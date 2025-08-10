The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
5d

RFK Jr is the best news the US has seen, maybe forever!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Pamela Cohen's avatar
Pamela Cohen
5d

To solidify his protective actions, he and everyone need to read Dr. Andrew Moulden’s book: Every Vaccine Does Harm and get educated!

It’s online. The before and after Vaccine pics don’t lie.

Thank you for being a Warrior for the people, RFK!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
175 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Truth About Cancer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture