The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet's avatar
Janet
7d

Thank you for writing this, Tabitha. I have always appreciated Michael Landon’s TV offerings despite his dysfunctional upbringing. Thank you for fleshing out the trauma and the victory. I will send your article to friends. Keep writing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Knowledge is bliss's avatar
Knowledge is bliss
7d

Nice job Tabitha I never knew all the struggles he faced but I watched all his shows I could growing up and your story makes me respect him all the more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
209 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Truth About Cancer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture