"CENSORED" Full Film TTAC Substack Launch

🚨 WATCH & SHARE CENSORED: Our Fight for The First Amendment



This film explains why TTAC was censored — and why it matters now.

We’re sharing it with you on TTAC Substack now because many of you have reached out to let us know you can’t find the film on our other platforms when you search for it, and so we want to be sure that everyone has free access to it.



Please share “CENSORED” with everyone you know! Together, we will overcome the Censorship Industrial Complex by breaking chains of censorship around our content and films, and together getting it out to the people.

JOIN THE FIGHT! Help TTAC by Supporting Our LEGAL FUND: https://ttaclegalfund.com

Our film, “CENSORED” exposes the unholy alliance between government power, Big Tech monopolies, and billionaire-funded NGOs to control what you see, think, and say. But now, the silenced are launching a counter-attack. Not with protests, but with subpoenas. Not with signs, but with lawsuits. They have dragged the most powerful entities on earth into court to demand one answer: By what authority do you silence us?

*THE FIGHT IS REAL. THE LEGAL FEES ARE REAL.*

Big Tech has unlimited resources. The government has unlimited resources

*We have you.*

If you believe in free speech, if you’ve been censored, if you want to fight back against the Censorship Industrial Complex, we need your help.

What You Can Do RIGHT NOW 🚨

1. Watch ‘CENSORED’ — Don’t let them win. Watch the film they don’t want you to see right here, or watch here: www.CensoredFilm.com/watch

2. Share It EVERYWHERE — Post it. Email it. Text it. Carrier pigeon it. (Okay, maybe not that last one.) Share it on their platforms to force their hand. The more people who see it, the harder it is to hide.

The more it spreads, the more their censorship backfires.

3. Support Our Legal Fight — This lawsuit is expensive. VERY expensive. We’re talking $500,000+ in legal fees—and we haven’t even gotten to trial yet. This is a David vs. Goliath fight, and we need the stones for our sling. Donate to the TTAC Legal Fund

4. Stand With Us — We need an army of freedom-loving Americans who refuse to be silenced. Are you in?

5. Pray for us as we continue to fight the good fight. God is able to do exceedingly abundantly beyond all that we can ask or think! (Ephesians 3:20)

“Ask, and you she receive, seek, and you shall find, knock, and the door will be opened unto you.” (Matthew 7:7)

“Ask anything according to My will and it will be given.” (1 John 5:14)

“The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” (James 5:16)

“Rejoice always. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)

Join us as we take on the Censorship Industrial Complex in court.

🔥THEY CENSORED THE SPEECH. NOW THEY MUST DEFEND THE SILENCE.

“This is the judgment, that the Light has come into the world, and men loved the darkness rather than the Light, for their deeds were evil. For everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come to the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed. But he who practices the truth comes to the Light, so that his deeds may be manifested as having been wrought in God.” (John 3:19-21)

Thanks for reading and watching! This post is public. Help us break through the censorship hiding the lifesaving TTAC content, and share this post with your friends and family. Together we will save America.

