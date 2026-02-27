The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
2d

The abridged history of scum.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Truth About Cancer
lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
2d

The people behind this are all guilty of crimes against humanity and mass murder on a scale not seen since WWII. They should all be hanged publicly.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Truth About Cancer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture