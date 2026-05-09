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Ann Delap's avatar
Ann Delap
1d

If people knew what was actually in Ozempic, they would freak out. According to Dr. Bryan Ardis, they isolated a product from the Gila Monster that assists its survival in the desert when it has to go 30 days without food. The lizard's digestive system shuts down - normal for certain types of reptiles. Humans? Not so much.

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Brandon's avatar
Brandon
1d

great article, its good to get the negatives on these compounds. People should be educated. Newer GLP/GIP/Glucacon receptor agonists actually do a better job of preserving muscle mass and clearing visceral fat, and less of the gastroparesis. I esp appreciate your touching on the myostatin receptor therapy idea. There is actually a peptide called Follistatin which does exactly what you are referring to, blocking the myostatin gene is just one of its pathways. Drugs are double edged therapeutics… they work produce results on one end, and cause problems on the other. But there are some that are getting better at their job, with less downside. So long as you keep educating the public, at least people get the whole story and can make an educated decision for themselves.

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