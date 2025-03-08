🔥 Mel Gibson Discusses The Truth About Cancer and Answers: "What Are We Missing?"

I just finished listening to this conversation between Mel Gibson, Petra Davelaar, and Logan Duvall, and I am so happy to share it with you now. If you have cancer or know someone who has cancer, this is a must-watch.



Get your notebook out because you are going to want to take notes and come back to listen more than once. This interview is full of explanations and solutions about cancer, what it is, and how you can turn it around simply and quickly. So hit the share button now, and then take a seat, listen to it, and learn The Truth About Cancer.



If you listened to Mel Gibson’s interview on the Joe Rogan Show, then you heard Mel talk about 3 of his friends who were diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and are now cancer-free. I know one of them and had the pleasure of standing with them and watching how Mel put his whole heart into helping his friend find healing and wholeness. His friend shared with me that it was Mel’s love and support that had the biggest impact on his healing. Both of these amazing men inspire me.



Thank you, Mel, Petra, and Logan. I will be coming back for more. And I hope to have you each on The Truth About Cancer so we can continue this discussion right here, so our community in America and all around the world can get to know you better and learn more.

Please support the Sowing Prosperity Together platform and their Rumble channel by following, liking, and sharing all their content. Our TTAC Community members are the foundation and grassroots of this movement. Many of you have been with us for two decades. So you know how exciting it is to find new heroes and leaders in this movement to feature and bring to you so that our network of LIFE continues to grow.



And, as always, remember that cancer is NOT a death sentence. As long as there is breath, there is hope!



With Love and Hope,

Charlene and Ty

