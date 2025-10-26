💔 From Loss to Life: How Our Family’s Tragedy Became a Global Mission of Hope

“My people perish for lack of knowledge.” — Hosea 4:6

In 1996, we lost my dad to cancer.

Eight years later, in 2004, we lost my mom.

Both gone too soon — not from the disease itself, but from the treatments.

Their deaths shattered our world. But that heartbreak planted a seed that would grow into a global mission to save lives.

You see, no one ever told them there were options.

No one shared the natural, effective, and proven healing methods that we’ve since discovered through our decades-long research and travels around the world.

We vowed that no other family should have to go through the same pain because of a lack of knowledge. That’s how The Truth About Cancer was born.

🎥 Why We Created Quest for The Cures [FINAL CHAPTER]

After years of investigation, thousands of hours of interviews, and more than 150 doctors, scientists, and survivors from across the globe, we discovered something remarkable —

Cancer is not a death sentence.

There are real, effective solutions that balance the body, strengthen the immune system, and help people heal — naturally.

We’ve seen it again and again:

People who were told there was “no hope” went on to not just survive, but thrive. 🌿

That’s why we produced Quest for The Cures [FINAL CHAPTER] — and why we’ve been airing all 9 episodes FREE this week for the world to see.

⚠️ Today Is the Final Day — Replay Weekend Ends at Midnight

If you haven’t watched yet, now is your moment.

This is your last chance to see Quest for The Cures [FINAL CHAPTER] FREE before it comes down.

💥 Episode 2: Why You Get Cancer — Do You Have “Bad Genes”? Do Vaccines Cause Cancer?

➡️ Watch and Share: Episode 2 on right here on our TTAC Substack Now

🎬 Watch Replay Weekend (All 9 Episodes Free Until Midnight)👇🏼👇🏼

Last Chance to watch ALL 9 EPISODES Here

💿 Own the Full 9-Episode DVD Series to Support Our Mission👇🏼👇🏼

Support our MISSION - Own All 9 Episodes

💖 Our Promise to You

We’ve poured our hearts, savings, and faith into creating these films. They cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to produce, and we make them free so that no one will ever say, “I didn’t know.”

But we can’t continue without your help.

Every DVD you purchase helps us:

🎥 Fund new life-saving documentaries

💌 Reach more people despite censorship

🌍 Keep this truth alive for the next generation

If this information has blessed your life — if you’ve been healed, helped, or inspired — please share your story in the comments below. Your testimony may save someone else. 🙏

🌿 Watch. Share. Support. Save Lives.

1️⃣ Watch Episode 2 on TTAC Substack Above.

2️⃣ Share this Substack with your friends, family, and church.

3️⃣ Share Replay Weekend — HERE

4️⃣ Support TTAC’s mission — HERE

💬 Comment Below

We’d love to hear from you.

💖 How has The Truth About Cancer impacted your life?

💖 Who will you be sharing this with today?

Every comment, every share, every DVD purchase helps us keep doing what we were born to do: Educate. Expose. Eradicate Cancer.

With faith, hope, and endless gratitude,

Ty & Charlene Bollinger ♥️

The Truth About Cancer

“What the enemy meant for evil, God used for good.” — Genesis 50:20