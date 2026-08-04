The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Morpheus's avatar
Morpheus
1h

The Fauci “testimony,” as embarrassing as it was, may not have changed anyone’s mind about him. Just recently I saw a FB post by someone I know well—smart, articulate, etc. His reaction: “[Fauci is] a lifelong public servant whose work has improved the lives of millions and millions of people as opposed to a hackneyed politician who chases votes by spouting crackpot conspiracy theories to animate those who like that kind of fan fiction.”

He told me he is fully aware that his youngest daughter, now in her 30s and who has never spoken a word, took a big turn for the worse after getting vaccinated, yet he denies any significant connection.

I’m continuously amazed at the divide between woke and awake. Maybe IQ has nothing to do with it at all.

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Harry Kyupelyan's avatar
Harry Kyupelyan
1hEdited

The real hero was not Kyrie Irving, the real hero was Dr. Rashid Buttar who spoke the truth about Covid and was poisoned by the big Pharma for speaking the truth about covid and saving millions of people's lives. The fact that Kyrie Irving did not take the covid vaccine, was dr. Buttar's truth spoken on the youtube. Dr. Rashid Buttar should the the unsnag hero who gave his life for courageously speaking the truth.

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