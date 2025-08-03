The Truth About Cancer

OK, here’s my story concerning apricot kernels. I was diagnosed around April 12 of 2024 with lobular and ductal invasive carcinoma which by the way, just the other day I found out that the national cancer Institute in 2013 said that ductal carcinoma is not cancer. Just thought I would throw that in there anyway I was diagnosed and they wanted me to have a double mastectomy followed by six months of chemotherapy, six months of radiation and 5 to 10 years of endocrine therapy well I was totally opposed to chemotherapy and told my oncologist that I absolutely would not be doing any type of chemotherapy, and she made a note in my chart that said patient with hostility says she will not take chemotherapy. I was not hostile but I was firm. Then I had a cousin who came along and he happened to know the family that donated $35 million to the Stevenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City, which was an hour and a half away from where I lived and said he could get me in as a Vip patient so I decided to go there for a second opinion he told me without any treatment I would have five years to live the first doctor that I went to the first breast surgeon in Tulsa. Oklahoma said I would have one to two years to live. If I did not have my breast cut off and do the chemotherapy. Well I thought there has got to be a better way. There’s no way I’m gonna go through chemotherapy and there’s no way I’m gonna do radiation and there’s no way I’m gonna take a pill for 10 years produced by a pharmaceutical company no way so my boyfriend‘s son Told my boyfriend to tell me about Apricot kernels and about the Hunza of people so I did a deep dive and found out exactly what this article just said how they live to be about 110 years old with no cancer so I went online to Richardson nutrition center and bought a bag that lasted me six months taking about six a day and some days I would even take more. I believe it was $38 for the smallest bag and I started consuming them . At first I didn’t like them, but I still take them a year later just because I keep a baggie of them on my kitchen counter and I’ve actually gotten to like them. I hated them for the first few months. They were just awful tasting. Well nearly a year later in February 2025 I called the oncologist in Oklahoma City and said I’ve not been seen since I was diagnosed and I would like to get an ultrasound to which he agreed and after nearly a year, my apricot seed sized tumor had not grown. Today is August 2 of 2025 I am 100% fine. I have no cancer no symptoms no fatigue I never missed a days work and now I tell everybody I know and speak publicly about apricot kernels believe me I’m here to tell you they work thank God I dodged a bullet and didn’t have all that harmful chemo, disfigurement for life, and the estrogen therapy would’ve caused me to have Massive osteoporosis so glad I fired both oncologists and never went back or looked back. I know there are YouTube videos about apricot kernels and all they can talk about is the cyanide to try to scare you away but I just had to override that and I knew it was probably propaganda because it was such a cheap cure. These seeds have been so demonized which is very unfortunate anyway once again I reiterate, they cured my cancer and I think within a few hours.

It would have been great if the article had included the story of Dr John Richardson in Ca. He treated hundreds of cancer patients in his clinic, successfully, curing them of their cancers. He was targeted by the feds for it and paid a heavy price for his work. His book includes testimonies from former patients, many in stage 4 cancer, who stated they would have died had they not received Richardson's therapy.

