Ever since he came down the golden escalator, for nearly a decade, the mainstream media has been on a relentless crusade against Donald Trump, twisting reality, fanning the flames of hysteria, and outright lying to their brainwashed audiences. But what if this non-stop barrage of hatred hasn’t just influenced opinions—but has fundamentally rewired the brains of millions? What if, through their deranged obsession with Trump, the media has manufactured an entire class of unstable, rage-driven individuals incapable of rational thought?

Sound dramatic? Maybe. But let’s examine the symptoms. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has gone from an internet joke to a documented psychological phenomenon. It’s not just about disagreeing with Trump; it’s about people losing their absolute minds at the mere mention of his name. These are people who don’t just vote differently; they froth at the mouth, they seethe, they self-destruct in spectacular fashion—all because of one man living rent-free in their heads. And the result? A political cult so unhinged that they’re now pooping on electric cars and chasing strangers in the subway to steal their MAGA hats and shirts.

This is not normal. It’s not healthy. It’s not even politics—it’s mass hysteria, meticulously engineered by a media that thrives on fear, outrage, and perpetual division. They don’t just report on Trump—they’ve built an entire economy around hating him, pumping out 24/7 coverage designed to keep their audience in a state of unhinged emotional frenzy.

Media Madness: The Real Architects of Chaos?

For years, CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times have pumped out a never-ending sewage stream of fear, rage, and outright lies—because keeping their audience perpetually hysterical is good for business. First, they shrieked that Trump was a Kremlin puppet… until the whole Russian collusion hoax collapsed like Joe Biden trying to climb stairs. Did they apologize? Of course not. They just moved on to the next “talking point.”

Remember when they insisted the 2016 election was stolen? That was totally fine—until suddenly, after the 2020 election, questioning election integrity became a jailable offense. They spent four years hyperventilating that Trump was a dictator yet openly cheered for Biden’s censorship industrial complex and dictatorial, political witch hunts.

And now we have Elon Musk, who was once a darling of the left—hailed as a visionary for pushing electric vehicles—until he started questioning government inefficiency. Almost overnight, he was recast as a “right-wing extremist.” Then there’s Joe Rogan, a comedian and podcaster who became a target simply for hosting open conversations with guests outside the mainstream narrative. And RFK Jr., a lifelong liberal from a storied Democratic family, was suddenly smeared as a “dangerous conspiracy theorist” the moment he challenged Big Pharma’s influence over public health and questioned the safety and efficacy of vaccines. The pattern is clear: step out of line, ask the wrong questions, and the media will rewrite your entire identity to fit their latest fear campaign.

The real problem? A decade of non-stop fear porn and rage-baiting hasn’t just dumbed people down—it’s broken their brains. These aren’t just political opinions anymore; this is Pavlovian programming. Instead of logical debate, we have Tesla-pooping lunatics, MAGA hat-chasing maniacs, and a political movement that changes its core beliefs faster than Biden forgets where he is. The media spent years turning their audience into NPCs running on a glitchy, rage-fueled operating system, and now we all get to deal with the fallout.

The “NPC” Phenomenon

For the uninitiated, “NPC” stands for “Non-Playable Character,” a gaming term referring to background characters that follow pre-programmed scripts. They don’t think; they just repeat the same lines over and over, no matter what’s happening around them. Sound familiar?

That’s exactly what the mainstream media has done to a massive chunk of the population. They’ve created an army of programmed drones who parrot the latest talking points without question.

One day, masks are useless; the next, refusing to wear one means you want to kill grandma. One moment, the FBI is corrupt and out to get Hillary; the next, doubting the FBI’s integrity makes you a domestic terrorist. One day, Elon Musk is a liberal hero; the next, he is “public enemy number one” because he wants free speech and reasonable government spending.

Let’s review the “peaceful protests” (aka acts of “domestic terrorism”) against Elon Musk’s empire over just the past fortnight. In Massachusetts, activists graduated from climate marches to arson, torching seven Tesla charging stations while presumably chanting “save the planet.” Down in South Carolina, an exceptionally bright “genius” managed to light himself on fire with his own Molotov cocktail during an anti-Tesla tantrum. Not to be outdone, Oregon brought gunplay into the mix with a dozen shots fired at a dealership, while Kansas City and Las Vegas opted for the classic “burn it down” approach with flaming Cybertrucks and bullet-riddled EVs.

But the real “sophistication” comes from the grassroots activists - the keyboard warriors turned real-world vandals who express their incredibly low IQs by keying Teslas in parking lots and decorating them with swastikas.

Nothing says “tolerant left” like combining property destruction with Nazi imagery, all while claiming the moral high ground against the guy who actually made electric cars mainstream. But we must remember that anyone who acts like this has literally been turned into NPC and brainwashed to follow pre-programmed scripts. They don’t think; they just obey. Almost like a mouse goes after cheese or a dog goes after a bone.

And what happens when someone dares to challenge the programming? Well, that’s when the system malfunctions. That’s when you see people losing their absolute minds over a red hat, shrieking at the sky because Elon Musk discovered billions of dollars of government waste, or, in their latest display of peak lunacy, defecating on Musk’s Tesla brand electric cars. These aren’t rational reactions; they’re the equivalent of an NPC glitching out when confronted with unexpected dialogue.

The “Tolerant” Left: Unhinged and Uncontrollably Deranged

The mainstream media has spent years conditioning their audience to be rage-driven automatons, incapable of independent thought. And the evidence of this psychological breakdown isn’t just online—it’s spilling into the streets, playing out in real-time as if the media has hypnotized an entire generation into mindless, rage-fueled drones. These are the same people who scream about “love and inclusion” but will literally attack you if you dare to have a different opinion. The same ones who preach “tolerance” right up until you wear the wrong hat, drive the wrong car, or post the wrong tweet. And then? They snap.

Take the Tesla Poopers, for example. Once upon a time, electric cars were the holy grail of progressive virtue signaling. Drive a Tesla? You were practically a saint. But the moment Elon Musk decided he liked free speech and began to uncover billions in government waste with DOGE, he became Public Enemy #1. And how did some of the so-called “tolerant” left respond? By defecating on Tesla electric vehicles. (Yes, really.) Imagine the level of “unhinged” you have to reach to smear feces on a car because its CEO doesn’t worship at the altar of wokeness. These people aren’t just angry; they’re feral.

Then there are the MAGA meltdowns. We’ve all seen them, right? Lunatic liberals going absolutely berserk at the sight of a MAGA hat or Trump T-shirt. But it’s gone beyond eye-rolling tantrums. In New York, a woman became so possessed by TDS that she chased a man through the streets, calling him racist, only to trip and faceplant in the ultimate act of poetic justice. (Watch the glorious moment unfold.) And just recently, a popular streamer was physically attacked for wearing a Trump T-shirt. (This is the tolerant left?) How did we get to a point where a piece of fabric can reduce people to mindless, rabid animals? How brainwashed do you have to be to freak out over a T-shirt?

Picture this: if Mr. Rogers, Santa Claus, and the Tooth Fairy all held a MAGA rally together. The Left would immediately declare children’s TV “problematic,” cancel Christmas and start questioning who really collects those teeth under pillows. Seriously, these are the same mental gymnasts who turned Elon Musk - the man who literally electrified the auto industry - into a “right-wing extremist” overnight simply because he started valuing free speech and uncovered government “spending problems.” Their outrage isn’t just hypocritical... it’s clinically insane.

The Endgame: A Nation of Mindless Puppets and Woke Lunatics?

So, what’s the real goal here? Did the mainstream media just accidentally unleash a horde of unhinged lunatics, or was this all part of the plan? Because let’s be honest—this isn’t just political disagreement. This is full-blown rabid animal behavior.

In the words of InfoWars host Owen Shroyer:

“Since Trump ran for President, whatever remained of the ‘moderate left’ has been completely abandoned. And in fact, we see a war inside the Democrat party. It's kind of their big secret, this war that the radical left is leading, with Bernie Sanders at the forefront and AOC as their future. It's a hostile takeover of the Democrat party. Then at the street level, what you have is people who are just total reactionaries, reflexive, filled with hate and disgust for whatever is put in front of them: Trump, Elon, a red hat. And they can't even help themselves now.

They've completely lost touch with their soul and humanity, and everything they do is projection. So, when they go around painting swastikas on cars, that's them projecting. They're the Nazis. And that's not even a political statement, because the word ‘Nazi’ is just another word, just like liberal. Liberals aren't liberals. They're statists. They're authoritarians. But they're the Nazis, meaning they're the bad guys. They're the terrorists. They're the violent offenders.

I think the ‘funniest’ part of it is that liberals were promoting and buying Teslas 10 years ago. Now they all have to put anti-Elon stickers on their cars, which is really the ultimate admission that they're terrorists. Because they know that they have to put a bumper sticker on their own car to avoid getting keyed, tires slashed, firebombed, followed, or whatever. So, it's the ultimate admission that they have to mark their own vehicles for their own safety. It's a radical terror group. It's a violent criminal operation. It's the Democrat party.”

In reality, the leftist mob has been brainwashed into reacting, not thinking. They don’t debate; they don’t discuss—they shriek, chase, vandalize, and attack like a pack of mindless, rage-fueled beasts. They see a red hat and lose all semblance of rational thought. They hear a dissenting opinion and start flailing like cornered raccoons. And now, they’re literally pooping on cars to make a point they can’t articulate. This isn’t activism—it’s a Pavlovian response, programmed into them by years of media-driven hysteria and political propaganda.

And while they’re busy screeching about imaginary Nazis, having full-blown meltdowns over T-shirts, and engaging in primal displays of aggression, what aren’t they doing? They’re not questioning why we’re on the brink of World War III. They’re not asking why human trafficking has skyrocketed. They’re not paying attention to the violent crime wave brought on by unchecked illegal immigration. They’re not wondering why their grocery bills have doubled or why their freedoms are being chipped away, piece by piece.

And the ones pulling the strings? They love this chaos. Because a populace that acts like unthinking animals—lashing out on command, responding to every stimulus with blind fury—is the easiest kind to manipulate.

The Good News:

The tide is turning. The COVID-19 scamdemic was the wake-up call that red-pilled millions. People watched in real-time as the so-called “experts” lied, censored, and contradicted themselves, all while demanding blind obedience. And once you see the scam, you can’t "unsee" it. That’s why the leftist mob is shrinking. That’s why their hysterical outbursts are becoming more desperate. They’re losing their grip, and they know it.

Meanwhile, those who stand for freedom—who love God, country, and truth—are winning. More and more people are rejecting the propaganda, questioning the narrative, and fighting back. And no matter how much the mainstream media and their brainwashed minions screech, they can’t stop the truth from breaking through.

The spell is wearing off. The mob is weakening. And the future? It belongs to us.

