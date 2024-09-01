Pavel Durov, the enigmatic CEO of Telegram, once a symbol of defiance against Russian authoritarianism, is now rotting in a French jail. His crime? Daring to keep Telegram a platform for free speech and refusing to bend the knee to the FBI. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, who openly admitted that his social media giant, Facebook, was coerced by the Biden administration into censoring COVID-19 content, remains cozy in his Silicon Valley fortress, free to continue his Big Tech empire. If this doesn’t scream double standards, what does? You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.

Durov refused to give in to the FBI’s demands for backdoor access to user data, and now, he’s paying the price. Ironically, it wasn’t “big bad” Putin who threw him behind bars, but the so-called free and democratic West. The charges against him are as absurd as they are numerous—supporting terrorism, money laundering, and even pedophilia. But we know the truth: Durov’s real crime was refusing to allow the FBI to spy on Americans.

On Durov’s last visit to the U.S., the FBI attempted to hire one of his engineers behind his back. Their goal? To sneak in open-source tools that would grant them access to Telegram’s data, effectively turning the platform into a government surveillance tool. Durov said “NO” and now he’s in jail. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, who admitted that the Biden administration coerced Facebook into censoring content, is walking free.

Let’s take a historical detour to the ultimate victim of censorship: Jesus Christ. Yes, the very Jesus who was killed for his words. His message of salvation by grace through faith in Christ alone was labeled as "hate speech" by the religious rulers of his day. They didn’t like what He had to say—mainly that they were sinners and that He was the only way to heaven. Sound familiar? Just like today, those in power went to great lengths to silence the truth. Jesus was crucified not for any crime, but for speaking the truth. Fast forward to today, and we see echoes of this in our society. Back in April, when someone posted “Jesus died so you could live” on Facebook, the platform flagged it as “hate speech.” The message of the Gospel, which is foundational to millions, was censored. The parallels are undeniable.

And speaking of modern-day censorship, let’s talk about the recent Project Veritas exposé that blew the lid off another government scandal. An FDA attorney named Isaac Belfer was caught on video admitting that the FDA never should have told Americans not to take Ivermectin during the COVID-19 pandemic. The infamous FDA tweet, “You’re not a horse, you’re not a cow,” was part of a broader agenda to censor dissent against the mainstream COVID-19 narrative. Belfer’s admission exposes a real-life conspiracy to withhold effective treatments during the pandemic, all while promoting mRNA vaccines that we now know have caused harm to millions. So, while Durov rots in jail for refusing to censor, the FDA admits to spreading propaganda, silencing alternative voices, and censoring dissent. Kudos to Project Veritas for this bombshell reveal.

Now, let’s talk about the alliance between RFK Jr. and Donald Trump. These two are a beacon of hope in a world increasingly darkened by censorship and government overreach. Both RFK Jr. and Trump have made it clear that free speech and the First Amendment are non-negotiable, standing in stark contrast to the Biden-Harris administration, which has repeatedly trampled on our constitutional rights. Zuckerberg’s confession that Facebook was pressured by the White House to censor COVID-19 content is just the latest example of this administration’s disdain for free speech.

But their partnership goes deeper. They are not just about defending free speech—they are about restoring the greatness of America. When Trump says “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), he’s recalling a nation brimming with vitality, hope, and a belief in itself. It was a time when America led the world in innovation, productivity, and technology, and had the healthiest population in the world. Trump and RFK Jr. want to restore this America, one that could confront its darker shadows, acknowledge injustices, and still celebrate its successes.

This vision isn’t just a nostalgic throwback; it’s a concrete plan for the future. Together, they’ve launched a new slogan: “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA). Trump pledged to establish a panel of “top experts” to work with RFK Jr. to investigate the decades-long increase in chronic health problems—a crisis exacerbated by our corrupted food supply. Over the past few decades, factory farming and the chemicals pumped into our meats and vegetables have wreaked havoc on public health. He says we need to clean up our soil and root out the corruption from the health agencies like the FDA, CDC, and NIH and bring in scientists who put American Public Health before Pharmaceutical company’s wealth. RFK Jr. promised that if given the chance to fix this crisis and reform food production, within two years, we would see a dramatic lift in the chronic disease burden. This is the America they envision—a nation not just free in speech, but free in health, vitality, and spirit.

Of course, that’s not what you heard from mainstream media when RFK made his speech! Oh no! The moment RFK Jr. had the audacity to endorse Donald Trump, CNN couldn't hit the "mute" button fast enough. As soon as he began exposing the Democratic Party’s corruption, they cut him off like a bad habit. But hey, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The media and Democratic insiders are already scrambling, spinning this as a “nothing burger” that supposedly hurts Republicans more than it helps. Spoiler alert: they’re in full-blown damage control, and it’s not a good look.

The Democrats have gone full throttle in this election, bending the narrative to suit their whims and deploying tactics that make previous election cycles look like amateur hour. The real panic? RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump—and the very real possibility of him joining Trump’s campaign—poses a serious threat to Kamala Harris’s presidential bid. But will Harris step up and face this challenge head-on? Don’t hold your breath. Her handlers have already got her on a short leash, probably keeping her as far from a live mic as possible.

RFK’s team recently released a parody video that should give everyone a good laugh. The video is about a fictional drug called “Independence,” designed to treat TDS—“Trump Derangement Syndrome.” TDS is a condition characterized by denying the reality of what’s happening in the USA, including inflation, illegal immigration, corporate corruption, and the looming threat of World War III. The video hilariously suggests that TDS sufferers are willing to elect the least popular Vice President in modern history simply because she’s not Trump. Hats off to RFK for this brilliant satire.

So here we are, in a world where truth-tellers like Durov are thrown behind bars, while government lapdogs like Zuckerberg continue to expand their empires without a hitch. What does that tell you? The message couldn’t be clearer: If you refuse to bow to the government's whims, you’ll be silenced—just like Jesus was over 2,000 years ago. It’s ironic, isn’t it? The very people who screech the loudest about “freedom” and “justice” are the ones trampling all over those ideals. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris—who can’t even string together a coherent sentence without her handlers scripting it—sits smugly, thinking her seat is secure. The Democrats, with their endless parade of hypocrisy, have turned the so-called “Land of the Free” into the home of the silenced.

