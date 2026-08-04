A massive shout-out to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for getting this explosive information (Anthony Fauci’s personal “diary”) to Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson! 🙌

It took Kennedy and his team eight painstaking months to dig through 11 sequestered government servers, unearthing the evidence that would finally expose the truth about Fauci’s blatant lies and hypocritical recommendations during COVID-19. Kennedy’s team left no digital stone unturned, uncovering thousands of emails, diary entries, and documents.

And last week, it all came to a head. Fauci sat before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and—when confronted with his own words, his own diary entries, his own lies—he pleaded the Fifth more than 100 times. Yes, the man who spent years demanding Americans “trust the science” suddenly had nothing to say.

Without his relentless pursuit of the truth, none of this would have seen the light of day. Thank you, RFK Jr., for your courage, your persistence, and your unwillingness to let the powerful hide from accountability. 🙏

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The Personal Diary: A Pattern of Deception 🤥

Every American who watched the mainstream media’s coverage of COVID-19 owes it to themselves to read Fauci’s own diary. It reads less like a public health record and more like a group chat between Fauci and the anchors who were supposedly holding him accountable. The diary entries expose a systematic pattern of knowing the truth privately while lying to the public.

In the words of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “The starkest impression that you get by reading these diaries is this massive dichotomy between what he was saying privately and what he was simultaneously saying publicly.”



On February 28, 2020, Fauci privately acknowledged in his diary: “Masks are not really effective in preventing infection of the public.” But just over a month later, on April 3, 2020, he publicly reversed course, stating: “Everyone should be wearing masks. Masks are an important tool in our public health arsenal.”

Regarding COVID fatality rates, Fauci wrote in his diary on February 1, 2020: “The case fatality rate (CFR) more like 0.2-0.3% rather than 2.0%.” However, in his public statement a month later on March 3, 2020, he claimed: “The mortality rate is likely around 2%.”

On the issue of school closures, Fauci’s diary entry from August 10, 2020 read: “Keeping children out of school is a mistake. The negative impact is enormous.” Yet nine days later, on August 19, 2020, he publicly stated: “There’s no doubt that closing schools was the right thing to do.”

On April 3, 2020, Fauci wrote in his diary: “I no longer believe that the market was the origin of the outbreak. It now appears that lab leak is a likely scenario.” Yet on May 11, 2021, he made a public statement declaring: “There is no credible evidence to suggest that COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan.”

Finally, concerning natural immunity, Fauci wrote in his diary on September 15, 2021: “Natural immunity is real. It’s very difficult to ignore.” But less than three months later, on December 1, 2021, he publicly declared: ”I do not think natural immunity is reliable.”

Almost like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, right? Except it’s mostly Mr. Hyde!

Fauci’s diary also reveals he stopped the CDC from stating that mRNA tech was “not effective at all in preventing infection and transmission.” Why? Because, in his own words from August 13, 2022: “it would undermine the DOJ’s efforts at mandates.”

The pattern is undeniable: Fauci knew the truth privately but lied publicly … again and again and again. He knew masks didn’t work. He knew the fatality rate was low. He knew schools should stay open. He knew natural immunity was real. He knew the lab leak was likely. And he lied about all of it.

How many people died because of his lies?

How many children suffered irreparable harm from school closures he knew were wrong?

How many people were denied early treatment while he pushed experimental vaccines?

How many were fired from their jobs for refusing a vaccine when natural immunity was superior?

Imagine taking medical advice from a man who needs a pardon for the medical advice he gave! In our opinion, Fauci belongs on death row with all the other serial killers. He’s the most prolific of all time.

Remember back in the 1980s and 1990s when people were dying from the treatment (AZT) and not from AIDS? Remember that one doctor who promoted AZT as the only treatment for AIDS? Hmmmm….

The Hearing That Shocked America

As we mentioned earlier, Anthony Fauci just invoked the Fifth Amendment over 100 times during a Senate hearing. Let that sink in.

The man who, during COVID-19, said “I am science” suddenly had nothing to say … not even what day of the week it was. Senator Josh Hawley asked him that, by the way. Fauci took the Fifth. On that.

He even invoked the Fifth when asked what color his tie and the carpet were. Seriously. It was a total clown show. 🤡 Check out the video below!

On July 29, 2026, Dr. Anthony Fauci, 85, appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee under subpoena. For more than two hours, he uttered only a single, 24-word sentence: “Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions.”

He repeated this over 100 times.

Senator Paul argued that Fauci was not allowed to plead the Fifth, citing an 1896 Supreme Court decision that lets Congress compel testimony by immunizing witnesses from criminal prosecution. According to The Washington Post, Paul told reporters: “We believe that with his immunity from criminal liability, that he didn’t need to hide behind the Fifth Amendment and that maybe the Fifth Amendment doesn’t attach when you have a pardon in place.”

Here’s the legal reality they don’t want you to know.

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The Legal Reality the Pardon Can’t Erase

The Patriot Act Trumps the Pardon — Under Section 802 and Section 2339, “domestic terrorism” resulting in the death of Americans carries NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS . This completely bypasses the 2014–2025 window of Biden’s pardon. The clock never started ticking on this crime … because it can’t. If Fauci’s actions in funding gain-of-function research that led to a pandemic killing over 1.1 million Americans can be proven to constitute domestic terrorism, which they clearly are , then the pardon is irrelevant. The Fauci bioweapons funding investigation lays out the case in chilling detail.

The Grant That Proves It — Look at grant number U19A107810 . This was joint funding between UNC-Chapel Hill and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, using the WIV-1 model, which, according to a 2016 paper, proved SARS-CoV-2 was “poised for human emergence.” This grant began September 29, 2009 —a full five years before the pardon’s coverage period. It has Fauci’s fingerprints all over it, as documented in the Fauci deposition CliffsNotes. A U.S. House Oversight Committee memo explicitly describes the work done under this grant as NIAID-funded gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute.

The “Synthetic Coronavirus” Admission — Back in 2002, Fauci, in collaboration with Ralph Baric, began modifying coronaviruses to target human heart and lung tissue. By 2005, they announced they had created what they called a “synthetic coronavirus” as a “biowarfare enabling technology.” This isn’t speculation. It’s in the public record. The Fauci deposition analysis confirms these details and more.

State Charges Are Still Possible — Presidential pardons only cover federal offenses. Following the July 2026 hearing, Florida’s attorney general announced an investigation into Fauci. The state-level pathway is wide open. Recent news coverage from the Senate hearing confirms this legal vulnerability.

The “Delete This Email” Pattern — Fauci was caught telling his colleague, Francis Collins, to “please delete this email after you read it” about potentially incriminating communications. His assistant reportedly deleted “tons of emails” in 2024. This pattern of concealment isn’t just suspicious—it’s evidence of a cover-up, as revealed in the Fauci bioweapons funding investigation and corroborated by multiple news outlets covering the Senate hearing.

Trump’s Hypocrisy

President Donald Trump says he “respects” Biden’s pardon of Fauci. He also “respects” the privacy of the rapists and pedophiles on the Epstein list. There’s a pattern here.

The same president who claimed he would “drain the swamp” is now telling us to look away from the biggest medical crime in human history. Meanwhile, Trump continues to praise Operation Warp Speed and the vaccines that have killed and injured millions.

He has sold us out from darn near the very beginning. He’s gotten three times richer while Israel takes over, data centers get a pass, and the people who poisoned us walk away.

And while Fauci was celebrating his Hollywood fame and deleting emails, we were being labeled part of the “Disinfo Dozen.”

We were deplatformed. Targeted. Persecuted. Lied about. Slandered.

In the words of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “Anybody who did not give complete blind faith to these expert opinions which we now know were lies was marginalized, vilified, demonized, censored, canceled…”

As you likely know, we filed a historic multi-million dollar lawsuit against the U.S. government, Big Tech, and the “Censorship Industrial Complex” for colluding to silence dissenting voices.

Meanwhile, who was spreading the real disinformation? The same people now pleading the Fifth and hiding behind presidential pardons.

The “I Don’t Recall” Deposition❓

A few years ago, Fauci sat for a nearly 400-page deposition in the Missouri and Louisiana lawsuit against the Biden administration for colluding with Big Tech to censor free speech. What emerged was a portrait of a man with a remarkably selective memory. “I don’t recall” appeared 174 times, as we documented.

But the deposition revealed far more than Fauci’s convenient amnesia.

When repeatedly asked whether he knew anyone who worked at social media companies, Fauci initially mentioned his communications with Mark Zuckerberg. Then, after more prodding, he admitted, as revealed in this deposition summary: “Well, a person who used to work as a software engineer for Twitter was my daughter.”

His daughter, Alison Fauci, worked at Twitter from 2014 until 2021, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the censorship frenzy. When asked whether he had ever discussed social media content or the origins of the virus with her, Fauci said, “No, she has no interest in that.”

But here’s where it gets interesting. According to the “Fauci Files” released as part of the Twitter Files, employees at the platform had an internal Slack channel unironically called “Fauci Fan Club.” The channel included Twitter’s Senior Director Angela Sherrer, who touted Fauci as “the leading trusted voice about the COVID-19 response in the United States.”

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Sherrer was also one of the FBI officials regularly interfaced with on “disinformation” takedowns. Elon Musk’s response to learning Fauci’s daughter worked at Twitter during the pandemic? “Small world …”

The “Proximal Origin” Cover-Up

The deposition and subsequent congressional investigations have revealed a coordinated effort to suppress the lab leak theory and replace it with a manufactured “natural origin” narrative. The Proximal Origin paper, published in Nature Medicine in March 2020, became the preeminent “proof” that SARS-CoV-2 had a natural origin. But the backstory is damning.

The Smoking Gun Evidence:

Fauci suggested the paper twice to lead author Kristian Andersen

Fauci and NIH Director Francis Collins reviewed at least six drafts of the paper before publication

The paper was initially rejected by Nature because it didn’t sufficiently downplay the lab leak theory. The authors amended it to include stronger language ruling out the lab-leak hypothesis

The authors privately expressed doubts about the natural origin theory. In private Slack messages, Andersen said, “Although I hate when politics is injected into science – but it’s impossible not to, especially given the circumstances.” Robert Garry wrote to Jeremy Farrar: “I really can’t think of a plausible natural scenario … I just can’t figure out how this gets accomplished in nature.”

Yet when the paper was published, it stated: “Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.”

As Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. testified to the House Select Committee: “The production, publication, and post-publication treatment of the so-called ‘Proximal Origins’ paper represents a major failure of scientific integrity.”

He argued that Fauci and Collins likely violated the Scientific Integrity Policies of the Department of Health and Human Services by circumventing formal mechanisms for obtaining scientific advice and by citing the paper publicly without disclosing their role in shaping it. The Fauci deposition CliffsNotes documents this in detail.

The Great Barrington Declaration Smear Campaign

When three epidemiologists, Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, and Sunetra Gupta published the Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020, calling for an end to lockdowns and a focus on protecting the vulnerable, Fauci and Collins went to war.

The Declaration, which was signed by tens of thousands of scientists and medical practitioners, including Nobel Laureate Dr. Michael Levitt, proposed a targeted protection strategy that would limit restrictions to only those at greatest risk from the virus, while allowing the rest of the population to develop natural herd immunity.

But Fauci and Collins viewed this as a direct threat to their narrative.

Collins emailed Fauci on October 8, 2020: “There needs to be a quick and devastating published take-down of its premises. I don’t see anything like that online yet – is it underway?” In the same email, Collins referred to the authors as “three fringe epidemiologists.”

Fauci responded the same day, forwarding a Wired article that he said “debunks this theory.” He followed up with an article in The Nation by Gregg Gonsalves, calling it “[a]nother refutation of the herd immunity approach.”

Both men then coordinated public attacks. On October 13, 2020, the Washington Post published an article in which Collins called the authors “fringe epidemiologists” and their proposal “dangerous”: “This is a fringe component of epidemiology. This is not mainstream science. It’s dangerous.” Fauci endorsed these comments, emailing Collins: “[W]hat you said was entirely correct.”

The next day, Fauci called the Declaration “nonsense” and “very dangerous” in an interview, stating: “Quite frankly that is nonsense, and anybody who knows anything about epidemiology will tell you that that is nonsense and very dangerous.”

Fauci’s staff compiled a list of articles attacking the Declaration, using phrases like “dangerous,” “false promise,” “ethical nightmare,” and “could kill millions.” The coordinated smear campaign was designed to discredit the scientists and shut down any debate about lockdown policies.

Dr. Bhattacharya testified to Congress: “I was subjected to what I can only describe as a propaganda attack. Discussion and engagement would have been a better path.”

The Vaccine Cover-Up: “Mr. Science” Takes the Fifth

Fauci took the Moderna vaccine on national TV to show the world it was “safe.” According to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in an exclusive interview, after Fauci took the Moderna mRNA shot in December 2020, he experienced one of the primary expected adverse events: a pulmonary infarction. But he kept it secret from the American public.

Kennedy called this an “inexcusable deception,” noting: “He got the vaccine to tell the Americans it’s safe. And then when he got an adverse event that could have been related to the vaccine, he didn’t tell anybody about it.” Fauci documented this pulmonary infarction—a serious condition where lung tissue dies due to a blocked blood vessel—in his diary in June 2021, six months after receiving the Moderna vaccine in December 2020.

Official FDA warnings now confirm increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 injections. According to the FDA’s required updated warning, the estimated unadjusted incidence of myocarditis and/or pericarditis was approximately 8 cases per million doses in individuals 6 months through 64 years of age, and approximately 27 cases per million doses in males 12 through 24 years of age. The observed risk has been highest among males aged 12 through 24 years.

A pharmacovigilance study published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science found that adolescents who received COVID-19 mRNA injections had 19.61 times higher reporting odds of myocarditis/pericarditis than those who received all other vaccines combined. A separate NIH study of 952 patients with cardiovascular symptoms after mRNA vaccination found a 2.2% incidence of vaccine-related adverse cardiovascular events, including myocarditis and pericarditis. The FDA confirmed that follow-up cardiac MRI scans commonly showed persistent signs of heart muscle injury at approximately 5 months post-vaccination.

Millions have been diagnosed with myocarditis, cancer, ALS, MS, early-onset dementia, HIV, and other autoimmune disorders.

Millions more have suffered strokes and heart attacks.

And Anthony Fauci, the man who pushed these experimental gene therapies, sat in a Senate hearing and refused to answer even the most basic questions, invoking the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times. Sickeningly, the man who claimed to be “Mr. Science” had documented his own adverse reaction in his private diary and said nothing to the American public.

👏 Kudos to Kyrie!

In a world where conformity was demanded, and dissent was crushed, one man in the NBA stood alone—and it cost him over $111 million.

During the 2021–22 NBA season, Kyrie Irving refused the COVID-19 vaccine, forfeiting $11.4 million in game checks and a 4-year, $100+ million contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets. He was called “selfish,” “stubborn,” and a “distraction” by pundits and politicians alike. Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci and the establishment told us to “trust the science.”

Now, Stephen A. Smith—one of Kyrie’s loudest critics—has publicly apologized. After watching Fauci plead the Fifth 111 times, Smith said: “The person I thought about most was Kyrie Irving... Hindsight-wise, it didn’t make him stubborn or selfish. It made him BRAVE.”

Kyrie’s holdout is now regarded as the largest financial sacrifice any athlete has ever made for a principle. He chose freedom over fear. Truth over tribalism. And now—with the cover-up exposed—who looks foolish now?

Conclusion: The Trust Is Broken 💔

How will we the people EVER trust our government—or the so-called “science and medical leaders”—again?

They called us conspiracy theorists. We called it a crime.

They told us to trust the science. We told them to follow the money.

They silenced us. Now the silence is coming from them—100+ times over.

The Cover-Up Is Real. The Evidence Is Overwhelming.

We now know that:

The NIH funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology while Fauci publicly denied it

Fauci and Collins shepherded a scientific paper to manufacture a “natural origin” narrative

The CIA buried its own analysts’ conclusions favoring a lab leak and retaliated against whistleblowers

Big Tech censored dissent at the government’s behest—including using Fauci’s own daughter at Twitter

Big Pharma lobbied for mandates while suppressing early treatments

The media abandoned journalistic integrity, serving as a propaganda arm for the establishment

And the architect of all of this? Anthony Fauci sat before a Senate committee and pleaded the Fifth over 100 times. 😤

https://thetruthaboutcancerofficial.substack.com/p/fauci-the-diary-and-the-fifth-amendment

Thank you, Mark, for your words of encouragement, support, and love. We wanted to include your full statement for the TTAC Community here because Substack cut your words at the end. Thank you thank you! We are in this together! ♥️ 🤍 💙



"Like you guys, I voted for Trump. I attended your TTAC event in Anaheim in 2019. I love your work. I was concerned that your support for Trump would blind you to his 180 degree turn, but boy oh boy, you guys have proven that truth is more important than any political figure and for that I am grateful. Your latest article "the Real Axis of Terror" was brilliant. You did not pull punches. Thank you!" ~ Mark

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