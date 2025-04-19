Mel Gibson's "The Passion of The Christ" Movie: CENSORED BY NETFLIX ⚠️

As we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ, this Resurrection Sunday, we are reminded that the world opposes the message of the Gospel. This world is governed by God’s adversary, the enemy of our souls, the devil.



But the good news is that Jesus came to free us from the chains of sin, the influence of the devil, and our greatest enemy of all: death and eternity in the lake of fire.



We all sense that something lies beyond this world because God has put eternity in the hearts of humanity. There is so much more. Last year at this time, we released “What is the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” which clarifies the message and purpose of the Gospel. That too was taken down by Facebook.



We have observed a common theme throughout our lives: the Truth is under attack, especially the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It would be wise to search for and know the truth, as it is the truth that sets us free. For the past three decades, we have mined the world for the truth and brought it to you through our content, films, and social media channels. Unfortunately, YouTube, Google, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Vimeo have all removed our content and censored our films. Why? We expose the liars, and we name names. We tell the whole story, and we bring the receipts. “The darkness hates the light because it doesn’t want its evil deeds exposed.” (John 3)



Most of you have been a part of our TTAC Community for over a decade. We have grown to love many of you and have met you in person. Together, we are unstoppable. And “they” know this. They fear us, which is why they censor us.



So now let’s examine the purpose of this Substack post. One of the largest platforms where most people go to watch movies is Netflix. One of the biggest films ever made, the largest-grossing Christian film, which pulled in a whopping $1.3 BILLION at the box office worldwide, is Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.”

I have had the pleasure of meeting both Mel Gibson and Jim Caviezel. These are no ordinary men; they possess conviction and a deep love for our Lord, Jesus. They also carry a burden to share the good news with the world, so that many may come to know Jesus as their Lord, repent, and believe in Him, so that when they leave this world, they will be with the Lord in eternity.

And what have they received for this good work? They, like us (but on a much larger scale) have been canceled, lied about, attacked, and persecuted. Yet, each attack they endured only served to make them stronger and more loved by the people. Each time the “establishment” has tried to eradicate them from the hearts and minds of their fans, the forces of darkness only amplify their goodness and the positive impact of their work. Jesus said, “You will know them by their fruits.”



Let’s think about that for a moment. “You will know them by their fruits.” What have these men produced? The body of their work, their movies, and the interviews we hear them give always point to Jesus, to God and His greatness, and everything else they discuss revolves around the truth—often the truth that can save your life and, more importantly, your soul.

Netflix removed this verse of Scripture from the beginning of the film:

This verse is from Isaiah 53:5, and it sets the tone for the entire movie. It represents the core of the Christian message and clearly serves as Old Testament prophecy regarding the coming Messiah, Jesus Christ, who came to save His people from their sins.



Whether you like it or not, this is a Mel Gibson movie, and Netflix is a platform that hosts movies, films, shows, and more. Here is how the internet defines Netflix:

Netflix is a subscription video-on-demand streaming service. So why did they censor Mel Gibson’s movie? Why did they go into the file of Mel Gibson’s film, “The Passion of the Christ,” and remove the opening verse Gibson included that sets the tone for the movie? Who decided this? Who pushed for this verse to be taken out? Whoever that person is has a problem with our Creator and Savior, Jesus Christ. We need to pray for them. The good news is that they must have watched the film to catch that verse, and they were so bothered by the words that they removed them from Netflix's file.



The good news is that there has been an outcry, and many people have reached out to Netflix. They have since restored that section they removed, so it is back in the original version of Mel’s movie.

While we are glad to see that Netflix has rectified their mistake with “The Passion of the Christ,” they need to hear from you about your thoughts on this censorship to ensure they do not attempt this again. One must ask how many times Netflix has used this same censorship tactic in the past without anyone ever noticing. Perhaps they have censored other films on their platform that they found objectionable, but those films are not as significant or well-known as “The Passion," so it was missed. Therefore, here’s what you should do: contact Netflix and express your opinion by following their contact information steps here.

Right now, Mel Gibson and his crew are hard at work, beginning production for the biggest and most important film of Mel’s life. All roads have led him to this moment—the making of “The Resurrection of the Christ,” where Jim Caviezel will once again portray Jesus, this time as our Resurrected Lord. I have spoken to Mel about this film on several occasions. His heart is filled with passion for this project, and the vision is otherworldly. This is going to be a story like we’ve never seen on the big screen. I, for one, will be there on opening day, and maybe I’ll see it in theaters as many times as I saw Braveheart—five times! Or more!

I encourage you to pray for Mel Gibson, Jim Caviezel, and the entire crew. They need God to guide them, to fill them with the Holy Spirit, and to provide His power and blessings. What they are embarking on is no small feat. Both have been canceled by Hollywood, which, given what we know today about the industry, is no surprise. Hollywood serves a different god. There is a spiritual war raging around us, with the prize being the hearts, minds, and souls of all mankind.

The fact that this part of Mel’s film was removed serves as proof that the Gospel message is under attack, and the target of this attack is the souls of all men and women.



Do your part: Share this Substack, reach out to Netflix, watch “The Passion of the Christ,” and pray for the production of “The Resurrection.”



To Mel Gibson, thank you for dedicating your life to serving Jesus and humanity with the best you have to offer. From the 1995 film Braveheart to the current film Resurrection, I have been inspired by all your work and your integrity, and encouraged by your friendship. I stand beside you in your passion for the good things in life, which are all connected to Jesus and His Resurrection. I can’t wait to see this film. I will be there on day one and will pray for you each day, knowing this is the moment for which God created you.

Thank you, LifeSiteNews, for breaking this story about Netflix censoring The Passion of the Christ and the Christian message. For the reader, please support LifeSiteNews by joining their community here.

