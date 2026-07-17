Let’s get one thing straight: if you’re waiting for Big Pharma to throw a parade for a natural cure that works better than their patented poisons, you’re going to be waiting a long time.

And what a parade it would be. Imagine the floats: a giant papier-mâché frog, its belly glowing like a neon sign—Ewingella americana. Because according to a study published in Gut Microbes, this little bacterium, plucked straight from the intestines of the Japanese tree frog, just performed a miracle that would make any chemo drug jealous.

A Single Dose. 100% Cure. No Recurrence.

You read that right, folks. In a mouse model of colorectal cancer, a single intravenous injection of this frog-derived bacterium eliminated tumors in 100% of subjects. Not 20%, not 50%. 100%.

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The researchers at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) didn’t just beat cancer; they publicly humiliated the current standard of care. In direct comparison, the bacteria outperformed both immune checkpoint inhibitors (anti-PD-L1) and the chemotherapy drug liposomal doxorubicin. The chemo, by the way, scored a big, fat zero for complete responses. Zero! So much for “standard of care.”

And the best part? The mice that were cured developed a long-term immune memory. When they were re-injected with cancer cells 30 days later, the tumors didn’t stand a chance. It was like the body had become a fortress that cancer couldn’t even approach.

The “Dual-Action” Smackdown

So how does this bacterial assassin work? It’s got a two-pronged attack that makes Big Pharma’s “magic bullets” look like Nerf darts.

1. Direct Attack: The Tumor Bomb 💣

E. americana is a facultative anaerobe, which is a fancy way of saying it thrives in the low-oxygen environments that are a hallmark of solid tumors. Once injected, it travels straight to the tumor, multiplies 3,000-fold in 24 hours, and starts secreting toxins that directly kill cancer cells.

2. Immune Activation: Calling in the Cavalry 🚨

While the bacteria are literally eating the tumor from the inside out, they’re also waving a big red flag at the immune system. They recruit T-cells, B-cells, and neutrophils to the site, turning a “cold” tumor (one the immune system ignores) into a “hot” one that’s under siege.

But Is It Safe? 🤔

Now, hold onto your hats, because this is where things get really interesting. The bacteria showed zero colonization in normal organs. The liver, spleen, kidneys? All clean. The bacteria cleared from the bloodstream in about an hour and were completely undetectable within 24 hours. No chronic toxicity. Just a mild, transient inflammation that resolved within 72 hours.

Compare that to the “therapeutic” effects of chemotherapy: neuropathy, organ failure, a destroyed immune system, and a quality of life that can only be described as a waking nightmare. And we’re supposed to believe Big Pharma is on our side?

🌿 God’s Pharmacy vs. Big Pharma’s Patent Portfolio 💰

This isn’t the first time nature (God) has handed us a cure, only for it to be ignored, suppressed, or warped into a synthetic, patentable version. Big Pharma has a long history of turning to nature’s most terrifying and bizarre creations, only to repackage them at a 10,000% markup.

🐍 Viper Venom for Blood Pressure: Captopril, the famous blood pressure drug, comes directly from the venom of the Brazilian pit viper.

🦎 Gila Monster Spit for Diabetes: Exenatide (Byetta) and Ozempic? Yep, that’s Gila monster venom working its magic on your blood sugar.

🩸 Leech Saliva for Blood Clots: Bivalirudin is based on hirudin, an anticoagulant found in leech spit.

🌳 Dragon’s Blood for Healing and Beyond: This striking red resin, sap from trees in South America, has been a staple of traditional medicine for centuries. Indigenous peoples have used it to treat wounds, stop bleeding, and fight infections. Modern research has even begun exploring its potential anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. Yet, instead of embracing this accessible natural remedy, Big Pharma has been eyeing its compounds for synthetic modifications they can patent and sell at a premium.

As we have long exposed, the medical establishment has a vested interest in treating symptoms (and selling drugs) rather than curing the root cause. You can’t patent a frog’s gut bacteria. But you can spend billions trying to genetically engineer it, slap a patent on the synthetic copy, and sell it back to us for $20,000 a pop.

What’s Their Excuse Now?

The standard response to natural, effective treatments is always the same: “It’s just a mouse study.”

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And you know what? They’re right. It is a mouse study. But it’s a mouse study that obliterated the current standard treatments in a head-to-head comparison. If a new chemo drug had shown this kind of efficacy, it would be on the fast track to human trials, and the stock price of the company that made it would be through the roof.

The researchers are planning Phase I clinical trials for 2026. But if history is any guide, expect this to be met with a lot of skepticism, red tape, and “safety concerns” that conveniently don’t apply to the toxins already being pumped into patients.

The Bottom Line

A natural, non-pathogenic bacterium from the gut of a frog just demonstrated:

And yet, you can be sure that the oncologist treating your cancer will have no idea this exists. They’ll push more chemo, more radiation, and more surgery. Because that’s the business they’re in.

The frog has spoken. The question is, are we brave enough to listen?

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