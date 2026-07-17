The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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RCON's avatar
RCON
7d

Great story but where can I get this frog venium on or off book? That’s the big and only question?

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Markker's avatar
Markker
7d

Even if big pHARMA made a synthetic patentable version of something natural which totally cures, (I know, the word "cure" is not used medically), they would not market it because their business model is not for curing, it's for repeat customers! History has shown what has happened to doctors who have cured patients, they are run out of town, equipment/files removed, or they end up dead!

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