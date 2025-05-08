In a move so lacking in self-awareness it could qualify as performance art, Paul Offit—the vaccine industry’s well-compensated mascot and most public pusher—has issued an “urgent” open letter to Senator Bill Cassidy urging that “for the sake of America’s children, RFK Jr. must step down” as the leader of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

In his open letter to Senator Cassidy, Offit writes:

“President Trump can still achieve the goals of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement without having an anti-vaccine activist and science denialist as its leader.”

Translation: “Please remove the one guy who might disrupt our trillion-dollar medical racket.”

He signs off by citing another Big Pharma-funded talking head (Dr. Georges Benjamin of the APHA) as if it’s some kind of bipartisan consensus.

Spoiler: It’s not.

And before you start thinking, "Well, maybe he’s just a concerned pediatrician with a heart of gold," let’s be clear: Paul Offit has more conflicts of interest than a Vegas bookie officiating his own poker tournament. Remember, when the guy shouting “follow the science” stands to make millions off the policies he’s endorsing, it’s not science… It’s marketing… With a lab coat.

💰 Paul Offit: The $cience Follows the Money

If Paul Offit were a financial disclosure form, he'd be printed on toilet paper and smell like Merck.

Let’s connect a few dots the mainstream media somehow never manage to mention when they elevate Offit as a “neutral vaccine expert”:

∙ Offit is the Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and heads the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). ∙ That same center? Funded by Merck. To the tune of $1.5 million. ∙ Offit himself received a $350,000 grant from Merck in the late ’80s to develop a rotavirus vaccine. That vaccine? It became RotaTeq, which Offit co-invented and which would eventually make him millions in royalty payouts. ∙ In 1998, while sitting on the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Offit voted on the inclusion of a rotavirus vaccine into the national schedule. At the time, he held a patent for a competing rotavirus vaccine being developed by Merck. ∙ You read that right: He was actively profiting from a vaccine being considered by a panel he served on.

Let’s pause for emphasis: If you did this in the stock market, it’d be called insider trading and land you in prison. In medicine, apparently, it earns you a book deal and appearances on all the major networks.

In 2006, Merck’s RotaTeq was officially approved by the FDA. Offit and his co-inventors—Fred Clark and Stanley Plotkin—received royalties through CHOP and the Wistar Institute, both of which held the patent rights.

CHOP would eventually sell its royalty stake in RotaTeq in 2007 for a jaw-dropping $182 million. While only he knows for sure, Offit reportedly walked away with a personal payday in the 20-30 million-dollar range.

But don’t worry, he swears it hasn’t influenced his objectivity one bit. Because apparently in the fantasy world of vaccine policy, conflict of interest only applies to people who question the shots, not the ones profiting from them.

Offit is regularly paraded as the "independent" expert across legacy media and government panels. Yet a CBS News investigation once had the audacity to ask the obvious: How independent are these so-called defenders of science, really?

Short answer? They’re not. But they are well-compensated.

🐘🐘 Two Elephants in the Room: Autism & Iatrogenocide

While Paul Offit mentions three so-called “measles-related” deaths and paints RFK Jr. as a dire threat to public health, he conveniently ignores the twin elephants rampaging through America’s living rooms:

The explosion in autism, and The silent slaughter of iatrogenic death—deaths caused not by disease, but by doctors, drugs, and the system itself.

Let’s start with autism, the neurological wildfire no one in Offit’s camp seems eager to explain:

∙ In the 1970s, autism was so rare it occurred in approximately 1 in 10,000 children. ∙ Today, it's 1 in 31, according to the CDC’s own data. ∙ Among boys? It’s approaching 1 in 20. Share The Truth About Cancer

If this were an infectious disease, there would be an international task force, a Manhattan Project-level response, and daily panic-chyrons on CNN. But because the explosion coincides perfectly with the ballooning childhood vaccine schedule—and because questioning that correlation threatens the billion-dollar vaccine gravy train—people like Offit treat the autism crisis like a rogue cough in a COVID briefing: politely ignored, totally uninvestigated, and politically inconvenient.

RFK Jr. has been warning about this for years, and he's been viciously attacked for it. Not debated. Not disproven. Just smeared.

Now let’s talk about the true epidemic: iatrogenic death, aka death by medicine.

According to the widely cited report Death by Medicine by Drs. Gary Null, Carolyn Dean, Martin Feldman, Debora Rasio, and Dorothy Smith, based on meticulous review of peer-reviewed studies, the U.S. medical system is the #1 cause of death in the United States—responsible for over 783,000 deaths per year, claiming more American lives each year than cancer or heart disease.

But you won’t hear Offit calling for Big Pharma execs to step down. Or the FDA to be overhauled. Or the CDC to clean house.

Because that’s his team.

He rails against RFK Jr. as a “danger to children” while remaining suspiciously silent about the deadly failures of the institutions that sign his paychecks.

Everything he accuses RFK Jr. of—misinformation, dangerous influence, undermining public trust—is exactly what Offit has been doing for decades… with government backing and a pharma-funded megaphone.

Let’s be honest: If RFK Jr. were the CEO of a company pushing a product he helped invent, while sitting on the board that approves it, and then made millions from it—Offit would be screaming conflict of interest from the rooftops.

But when the mirror points back at him? Crickets.

🧹 It’s Offit Who Needs to Go

Let’s get one thing straight: RFK Jr. isn’t a threat to America’s children. He’s a threat to the cartel of captured agencies, conflicted scientists, and Big Pharma-funded propagandists who’ve been selling out public health for profit. He’s not the problem—he’s the long-overdue reckoning.

While Paul Offit was busy cashing royalty checks and testifying that infants could safely receive 10,000 vaccines at once (yes, he actually said that), RFK Jr. was risking his career, reputation, and family name to shine a spotlight on the toxic underbelly of the medical-industrial complex. He’s been warning us about vaccine injuries, exploding autism rates, skyrocketing chronic illness, and the government’s complete abdication of its duty to protect children. And he’s been right.

And what’s Offit’s response? Not to address any of the data. Not to acknowledge the rising chorus of concerned parents and doctors. Not to debate RFK Jr. on science or policy. No—he pens a sanctimonious open letter begging a U.S. senator to silence the one man bold enough to say the quiet part out loud. Classic move from a regime that fears dissent more than disease.

But here's the truth: the American people are waking up. They’re seeing through the PR smog. They’re asking real questions. They’ve lived the nightmare of iatrogenic harm, vaccine injury, and censored truths. And they’re not buying what Offit’s selling anymore.

Enough gaslighting. Enough censorship. Enough corruption. It’s time for a new chapter in American health. If we want to Make America Healthy Again, we don’t do it by gagging whistleblowers or shaming truth-tellers.

We have to start by cleaning house.

And that means one thing, Dr. Offit: It’s you who should step down.

Leave a comment

Share