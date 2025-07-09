The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
4d

Yeah, that was a bombshell disclosure but we knew all ready. You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all the time. There are not any vaccines that are safe. Non of them are natural.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tirion's avatar
Tirion
4d

Stick a fork in it. Abolish the CDC. It has zero credibility left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Truth About Cancer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture