Let’s talk about Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old kid the FBI wants you to believe is a master assassin, a Houdini of firearms, and a fashionista all rolled into one. According to the Bureau’s meticulously crafted fiction, Robinson (a man with no military or special forces training) orchestrated one of the most logistically impossible and physically improbable assassinations in modern history.

The Weapon

The FBI’s official story goes like this: Robinson, who had been "radicalized" online (despite not having a social media presence) disassembled his Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle with a mounted scope, shoved the long, cold, steel barrel down his pants to sneak it onto the campus of Utah Valley University. He then, we are told, ascended to the roof, avoiding security cameras that somehow caught everything but this critical act, then reassembled the rifle.

While Charlie Kirk was speaking, without taking any practice shots from the reassembled rifle to make sure it was accurate, Robinson took the fatal shot and hit Charlie in the neck. Then, with the clock ticking and a campus locking down around him, he calmly disassembled the rifle and once again performed the contortionist’s feat of stuffing the barrel back into his trousers. He then sprinted across the roof and made his now-infamous jump, all without the barrel tearing through his jeans and leaving a trail of blood and denim behind.

Check it out below. Where is the rifle? It looks like he has a backpack, but no rifle. If he disassembled it and the barrel is down his trousers, then how does he so easily bend both legs when he impacts the ground, and then immediately begin to run?

He then ran into a small grove of trees, where he… (you guessed it)… reassembled the rifle for a second time, only to immediately wrap it in a towel and hide it in a bush. Let that sink in. This was a scoped hunting rifle. Anyone who has handled one knows you cannot simply “break it into three short segments” to fit in a backpack, let alone a pair of skinny jeans. A Mauser .30-06 wouldn’t fit in that backpack. They’re roughly 44 inches long.

The official story asks us to believe Robinson did this not once, but twice, under immense pressure, faster than a trained Marine Corpsman. It’s not just unbelievable; it’s a physical impossibility. It makes absolutely no sense. Here’s Michael Savage brilliantly articulating the absurdity of the official story. (Warning: Language)

The Fashionable Fugitive

But the absurdity doesn’t end with the rifle. Oh no. The pièce de résistance of this farce is the impromptu rooftop fashion show. According to none other than Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Robinson’s meticulous plan didn’t just involve precision shooting; it involved precision costume changes. According to Utah Governor, Spencer Cox: “When he’s first spotted on campus, he has different clothing on, and then he changes clothing on the roof, and then changed back into that clothing at some point, so that when he was when he was apprehended, when he was arrested, the clothing matched the clothing he had on before the shooting.”

Ummm…. Yeah…. That makes sense, Governor Cox. Because when you’ve just assassinated a political figure in public, and every second counts, your top priority is making sure your outfit for the mugshot coordinates with your earlier campus casual wear, right? This isn’t a logistics plan; it’s a plot point from a Zoolander sequel. Any assassin with half a brain is thinking about escape, not ensuring they’re on trend for the security camera montage.

Share The Truth About Cancer

“The FBI said the Ballistics Match!”

They haven't said it yet, but they will. So, let’s be perfectly clear: so-called “ballistics matching” is the modern equivalent of phrenology. It is a total hoax, a junk science with all the empirical rigor of a crystal ball.

The FBI’s claim that a fired bullet can be matched to one, and only one, specific rifle barrel is pure fantasy, perpetuated by Hollywood and a complicit media to lend a veneer of credibility to their corrupt investigations. There is literally nothing on a deformed, fragmented piece of lead that can be conclusively traced back to a single source.

This isn’t just our opinion. It’s precisely what the 2016 PCAST Report concluded: “The validity of the fundamental assumptions of uniqueness and reproducibility of firearm-toolmark analysis has not yet been scientifically established... there are no scientific studies that have measured the validity of the examiners’ judgments (i.e., the rate of false positives or false negatives).” In layman’s terms, firearm analysis is fundamentally subjective and has never been proven to be uniquely identifiable.

This 2009 National Academy of Sciences research report concluded that ballistics matching of bullets to specific rifles is, in fact, complete nonsense. And this 2022 Scientific American report concluded: “Contrary to its popular reputation, firearms identification is a field built largely on smoke and mirrors." Then there’s the Maryland Supreme Court in 2023 that concluded that “ballistics evidence is not supported by science.” In other words, even the scientific establishment says that matching bullets to particular guns is complete BS. It's all made up.

This is not a “conspiracy theory;” it is a documented pattern of fraud. The FBI’s forensics division has a long and sordid history of using thoroughly debunked methods to secure convictions. For decades, they relied on “hair analysis,” a racist pseudoscience used predominantly to convict Black men by claiming their hair “matched” samples found at crime scenes. It was all quackery, and it ruined thousands of lives. When this “science” was finally put to the test with blind samples, the matching success rate was no better than random chance. The FBI admitted this in 2015, as reported by the Washington Post.

Ballistics analysis is their new hair analysis. It’s the same circus, just a different clown. They’ve made it all up, creating an illusion of certainty where none exists, all to prop up a crumbling narrative and convince a gullible public that the case is closed. So when the Bureau’s well-coached experts step to the podium, adjust their glasses, and solemnly declare a “match,” remember: you’re not hearing science. You’re hearing a script. It’s the same script they used for decades to frame innocent people.

Oh yeah, and then there’s the alleged “note” left by Tyler Robinson. Check out the video below as FBI Director Kash Patel incoherently rambles about this mysterious, magical note, which actually doesn’t exist any longer, if it ever did.

He sounds like a toddler explaining what happened. It’s complete gibberish – the equivalent of “it was destroyed but we recovered it and can read the whole thing.” This was a “word salad” that would have made Kamala hungry. It was “double speak” that would have made Orwell jealous.

The Missing Video

The roof had a security camera. The FBI has the footage. So, where is the video of him assembling the rifle? Where is the video of him taking the shot? Where is the video of him disassembling it? They have shown us everything except the one thing that would prove their case beyond a doubt.

It’s the same old playbook. They confiscated 86 videos from the Pentagon on 9/11 and released five frames. They conceal evidence that contradicts the official narrative and provide the public with just enough information to create the illusion of truth. If you have the proof, FBI, release the tape. Show us a video of Tyler holding the gun.

And just when you thought the FBI’s official story couldn’t get any more absurd, it does. Let’s play a game of “Spot the Pat(sy).” Take a long, hard look at the photos the media is desperately trying to pass off as “Tyler Robinson” on campus, compared to his actual booking photos.

Look at the lips.

Look at the chin.

Look at the entire structure of the face.

Are you seriously trying to tell us that’s the same person? This isn’t a bad haircut or a tricky camera angle. These are fundamentally different facial structures. But sure, FBI, we totally believe you. It’s just a coincidence that your “lone wolf” patsy looks like two completely different people in your carefully curated evidence dump. It must be that same magical technology that makes rifles disappear into skinny jeans that also gives him a shape-shifting face. Nothing to see here, folks! Just move along…

A Legacy of Lies

Let’s be clear: the FBI has exactly zero credibility.

They lied about J6, inflating a protest into an “insurrection.”

They lied about the Hunter Biden laptop, dismissing it as “Russian disinformation.”

They lied about Russiagate, spying on a presidential campaign based on a fabricated dossier.

They lied about Hillary’s emails, granting her impunity for clear violations of the law.

They lied about the Whitmer “kidnapping,” which was primarily orchestrated by their own informants.

They lied about the OKC bombing, Waco, and Ruby Ridge.

Their history is a graveyard of fabricated narratives and ruined lives.

But this? This time, with Tyler Robinson? This time, they must be telling the truth. This time, the laughable story about the pants-flagging, rooftop-changing, superhuman-weapons-assembling patsy is the gospel truth.

Wake up. The simplest explanation is often the most accurate one. The videos show no gun. Therefore, he had no gun. A bullet was fired. Therefore, someone else had the gun.

Tyler Robinson may have been involved, but it sure doesn’t look like he was the actual shooter.

He was the distraction. He was the fall guy. The patsy.

He’s Lee Harvey Oswald 2.0, so be on the lookout for Jack Ruby 2.0, if you know what we mean…

Thanks for reading! TTAC Substack is the only platform where we can speak freely without censorship. Please help us reach the world and save more lives by sharing this post. Share

Leave a comment