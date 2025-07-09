💉 The Smoking Gun Study CDC Wishes You’d Forget

In a bombshell interview,

stated that the CDC covered up an internal study indicating an 1135% increase in autism risk associated with the Hepatitis B vaccine. At the center of this scandal is a 1999 study that the CDC never wanted you to see, conducted by their own researcher, Thomas Verstraeten, using the agency’s massive Vaccine Safety Datalink.

What Verstraeten found should have shaken the medical establishment to its core. The internal documents tell the damning story in their own words: “We can state that this analysis does not rule out that receipt of thimerosal-containing vaccine in children under 3 months of age may be related to an increased risk of neurologic developmental disorders,” the study admitted. This was no minor finding - it was a potential bombshell that implicated the CDC’s own vaccine program in the exploding autism epidemic.

So, the CDC did the responsible thing and published the article, right? So that parents could be informed about this serious increased risk of autism from the Hep B Vaccine, right?

Wrong…

Rather than sounding the alarm, the CDC engaged in what RFK Jr. has rightly called “scientific misconduct.” First, vaccine giant GlaxoSmithKline conveniently whisked Verstraeten off to a position in Brussels. Then the CDC handed his raw data to Frank DeStefano and Robert Davis, a researcher who consulted for vaccine companies. For four years, they “massaged” the numbers, systematically removing older children who were most likely to show autism symptoms.

As RFK Jr. explained during his explosive Tucker Carlson interview: “They got rid of all the older children essentially and just had younger children who are too young to be diagnosed [with autism].” The result? A sanitized version that magically exonerated vaccines.

Again, to reiterate, CDC did not publish Verstraeten’s finding that their vaccine program was strongly associated with autism. They buried it. This draft document was made public in response to FOIA requests and demands from members of the US Congress. The implications are undeniable - this wasn’t just bureaucratic incompetence, but a coordinated cover-up of vaccine dangers.

Share The Truth About Cancer

The paper trail shows this was no accident. FOIA-obtained emails and transcripts from the infamous 2000 Simpsonwood meeting reveal CDC officials openly plotting to manufacture studies to clear vaccines. They even paid Danish researcher Poul Thorsen $10 million to produce fraudulent studies - studies the CDC still cites today, despite Thorsen now being a fugitive on HHS’s Most Wanted list for embezzlement. Chew on that!

When they later studied the MMR vaccine (which doesn’t contain thimerosal), history repeated itself. CDC whistleblower William Thompson has admitted that when the data showed a 364% increased autism risk in African American boys, his superiors ordered him to destroy the evidence. “I can’t believe we did what we did, but we did it,” Thompson confessed. “I have great shame now when I meet the parent of a child with autism because I have been part of the problem.”

The sanitized version of this study has now been cited in 97 subsequent papers as “proof” that vaccines don’t cause autism - a shocking abuse of science. If this were any other industry - if Boeing hid data about plane crashes or Pfizer concealed opioid risks - there would be criminal indictments.

Meanwhile, Big Pharma’s golden child—vaccines—gets a free pass. The media? Crickets. And parents? Left searching the web at 2 AM while autism rates hit 1 in 36 and climbing. But sure, it’s all just “coincidence”—just like those 97 “independent” studies magically clearing vaccines. How convenient.

🔥 RFK Jr.’s Mission: Expose the Lies, End the Epidemic

As we mentioned earlier, in his explosive interview with Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr. laid out the grim reality we’re facing with crystal clarity. First, he exposed how we’re in the midst of a completely preventable autism catastrophe, with rates skyrocketing from 1 in 10,000 children to 1 in 36 today. He criticized the CDC for manipulating vaccine safety studies, particularly around autism links, and for ignoring recommendations from the Institute of Medicine to do a “litany” of studies to get at the issue. “But what we’re going to do now,” he said, “is we’re going to do all the kinds of studies that the Institute of Medicine originally recommended.”

Kennedy condemned the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which granted legal immunity to vaccine makers and created the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, revealing it for what it really is: a cruel joke that denies 70% of claims while offering pennies on the dollar to the few families who manage to navigate its bureaucratic maze. He also defended his recent move to fire all members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, saying the board had become “a sock puppet for the industry that it was supposed to regulate.”

Kennedy also ripped Big Pharma’s deceptive and misleading ads during the interview, stating: “Even the music and the video, the photos that they show … it’s sending a message that if you take this drug, you’re going to be riding jet skis and playing volleyball and water skiing and have a great-looking spouse.” mocking how they sell drugs with “riding jet skis and playing volleyball and water skiing and have a great-looking spouse” while the side effects scroll by at warp speed. The real scam? Overworked doctors—given just 11 minutes per patient by corporate bean-counters—must choose between wasting precious time debunking these ads or just writing the prescription to keep patients happy. “Doctors hate it,” Kennedy noted, “nobody thinks that this is good for public health. It is hurting us.”

But for those who've followed his career, this is just another chapter in his decades-long battle against medical malfeasance—a fight that began when he first exposed how the CDC knowingly allowed mercury to poison an entire generation of children. Mercury binds irreversibly to brain proteins, exactly where autism’s neurological damage manifests. A 2013 two-phase study evaluating the relationship between thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) found “an association between … Thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the subsequent risk of an ASD diagnosis.”

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This 2004 study, published in Medical Science Monitor, concluded that there was “a close correlation between mercury doses from thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the prevalence of autism from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s.” And just last week, the first peer-reviewed study to systematically track trends in the rates of intellectual disability (defined as an IQ of less than 70) among children with autism found that those rates have risen and fallen in association with the presence of thimerosal in vaccines recommended to children and pregnant women. The report was published in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

👎 CDC’s Legacy: A Generation Sacrificed at the Altar of Profit

The mountain of evidence leaves only one possible conclusion: the CDC has orchestrated the most devastating medical betrayal in modern history. They knowingly permitted neurotoxic mercury to be injected into infants despite their own researchers' 1999 findings showing a 1,135% increased autism risk. They buried the Verstraeten study, paid consultants to falsify data, and systematically destroyed whistleblowers like Dr. William Thompson, who tried to expose the truth while accepting billions in Pharma money and mandating these dangerous shots. This goes beyond negligence; it represents calculated, profit-driven harm that has left millions of children with preventable neurological damage.

The parallels to history's most significant medical crimes are unmistakable. Like Big Tobacco denying cigarettes caused cancer while internally documenting the risks, or Purdue Pharma aggressively pushing OxyContin as non-addictive, the CDC's behavior follows the same playbook—but with far more devastating consequences because they weaponized the force of law to mandate their dangerous products. While those other scandals resulted in massive lawsuits and criminal charges, the CDC has enjoyed fifty years of absolute impunity.

Now, thanks to RFK, Jr.'s relentless crusade, the truth can no longer be hidden. States are beginning to ban mercury-preserved vaccines, parents of vaccine-injured children are organizing lawsuits, and the CDC's once-impenetrable shield of credibility is fracturing. The only remaining question is whether justice will come swiftly enough to prevent more harm.

Every autistic child struggling with vaccine-induced neurological damage stands as living proof of the CDC's crimes. No amount of "lost" studies, smeared researchers, or Pharma-funded media campaigns can erase what these families know in their bones—that they were betrayed by the very institution created to protect them.

As Kennedy continues dragging this corruption into the light, one truth becomes increasingly undeniable: when the whole history of this medical atrocity is written, the CDC's legacy will be measured in broken brains, devastated families, and a public trust that may never be repaired.

The reckoning is coming. The only question is: will it come in time?

Leave a comment

Share