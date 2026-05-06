The Truth About Cancer

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Christy Collins's avatar
Christy Collins
2d

Just because he's a billionaire doesn't mean he's intelligent. He became a billionaire screwing people over. And he still continues to do it. He needs to be arrested and put away forever.

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Jan's avatar
Jan
2dEdited

I went to tech school in the 90s. I wanted to go to school for Apple OS, but we didn’t have a college in our area. Anyway, I have to say it, Bill Gates never wrote a software program in his whole life. Everything he claims he did was stolen. He stole windows from Steve Jobs. Steve Jobs should never have let him step foot near his Apple computers The man is a thief.

He’s killed so many people with his vaccines, and he is not an anthropologist. He is an evil wicked man. He needs to be locked up for good. He’s a liar and a killer and a thief.

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