Let’s start with a simple question:

What qualifications does Bill Gates have to be the world’s leading authority on global health, vaccines, pandemics, agriculture, and climate?

Go ahead. We’ll wait.

The answer? NONE.

Zero. Zilch. Nada.

Bill Gates is a college dropout who stole an operating system, wrote buggy software, built a monopolistic tech empire through ruthless business practices, and got so rich that he decided he could buy his way into controlling literally every aspect of human life on planet Earth.

And somehow, the mainstream media, governments, and health organizations treat this dishonest computer coder like he’s the second coming of Hippocrates.

Let’s be clear: Bill Gates is not a doctor. He’s not a scientist. He’s not a nutritionist. He’s not a farmer. He’s not a climate expert.

He’s a billionaire with a god complex, a man with a eugenicist family legacy and a disturbing obsession with injecting experimental mRNA into every human being on the planet while feeding us cancer-causing lab-grown “meat,” spraying toxic chemicals into the sky, and controlling and tracking everyone on earth with digital IDs.

And the media just... goes along with it.

And if you think we’re exaggerating, buckle up. Because what you’re about to read is so insane, so well-documented, and so horrifying that you’ll wonder how we ever let this unqualified billionaire with a god complex get this much power in the first place.

🕵️ The Real Origin Story: Theft, Not Genius

Before we get to the Microsoft antitrust trial, you need to understand how Gates really built his empire. The popular myth says he was a visionary programmer. The truth is far darker.

Rewind to the early 1980s.

IBM needed an operating system. Gates didn’t have one. Instead of building it himself, he recommended Gary Kildall, whose company Digital Research had the industry-standard CP/M. IBM tried to meet with Kildall, but he famously missed the meeting. So Gates saw his opening, and simply copied Kildall’s program, rebranded it as “MS-DOS,” and sold it to IBM.

But the theft didn’t stop there.

Later, Steve Jobs gave Gates the source code to the Macintosh—not as a gift, but so that Microsoft could create apps for Mac users, under a legal license. Gates took that source code and handed it to his engineers with explicit instructions: use it to create Windows. That was the actual theft. Microsoft had no license to copy the Macintosh operating system.

Apple sued. The media knew about this back then. Yet today, when they repeat the sanitized urban legends of Silicon Valley, they never tell you this part. Bill Gates didn’t just outcompete people. He stole.

🏛️The Microsoft Antitrust Trial: How Gates Bought His Way to “Philanthropy” ⚖️

Fast forward to the late 1990s.

Bill Gates wasn’t a beloved philanthropist back then. He was a ruthless, monopolistic bully who was on trial for antitrust violations after Microsoft tried to crush Netscape by giving away Internet Explorer for free.

During the 18-month trial (which began in May 1998), Gates gave hours of videotaped testimony that can only be described as transparently evasive, pompous, and egotistical. You can watch the testimony here if you have the stomach for Gates for a prolonged period.

During his testimony, he muttered “I don’t recall” so many times that even the presiding judge had to snicker. He made claims that were directly refuted by his own emails. (Translation: Gates lied. A lot.)

The trial was a disaster for Gates and Microsoft, and they were being destroyed in the court of public opinion and taking a public-relations beating, so they launched a “charm offensive“ to improve their image.

So what did Gates do? He discovered the “wonders of charitable giving.” (Wink wink.)

Between the beginning of the trial and the verdict, Gates contributed $20.3 BILLION to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). According to Ken Auletta, author of the 2001 book World War 3.0: Microsoft and Its Enemies, the donations “became part of Microsoft’s PR effort to humanize Gates.”

In other words, Gates used “philanthropy” as a fig leaf to rebrand himself from a ruthless, predatory, condescending jerk into a “generous benefactor of humanity.” And the mainstream media was more than happy to spit-shine his reputation.

Bottom line: Billionaire-funded “philanthropy” is usually a PR scam. And Gates wrote the playbook.

🧬The Gates Family Legacy: Eugenics, Planned Parenthood, and Population Control 👨‍👦

But Gates’s obsession with controlling humanity didn’t start with him. It’s a family legacy. Bill’s father, William H. Gates Sr., was a banker and attorney who promoted “racial hygiene” during the Rockefeller-financed eugenics movement of the 1930s and 1940s.

Gates Sr. was heavily involved with Planned Parenthood, a rebranded organization birthed out of the American Eugenics Society, founded on the belief that most human beings are “reckless breeders” and “human weeds” in need of culling.

In a 2006 interview with Bill Moyers, Bill Gates admitted that his father used to be the head of Planned Parenthood and that his family has been extensively involved with “reproductive issues.” Gates also referenced his own adherence to the beliefs of eugenicist Thomas Robert Malthus, who believed that the world population needs to be controlled through reproductive restrictions. Gates didn’t just decide one day later in life to take on overpopulation. He was raised to believe from childhood that overpopulation was the key problem for humanity.

This upbringing directly shaped Bill’s own public statements and his many notable “gaffes.” For instance, in a 2010 TED Talk, Gates said: “If we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower [population] by perhaps ten or fifteen percent.” Honestly, any kind of talk discussing the lowering of population is a little eerie and sounds like the eugenics of a century ago. In a 2011 CNN interview with Sanjay Gupta (which has been removed from YouTube), Gates doubled down, adding: “The benefits [of vaccines] are there in terms of reducing sickness, reducing population growth.”

So when Gates talks about “global health” and “vaccines,” understand that he comes from a family that literally believed in reducing the population of “undesirable” people. In the words of Dean Arnold: “He was discipled by a disciple of Margaret Sanger.” Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, openly called for sterilizing “dysgenic groups,” praised Nazi eugenicist Ernst Rudin, and wrote: “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”

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Eugenics never went away. It just got rebranded as “philanthropy.”

💉Vaccine Peddler: A Trail of Death and Deception 🧪

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is best known for its “vaccine initiatives,” especially in India, including the human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) and the oral polio vaccine (OPV). 💀

Let’s look at the track record:

In a 2013 report to the Parliament of India, the BMGF was accused of targeting illiterate adolescents without consent for HPV trials, providing no investigations of known adverse reactions.

In 2014, the Economic Times India reported that 30,000 tribal schoolchildren in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat were used in “observational studies” (vaccine experiments) involving HPV. Within a month of receiving the vaccine, hundreds of children became sick, and seven children died. Many of the consent forms were signed “illegally,” either by hostel wardens or using thumbprints from illiterate parents who couldn’t even write.

Indian government investigations charged that BMGF-funded researchers committed pervasive ethical violations: pressuring vulnerable village girls into the trial, bullying parents, forging consent forms, and refusing medical care to the injured girls.

But after these adverse reactions became known, a report funded by the BMGF was released explaining that there was “no correlation” between the adverse events and the HPV vaccine.

Child is fine → gets vaccinated → gets sick → dies. No correlation?

But the HPV vaccine wasn’t the only “Gates endeavor” in India. In 2000, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) was finally dropped from U.S. schedules after authorities admitted that the vaccine was causing more cases of polio than the wild-type virus itself.

Despite this, the BMGF launched an aggressive campaign to promote OPV in India. According to a 2018 report by Prakash and Puliyel, since the beginning of the OPV push, while “polio” rates had decreased, at that time, there had been 491,000 new cases of NPAFP (“non-polio acute flaccid paralysis”), which is clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly.

So was polio eradicated? Or did they just create a “new” definition and call it NPAFP?

Did Gates really not know the oral polio vaccine had been dropped in the U.S. while he was busy “saving” poor countries with it? Please. Of course, he knew.

But here’s the thing: healthy people don’t generate revenue. Sick people who need endless vaccine boosters? Now that’s a business model.

Oh, and by the way — in 2019, the Associated Press reported that there were more polio cases caused by the vaccine than by the wild virus itself.

Let that sink in. The “cure” is now “out-polioing” polio.

But sure, Bill — keep telling us you’re saving the world.

💉mRNA Injections: The COVID-19 Goldmine 💰

Then came COVID-19. The “Grand Opening” of the pandemic business model Gates had been quietly assembling while you were busy living your life. We’ll get to that in a minute…

But first, let’s talk about his “bromance” with Jeffrey Epstein, because this isn’t just about private jets and fancy dinners. It’s about building the financial plumbing for a global biosecurity state. You know, casual billionaire stuff.

One of the most jaw-dropping revelations from the Epstein files is Gates’s cozy partnership with the convicted sex trafficker. Forget the PR spin about “regretting” those meetings. These weren’t dinner parties. They were strategy sessions with a side of trafficking.

Back in 2015, Gates and Epstein exchanged emails about “preparing for pandemics” and strategies to “involve the WHO.” Gates wrote: “I hope we can pull this off.”

This eerily foreshadowed Event 201 — a pandemic exercise hosted by the Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins, and the World Economic Forum that just happened to model a global coronavirus outbreak … months before COVID-19 “mysteriously” emerged in Wuhan.

Funny how that works, isn’t it? 🤔Almost like someone read the script in advance.

But let’s rewind even further — to the real blueprint: the financial architecture that made the pandemic response not just possible, but profitable.

In a 2011 email exchange, Juliet Pullis, a JPMorgan executive under then-chairman Jes Staley, emailed Jeffrey Epstein with a list of detailed questions, commenting that “The JPM team that is putting together some ideas for Gates.”

The questions were precise: What are the objectives? Is anonymity key? Who directs the investments and grants?

This wasn’t JPMorgan consulting a philanthropic expert. This was a trillion-dollar bank asking a convicted felon to architect a billion-dollar philanthropic fund for one of the richest men on Earth.

Within a few months, Epstein laid out the core pitch in an email to Staley:

“A silo-based proposal that will get Bill more money for vaccines.”

Not “more research for pandemics.” Not “better public health infrastructure.” “More money for vaccines.”

In August 2011, Mary Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan’s $2+ trillion Asset & Wealth Management division, emailed Epstein (while on vacation) with additional operational questions. Epstein replied: “We should be ready with an offshore arm — especially for vaccines.”

Epstein specifically mentioned an “offshore arm” for vaccines. That’s not standard philanthropy, because offshore financial vehicles are used for tax avoidance, regulatory arbitrage, and secrecy. In other words: “We’re building a tax-efficient machine to vacuum up money for vaccines, and it will live offshore where no one can see it.”

Fast-forward almost a decade.

So by the time the world was panicking in March 2020, the financial machinery was already built. The investment vehicles, the donor-advised funds, the reinsurance products, and even the simulation playbooks were dusted off and ready to go.

The pandemic wasn’t an interruption to their business. It was the “Grand Opening.”

This isn’t philanthropy. It’s eugenics with a syringe.

🍔 Lab-Grown Fake Meat: Cancer-Causing Franken-Food

But Gates isn’t just obsessed with injecting you with experimental mRNA. Oh no. That would be far too simple. He also wants to control what you eat, because a truly obedient population is managed from the stomach up.

Gates has invested heavily in lab-grown “meat” — cell cultures grown in bioreactors using immortalized cell lines that replicate forever … just like cancer cells.

Let us say that again, slowly, so the cognitive dissonance can really settle in: The “meat” Gates wants you to eat is made from cells that behave exactly like cancer. You know, that thing we spend billions trying not to die from? Yeah, that stuff. Bon appétit! 🍽️💀

Gates has bankrolled multiple fake meat companies, including:

These culinary visionaries use genetically modified organisms (GMOs), chemical additives, and immortalized cell lines to create “meat” that has never existed in nature (unless you count a petri dish left out too long in a high school lab).

The ingredient list reads like a chemistry set, not a cookbook:

Soy leghemoglobin (a GMO protein that makes plant-based burgers “bleed” — because nothing says “dinner” like fake blood from a soybean)

Methylcellulose (a laxative and emulsifier — hope you like your burgers with a side of gastrointestinal urgency)

Sodium alginate (a thickening agent — also used in toothpaste, but hey, texture is everything)

Succinic acid (a flavor enhancer — because natural flavors are for suckers)

And that’s just the plant-based stuff. The cell-cultured “meat” is even worse. It’s grown in bioreactors using fetal bovine serum (blood extracted from unborn calves) and immortalized cell lines that replicate indefinitely, just like cancer cells.

Some scientists have raised concerns that consuming lab-grown meat could increase cancer risk because the cells used to create it are essentially cancerous. But Gates doesn’t care. He wants you to stop eating real meat (which humans have eaten for millennia) and start eating chemical-laden, cancer-causing Franken-food grown in a lab.

🕷️ The Alpha-Gal Connection: When “Coincidence” Bites Back

But wait, it gets weirder. You see, Gates doesn’t just want to replace your steak with a lab-grown cancer puck. He may also be funding the very thing that makes you allergic to real meat in the first place.

Enter Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS), a tick-borne condition that makes you violently allergic to red meat. One bite from the wrong tick, and suddenly that burger could send you to the ER. According to the CDC, an estimated 450,000 Americans have tested positive for alpha-gal since 2010.

So what does Gates have to do with this?

Well, in 2021, the BMGF announced a $1.4 million grant for research on the Rhipicephalus microplus tick (aka the “Asian blue” tick). What’s special about this tick? Oh, just that it’s a known cause of AGS, although not the primary vector. That would be the Lone Star tick.

But here’s where the snark train really leaves the station.

In a 2012 academic paper titled “Human Engineering and Climate Change,” Dr. S. Matthew Liao, a “bioethicist” affiliated with the World Economic Forum and the director of the Center for Bioethics at New York University (NYU), proposed biomedical modifications to reduce meat consumption, including artificially inducing mild intolerance to red meat (such as via immune system stimulation against bovine proteins).

LIao “doubled down” in 2016 when he appeared on a panel at the World Science Festival and suggested that we could solve climate change by re-engineering humans to become allergic to meat.

He referenced natural examples, such as lactose intolerance, but at the time did not specifically mention Lone Star ticks, whose bites can trigger AGS. Years later, however, Liao expanded on this idea in interviews and discussions by citing ticks and AGS.

Now, ask yourself: Who funds bioethicists? Who funds tick-engineering companies? Who funds fake meat startups?

The pattern is almost comical:

Gates funds research into genetically engineered ticks that cause red meat allergies. Gates invests billions in lab-grown fake meat that replaces the very food people become allergic to. Alpha-Gal cases explode — up 41% in four years. Gates’s fake meat companies stand ready to fill the void, offering “safe” cancer-celled patties to a now-allergic public.

Coincidence? Sure. And we’ve got a bridge to sell you — it’s made of lab-grown tick spit.

When a billionaire funds tick-based research, invests in meat substitutes, and then watches as millions develop meat allergies … even a skeptic has to admit: if this were a movie, you’d say the writer got lazy.

Because that’s what this is — a plot so obvious it’s almost embarrassing.

Bad guy creates the problem

Bad guy sells the solution

Bad guy gets richer.

You don’t need a detective. You need a remote control to change the channel.

But hey. No smoking gun. Just a billionaire, some mutant ticks, a few million meat allergies, and a lab-grown chemical burger waiting to “save” you.

Totally normal. 🙃

☁️ Chemtrails & GMOs: Poisoning the Sky and the Soil 🌽

And if poisoning your body with mRNA vaccines and fake meat wasn’t enough, Gates also wants to poison the sky — and while he’s at it, the soil too. Because why stop at one ecosystem when you can ruin all three?

Since 2007, Gates has been personally funding the Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research (FICER), a grant-making body that has emerged as a primary driver of high-stakes atmospheric science, exploring technologies that could artificially cool the planet, including blocking the sun. You read that right. The man who wants you to eat cancer burgers also wants to turn down our brightest light bulb.

The method? Spraying chemicals or metal particles (aluminum, sulfate, take your pick) into the atmosphere to artificially cool the planet. In 2012, FICER announced its intention to spray sun-reflecting sulfate particles into the sky, and also contemplated using aluminum for the same purpose. Because nothing says “saving the planet” like raining neurotoxins on everyone.

In 2019, CNBC published an article detailing how Gates was backing the first high-altitude solar geoengineering experiment, a radical approach meant to mimic a giant volcanic eruption. Thousands of planes would fly at high altitudes, spraying millions of tons of particles around the planet to create a massive chemical cloud.

Sounds great, right? Except scientists have warned that this technology “could cause massive changes in regional weather patterns and eradicate blue sky.” Others have warned that the consequences might be horrific, including mass famine, flooding, and drought.

But Gates doesn’t care. He wants to play God with the atmosphere.

When we first started pointing at those “criss-cross” lines in the sky and saying, “Hey, that looks suspicious,” the usual suspects called us nuts. “They’re just funny-shaped clouds!” they chirped. “It’s normal jet exhaust!” they insisted, with the confidence of people who’ve never asked a single question in their lives.

Bless their hearts.

But today? Even a monkey with half a brain and a decent pair of binoculars can see what’s happening. Those are not clouds. That’s not exhaust. Those are chemical trails (aka “chemtrails”) being intentionally sprayed into the atmosphere by someone who really, really wants you to think aluminum rain is normal.

Go ahead and search for the patents. There are multiple. On this exact technology. Spraying particles from aircraft. For climate modification.

Patent US20030085296A1 describes a process for controlling hurricanes through cloud seeding, while Patent US20100072297A1 proposes using drones to control hurricanes. Download this PDF file called HR 2977 (“The Space & Preservation Act of 2001”) in which the U.S. Government openly admits the existence of chemtrails. Check out Patent US3899144A and Patent US1619183. There are more, but you get the gist, right?

While FICER is allegedly philanthropic, it has paved the way for a new “Geo-Tech” industry. In the last year, for-profit startups like Stardust (Israel) have raised upwards of $60 million to develop and sell geoengineering services to the “highest bidder,” proving that the “business of the sky” is quickly moving from the lab to the marketplace.

But wait — there’s more! Because poisoning the air is only half the fun. Gates also wants to poison the food supply and monopolize the seeds while he’s at it.

In 2006, the BMGF donated $100 million and formed an alliance with the Rockefeller Foundation to spur a “green revolution” in Africa, with a major focus on encouraging pesticides and GMO seeds.

In 2010, the BMGF purchased 500,000 shares in Monsanto (now part of Bayer), the world’s largest producer of GMO foods and pesticides such as glyphosate (Roundup), a chemical linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, and environmental destruction. Because nothing says “philanthropy” like buying stock in a company routinely sued for giving people cancer.

Oh, and just when you thought the food supply couldn’t get any more cursed, in comes Donald Trump, declaring that glyphosate, the cancer-causing active ingredient in Roundup, is a matter of “national security.”

Seriously. We’re not making this up.

It happened in February, when the Trump White House declared glyphosate is now a “critical resource” for national defense and a “cornerstone” without which America’s rural economy would supposedly crumble into dust. Because nothing says “protecting the nation” like dousing our wheat in a chemical so toxic that Bayer has paid out billions in cancer lawsuits. 💀

While politicians like Trump play theater with “national security” weed killer, Bill Gates is playing a much longer game. Since 2015, the BMGF has donated $15 million to global campaigns aimed at “ending world hunger” by encouraging small farmers to use GMOs.

Here’s the kicker — and it’s a doozy:

While the BMGF is heavily promoting GMO seeds to farmers (which destroy natural plant seed varieties), it’s also investing in the Doomsday Crop Diversity Vault in Norway, a seed bank that preserves every seed variety known to man. Other investors include the Norwegian government, the Rockefeller Foundation, and … you guessed it … major GMO seed and agrichemical companies.

Why is Gates pushing GMO seeds (which destroy diversity) while simultaneously investing millions to preserve seed diversity in a bomb-proof vault near the Arctic Circle?

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Think about it. Really think.

It’s the ultimate hedge fund — literally. One hand sells the poison that wipes out natural seeds. The other hand locks the originals away in a mountain bunker where only he (and his billionaire buddies) has the access code.

Control the seeds, control the food.

Control the food, control the people.

And just in case you’re still eating real food from real soil, don’t worry — the chemtrails raining down aluminum and sulfate will take care of that soon enough. Poison the sky, poison the soil, sell you the solution.

It’s not a plan. It’s a pincer movement.

📱 The Biosecurity State: Your ID, Your Body, Their Control 🔗

Now, let’s step back from the chemtrails and GMOs and mutant ticks for a moment, because all that sky-poisoning and seed-hoarding is just the appetizer. The main course? You.

You see, Gates isn’t content with just controlling what you eat and what you breathe. He also wants to control who you are — and he’s got a multi-billion-dollar plan to digitize your very existence.

Meet Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Gates’s shiny new obsession. In case you missed the memo, the Gates Foundation recently poured $10 million into building a universal digital ID system in Senegal, as part of a $200 million global drive to roll out similar schemes by 2028. This is an Orwellian nightmare.

Gates, in his infinite humility, describes DPI as “the next great leap for humanity”— the digital equivalent of roads, bridges, and power lines. Except roads don’t track your every movement, and bridges don’t lock you out of your bank account if you refuse a vaccine.

Here’s where it gets really cozy. In a document published in the World Health Organization’s own bulletin, and funded by the Gates Foundation, the WHO laid out a blueprint for a globally interoperable digital identity system that permanently tracks every individual’s vaccination status from birth.

Let us repeat that: From. Birth.

According to the proposal, the system would:

Integrate personally identifiable information with socioeconomic data like “household income, ethnicity and religion”

Deploy artificial intelligence for “identifying and targeting the unreached” and “combating misinformation” (because nothing says “public health” like AI deciding who’s thinking wrong thoughts)

Enable governments to use vaccination records as prerequisites for education, travel, and other services

The WHO document admits, in chillingly bureaucratic language: “Digital transformation is the intentional, systematic implementation of integrated digital applications that change how governments plan, execute, measure and monitor programs.”

Translation: We’re rebuilding how you’re governed, and you don’t get a vote.

Gates is also a major funder of the ID2020 Alliance — a public-private partnership that, according to its website, aims to provide “digital identity for the billion undocumented people around the world.” The Gates Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation, key promoters of ID2020, have funded the WHO’s digital vaccination certificate guidelines.

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In 2020, ID2020 certified the first “immunity passport” for COVID-19 health status, allowing users to maintain a digital record of tests, antibody tests, and vaccination results. One former insider, digital-rights lawyer Elizabeth Renieris, resigned from ID2020 in protest, accusing the alliance of “techno-solutionism” and blind faith in blockchain. She warned that the focus on immunity passports risked eroding privacy, freedom of movement, and even freedom of assembly.

But what does Elizabeth Renieris know? She’s just an ethics expert. Gates has billions.

Gates loves to hold up India’s Aadhaar system as his shining example of DPI done right: a 12-digit biometric ID linking fingerprints and iris scans to government records. He calls it “a secure way for over a billion Indians to prove their identity.”

The reality? It’s a glitchy nightmare that locks people out of survival.

In Tamil Nadu, thousands of teenagers are at risk of losing access to subsidized food grains because their Aadhaar fingerprints were recorded years ago (when they were under 10) and the system no longer recognizes them. Elderly citizens with faded fingerprints face the same fate, warned that their ration cards, and even their pensions, could be suspended if biometric verification fails.

But even if digital IDs function perfectly — and that’s a big if — they pave the way for mass surveillance. Once governments centralize biometric data, it becomes easy for those systems to be expanded or abused. What begins as “welfare verification” can morph into law enforcement, migration control, or political monitoring.

And when digital IDs merge with AI-driven tracking tools? Buckle up.

And that’s just driver’s licenses. Imagine when it’s tied to your vaccine status, your medical records, your financial transactions, and your social media activity — all under one globally interoperable digital roof.

That’s scary, right? But Gates insists these fears are exaggerated. In his blog, he argued that “properly designed DPI includes safeguards against misuse and even enhances privacy.”

But here’s the thing about safeguards: they’re only as strong as the people who enforce them. And when those people begin to use the system to track dissent? Good luck.

Don’t believe it can happen here? Just look south. In July 2025, Mexico passed a sweeping package of legislative reforms that privacy advocates have dubbed “The Mexican Patriot Act,” which requires every person to enroll in biometric ID systems just to do things like bank, attend school, and receive healthcare. That data is then fed into a “Central Intelligence Platform” accessible to both civil and military forces — no warrant required.

That’s right. Access to personal data, geolocation data, and communications without prior judicial authorization in certain cases. It centralizes biometric information and mobility records into a single, nationally interoperable system. Mexico’s government says it’s for national security. To us, it looks like it’s the death of privacy. Either way, it’s the test run for what’s coming everywhere else.

🇺🇸 🏛️ Mobile Fortify & Palantir: The Dark Heart of the U.S. Surveillance State 🪪

In the United States, we’re not far behind. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has quietly deployed a powerful smartphone app called Mobile Fortify. The app enables ICE agents to perform facial recognition searches against a sprawling dataset of 200 million images and to conduct fingerprint scans directly from their government-issued mobile devices.

At the heart of Mobile Fortify is its integration with multiple federal, state, and Department of Homeland Security databases, including IDENT/HART, which contains more than 270 million unique biometric records. The app pulls from CBP’s Traveler Verification Service, the State Department’s visa and passport photo databases, the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, and more.

Mobile Fortify’s user interface allows ICE officers to initiate what is referred to internally as a “Super Query.” An agent can input a name, scan a face or fingerprint, or enter data points such as a vehicle registration or a phone number. The app returns a detailed dossier: full name, date of birth, nationality, digital photo, immigration status, criminal history — the works.

As the ACLU’s Nathan Freed Wessler put it, this is a “dangerous experiment” and “blatantly illegal.” He noted that facial recognition technology is “notoriously unreliable” and called the idea of “immigration agents relying on this technology to try to identify people on the street” a “recipe for disaster.”

And here’s the real kicker: this surveillance dragnet doesn’t give a damn about your immigration status. It doesn’t care if you’re undocumented, a green card holder, or a natural-born citizen who’s never missed a single election. Your face is fair game.

One internal DHS document makes this chillingly clear: “ICE may use Mobile Fortify to collect information in identifiable form about individuals regardless of citizenship or immigration status. It is conceivable that a photo taken by an agent using the Mobile Fortify mobile application could be that of someone other than an alien, including U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents (LPRs).”

Allow us to translate that from “bureaucratese” into plain English: They can scan your face. You’re a citizen? Don’t care. You’ve never even had a parking ticket? Don’t care. You were just walking down the street minding your own business? Too bad.

The fact that this dragnet scoops up citizens and noncitizens alike is not a bug. It’s not an oversight. It’s not a “whoops, we accidentally vacuumed up your biometric data.”

It is by design. 🎯

Because here’s the dirty little secret of the surveillance state: dragnets don’t discriminate. The same system that tracks “the bad guys” inevitably tracks everyone.

And once the infrastructure is built, it never gets dismantled — it just gets expanded. That’s not paranoia. That’s the playbook. First, it’s immigrants. Then it’s protesters. Then it’s anyone who posts the wrong meme. Then it’s anyone who dares to criticize the wrong country — say, oh, we don’t know, Israel. 🇮🇱 Poof!💥You’re on a list. Your face is scanned. Your bank account gets flagged. Your “social credit” takes a hit. All because you exercised free speech.

And it’s not consensual. Shocker, right? That same internal DHS document flatly states: “ICE does not provide the opportunity for individuals to decline or consent to the collection and use of biometric data/photograph collection.”

Read that again. Slowly. They don’t ask. They don’t need to. Your face — whether you’re the target, a bystander, or someone their lousy algorithm misidentified — can be stored in federal databases for up to 15 years. A decade and a half. For a “mistake.” For walking down the street. For existing while looking vaguely like someone they wanted five years ago.

Now, let’s talk about the company that makes all of this possible — the one Donald Trump and JD Vance are absolutely, enthusiastically, in bed with. Pull up a chair. This is where the surveillance state gets its software and its soul.

Palantir Technologies was co-founded by Peter Thiel, the billionaire who was a prominent early supporter of Trump and played a key role in the rise of Vice President JD Vance. Palantir gets its name from The Lord of the Rings. You know, the creepy, all-seeing crystal ball that lets Sauron spy on literally everyone and corrupt anyone who dares to look into it.

Palantir does billions of dollars’ worth of work for the federal government, especially the Defense, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security departments, providing software that tracks data on everything from the spread of Ebola to tax evasion to immigration.

Palantir sells AI-based data platforms that let its clients quickly process and analyze massive amounts of personal data. Whether it’s social media profiles, bank account records, tax history, medical history, or driving records, the tools Palantir sells help clients identify and monitor individuals — like you.

Why should this matter to you? Well, billions of your tax dollars are going to Palantir. And what Palantir is working on could be used against you.

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CEO Alex Karp has been remarkably honest about this. He said:

“Palantir is here to disrupt and make the institutions we partner with the very best in the world and, when it’s necessary, to scare enemies and on occasion kill them.”

“Scare enemies and on occasion kill them.” That’s not a mission statement. That’s a threat. And you’re the target if you end up on the wrong list. 💀 But that’s not all. In March 2026, J.D. Vance hosted a fundraiser with Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, who has endorsed public hangings as a way to demonstrate what he calls “masculine leadership.” This is the ideology driving the surveillance state.

And then there’s Donald Trump himself. In case there was any doubt about where he stands on the privacy vs. security debate, he’s made it crystal clear — and he’s now demanding that you make the same sacrifice.

Last month, in April 2026, as the Section 702 deadline under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) loomed, he took it to a whole new level. “I am willing to risk the giving up of my Rights and Privileges as a Citizen for our Great Military and Country!” (Donald Trump, Truth Social, April 2026)

Yes, the man who claims to be the defender of the Constitution is openly volunteering to set fire to his own rights — and dragging you along with him.

Let’s talk about FISA Section 702, which is quite possibly the single most dangerous law you don’t know about. In plain English, it’s the law that allows the government to spy on foreigners abroad without a warrant. That sounds reasonable, right?

Here’s the catch: when they sweep up those foreign communications, they inevitably vacuum up yours too—emails, texts, calls, the whole digital diary—and they can search that data for Americans’ names without ever getting a warrant. The Cato Institute calls it a violation of the Fourth Amendment, which it clearly is. And the FBI has admitted to abusing it hundreds of thousands of times.

For weeks, the fate of Section 702 hung in the balance. Critics on both the left and the right demanded a warrant requirement—meaning the FBI couldn’t search the database for Americans’ information without first getting a judge’s approval. That’s it. That’s all they wanted. A little thing called probable cause.

Trump? He wanted a “clean” extension—no amendments, no warrant requirement, no oversight. Just open season on your data.

And he got it.

On April 28, 2026, the House voted 235-191 to reauthorize Section 702 for three more years. The bill contains no meaningful reforms. No warrant requirement. No outside oversight. Only 22 Republicans voted against it.

By extending FISA without strong warrant requirements, Republicans have sold out the American people. They just proved that there’s no meaningful difference between them and the Democrats when it comes to shredding the Fourth Amendment.

Heck, take a look at the vote: more Democrats actually opposed the bill than Republicans. Let that irony marinate. So, what’s the takeaway? Are Democrats now the unlikely defenders of your personal privacy? Or did both sides just realize that surveillance is a bipartisan hobby — and you’re the lab rat? 🐀

Every unwarranted search of an American citizen’s name in the FISA database is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment. Republicans pretend that liberty is foundational to their beliefs, but in reality, pleasing the Trump administration is the only thing they care about.

The hypocrisy is dizzying! Here’s the real joke: the same party that spent years screaming about the “deep state” spying on Trump is now handing Trump the keys to the surveillance kingdom. In 2018, Trump called FISA “disgraceful.” In 2024, he told Republicans to “KILL” the program.

Now? He’s its biggest cheerleader. What changed? He’s in charge now.

The Senate is now scrambling to pass a short-term extension — likely 45 days — to kick the can down the road. But make no mistake: the three-year extension is coming. Trump wants it. The FBI wants it. The surveillance-industrial complex wants it.

And the only thing standing between you and a warrantless search of your private communications is a bunch of politicians who just proved they’ll fold the moment Trump tweets at them.

So much for “party of limited government.” 🤡

And just to make sure nobody’s watching or tracking the abuses, the FBI shuttered its internal office (OIA) that audits for Section 702 abuses. The OIA (Office of Internal Accounting) was created in 2020 as a direct response to the FBI’s repeated, documented abuses of FISA Section 702.

Think of the OIA as the smoke alarm for warrantless surveillance. It was the OIA’s audits that uncovered the 278,000 noncompliant queries documented by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in 2022. That’s nearly 300,000 times the FBI searched your data without a warrant. And those are just the ones they admitted to.

The OIA was the only thing standing between you and an agency with a documented history of abusing its power. And it was doing its job. Which is probably why someone decided to kill it. That’s right, in May 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel quietly disbanded the Office of Internal Auditing.

🔮 Your Nightmare, Fully Realized (And Why They Don’t Want You to Wake Up) 🌅

Now imagine all of these surveillance technologies linked to your digital vaccine passport. Imagine AI deciding you’re “under-vaccinated” and flagging you for a “wellness check.” Imagine losing access to your bank account because your trust score dropped below a certain threshold. Imagine being detained because a facial recognition algorithm misidentified you.

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s the stated goal.

Remember that pincer movement we talked about earlier in the “Chemtrails and GMOs” section?

One pincer = Chemtrails poisoning the sky and soil.

Another pincer = GMOs and the Doomsday Vault controlling the seeds.

The final pincer = Digital IDs tracking your body, your health, your money, and your movements — from birth to grave.

But wait — there’s a fourth pincer now. Or maybe it’s the fist that closes around all of them:

Surveillance capitalism = Palantir, FISA 702, and a government utterly unafraid to spy on its own citizens, with politicians who openly admit they’d trade liberty for security.

Poison the environment. Control the food. Digitize the person. Surveil every move.

It’s not four separate plans. It’s one plan with four fronts. And Gates, Thiel, Trump, and Vance are all playing their parts.

Bill Gates is not a philanthropist. He’s a eugenicist.

Donald Trump is not a defender of liberty. He’s a surveillance-state enabler.

JD Vance is not a man of the people. He’s a tech-bro puppet.

Palantir is not just a software company. It’s the operating system for the police state.

Control the air. Control the soil. Control the ID. Control the human.

Welcome to the biosecurity state.

The evidence is overwhelming. The trail is clear. The agenda is undeniable.

It’s time to say NO — to Gates, to the surveillance state, to the warrantless spying, to the digital ID mandates, to the biometric tracking, to the AI overlords, and to the politicians who think your rights are a bargaining chip.

It’s time to take back your health, your food, your freedom, and your future.

🌅 Here’s the Thing They Don’t Want You to Know

You’ve made it this far. You’ve read the receipts. You’ve followed the money from Gates to Thiel to Trump to Vance. You’ve seen the pincers closing in. And now you’re probably feeling one of two things:

Rage. Or despair.

Maybe both.

But here’s what the architects of the biosecurity state are counting on: your hopelessness. Because a population that believes the game is rigged doesn’t show up. Doesn’t opt out. Doesn’t resist. Doesn’t build.

They want you scrolling, numbed, convinced that it’s too late.

It is NOT too late.

Let’s get one thing straight: they haven’t won yet.

Yes, they’ve built the infrastructure. Yes, they’ve passed the laws. Yes, they’ve got the contracts and the databases and the facial recognition algorithms and the AI that can scan your face from a drone.

But here’s what they don’t have: your consent.

And without consent, the whole house of cards collapses.

Digital ID mandates don’t work if we refuse to enroll.

Vaccine passports don’t work if we refuse to scan.

Biometric databases don’t work if we refuse to be tracked.

AI surveillance doesn’t work if we build alternatives — local networks, encrypted communications, cash economies.

FISA 702 doesn’t work if we elect people who will repeal it.

The panopticon only functions because most people assume it’s inevitable. It is not.

🛠️ What Resistance Looks Like (No Heroics Required)

You don’t need to be a revolutionary. You don’t need to storm a government building. You just need to do three things:

1. Refuse the Poison

Say NO to experimental mRNA boosters until long-term safety data exists.

Say NO to lab-grown fake meat made from immortalized cancer-like cells.

Say NO to GMO products and processed foods.

Say NO to digital IDs and biometric tracking where you have a choice.

2. Build the Alternatives

Buy from local farmers. Join a CSA. Grow a tomato plant on your balcony.

Use cash, precious metals, or privacy crypto. Use encrypted messaging. Use ad-blockers.

Support real journalism — not the corporate propaganda machine.

Build community. Your neighbors are your real safety net, not a government database.

3. Spread the Truth (Politely, Relentlessly)

Share this article. Share the evidence. Share the links.

Don’t scream. Don’t lecture. Just say: “Here’s what I found. Decide for yourself.”

Wake people up with patience, not paranoia.

Let’s be honest: neither party is rushing to save you. The Democrats gave us the Patriot Act. The Republicans just gave us warrantless surveillance without meaningful reform. The system is broken. Both parties are happily members of the surveillance state.

But the surveillance state fears one thing above all else: an informed, organized, ungovernable public that refuses to comply.

They can build all the databases in the world. But if you opt out — if you build parallel systems, if you protect your privacy, if you refuse to scan your face, if you pay in cash, if you grow your own food, if you talk to your neighbors — their system starves.

Not overnight. But eventually.

The panopticon is only as powerful as our willingness to be watched.

The ring is on Sauron’s finger.

The palantír is glowing.

The databases are filling up.

But you are not a data point. You are not a trust score. You are not a biometric record. You are not a “wellness check” flag in some AI’s queue.

You are a human being, made in the image of God. And they forgot that humans are unpredictable, stubborn, creative, and free.

So go ahead. Opt out. Build something. Talk to your neighbor. Grow a carrot. Pay in cash. Hug your kids. Laugh at their algorithms.

They can track your body. They cannot track your soul.

Knowledge is power. Resistance is real. And the future is not written yet.

Now go make some trouble. ✊

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