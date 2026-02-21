In a move that defies both science and sanity, President Trump has officially declared that the American way of life depends on dousing our food in a chemical compound with direct ties to Nazi nerve agents. Glyphosate, the carcinogenic active ingredient in Roundup and the hero of the chemical-agriculture complex, is now, according to the White House, a “critical resource” for national defense.

This Orwellian decree frames the mass poisoning of America’s food supply as a patriotic duty. It declares “glyphosate-based herbicides are a cornerstone of this Nation’s agricultural productivity and rural economy.” The order doesn’t just protect the chemical; it bundles it with white phosphorus munitions, placing both under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of War. The irony is so bizarre it would be funny if it weren’t so lethal: an herbicide linked to organ damage, microbiome destruction, and cancer, now classified as essential to national strength, despite its documented role in decimating pollinators, spawning superweeds, and contaminating the habitats of 93% of endangered species.

The Nazi Roots of Glyphosate: From Nerve Gas to Breakfast Cereal

To understand why a sitting president would weaponize the food supply, we must trace this chemical thread back to its origins, not in a field of GMO soybeans, but in the laboratories of a German conglomerate during the 1930s. Glyphosate’s history begins with chemist Gerhard Schrader, who was tasked with developing new organophosphate compounds for IG Farben.

Schrader’s mission was to create a better insecticide. Instead, he gifted the world its first nerve agents: tabun, followed by sarin and soman. These were not theories on a chalkboard; they were weapons-grade chemicals engineered with a single, terrifying purpose: to kill human beings by shutting down their nervous systems. The proof of their lethality isn’t historical speculation—sarin gas was used to massacre civilians in the Tokyo subway attack in 1995 and again in the Syrian civil war.

After World War II, the patents and knowledge from this chemical warfare program were, shall we say, “repurposed” for peacetime profit. The same class of chemicals—organophosphates—became the basis for a new generation of pesticides. By 1970, glyphosate emerged from this lineage, rebranded by Monsanto as a “revolutionary” weedkiller. The molecule was sanitized, given a friendly name, and sprayed onto the global food supply.

Trump’s order effectively revives this chemical warfare legacy, rebranding a Nazi nerve agent derivative as “rural economic development.” It ignores the chemical’s role in the collapse of monarch butterfly populations (down 90% due to glyphosate-eradicated milkweed) and the rise of antibiotic-resistant pathogens in sterilized soil. The weapon hasn’t changed; only the target has.

The Agricultural Lie: “How Did We Survive Before 1970?”

The White House claims glyphosate is indispensable for farming, a “cornerstone” without which the nation’s rural economy would crumble. This assertion leads us to a profound, unanswered question that has apparently stumped the entire administration: How did anyone eat before 1970?

Think about that for a moment. For the vast majority of human history—thousands of years of civilization, from the Fertile Crescent to your grandparents’ kitchen—we managed to grow wheat, corn, and soybeans without spraying them with a post-war derivative of Nazi nerve agent research. The ancient Egyptians grew grain for bread. Medieval peasants had their porridge. American farmers in the 1940s and ‘50s fed the nation and the world. And yet, according to the logic of this new order, those were dark, pre-glyphosate ages when the nation was constantly teetering on the brink of starvation.

This isn’t just historical conjecture; it’s empirically demonstrable nonsense. Browse through newspapers from the 1950s and 1960s. They are filled with grocery ads showing prices for staple foods that, even accounting for inflation, were significantly cheaper than what we pay today for a chemically saturated product. We’ve added a toxic, cancer-linked compound to our food supply, and in exchange, we get to pay more for the privilege. 😲 What a deal.

The real kicker, the detail that exposes the entire charade, is how glyphosate is used on many of our most basic foods. On staple crops like wheat, oats, and legumes, it isn’t a weedkiller. There is no such thing as commercially grown GMO wheat engineered to be glyphosate-resistant. So why is it sprayed? They use it as a desiccant—a drying agent. Right before harvest, they douse the crop with chemicals to kill the plant, forcing it to dry out faster so the farmer can combine it a few days earlier.

Let that sink in. Glyphosate doesn’t make the wheat grow. It doesn’t protect it from a single insect or fungus. Its only contribution to the agricultural process is convenience—saving a few days of drying time. The “reward” for this minor efficiency is that the final product—your bread, your pasta, your breakfast cereal, your oatmeal—is now laced with a compound originally developed from the same research that gave us chemical weapons. It is a completely non-essential, cosmetic application of a poison.

And the consequences are not theoretical. Independent studies have confirmed that once inside you, glyphosate acts as an endocrine disruptor, chelates (binds to and removes) essential minerals like iron, cobalt, and manganese right out of your body, and shows significant statistical correlation with the skyrocketing rates of autism, Parkinson’s disease, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. That’s right! Cancer. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization’s cancer research arm, classified glyphosate as a “probable human carcinogen.”

Collusion, Corruption, and Ecocide: The EPA’s Medal of Honor Factory

After glyphosate was declared to be a “probable human carcinogen,” the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) responded not with a ban, but with a vigorous defense of the chemical, ignoring its own scientists and a mountain of independent evidence.

The EPA’s complicity in this slow-motion poisoning is not merely negligence or bureaucratic inertia; it is a well-documented, active conspiracy to protect corporate profits over public health. The evidence isn’t hidden in some distant archive—it’s right there in internal emails.

In one stunning exchange, an EPA official, actively coordinating with Monsanto to suppress independent cancer research, cynically boasted to his collaborators: “If I can kill this [study], I should get a medal.“ 😲 Read that again. A public servant, tasked with protecting the American people from environmental hazards, openly bragged about burying science that might have saved lives. That’s not a failure of the system; that’s the system working exactly as designed for its corporate masters.

The human cost of this corruption has a name. Marion Copley was a senior EPA toxicologist who, as she lay dying, blew the whistle on her colleagues. She accused them of “intimidating staff” and altering reports to favor the chemical industry. She specifically noted that glyphosate’s reclassification from a “possible” to a “probable” carcinogen—a shift with enormous regulatory implications—was deliberately sabotaged to protect corporate bonuses. The people who were supposed to protect us were instead protecting Monsanto’s bottom line as she watched from her deathbed.

The EPA has dutifully carried this torch, dismissing the World Health Organization’s international findings on glyphosate’s carcinogenicity and relying instead on a stack of Bayer-Monsanto-funded studies. It’s a perfect, closed-loop system: industry pays for the science that says its product is safe, industry helps pay regulators’ salaries through lobbying and the revolving door, and then industry profits from the poison those regulators continue to approve.

The sheer audacity of this deception was laid bare in December 2025, when a foundational ghostwritten glyphosate ‘study’ was retracted after a quarter century of deception. For twenty-five years, a paper published in the journal Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology stood as a pillar of the chemical’s safety claims, concluding there was absolutely no cancer risk. Regulatory bodies worldwide, including the EPA, cited it to affirm that the weed killer posed no threat.

But it was all built on a lie. The 2000 “safety” review wasn’t independent research; it was written by Monsanto’s own in-house scientists. They simply recruited compliant doctors to append their reputable names to pre-determined conclusions crafted by the company. Oh, and as if the ghostwriting weren’t enough, Bayer-Monsanto has been fined $6.9 million for making misleading claims about glyphosate. Chump change for a poison empire, but a fitting admission of guilt.

And what, exactly, is the EPA approving? In 2020, the EPA released a draft biological evaluation finding that glyphosate is likely to injure or kill 93% of the plants and animals protected under the Endangered Species Act. That’s 1,676 endangered species are likely to be harmed by glyphosate! Let that number sink in. Nearly 1,700 forms of life on the brink of existence, pushed further by a chemical we don’t even need to grow food. Yet, despite this admission, the government greenlights dumping 280 million pounds of the stuff annually onto our crops, suburban lawns, and national forests.

The logic here is as circular as it is destructive. Glyphosate sterilizes soil microbiomes—the very foundation of nutrient-rich food and healthy ecosystems. This sterilized soil, combined with the relentless selection pressure of the chemical, leads to the rise of “superweeds” resistant to glyphosate. These superweeds now infest over 150 million acres of American farmland. So what’s the solution? Instead of rethinking the approach, the chemical playbook forces farmers to abandon gentler no-till practices and douse their fields with even deadlier herbicides, like 2,4-D—a key component of the Agent Orange cocktail that maimed and killed Vietnamese civilians and American veterans.

The result is a perfect toxic feedback loop: it enriches Bayer-Monsanto with every turn, bankrupts farmers trapped on the chemical treadmill, poisons our waterways with agricultural runoff, and ensures our food becomes demonstrably less nutritious and more toxic with every passing year. They are destroying the earth’s ability to grow food, in order to sell you the chemical that’s doing the destroying. And they want a medal for it.

The Curious Timing: $7.25 Billion & an Executive Order

Now, let’s talk about timing. Because in the world of politics and corporate power, timing is rarely a coincidence.

The day before President Trump signed this bizarre executive order elevating glyphosate to a “national security” priority, Bayer—the German conglomerate that absorbed Monsanto—agreed to pay a staggering $7.25 billion to settle a sprawling web of class action lawsuits. Tens of thousands of cancer victims, from groundskeeper to homeowners who sprayed Roundup on their lawns, were finally promised a payout. The lawsuits alleged exactly what the science has shown: glyphosate causes cancer, specifically non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Let that sink in. On a Wednesday, Bayer writes a check for $7.5 billion—an implicit admission that their product is, in fact, poison when consumed or handled by humans. On Thursday, the White House declares that very same poison “critical to national security” and places it under the protection of the Secretary of War.

😲 What a coincidence.

Now, we’re not saying there’s a direct quid pro quo here. We’re not suggesting that bags of cash changed hands in the Oval Office. We’re simply observing the sequence of events and letting you connect the dots yourself.

What we can say with certainty is this: for a company like Bayer-Monsanto, lawsuits are simply a line item. A cost of doing business. They’ve set aside billions for settlements before, and they’ll do it again. Why? Because the profits from glyphosate—from spraying it on wheat that doesn’t need it, on lawns that don’t require it, on forests that shouldn’t have it—dwarf even the largest legal settlements. The poison is simply that profitable.

And if an executive order can help ensure those profits continue flowing—by shielding the chemical from state-level bans, federal review, or public backlash—well, that’s just good business. The victims get cancer, then get their checks, the company writes them off, and the spraying continues. It’s a win-win for everyone except the people eating the food, drinking the water, and breathing the air.

As one observer noted when the two announcements dropped back-to-back: “They pay to settle the last round of poisonings, then they pay to make sure the next round is federally protected.”

Business as usual.

The Way Out: They’re Doing It Without Us (And Winning)

Here’s the part that really seems to infuriate the chemical warriors in the White House: we don’t actually need this poison.

At all. For anything.

The solution isn’t surrendering to chemical tyranny or meekly accepting that our breakfast must be seasoned with nerve agent derivatives. Regenerative farming and organic no-till methods aren’t “hippie fantasies” scrawled on a chalkboard at a Berkeley co-op. They are sophisticated, science-backed agricultural practices that rebuild soil and eliminate synthetic inputs entirely. And here’s the kicker: they already outperform industrial agriculture in both resilience and yield, especially when you factor in the long-term costs of sterilized soil and cancer wards.

Ask yourself: if glyphosate is truly the “cornerstone” of food production, how is it that entire developed nations are showing a flicker of self-preservation and banning it outright? Mexico, the birthplace of maize, is phasing it out. France, not exactly a nation of subsistence farmers, has it on the chopping block. The European Union plays whack-a-mole with its re-license approvals while the evidence mounts. They seem to think they can grow food without slowly poisoning their citizens. Strange, right?

Meanwhile, here in the U.S., the “land of the free,” we are force-fed a chemical that much of the developed world is running away from. The only courtroom victories happen after the damage is done: states like California are dragging Bayer (Monsanto’s corporate shield) into courtrooms and winning billions in damages for cancer victims. It’s the American way: you get to be a human trial, and if you survive long enough to sue, you might get a check.

Let’s be absolutely clear about what this executive order represents. It is not an agricultural policy. It is not about national security. It is a declaration of war on the American public. By codifying this chemical into the fabric of our food system, this administration is mandating that we ingest a slow-acting poison with a direct lineage to the laboratories that industrialized death in the 20th century.

He is waging chemical warfare on the very citizens he swore an oath to protect.

As one fed-up farmer from the Midwest perfectly quipped—a man who watches his neighbors go bankrupt buying chemicals they don’t need to grow food that makes people sick—”If glyphosate is ‘defense,’ then our food supply is the battlefield. And they just made us all the enemy.”

Unreal.

And the truly insane part?

They expect us to just sit down, shut up, and eat it.

