Charlene Bollinger & Lauren Witzke Discuss the Deep State’s Plan to Enslave Us Through Currency

Charlene recently connected with Lauren Witzke and had a fascinating discussion about the Deep State’s sinister plan to enslave us through currency. They discuss Tucker Carlson’s eye-opening interview with Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts, in which they explore how America’s leaders abandoned the country in the 1990s and began to establish institutions that would enslave Americans by controlling their means of currency.

Traditional retirement planning is under siege. Inflation is eroding purchasing power, market volatility is unsettling portfolios, and conventional investment vehicles are struggling to keep pace with the evolving financial landscape. In this climate, the need for innovative, resilient, and forward-thinking retirement solutions has never been more pressing.

Enter BlockTrustIRA—a pioneering platform that integrates cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) into retirement planning, offering a compelling alternative to the status quo. Founded by Jonathan Rose, BlockTrustIRA is at the forefront of redefining retirement investment strategies. For beginners curious about crypto but unsure where to start, BlockTrust IRA offers an easy, tax-smart way to grow retirement savings with digital assets—no expertise required. Think of it like a traditional IRA, but instead of just stocks and bonds, you get access to high-potential cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, all with the same tax benefits.

Here’s why BlockTrustIRA is perfect for crypto newcomers:

✅ AI Does the Heavy Lifting – BlockTrustIRA’s “smart algorithms” monitor the crypto market 24/7, automatically adjusting investments to aim for better returns while reducing risk—so you don’t have to stress over timing the market.

✅ Simple & Beginner-Friendly – No confusing wallets or exchanges. Just pick your strategy, and they handle the rest, making crypto investing as easy as a 401(k).

✅ Security You Can Trust – Crypto can feel risky, but BlockTrustIRA keeps your investments safe with bank-level protection and full IRS compliance, so your retirement stays secure.

Share The Truth About Cancer

The result? A hassle-free way to tap into crypto’s growth potential—without giving up the safety nets of a traditional retirement account. Whether you’re just starting with crypto or want a more innovative way to include it in your long-term plan, BlockTrustIRA helps you build wealth with confidence.

Time is of the essence. Two critical factors make immediate action imperative. First, as cryptocurrency gains mainstream acceptance, regulators will inevitably impose more restrictions on tax-advantaged access. Early adopters will have locked in their positions. Second, Bitcoin's 2024 halving event could trigger significant price appreciation, and those who have positioned themselves within BlockTrustIRAs stand to capture these gains tax-free.

Bottom Line: This isn’t just another retirement account—it’s an opt-out from a broken financial system. As Rose puts it: "The question isn’t ‘Can I afford crypto in my retirement?’ It’s ‘Can I afford to ignore it?’" In light of Bitcoin's recent all-time high of $111K+ and its surpassing of Amazon and Google in market cap, it certainly appears that Jonathan has a very good point.

Defeat the Deep State cabal and break free from the Federal Reserve System. Protect and grow your wealth by investing in Cryptocurrency. Right now, if you visit the website, you can receive up to $2,500 in FREE Bonus Crypto while supporting organizations like The Truth About Cancer.

Plus, when you sign up, BlockTrustIRA will send you a free copy of their book – “The Bible and Bitcoin” -- which will change the way you look at the Deep State finance system.

The Bible calls for a just and equal monetary system free of fraud and deception. The central banking system has proven time and time again that it is incapable of serving the interests of the American people. As an alternative, decentralized currency answering to no individual government, Bitcoin fits the bill.

In “The Bible and Bitcoin" you will learn:

A clear and practical explanation of what Bitcoin is and how it works

The Biblical foundation of honest money

How fiat money and fractional reserve banking violate biblical principles.

Receive your free copy of “The Bible and Bitcoin” here.

TheCryptoTruth.com