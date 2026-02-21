The Truth About Cancer

Small town Canada, British Columbia, Glyphosate is sprayed on our neighborhood curbs in a so called program called "crack and crevasse". At 3 in the morning I see a city truck rolling slowly down my street with one person driving while the other wore a hazmat suit and stood on the bumper holding a spray gun with a long thin arm. The truck moved slowly while the person in the hazmat suit sprayed every last inch of our curbs up one side and down the other. This is my front yard, this is where I watch all the neighbors walk their dogs and watch their dogs sniff every inch as they go. This is where my neighbors children play (not on the curb but the grass right beside it) This is where we all roll out our garbage and recycle bins weekly. The curb is made out of cement/concrete...what a disaster if a weed should peek through! After contacting "the city" I came to discover, after much effort, that what they were spraying that night is GLYPHOSATE! I was dismayed! Shocked is a better word. I spend a min of 3 plus more on each and every food item I purchase because I buy organic to avoid precisely what they spray on my front yard!!!! I am shock, pissed but blessed that I was vigilant enough to be watching when I saw that truck doing its work. I found out later that same summer that the east coast of Canada banned everyone from the forest claiming it was due to wild fires and then the news reported after the ban was in place that the city had employees in the forest spraying GLYPHOSATE. So, bottom line is... this is not JUST on the crops, this is being deployed EVERYWHERE!. Find out about your city, call and ask about a weed program and the details therein to know what is in your front or back yards! Woe.

This is from the same guy who gifted us Warp Speed, still defends the kill shots as having saved millions of lives, regained the presidency by exploiting RFK Jr. and his followers (I am one of them), hijacked the autism announcement to do damage control by throwing Tylenol under the bus to preserve vaccines, makes deals with a criminal (Bourla) to favor his manufacturing and lowering the cost of his poisons, thus making them more accessible to more people who will become customers for life...a pure racket worthy of a RICO case. And now this. And don't get me started on the fact that he is making technate a reality, and is partnering with Peter Theal and his Palantir. The difference between the 2 parties is purely cosmetic...the essence is the same.

