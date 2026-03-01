Let us tell you a story about a man who never existed.

He was a soldier in the 1950s. Maybe your grandfather. Maybe your great-uncle. He was young, patriotic, and thought he was serving his country. One day, his commanding officers told him to report for a “routine training exercise.” Maybe they gave him a shot. Maybe they had him sit in a room and drink a soda they handed him. Maybe they just told him to stand at attention and breathe normally while a plane flew overhead, spraying a fine mist into the California air.

He didn’t ask questions. That wasn’t his job.

A few days later, he felt strange. Anxious. Tired in a way sleep couldn’t fix. Maybe he had nightmares for years and never told anyone. Maybe he died young of a cancer no one could explain, and the family just said he had a “bad heart” because that was easier.

He never knew that the “routine exercise” was a CIA project called ARTICHOKE.

He never knew that the shot or the soda or the mist was part of a top-secret program to find chemicals that could “be concealed in standard medical treatments such as vaccinations, shots, etc.” He never knew the goal was to find drugs that could produce an “agitating effect (producing anxiety, nervousness, tension, etc.) or a depressing effect (creating a feeling of despondency, hopelessness, lethargy, etc.).”

He never knew he was property.

The Memo They Thought You’d Never Read

On April 23, 1952, someone at the CIA typed up a seven-page document called “Special Research for Artichoke.” It was declassified in 1983—meaning it’s been sitting in a public reading room for over forty years—but only recently did anyone bother to shout about it from the rooftops.

Here’s what it says, in the CIA’s own clinical, bureaucratic language:

“This study should include chemicals or drugs that can effectively be concealed in common items such as food, water, coca cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes, etc.” And here’s the part that should make you choke on your morning coffee: “This type of drug should also be capable of use in standard medical treatments such as vaccinations, shots, etc.”

They weren’t just fantasizing. They were planning. They wanted drugs that could be hidden in the things you consume every day. And they specifically identified vaccinations as a delivery mechanism.

Why?

Because vaccines go into everyone. Because vaccines are trusted. Because when a nice person in a white coat says “this is for your own good,” you roll up your sleeve and you don’t ask whether the needle contains protection or control.

The memo goes on to discuss drugs that could produce “high fevers, delirium,” and “mental derangement.” It discusses using “specially canned foods having elements removed” to create dietary deficiencies in prisoners. It discusses finding the perfect compound for “long-range” use—drugs designed to produce an “agitating effect (anxiety, nervousness, tension) or a depressing effect (despondency, hopelessness, lethargy).”

Sound familiar?

Have you felt any of those things in the last five years? Just asking questions.

The Pattern They Hope You’re Too Tired to Notice

Project Artichoke ran from 1951 to 1956. Evidence suggesting that a 1951 mass poisoning in Pont-Saint-Esprit, France, in which 250 residents experienced severe hallucinations and seven people died, was a Project Artichoke experiment.

Artichoke was the precursor to MK-Ultra, the program that dosed unsuspecting Americans (including 7,000 military personnel) with LSD, drove people to jump out of windows, and destroyed countless lives in the name of “science.”

But here’s the thing about MK-Ultra: when the Church Committee hearings exposed it in 1975, the CIA said, “We’re sorry. We destroyed most of the records. Burned them up. Nothing left. Don’t worry. It won’t happen again.”

And everyone nodded and went back to watching television.

They destroyed the records. How convenient.

But it wasn’t destroyed. It was just renamed. And the impulse behind it—the belief that human beings are raw materials to be processed for the benefit of the state—didn’t disappear because of a congressional hearing. It just got smarter.

The sickening truth is that the American government and medical establishment have been treating vulnerable humans as disposable lab equipment since before the Civil War.

Let us walk you through just a few of the most egregious examples over the past two centuries. Try not to vomit.

1845: J. Marion Sims, the “father of modern gynecology,” purchases enslaved women and performs experimental surgeries on them without anesthesia. One woman was operated on thirty times. Sims also uses an awl (a leatherworking tool) to pry apart the skull bones of enslaved infants. Every single one dies. Sims blames the mothers.

1895: A doctor infects two mentally disabled children with gonorrhea. In his notes, he describes a four-year-old boy as “an idiot with chronic leprosy.” A sixteen-year-old boy is simply “an idiot.”

1932: The U.S. Public Health Service begins the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. They recruit 600 Black men, tell them they’re getting free healthcare, and then actively withhold treatment for forty years so they can watch them die of syphilis. Even after penicillin became the standard cure, they didn’t treat them. They just watch. And watch. And watch. Over one hundred men die. Their wives get infected. Their children are born with congenital syphilis.

1941: Researchers at the University of Michigan deliberately infected mental patients with influenza. They do this by spraying the virus into their nasal passages. A journal editor warns them to publish elsewhere because the Journal of Experimental Medicine is under “constant scrutiny by anti-vivisectionists.” In other words, we know this is monstrous, but let’s just hide it better.

1941: A doctor inoculates a twelve-month-old baby with herpes. The baby is described as “offered as a volunteer.” You read that right. A baby. A volunteer.

1942: The U.S. government exposes 60,000 American soldiers to mustard gas. They study how different races react differently to chemical weapons. White soldiers are the “control group.” Japanese-American soldiers serve as proxies for the enemy.

1950: The U.S. Navy sprays Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco for six days. They want to see how a biological weapon would spread through a city. They think the bacteria is harmless. They are wrong. Eleven people develop rare urinary tract infections. One man dies. The bacteria permanently changes the area’s microbial ecology.

1952: Sloan-Kettering researchers inject live cancer cells into prisoners and elderly patients. Three hundred healthy women are injected with live cancer cells without being told.

1953: The CIA begins MK-Ultra. They dose unsuspecting citizens with LSD in bars, in restaurants, on the street. Some never come back.

1956: Researchers at Willowbrook State School deliberately infect mentally disabled children with hepatitis. They justify this by saying the children would probably get it anyway. They publish their findings in prestigious journals. It takes decades for anyone to call this what it was: child abuse with a byline.

1963: University of California researchers strap hours-old infants to boards, insert catheters through their umbilical arteries, and submerge their feet in ice water. They also turn the babies upside down to see what happens when all the blood rushes to their heads.

There are dozens more egregious examples during the 70s through 2020, but let’s just say that’s enough. You get the gist, right?

Fast forward to 2020, and a new kind of experiment, on a global scale, began…

2020: The U.S. government mandates an experimental mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. The clinical trials are not complete. The long-term effects are unknown. The manufacturers are immune from liability. Schools, businesses, and the military demand compliance. Anyone who questions it is fired, de-platformed, and called a murderer. Over 11 billion doses are administered worldwide.

The Recursive Loop You’re Trapped In

Now, let’s do something unpleasant. Let’s think recursively.

The CIA in 1952 wanted drugs that could be hidden in vaccines to produce anxiety, depression, and lethargy. In 2025, peer-reviewed studies show that the COVID-19 vaccines are associated with increased risks of depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, and even homicidal ideation.

The CIA in 1952 wanted to study “dietary deficiencies” on prisoners and interrogation subjects. In 2020-2023, governments around the world restricted movement, closed businesses, and created conditions of isolation and economic stress that produced exactly the kind of “anxiety, nervousness, tension” and “despondency, hopelessness, lethargy” the Artichoke memo described.

The CIA in 1952 wanted to find ways to control individuals “to the point where he will do our bidding against his will and even against fundamental laws of nature, such as self-preservation.” In 2021-2022, healthy young athletes dropped dead on playing fields after taking a shot they were told was absolutely necessary for the “common good.” And the authorities’ response was not “we need to investigate this immediately,” but “stop spreading misinformation.”

Now here’s the really uncomfortable part: when people pointed this out, they were silenced.

Not debated. Not refuted with better data. Silenced.

Doctors, researchers, and media outlets who asked questions about vaccine safety were added to lists. Their social media accounts were deleted.

We were included in the “Disinformation Dozen,” a digital “hit list” manufactured by the UK-based organization called Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which was funded by donors like George Soros and connected to powerful political operatives and alphabet agencies. Imagine that … a digital “hit list” created by a group claiming to counter hate. Oh, the irony!

The White House press secretary stood at the podium and demanded that Facebook censor these people. The President of the United States stood in front of cameras and said these twelve individuals were “killing people.”

A federal judge later reviewed the evidence of coordination between the government and tech platforms and compared it to George Orwell’s “Ministry of Truth.” He called it an “almost dystopian scenario.”

Mark Zuckerberg admitted—on video—that the White House pressured Meta to censor COVID-19 content.

And what happened to us and others in the “Disinformation Dozen”?

We were right.

Nearly every claim we made about vaccine safety, natural immunity, and the lack of long-term data has been vindicated. The CDC’s own data show multiple signals of adverse events. The studies keep coming out showing unexpected side effects. The lab-leak theory they were mocked for suggesting is now mainstream.

But we were still censored.

We were still de-platformed.

We were still called murderers.

And when we were targeted for censorship, when our accounts were deleted and banned, and our reputations smeared, we didn’t roll over and submit.

We sued.

In December 2024, we filed a massive federal lawsuit against the U.S. government, the CCDH, Meta, Google, X, and a host of other bad actors who comprise the “Censorship Industrial Complex.” The complaint—nearly 400 pages—proves a “global conspiracy” to suppress speech by manufacturing blacklists and coercing platforms into censorship.

Our colleague, Mike Adams of Natural News, another target, did the same thing. He filed a massive lawsuit in May 2024, proving that federal agencies funneled taxpayer money to private “disinformation tracking” firms that created blacklists and fed them to social media platforms.

These aren’t protests. These aren’t op-eds. These are subpoenas.

The Connections Between Artichoke & Today

Here’s the thread that ties it all together.

Project Artichoke and MK-Ultra were about controlling the human mind through chemistry, hidden in vaccines and food.

The censorship apparatus of 2020-2024 was about controlling the human mind through information, or lack thereof.

Both were run by the same kind of people: bureaucrats who believe they know better than you. Scientists who believe your body belongs to the collective. Technocrats who believe speech is a vector for disease.

Both used the same methods: secrecy, coordination between government and private institutions, and the systematic destruction of anyone who asked questions.

Both had the same goal: to make you docile, compliant, and quiet.

The only difference is the delivery mechanism.

In the 1950s, it was a needle hidden in a vaccination campaign.

In the 2020s, it was an algorithm hidden in a social media feed.

But the feeling—the anxiety, the hopelessness, the sense that something is deeply wrong but you can’t quite put your finger on it—that feeling is by design.

It was in the memo.

What Will You Do With This Information?

You have two choices.

You can read this, feel a momentary surge of outrage, and then scroll past a cat video and forget it ever happened.

Or you can recognize that the pattern is still running.

They are still experimenting. They are still censoring. They are still treating human beings as raw material for their projects. The only question is whether you will remain a passive participant or become a combatant.

We didn’t just write about medical atrocities. We lived through the latest one. We were targeted by the same government-corporate apparatus that Project Artichoke’s descendants built. And we are fighting back.

Our story—and the stories of the others who were silenced—is told in our latest film called CENSORED: The Fight for the First Amendment.

It connects the dots between the 1952 memo and the 2024 subpoena. Between the Tuskegee syphilis study and the “Disinformation Dozen” list. Between the soldiers dosed with LSD without consent and the billions injected with an experimental COVID-19 injection under threat of losing their jobs.

Your grandfather was a lab rat.

You are the experiment.

And the only way to stop the next one is to know the truth.

