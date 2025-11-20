✨ Introduction

There are moments in parenting when you see God’s fingerprints so clearly on your child’s heart that you cannot help but pause, breathe, and give thanks. Today is one of those moments. Our daughter, Tabitha, recently wrote her senior paper on the life of Michael Landon — a man who turned childhood trauma into a mission to uplift families through storytelling.

When we read her work, we knew it carried a message far beyond a classroom assignment. It is a testimony of redemption, resilience, and the transforming grace of God. We felt led to share it with you, our TTAC family, because the calling to raise truth-loving, God-honoring children belongs to all of us.

✨ A Message to the TTAC Family

Dear TTAC Family,

Today, We are honored to share something very special — a senior paper written by our daughter, Tabitha. We decided to publish her work for two important reasons.

1. To give Tabitha a platform to share her voice and her God-given gifts.

She poured her heart into this story of Michael Landon — a man whose life moved from deep suffering to profound purpose. Sharing this here gives her the chance to speak into the world with honesty, strength, and conviction.

2. To encourage you — parents, grandparents, mentors, guardians — to shepherd your children’s hearts.

We are living in a time unlike any other in history. Our children are being targeted, pressured, and funneled into a system designed to indoctrinate, confuse, and enslave them. They are being cut off from critical thinking, truth, identity, purpose, creativity, virtue… the very things God designed them to cultivate.

This “beast system” is intentionally shaping the next generation into passive, disconnected, spiritually starved individuals — a path that leads only to brokenness and despair.

But God created our children for glory: to bless their families, to bless the world, to reflect His image, and to build beauty and goodness in His name.

And here is the hope:

Many young people today — including many of Tabitha’s peers — are waking up.

They are hungry for truth.

They are standing for what is good.

They are resisting the lies of the age.

God is moving.

But He works through parents. Through you. Through the everyday, intentional, sacrificial love poured into the next generation.

Your calling is sacred.

God entrusted your children to you — their gifts, talents, dreams, and destinies. It is your responsibility to identify their strengths, nurture their hearts, protect their innocence, and equip them with wisdom and courage.

Pour into them.

Teach them.

Train them.

Give them your time, your attention, your resources, and your love.

The world wants to clip their wings.

God wants you to help them learn to fly.

One day, you will give an account to God for the soul He placed in your care. This is not a burden — it is a holy honor.

We hope Tabitha’s paper encourages you.

It is a reminder that even a life born into chaos can become a fountain of hope when touched by God’s love. Michael Landon’s transformation shows what happens when pain is surrendered to purpose — and why we must fight for the hearts of our children.

✨ A Mother’s Blessing Before You Read

As her mother, my heart is deeply moved by what Tabitha captured here. She recognized not just Michael Landon’s fame, but his pain — and how God used that pain to shape a man who healed hearts through story, kindness, faith, and family.

I pray that as you read her words, you feel the same hope and encouragement we felt. May this story remind you that God can redeem anything, rebuild anyone, and write beauty from ashes in every home that yields itself to Him.

✨ A Note to Tabitha (from Mother)

My dearest Tabba,

You captured something truly extraordinary in this paper — not just Michael Landon’s life, but the heart of his story. You focused on how a tormented, broken childhood was transformed into a legacy of love, strength, and redemption. You showed how he became the father, creator, and man he himself needed as a little boy — and how God’s grace empowered him to turn his pain into purpose for his family and for the world.

For that, you receive an A+ — not only academically, but spiritually and emotionally. This is a beautifully written, deeply thoughtful, and profoundly encouraging story of torment to triumph. You touched my heart as your mother, and you reminded me why God calls us to parent with love and intentionality.

My prayer is that, as we publish this, God will use your words to touch many hearts. May countless people read Michael’s story of redemption and be drawn to the love of God — to repent, believe, and walk in His eternal hope. Truly, God turned Michael’s tragedy into treasure… for the good of the world and the glory of our great Father.

I am so proud of you.

Mother

⭐ A Note to Tabitha (from Father)

My sweet Tabitha,

I just finished reading your paper, and I’ve got to tell you — I’m seriously impressed. You didn’t just write about Michael Landon… you captured the heart of his journey. You saw how God can take a painful beginning and turn it into a story full of purpose, strength, and love. That kind of insight is a gift, and it shows how much wisdom God is already growing in you.

Now, I know you probably expect a dad joke, so here goes:

Your writing is so good, I’m starting to think you might be the real writer in the family. And since Mommy is obviously the one with all the beauty… I guess that leaves me with my big muscles, charming personality and world-class dad humor. 😆

All kidding aside, I am incredibly proud of you. You’re thoughtful, compassionate, and brave — and you see truth clearly in a world that desperately needs it. Keep writing. Keep learning. Keep following God with your whole heart.

And remember, no matter how old you get, you’ll always be my little girl… the one who laughs at my jokes even when they’re not funny. 😉

I love you, sweetheart.

Father

Share The Truth About Cancer

✨ MICHAEL LANDON BIOGRAPHY

By Tabitha Bollinger

Michael Landon, born Eugene Maurice Orowitz to a Jewish father and Catholic mother on October 31, 1936, in Forest Hills, Queens, New York, grew up in New Jersey. He was a renowned American actor, writer, director, and producer. He is best known for his iconic roles in television series such as “Bonanza,” “Little House on the Prairie,” and “Highway to Heaven.” Landon’s life was marked by both personal hardships and professional success, making him a fascinating figure in the history of American entertainment.



Landon faced significant challenges in his earlier years, as he struggled with an abusive and mentally unstable mother. Landon said in a 1987 interview, “She was abusive. My mother would sit on the sofa in her nightgown; she always wore her nightgown when she was upset, holding a Bible, asking God to kill me.” He continued to say that his mother once chased him around their house with a knife.

Landon’s mother tried to commit suicide on many occasions, one of which was on their one vacation. His mother tried to drown herself in the ocean, but Michael, not knowing how to swim, went in after her, saying, “I tried to pull her back, but I was only 9 years old.” Landon said a wave caused his mother to fall. He then used that moment as an opportunity to drag her out of the water. He told the publication that roughly 45 minutes later, his mother acted like nothing had happened. However, the experience was so upsetting that he began vomiting. Landon said all his father did was stand there and “look pathetic.” According to him, his father wasn’t “strong enough” to handle what was happening to his family.

Landon rescued her on multiple occasions, although the stress on the young boy was overwhelming. His mother consistently humiliated Landon, and he endured emotional abuse throughout his childhood. As one of his children, Cheryl, divulged, “Michael wet the bed well into his teens,” she wrote. “His mother punished him viciously for this, even though it was a medical problem and not under his control,” Cheryl revealed that Landon’s mother went so far as to hang his dirty sheets out his bedroom window, knowing the school bus pulled up right in front of their house. To avoid his mother humiliating him, Landon would wake up as early as possible to take the sheets down the street to the local Laundromat and wash them, then get back home without his mother knowing. Not only did he struggle at home, but he also had difficulty in school.

Presently, Collingswood stands as a vibrant and diverse community with a flourishing arts culture. However, in the 1940s, the son of a Jewish father and Roman Catholic mother would have trouble fitting in in the mostly Protestant blue-collar town. Leading to feelings of isolation and alienation, Landon sought solace in long walks and the world of comic books. In interviews and various biographies, he tells of enduring anti-Semitic taunts, bullying, and being chided for his straight-A grades.

By high school, his unpopularity haunting him, Landon made a conscious effort to fail. His grades dropped precipitously, but Landon soon found an outlet for all the energy he wasn’t putting into his studies: sports. Venturing into track and field, Landon discovered a talent for javelin throwing, culminating in a record-breaking performance in 1954 that secured him an athletic scholarship to the University of Southern California. Despite graduating near the bottom of his class that year, Landon’s trajectory seemed destined for athletic success. However, a debilitating ligament injury thwarted his sporting ambitions, and by 1956, he was appearing in television dramas.

After changing his name to Michael Landon, he quickly rose to fame in the 1960s with his role as Little Joe Cartwright on the hit Western series “Bonanza.” The show was a huge success, and Landon’s portrayal of Little Joe made him a household name, earning him a dedicated fan base.

Michael Landon and Lorne Greene (who played Ben Cartwright, the father on Bonanza) quickly became very close. Bonanza producer David Dortort discussed their relationship, saying, “Michael came from a family that was not functional. It was a dysfunctional family. And he bore the scars of that. He was a wonderful, handsome young man, a great athlete, mind you, but he had been psychologically wounded, he had been scarred. And the most marvelous thing in the world to watch was scenes between him and Lorne Greene. The compassion, the understanding, and the love.... The crew has seen everything in the world, yet they were struck silent by the relationship that had developed between these two. Michael had found his father.”

We all know Michael Landon not only as an actor, but also as a fantastic writer. It wasn’t always this way, as Dortort expanded on, “Michael came to me with his first script idea for an episode. He was just a horrible speller and made many very simple mistakes in grammar. However, I knew this was due to his dysfunctional childhood, so I, being very patient with him, went through the entire script, helping him with spelling and grammar. He listened and learned, and soon became a wonderful and talented writer. He wrote and helped produce some of “Bonanza’s” best episodes.”

Although Michael did not have a stable family life, he was known for his portrayals of Little Joe on “Bonanza” and Charles Ingalls on “Little House on the Prairie,” both of which featured very loving and happy homes. He was also bullied continually when he was young until he found humor, which he utilizes perfectly on “Bonanza.” Landon was concerned about future generations, and that the family unit would deteriorate. Thus, he tried to portray a happy and strong family in everything he did.

Through the years, Michael had many insecurities; he felt inadequate compared to other actors. Landon also suffered from depression. When he was only 20, he was also diagnosed with anxiety. But he was able to overcome these hardships. As his daughter, Cheryl, stated, “He had one of the most abused childhoods I`ve ever heard of. However, he turned the problems into challenges. His childhood could have made him a terribly depressed person. Instead, he chose to live his life through the power of love. I always think of my dad as a little boy who was never quite loved enough, so he went around creating love for others.

She also recounts how Landon was a great dad: “I was treated like a princess. He married my mother when I was 6, and they were together for 19 years. Before this, I lived with my grandparents and biological father, who were very abusive. I knew a slap across the face better than I did a hug, that is, until Michael came into my life. He instantly recognized this abusive terror from his own experiences. He gave me nothing but love and encouragement through the years. My dad was my rock and the prime force in my life.”

“When I was 19, I was in a car accident that killed the other three people in the car and left me in a coma for three days. My father willed me back to life.” In fact, he had just started “Little House on the Prairie” when Cheryl got in the accident. He stopped everything for a month to be by her side. “After the doctors had given up on me, I remember him saying to me, “Fight, Baby! ”The doctors told Landon that his cries were useless, his daughter Cheryl would probably not make it through the night, let alone be able to hear his pleas. But he persisted, holding vigil and promising God that he would do something useful with his life to make the world a better place if she were to live. After three days, Cheryl came out of the coma. She said she had heard his voice. She recounted being able to recall and repeat the comforting words he had spoken to her. Shortly after this, Cheryl became a Christian and set out to fulfill her dad’s promise.”

Michael’s promise touched the lives of millions. In every series he wrote and produced, “Little House on the Prairie” and “Highway to Heaven”, he expressed the things he most deeply believed in: family, love, friendship, and God. Recalling how he came up with the idea for Highway to Heaven, He said, “I was driving through Beverly Hills to pick up my kids on a Friday night, and people were honking and cussing at each other. I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if everyone just loved and were kind to one another?” That’s how the idea was born. Landon is quoted, “I believe in God, in family, in truth between people, I believe we really are created in God’s image and that there is God in all of us.”

Despite all the fame and fortune Michael achieved in his lifetime, Michael’s daughter Jennifer insists that his most significant and impactful role was that of a devoted father to his nine children from three different marriages. Jennifer stated, “He was always so present as a father… He’d watch me jump around the pool for an hour straight. I think he genuinely enjoyed it.” Michael was resolute in his commitment to providing his children with a stable and nurturing upbringing, one that he himself had never experienced growing up. Jennifer continued, “None of the things he experienced was ever apparent in the way he parented.”

Landon’s impact on the entertainment industry is undeniable. His charismatic on-screen presence and genuine portrayals of complex characters endeared him to audiences worldwide. He was a trailblazer in many ways, breaking new ground in television with his innovative storytelling and willingness to tackle difficult subject matters. Landon’s work on “Highway to Heaven,” the spiritually themed drama series that he created and starred in, further solidified his reputation as a multi-skilled and brilliant performer.

Despite his own struggle with cancer, he remained optimistic and resilient, inspiring others to face their challenges with courage and grace. Sadly, Michael passed away at the age of 54 in 1991 from cancer. Before his death, he publicly stated he believed in God and was not afraid to die. Ultimately, the legacy of Michael Landon endures, resonating with audiences of all ages. His timeless performances on classic television shows have stood the test of time and continue to inspire new generations of viewers. His influence on the entertainment industry is still felt today, as actors, writers, and producers draw inspiration and guidance from his work. While ups and downs may have marked his life, Michael Landon’s enduring legacy as a talented and versatile performer remains a testament to his lasting impact on the world of entertainment.

✨ Closing Invitation

If this touched your heart, please leave a comment for Tabitha below. Young people today need encouragement, truth, and mentors who speak life into them.

And if you’re a parent or grandparent, we’d love to hear how God is working in your home — or how we can pray for you as you pour into the next generation.

We are here for you, always.

With love, hope, and unwavering faith for the future,

Charlene and Ty

Leave a comment