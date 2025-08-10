Across mainstream media outlets and political commentary circles, a persistent narrative has taken hold: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a “disastrous failure” as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The Washington Post recently declared his tenure “a public health calamity” and recently claimed that he may be on the “verge of dismantling US preventative healthcare,” while political opponents have branded him “the most incompetent HHS chief in modern history.” But let’s be real. Is he actually incompetent? Or just incompetent at playing along with the Pharma-funded, revolving-door, “trust-the-$cience” circus that passes for modern healthcare?

Before we engrave that “Worst HHS Chief Ever” trophy, let’s do something radical: look at what he’s actually done.

This article dissects eight seismic shifts Kennedy has engineered, reforms so “disastrous” they’ve:

Erased mercury from flu vaccines (but doctors say kids love neurotoxins!)

Torpedoed Pharma’s CDC advisory board (how dare he fire people who took millions from Moderna?)

Slaughtered sacred cows (from organ-harvesting kickbacks to vaccine “incentives”)

The outrage is predictable. Because in Washington, the definition of “failure” is disrupting the gravy train. So grab some popcorn! We’re about to audit whether RFK Jr. crashed the system… or just the racket.

1. Kicked Thimerosal (Mercury) Out of Vaccines

In a move that sent Big Pharma’s PR teams into complete meltdown, RFK Jr. actually did the unthinkable in July: He banned the mercury-based preservative thimerosal from all influenza vaccines distributed in the U.S.

“But mercury is totally safe in small doses!” shrieked the usual suspects, as if injecting a known neurotoxin into children was just a quirky lifestyle choice, like eating sushi or getting a tattoo. Never mind that Kennedy had 400+ peer-reviewed studies on his side, linking thimerosal to neurological damage, especially in vulnerable populations.

Never mind that the U.S. had already signed the Minamata Convention, a global treaty to reduce mercury exposure. And never mind that the European Union had banned the stuff in childhood vaccines two decades ago.

But we do feel sorry for Big Pharma. They will now have to spend a fraction of their $1 trillion in pandemic profits to reformulate their products. The horror.

Share The Truth About Cancer

2. Put the “Do No Harm” Back in Medicine

RFK Jr. just did the unthinkable—he actually made organ harvesting less profitable. Cue the collective aneurysm in hospital boardrooms where administrators had grown disturbingly comfortable playing “Grim Reaper Bingo” with their ICU patients.

The old system was slicker than a Vegas blackjack dealer’s hands: declare “brain death” and watch those sweet, sweet “organ harvesting” bonus payments roll in. Because nothing says “first, do no harm” like a hospital CFO double-checking EEG results against this quarter’s revenue targets.

Kennedy’s reforms severed the financial incentives that corrupted organ procurement practices.

The new policies eliminated:

Performance bonuses tied to transplant quotas

Conflicts of interest in brain death determinations

Financial relationships between transplant centers and organ procurement organizations

These changes ended a system where hospitals could profit from aggressive organ harvesting while claiming ethical neutrality. The reforms established stricter oversight and standardized protocols to ensure patient welfare precedes institutional revenue. Putting it simply, the reforms put patients over profits.

3. Purged the CDC’s Pharma-Funded Vaccine Advisors

In a move that sent shockwaves through the medical establishment, RFK Jr. dissolved and reconstituted the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with strict new conflict-of-interest rules. No longer would so-called “independent experts” be permitted to collect six-figure consulting fees from vaccine manufacturers while voting to add their products to the childhood immunization schedule.

The reforms, outlined in this HHS memorandum, barred anyone with recent Big Pharma funding from serving on the committee. They also implemented transparent voting records and public disclosure of all scientific debates - a radical concept for a group that previously operated with all the transparency of a Vatican conclave.

Predictably, the usual suspects cried foul. Former committee members now writing op-eds about “maintaining expertise” somehow forgot to mention their previous Pfizer consulting contracts. Medical journals suddenly developed amnesia about their own studies showing how industry payments influence prescribing behavior. How shocking - when you drain a swamp, the creatures living there tend to protest.

4. Terminated Coercive Hospital Incentives

The Biden administration’s most insidious healthcare overreach wasn’t a mandate—it was a bribe. For years, the federal government had been quietly paying hospitals millions to aggressively push staff COVID vaccinations through a little-known Medicare reimbursement scheme. That all ended when RFK Jr. axed the policy in one of his first acts as HHS Secretary.

Here’s how the scam worked: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services quietly baked a 2.5% reimbursement bonus into hospital payments for hitting 90% staff vaccination rates, a scheme buried on page 217 of their FY2023 payment rules. This created a perverse incentive structure where hospital administrators—many of whom stood to collect six-figure performance bonuses—transformed into vaccine compliance officers overnight.

Nurses seeking religious or medical exemptions found themselves hauled before review panels that rubber-stamped rejections using American Hospital Association-approved interrogation tactics, while HR departments conveniently “lost” exemption paperwork from undesirable employees. The entire system operated on an unspoken truth: patient care mattered less than hitting vaccination KPIs that directly padded hospital bottom lines and executive bonuses.

According to RFK, Jr: “Medical decisions should be made based on one thing: the wellbeing of the person — never on a financial bonus or a government mandate. … Doctors deserve the freedom to use their training, follow the science, and speak the truth — without fear of punishment.”

Funny how “following the science” always seems to follow the money.

5. Canceled $500M in mRNA Development Contracts

RFK Jr. just did what no bureaucrat dared: He yanked half a billion dollars from mRNA developers and exposed the great pandemic profiteering scam. The canceled contracts read like a case study in corporate welfare. Moderna and Pfizer had been using public funds to bankroll risky mRNA experiments while locking taxpayers into outrageous royalty schemes.

Research indicates that mRNA COVID-19 vaccine efficacy has been overestimated, with studies like those from the Cleveland Clinic showing no protection against infection and even increased susceptibility with more doses. Additionally, the vaccines have been associated with abnormal blood clotting, autoimmune disorders, and heart damage risks, prompting the FDA to require stronger warnings from Pfizer and Moderna.

Kennedy’s team redirected the funds toward independent spike protein toxicity research and rapid-response platforms using traditional vaccine models. After the announcement, Moderna’s stock plunged 7% overnight. Funny how “cutting-edge science” always seems to require blank checks and liability shields.

6. Declared War on the Autism Epidemic

For decades, the CDC and public health officials aggressively denied any link between vaccines and autism, dismissing concerned parents as “anti-science” - despite internal documents showing researchers knew about potential neurological risks. Children’s Health Defense forced the release of damning evidence that the CDC’s landmark 2004 thimerosal study used statistical manipulations to hide a 340% increased autism risk in certain demographic groups. Rather than sounding the alarm, the CDC engaged in what RFK Jr. has rightly called “scientific misconduct.” He has effectively declared war on the autism epidemic.

The medical establishment’s response? A mix of gaslighting and censorship worthy of a bad Orwell parody. When independent studies found vaccinated kids had higher neurological risks, the “fact-checkers” (aka Big Pharma’s PR team) immediately screeched “misinformation!” and denied that autism is an epidemic, and doubled down on the argument that rising rates are simply the outcome of better diagnosis. Yeah, right.

FOIA-obtained emails and transcripts from the infamous 2000 Simpsonwood meeting reveal CDC officials openly plotting to manufacture studies to clear vaccines. They even paid Danish researcher Poul Thorsen $10 million to produce fraudulent studies - studies the CDC still cites today, despite Thorsen now being a fugitive on HHS’s Most Wanted list for embezzlement. Chew on that!

Meanwhile, the same geniuses who swore thimerosal was “completely safe” are now quietly removing it from childhood vaccines, as we mentioned above.

Thanks for reading! This post is public, so please share it to help educate more people about what Bobby Kennedy is really doing to help MAHA! Share

7. Purging Toxic Chemicals & Dyes from Food

RFK, Jr. has been targeting the elimination of brominated vegetable oil (linked to thyroid damage), phthalates in packaging (hormone hijackers), and (after decades of delay) finally targeting artificial dyes like Red No. 3, a known carcinogen still lurking in candy and soda. For years, the FDA rubber-stamped a chemical buffet in our food supply, all while parroting industry’s favorite lie: “But it’s safe in small doses!” (Spoiler: It wasn’t.)

The backlash was predictable. Lobbyists screeched that removing brain-damaging additives would “destroy American food freedom” (as if neon cheese dust is a constitutional right). Meanwhile, in 2018, the EWG found glyphosate in over 90% of oat products, while NPR revealed the FDA sat on Red No. 3 warnings since 1990, even though it was linked to cancer.

Meanwhile, peer-reviewed studies linked common food preservatives like BHA and BHT to organ damage and cancer risk, yet the FDA kept rubber-stamping them as “safe” under heavy industry lobbying. Kennedy’s phaseout plan, reported by ABC News, exposed how regulators prioritized industry profits over kids’ health.

The bottom line? They prioritized profits over people, systematically deceiving the public to protect their bottom line.

No nuance. No ambiguity. Just deliberate deception. Every delay tactic, every industry-funded “study,” every dismissive “more research is needed” was about one thing only: keeping dangerous products on shelves as long as possible. The only thing more shameless than these lies is watching the same corporations quietly reformulate their products for Europe, where regulators actually enforce safety standards.

They didn’t just lie. They weaponized science as a PR tool. And when caught? They gaslit the very people they poisoned.

That’s not a conspiracy.

That’s their business model.

8. Discussing the “Chemtrail” Cover-Up

Most people only realize the truth after a simple experiment: they read about chemtrails, step outside, and actually look up. Suddenly, the evidence is impossible to ignore—endless crisscrossing trails from unmarked jets, stretching horizon to horizon until the blue sky turns into a murky, chemical haze.

But until recently, anyone who dared notice those thick, persistent grid-patterned streaks across the sky, lingering for hours, spreading into milky artificial chemical trails (aka “chemtrails“), was mocked as a paranoid conspiracy theorist, including RFK, Jr. The clowns in the mainstream media told us that “it’s just harmless condensation” and that “chemtrails are not real,” as if fundamental physics had suddenly changed and normal contrails now magically hung in the sky all day like toxic scribbles.

And while Bobby has been openly discussing the toxicity of chemtrails, it turns out that DARPA and private contractors have been quietly testing stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) for decades—dumping tons of aluminum, strontium, and barium into the air to “combat climate change” (read: play God with the atmosphere). Independent lab tests repeatedly find aluminum, barium, strontium, and other heavy metals in rainwater, soil, and even human blood samples—directly under skies heavily affected by chemtrails.

And let’s not forget the most laughable defense: “It’s to save the planet!” Because nothing says “environmentalism” like secretly dumping neurotoxic metals into the air without consent. Still having doubts? Please download this PDF file called HR 2977 “The Space & Preservation Act of 2001.” In this document, the United States Government openly admits the existence of chemtrails.

Conclusion: The “Complete Failure” Who Dared to Speak Truth

Let’s tally RFK Jr.’s disastrous accomplishments:

He banned mercury from flu vaccines

He purged the CDC’s Pharma-funded advisors

He axed organ-harvesting kickbacks

He canceled $500M in mRNA blank checks

He declared war on the autism epidemic

He is purging toxic chemicals and dyes from food

He became the first major official to acknowledge chemtrails

What spectacular “failure” indeed! Unless, of course, you believe public officials should serve people rather than profits, should value transparency over trickery, and should treat citizens as adults rather than obedient cash cows. The true “calamity” of RFK Jr.’s leadership hasn’t been incompetence, but revelation: he’s ripped back the curtain on a system where “safe and effective” is a marketing slogan, where “conspiracy theories” are tomorrow’s front-page admissions, and where the shrillest critics are invariably those whose schemes he’s disrupted. The establishment’s fury isn’t about failure, it’s about fear. Fear of a public that’s waking up. Fear of a playbook that’s being exposed. Fear of power slipping from the hands of those who’ve abused it for decades.

So let them scream “failure.” Let them wave their discredited studies. History’s verdict is already clear: when the architects of autism denial, thimerosal cover-ups, and “harmless” chemtrails unanimously declare someone dangerous, that someone is almost certainly doing something right. And that, more than any headline or hand-wringing op-ed, tells you everything you need to know about whose interests RFK Jr. has truly been serving. He’s serving YOU.

The truth always wins, and the clock is ticking on their lies.

Leave a comment

Share