🚨 REMEDY REPLAY WEEKEND: The Conversations They Tried to Erase—Now Back for 48 Hours

Dear Friends,

Last weekend, Tennessee froze.

An unprecedented ice storm knocked out our power, heat, and internet for nearly a week. Fireplaces kept us warm. Faith kept us steady. And your messages reminded us why we do this work.

But as we slowly came back online, we realized something else:

Many of you were knocked offline too.

And some of you missed episodes of REMEDY you waited years to see.

So we made a decision.

Not a quiet one.

Not a safe one.

But a necessary one.

🎉 WELCOME TO THE REMEDY REPLAY WEEKEND

48 hours. All 8 episodes. FREE.

For the next two days, anyone with internet access can watch all 8 episodes of REMEDY—absolutely FREE.

👉 Watch the 48-Hour REMEDY Marathon here:

https://go2.remedy.film/live/replay/

This is not just a replay.

It’s a stand.

🧨 THE ROUNDTABLES THAT GOT US CENSORED

In early 2020—before lockdowns, mandates, and mass injections—we hosted two COVID vaccine roundtable discussions.

What was said during those conversations was so threatening to the official narrative that they were immediately censored and removed.

Those conversations included:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr.’s Policies + Politics

Dr. Andrew Wakefield

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Dr. Judy Mikovits

Del Bigtree

And our dear friend, now gone but never forgotten:

Dr. Rashid Buttar

Because we dared to ask questions, we were labeled the “Disinformation Dozen.”

Because we refused to comply, we were erased.

And now—years later—the very institutions that attacked us have quietly admitted we were right.

The data.

The injuries.

The lies.

All confirmed.

🕊️ IN HONOR OF DR. RASHID BUTTAR

This weekend, in loving remembrance of Dr. Buttar, we are re-airing the original 2-part Vaccine Roundtable:

🕛 Part 1: Saturday at Noon ET

🕛 Part 2: Sunday at Noon ET

As you watch, remember:

This was early 2020.

Before hindsight.

Before “permission.”

What you’ll see is courage in real time.

⚠️ WHY THIS WEEKEND MATTERS

REMEDY is not entertainment.

It is documentation.

It is a record of what was said—before it was allowed to be said.

And censorship only works if truth disappears.

That’s why we’re inviting you not just to watch—but to help us preserve and spread this information.

🛡️ BECOME A REMEDY HERO

Save 77% + Get 5 FREE Sets to Share

Through Sunday night, we’re extending our Early Bird Hero Package:

When you purchase the TTAV Presents: REMEDY – Hero Package, you receive:

✅ All 8 episodes (DVDs + digital files)

✅ Full transcripts & audio recordings

✅ Over two dozen uncut expert interviews

✅ $800+ in FREE bonuses

✅ 5 EXTRA DVD / thumb-drive sets to give away

This is how we fight censorship.

Not with algorithms—but with people.

👉 Own REMEDY. Share REMEDY. Save lives.

Grab your organic popcorn 🍿

Invite your family.

Text a friend.

And remember:

Truth has a way of surviving—even ice storms, even censorship, even lies.

To health & liberty,

With love and unshakable hope,

Ty & Charlene Bollinger

Founders, The Truth About Cancer

P.S. The replay ends soon. The discounts end Sunday night. And censorship never sleeps.

