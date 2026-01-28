REMEDY Episode 3 Is LIVE: Science or Religion?

Dear Loyal TTAC Subscribers & Community Members,

The last few days have been intense.

Historic ice storms knocked out our power, heat, and internet—leaving us literally iced in and offline. But today, we’re finally back online… and we’re grateful beyond words.

And because of you—our loyal supporters—we’re able to keep going.

Tonight, we’re releasing Episode 7 of REMEDY. We are doing our best to keep our TTAC Subscriber Community up to date on all the latest.



In our game of “Catch Up,” we are posting REMEDY Episode 3.



This episode is not comfortable.

It is not politically correct.

And it was never meant to be.

🎬 REMEDY – Episode 3: “SCIENCE or RELIGION?”

In Episode 3, we ask a question few are willing to ask out loud:

When it comes to vaccines… are we following science—or has it become a belief system that must not be questioned?

This episode takes you deep into:

The dark and largely hidden history of the Hepatitis B, Chickenpox, and Shingles vaccines

Newly released data surrounding the COVID-19 injections—data that confirms what so many families have been living with in silence

Real injuries. Real people. Real consequences.

And most importantly: actionable remedies for today’s pressing health challenges, including vaccine injury support

This is not an attack.

This is an investigation.

Because truth should never be forbidden.

🔐 IMPORTANT: Who Can Watch Episode 3

Paid TTAC Substack Members

You can watch Episode 3 in full, anytime , right here on Substack. This is our way of honoring your faithfulness and support. You make this work possible.

Free Subscribers

(TTAC Paid Substack members: log in to watch immediately.

Why We Made REMEDY

We’ve spent years listening to doctors who were silenced.

Families who were dismissed.

Patients who were told, “It’s all in your head.”

REMEDY exists because people deserve the truth—whether it’s convenient or not.

If this series has opened your eyes…

If it’s given you language for what you’ve felt but couldn’t explain…

If it’s helped you connect the dots…

Then we invite you to go deeper.

To your health,

To your liberty,

And to the truth that sets us free,

Ty & Charlene Bollinger

Founders, The Truth About Cancer & The Truth About Vaccines

