn't magically explode because medical textbooks got sharper. They skyrocketed in perfect lockstep with three undeniable facts: the CDC's bloated vaccine schedule (up 300% since the 90s), the chemical cesspool we now call our food and water supply, and the systematic burying of safety data by the very institutions we pay to protect us. The harder they scream "conspiracy theorist!" while censoring questions, the more they reveal their terror at what RFK Jr. is going to uncover.

And let’s get one thing straight: the media and political freakout over RFK Jr.’s autism investigation isn’t about "protecting autistic people"—it’s about protecting profits. The moment Bobby dared to ask what’s actually causing the autism tsunami, the entire medical-industrial complex collectively soiled its pants. If (and when) these investigations connect the dots between vaccines, neurotoxins, and autism, as parents have witnessed for decades, the fallout will make the opioid crisis look like a parking violation. We're talking about trillion-dollar lawsuits, criminal indictments, and the complete implosion of public trust in modern medicine.

Here's the open secret they're petrified you'll understand: The medical-industrial complex doesn't profit from healthy children. It profits from the broken ones. And if RFK Jr.'s investigation proves what all the buried research suggests - that this epidemic was preventable, that the toxins were known, that the science was rigged - it won't just collapse an industry. It will expose a generational betrayal.

The autism epidemic was never a mystery. It was a crime scene without a detective. Until now. The evidence is mounting, the walls are closing in, and no amount of media smears, political theatrics, or bought-and-paid-for “science” can stop the avalanche of truth about to bury them.

They’re not just afraid of RFK Jr.—they’re afraid of YOU. Because once you see the evidence, once you connect the dots, once you realize how long they’ve lied to your face… there will be no going back.

The reckoning is here. And this time, they won’t escape it.

