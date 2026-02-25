Watch "CENSORED" Trailer - This Film Explains Why TTAC Was Censored - and Why it Matters NOW!
🚨 OFFICIAL TRAILER RELEASE 🚨 A new documentary exposing how the U.S. government, Big Tech, and corporate media targeted YOU by censoring us. Watch. Share. Subscribe. This fight isn’t optional.
What is the price of a dangerous truth? For Socrates, it was hemlock. For Jesus, the cross. History's greatest truth-tellers and bravest voices share one fate: silencing. Today, the weapons are digital. The censors wear suits. And the battlefield is your mind.
CENSORED exposes the unholy alliance between government power, Big Tech monopolies, and billionaire-funded NGOs to control what you see, think, and say. But now, the silenced are launching a counter-attack. Not with protests, but with subpoenas. Not with signs, but with lawsuits. They have dragged the most powerful entities on earth into court to demand one answer: By what authority do you silence us?
THEY CENSORED THE SPEECH.
NOW THEY MUST DEFEND THE SILENCE.
🎥 WATCH THE FULL DOCUMENTARY FREE: http://www.CensoredFilm.com
⚖️ SUPPORT THE LEGAL FIGHT: https://www.givesendgo.com/TTACLegalFund
Join us as we take on the Censorship Industrial Complex in court. This is the fight for the First Amendment. This is the fight for YOUR freedom. FIND THE TRUTH. JOIN THE RESISTANCE.
Join over 1.25 million TTAC Substack Readers and Subscribers! By becoming a paid subscriber, you can support our work.
It a world of lies based on self interest and greed the truth will always come out in the end.
Listen to your heart and gut feeling and whenever something doesn't feel right. Stop and think who's interest is this decision being made and why?
Bollingers: What's your take on RFKjr's silence over the deadly chemicals Trump is allowing on our foods? Where is the FIGHT?