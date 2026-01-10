Before you read a single word of the analysis that follows, we need to be clear about what this is and what it is not.

This is not an article about whether we “support” or “oppose” Donald Trump. That binary—pro or anti, for or against—is a false dichotomy, a psychological trap crafted by the political machine to short-circuit critical thought and engineer blind tribal loyalty. It demands that you choose a team first and justify their actions second.

We reject that premise entirely.

We are not “pivoting” from supporting Trump to opposing him. We do not blindly support any person. We observe, analyze, and judge actions, principles, and consequences.

Our position is, and has always been, rooted in a simple, unwavering standard: The Constitution, national sovereignty, peaceful foreign policy, and transparent government. If any leader (be it Trump, Biden, or anyone else) advances policies that align with these principles, we will acknowledge it. If any leader violates these principles—by launching unconstitutional wars, engaging in corrupt resource grabs, or betraying the public trust—we will call it out with the same vigor.

This article, therefore, is not an emotional polemic. It is a forensic presentation of facts, timelines, financial data, and geopolitical patterns surrounding the military intervention in Venezuela that began on January 3, 2026. We have connected these dots using public statements, financial records, and geopolitical analysis. You are free to dismiss these connections. You are free to arrive at different conclusions. But you cannot dismiss the facts themselves.

Our only goal is to ensure you are informed, so that your judgment, whatever it may be, is based on evidence, not emotion or allegiance.

The question this article poses is not “Do you like Trump?” We like Trump, but this is irrelevant. The question is: “What was this action, what were the possible reasons, who did it truly serve, and what precedent does it set for our republic and the world?”

Judge the action. The rest will follow.

=========

On New Year’s Eve, President Trump wished for “peace on earth“ as his sole resolution for 2026. Forty-eight hours later, we woke to the news of a pre-dawn military strike on Venezuela, the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro, and the declaration that the United States would now “run the country“ and get “very strongly involved“ in its oil industry.

But before we proceed, a necessary, if uncomfortable, thought. We must ask: is the man himself the sole architect here? For those of us who voted for him—three times—this requires a brutal honesty that cuts deeper than politics.

We know Donald Trump. We see the man who campaigned on an “America First” platform of sovereign borders, an end to foreign entanglements, and a disdain for the globalist wars that bankrupt and bleed this nation. We rallied behind the fighter who promised to “drain the swamp,” a swamp we all know is real, deep, and populated by creatures with unimaginable power. His 2016 promise was unambiguous: “We will stop racing to topple foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn’t be involved with.”

So, what are we to make of this 180-degree turn? For a man who loves winning above all else, why would he willingly become the face of a policy that is the antithesis of his brand and that might alienate his most loyal base?

Could it be that the swamp doesn’t get drained, but instead, it consumes?

The forces arrayed against any president who threatens the permanent establishment—the intelligence agencies, the military-industrial complex, the globalist banking cartels—are not theoretical. Their tools of coercion are legendary and, in the digital age, absolute: blackmail, financial ruin, threats against his family, and the ever-present, unspoken threat. We’ve watched for years as the “deep state” has thrown every legal, media, and bureaucratic weapon at him. Is it so unthinkable that they might have finally found the lever to force compliance? That a man who values his family, his legacy, and his freedom might be staring at an ultimatum he cannot refuse?

In our search for truth, we must be willing to look at the most painful possibilities. The tragedy would be doubled if the man we voted for to break the system has been broken by it instead, transformed into a puppet for the very interests he vowed to destroy. Is Trump executing his own policy, or is he being forced to execute theirs? In a system this corrupt, sometimes the figurehead is not the master of the ship, but its most prominent hostage.

A Constitutional Violation? Where’s the Outrage?

Regardless of motive, the first casualty of this operation may have been the U.S. Constitution. Article I, Section 8 is explicit: Congress holds the power to declare war. Bombing Venezuela, a sovereign nation, and kidnapping its leader is likely an act of war, and it was conducted without congressional authorization. To be frank, presidents have not always respected this balance of constitutional power. Especially since the Cold War, some have pushed the limits of what they can construe as “defensive” force, which is Trump’s likely position on these attacks. But Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed this “isn’t the kind of mission you do congressional notification for.” This is laughable. Since when does the type of mission determine whether you follow the supreme law of the land?

Ask yourself: If Joe Biden had launched a similar attack on a sovereign nation, kidnapped a foreign leader, and immediately started talking about how American companies would take over that country’s oil reserves, what would your reaction be? If you’re honest, you’ll admit that you would probably be (rightly) up in arms. You would probably be shouting about constitutional violations, imperialism, and crony capitalism until you were blue in the face.

The Myth of the “Drug War” Justification 🎭

The official story is that this is about stopping Maduro’s “narco-terrorism.” It’s a fairy tale, and the plot holes are big enough to fly a B-2 bomber through.

Why Venezuela and Not the Real Sources? If this is a sincere war on drugs, why invade Venezuela, a minor player, instead of Colombia , the world’s primary source of cocaine? Why not China , the sole producer of the fentanyl precursors devastating American communities? The geography of this “war” only makes sense if the target isn’t the drugs at all. If this were about drugs, Mexico would already be invaded.

A Pardoned Kingpin and a Terrorist Guest. Just last month, Trump pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, a man convicted by U.S. prosecutors of trafficking 400 tons of cocaine into the United States. Meanwhile, in November, Trump rolled out the red carpet at the White House for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda-linked commander recently scrubbed from the U.S. terrorist list. So which is it? Are we killing drug lords or pardoning them? Are we fighting terrorists or hosting them for tea?

The CIA’s Dark, Documented History. The idea that U.S. agencies are strangers to the drug trade is willful ignorance. Investigative journalist Gary Webb’s “Dark Alliance” series for the San Jose Mercury News exposed how CIA-backed Contra rebels in Nicaragua helped flood U.S. cities with crack cocaine in the 1980s. Webb’s reporting was viciously attacked by the mainstream press, and he later died from two gunshot wounds to the head, officially ruled a suicide. If Webb killed himself with two shots from a .38, then we’ve got a bridge we’d like to sell you in the Arizona desert.

The “drug war” narrative is a smokescreen, a “weapons of mass destruction“ lie for a new generation. Just ask Pat Tillman—oh, wait, you can’t. He’s dead.

Tillman, the NFL star turned Army Ranger, became a potent propaganda tool until he saw the Iraq war for the “illegal and unjust” disaster it was. He was planning to meet with Noam Chomsky and speak out. Shortly thereafter, he was killed in Afghanistan by “friendly fire”—three bullets to the forehead from an M-16 at close range. Army doctors suspected fratricide, but their request for an investigation was denied. His critical voice was permanently silenced.

🏦 The Real Target: Not Just Oil (It’s the Entire Vault) 💎

Forget the fairy tale. This is definitely an oil grab—the Iraq playbook reloaded. It’s one of the grievances that Tillman was allegedly going to share with Chomsky before he was killed. You see, Venezuela has more oil than any country on earth—over 300 BILLION barrels.

When asked about Venezuela’s future, Trump didn’t first speak of democracy or liberty. He said, “We’re gonna be very strongly involved in [the oil industry]. That’s all. What can I say?“ He added that U.S. oil companies would “spend billions of dollars” and that “the money coming out of the ground” would reimburse the United States.

But the prize is even bigger than just “black gold” in the ground. This operation was a multi-resource raid:

Silver Smelter: The U.S. had just secured a critical silver smelter deal to process Latin American metals, a venture financed by JP Morgan and 40% owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. This isn’t a coincidence; it’s a corporate-military takeover of strategic resources.

The JP Morgan Bailout: This attack wasn’t just geopolitics; it was a multi-trillion-dollar bailout . JP Morgan was on the brink due to catastrophic $8 trillion short positions in silver paper . By securing physical silver and smelting capacity, this military operation directly props up a failing pillar of the Wall Street establishment.

The Banking War: Venezuela’s central bank is a national bank , not subservient to the globalist banking cartel of the IMF and World Bank. This independence is an existential threat to the Rothschild-led financial system. Think Saddam Hussein (who moved oil sales to euros), Muammar Gaddafi (who planned a gold-backed African currency), and Bashar al-Assad .

The Crypto Takeover: For years, Nicolás Maduro and his inner circle may have systematically plundered Venezuela, siphoning billions from its oil revenues, draining its gold reserves, and selling off state assets. According to intelligence sources with direct knowledge of these operations, a significant portion of this stolen national wealth was not hidden in traditional offshore accounts but was instead converted into cryptocurrency, creating a secret, liquid, and untraceable fortune far from the reach of international sanctions. While official figures are obscured, analysts from Whale Hunt suggest the Maduro regime constructed a massive BTC “shadow reserve” during the height of sanctions, with the actual figure of its holdings potentially as high as 600,000 Bitcoin—a digital war chest worth roughly $60 billion. This staggering hoard would make Venezuela the fourth-largest sovereign holder of BTC in the world, a stash nearly double the U.S. government’s known holdings, placing it behind only Satoshi Nakamoto, BlackRock, and MicroStrategy.

💵 The Petro-Dollar & The Monroe Doctrine ⚔️

Beyond the immediate resource grab lies a deeper, more systemic geopolitical struggle—one that provides a compelling, if unsettling, strategic rationale for the timing and ferocity of the Venezuela operation. From this perspective, the attack was not merely about seizing oil, silver, and other assets, but about executing a preemptive strike against an existential threat to U.S. financial supremacy and hemispheric control.

For decades, the U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency has been propped up by the “petro-dollar“ system, wherein global oil sales—particularly from OPEC giants like Saudi Arabia—are conducted in dollars. This creates perpetual global demand for dollars, allowing the U.S. to finance staggering debts and maintain economic hegemony. That pillar is now crumbling. In 2024, Saudi Arabia began accepting Chinese yuan for oil. Venezuela, possessing the world’s largest proven oil reserves, began selling its oil in yuan. This was not merely a shift in currency preference; it was a direct, coordinated assault on the dollar’s bedrock.

If the world’s largest oil exporters abandon the dollar, the entire architecture of American financial power collapses. From this vantage point, allowing Venezuela to continue as a yuan-based oil state was an unacceptable surrender. The attack becomes a brutal reclamation project: to forcibly wrench Venezuela’s oil sales back into the dollar system and send a shock-and-awe message to any other nation contemplating a similar defection.

The rise of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) also threatens the U.S. dollar’s preeminence. This alliance has been actively developing an alternative financial infrastructure, including frameworks for digital currency and trade settlement systems designed to bypass the dollar and the SWIFT network entirely. Venezuela was in the process of joining BRICS. Its integration would have provided the alliance with the ultimate strategic resource base—vast oil and mineral wealth—to underpin and legitimize its competing system. By decapitating the Venezuelan state and installing a compliant regime, the U.S. operation did more than seize resources; it aimed to surgically remove a critical, resource-rich node from the BRICS network. It may have been a strike designed to cripple the alliance’s momentum and demonstrate the fatal cost of challenging dollar supremacy.

The strategic panic over dollar displacement is compounded by a primal doctrine of American foreign policy: The Monroe Doctrine. Proclaimed in 1823, it declared the Western Hemisphere a U.S. sphere of influence, off-limits to Old World colonization. In the modern era, the doctrine has been interpreted as forbidding hostile military powers from establishing strategic footholds. Russia and China have done precisely that in Venezuela, supplying it with fighter jets, air defense systems, and helicopters through long-term agreements.

Their presence transforms Venezuela from a mere nuisance into a potential forward operating base for adversaries within what Washington D.C. considers its rightful domain. The nightmare scenario for Pentagon planners is not a Venezuelan army, but a scenario where Russian Spetsnaz and Chinese military advisors operate from Venezuelan soil, or where China replicates its “Pearl of the West” strategy from Cuba. The pre-dawn strike, therefore, may be seen as the ultimate enforcement of the Monroe Doctrine—a violent reset to expel rival powers and reassert absolute regional dominance before their foothold became unassailable.

This analysis provides a coherent reason for the attack, grounded in national interest as defined by decades of U.S. policy, not an excuse for the actions. It is possible that from a certain hawkish perspective, Trump was not initiating a new war but fighting an unavoidable one—a first strike in a silent financial and hemispheric war that America was already losing. The attack on Venezuela may have been a desperate, brutal attempt to save the dollar, break the BRICS ascent, and prevent the Americas from becoming a new theater for great power conflict.

The problem is that the U.S. government has such a bad track record of LYING to us over the past 50 years that we can’t trust what they say. They lie about almost everything. If these were the actual, strategic reasons for risking war and constitutional crisis, why not articulate them? Why hide behind the absurd “drug war” fairy tale? The use of a transparent false narrative destroys public trust and ensures that even an action potentially rooted in a defensible (if ruthless) strategic imperative is received as just another criminal lie. The government’s chronic dishonesty has robbed it of the ability to have an honest debate about national survival, forcing it to conceal major geopolitical defenses behind the cloak of petty, fabricated falsehoods.

The invasion of Venezuela did not end with the capture of Nicolás Maduro or the declaration of a new protectorate. On January 7, 2026, U.S. naval forces intercepted, boarded, and seized the Bella 1 Marinera, a Russia-flagged oil tanker attempting to leave Venezuelan waters. According to reports from NBC News, CNN, and the New York Post, the vessel was carrying over 600,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude oil—oil that, under the new U.S. occupation, was now considered American property. Many are asserting that this act was an extension of Trump’s enforcement of the “Monroe Doctrine,” signaling that Washington will not tolerate any infringement on its “Western Hemisphere hegemony,” even by a major power. But the cargo was not the only prize seized. U.S. forces detained the entire 30-person Russian civilian crew.

By directly threatening Russian nationals and property, the administration has potentially ignited a crisis with an adversary, gambling that Putin will back down rather than risk a broader conflict. But Russia isn’t backing down. Just last night, on January 8, 2026, Russia launched a massive, coordinated overnight bombardment of Ukraine. The attack involved hundreds of drones and, critically, dozens of Oreshnik hypersonic missiles, which fly at ten times the speed of sound and are, by design, unstoppable by any current Western defense system.

The timing is not coincidental. The seizure of the Bella 1 Marinera was an act of war. Russia has now answered with a calibrated but devastating show of ultimate strategic force—a weapon explicitly designed to render our most advanced missile defenses obsolete. The “Oreshnik” is more than a missile; it is a statement. The message is unambiguous: future actions against Russia may be met with a hypersonic response we cannot stop. May we find the wisdom to de-escalate before the next barrage is not a demonstration, but a decapitation. 🙏

Speaking of Russia, remember back in 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the global reaction from Western institutions was swift and severe. A central, symbolic punishment was Russia’s expulsion from international sports. FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, issued a statement declaring that the invasion “violates the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of sport.” Russia was banned from competing in the 2022 World Cup. Their athletes were forced to compete as neutrals in other events. The message was clear and universally championed by the same political class now justifying Venezuela: Invading a sovereign nation carries consequences. You will be made a pariah. You will be excluded from the community of nations.

Fast forward to January 2026.

The United States invades Venezuela—a sovereign nation—in a pre-dawn raid, bombs its capital, and kidnaps its president. By any objective measure, this is a far more direct and audacious act of invasion than Russia’s initial moves in Ukraine.

So we ask: where is the FIFA ban for the United States? Where are the calls for a neutral flag? We do not desire these penalties for our own country; we cite their absence to expose the profound double standard, proving that the rules are not universal, but are selectively enforced to penalize only those outside the consortium of power.

The Possible Coming Catastrophe: Famine, Insurgency, and Global Financial Shockwaves 💥

This is not a “clean” victory. It is the detonation of a geopolitical fault line, and the tremors are already being forecast with terrifying clarity. An analysis by Mike Adams of the likely global ramifications paints a picture of a self-inflicted wound of historic proportions.

For Venezuela and the Region: The U.S. occupation may trigger a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The breakdown of civil administration will lead to famine and rampant disease. What follows will not be gratitude, but a bloody, protracted insurgency—a hybrid war uniting loyalists, nationalists, and criminal networks. They will deploy commercial drones against U.S. bases, launch cyber-attacks on “our” oil infrastructure, and engage in systematic sabotage of the very mines we came to steal. We are not liberators; we are instigators of a new hell, creating millions more refugees to flood and destabilize Colombia and Brazil.

For the Global Economy and the U.S. Consumer: The financial shockwaves will be immediate and severe. China, cut off from Venezuelan silver, will panic-buy, causing a historic rupture between “paper” silver prices and physical reality. The premiums for actual metal will skyrocket. Gold and other precious metals will surge as safe havens, shattering all previous records as nations and institutions flee the Western financial system.

The stock market will tell the true story of who benefits and who suffers. Expect a “war contango” in futures markets and extreme volatility: Defense contractors (Lockheed Martin, Raytheon) and oil service firms (Halliburton) will rally on war profits. Meanwhile, the global automotive, electronics, and manufacturing sectors will face a multi-standard-deviation crash as the cost of critical metal inputs explodes. The American consumer, already strained, will be hit with soaring prices for everything from cars to computers. This war is a direct attack on the pocketbook of every working American.

The Israel Connection and the Nobel Peace Prize for War 🔄

While Nicolás Maduro was condemned for calling out Gaza, his U.S.-backed replacement received a Nobel Peace Prize for advocating his overthrow—proving the award is now a geopolitical tool for laundering interventions.

To analyze the Venezuela operation without the Israel connection is to diagnose a patient while ignoring the tumor. It is the central, throbbing motive the official narrative desperately avoids. The sequencing and beneficiaries are not coincidental; they are the objective.

Nicolás Maduro was not a random dictator. He was, in the years leading to the invasion, one of the most consistent and vocal world leaders condemning Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. He labeled it a “genocide“ and positioned Venezuela as a political leader of the Global South’s opposition to what it views as Western-backed aggression. This stance made Caracas a thorn in the side not just of Washington, D.C., but also of its closest ally.

Enter María Corina Machado. The opposition figure chosen by the U.S. to lead the “proper transition” is no mere democratic alternative. She is a documented and celebrated ally of Israeli interests. Her political circles have deep, long-standing ties to pro-Israel lobby groups and U.S. neoconservative architects of the Iraq War. Her vision for Venezuela aligns perfectly with a pro-Western, pro-market reorientation that would instantly terminate the country’s support for Palestinian causes and open its vast resources to partnerships agreeable to U.S. and Israeli strategic goals.

The financial leverage is unmistakable. Miriam Adelson, heir to the Las Vegas casino fortune and perhaps the most influential pro-Israel donor in U.S. politics, was a top contributor to Donald Trump’s campaigns. Her public and private advocacy for maximalist pro-Israel policies is well-known. The Adelson agenda has long included neutralizing vocal international critics of Israel. To believe that a donor of such magnitude, with such a singular focus, had no input or that her priorities did not align perfectly with the decision to remove Maduro requires a willful suspension of disbelief. This was a two-for-one geopolitical deal: secure resources and silence a critic.

The Greenland Gambit

The pattern of action in Venezuela ceases to look like an anomaly when viewed alongside another of President Trump’s stated ambitions: the acquisition of Greenland.

In 2025, Trump reiterated that the United States “must take Greenland and make it ours,” framing it as a real estate deal for strategic advantage. Let’s examine the facts this statement ignores:

FACT: Greenland has been a territory of Denmark since 1721, over half a century before the United States existed.

FACT: The United States has zero legal, historical, or political claim to Greenland’s sovereignty.

FACT: Denmark is a founding NATO ally, bound to the U.S. by a mutual defense treaty.

When asked, Trump stated he was “not ruling out military action” to acquire it. This is not a policy. It is the declaration of a potential unprovoked war of aggression against a treaty-bound ally.

This gambit provides the final, chilling piece of context for Venezuela and exposes the governing philosophy: If the United States can invade Venezuela for its oil and silver and crypto, and threaten to invade a NATO ally for its territory and minerals, then on what conceivable moral or legal authority does it stand?

How can we lecture Russia on the sanctity of borders after Ukraine?

How can we menace China over the status of Taiwan?

How can we demand adherence to a “rules-based international order” when we demonstrate, repeatedly, that the only rule is our own appetite?

If we decide to “take” Greenland, the message to the world will no longer be subtle: There are no rules. There is only power. Alliances, treaties, and sovereignty are inconveniences to be dismissed by the strong.

A Challenge to Patriots

To our friends and fellow patriots—including those of us who voted for this administration three times—this moment demands brutal, non-partisan honesty. True conservatism is not reflexive loyalty to a person, but steadfast allegiance to the principles of limited government, national sovereignty, and constitutional restraint.

Picture a world where the precedent we just set is turned against us. Imagine waking to news that China, citing our own government’s legal theory, had bombed Washington, captured our president, and announced it would now “run” the United States to manage our technology sector for its benefit. The very idea is revolting—an unthinkable act of war that would shatter global order. Yet, by conducting this exact operation in Venezuela, we have not only committed that act but have handed the blueprint to every authoritarian regime on earth.

The question for every true patriot is this: Will you defend the Constitution and the republic it defines, or will you cheer for the latest flag-draped seizure while they auction off the very foundations of our liberty? Please consider the very real possibility that when America abandons the rules and embraces raw power, it does not make us stronger; it makes the world a lawless jungle where our own security is permanently forfeit.

This is not about left or right. This is about forever.

We write this not from a place of hatred, but from profound love—love for the America conceived in liberty, for the radical idea that a nation should be governed by laws, not men. We pray for President Trump and all our leaders, that they may be granted wisdom and courage—not the courage to wage war, but the courage to wage peace; not the wisdom to conquer, but the wisdom to build and protect.

Our concern is for the inheritance we leave. We desire a prosperous, peaceful future for our children and grandchildren—an America that leads not through fear and force, but through the unwavering strength of its principles, the fairness of its dealings, and the shining example of its freedom. Let America be the nation that others aspire to be, not the empire they unite to resist.

