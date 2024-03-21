INTRODUCTION

Parasites, once thought to be merely nuisances or a problem for developing countries, are now gaining recognition for their potential impact on human health, particularly in relation to cancer. The relationship between parasites and cancer is complex and multifaceted, with parasites being implicated in both the development and progression of certain types of cancer.

In this Health Report, we will explore the connection between parasites and cancer, examining the mechanisms by which parasites contribute to cancer development, the types of cancer associated with parasitic infections, and strategies for prevention and treatment.

Understanding the Link: How Parasites Contribute to Cancer

Parasites are organisms that live on or inside another organism (the host) and derive nutrients at the host's expense. While not all parasites are directly linked to cancer,