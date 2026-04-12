🚨 Current Events Context: Why This Matters Right Now

Let’s start with a quick news update. Here’s where things stand as of the writing of this article (April 10th, 2026). And “stand” is a generous word. Everything is moving. Nothing is stable.

On Tuesday night, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, and we want you to notice that word: ceasefire, not peace treaty, not resolution, not surrender.

Just a pause. A breath. A “let’s not blow each other up for 14 days” handshake.

This came hours before President Donald Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or negotiate a ceasefire or see a “whole civilization” die. And nothing says “stable genius” like casually announcing you’re about to commit genocide on social media. Just a light Tuesday evening extermination of 88 million people and 5,000 years of Persian history. No big deal! 🤯 Seriously, check out his “dumpster fire” social media post below.

The “good” thing to remember is that Trump didn’t want that to happen – how magnanimous. 🙏 This is the same energy as someone saying, “I don’t want to key your car, but you parked kind of close to my driveway, so...” It’s not leadership. It’s a toddler holding a flamethrower.

And what a brilliant idea to demand “Complete and Total Regime Change” — because regime change worked out so well in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria, didn’t it? And nothing screams “learning from history” like repeating the exact same catastrophic mistakes with a country that has 88 million people, a sophisticated military, a nuclear program that’s nearly weaponized, and proxy networks spanning the entire Middle East.

But hey, this time will be different, right? This time, we’ll just bomb them into democracy. Because that worked so well ... literally never. 🤡 And it’s so true when Trump says: “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end” — because we all know that the solution to 47 years of death is... more death!! 💀 Lots more death. Even more death.

Record-breaking death. Genius logic. Truly. Brilliant strategy.👏

Oh, and we almost forgot — the coup de grâce — Trump ends with: “God Bless the Great People of Iran!” Because nothing says “God bless you” like vaporizing your entire civilization. 🙏 “We love you so much, we’re going to kill you all! Thoughts and prayers!”

This post is what happens when you give nuclear launch codes to someone whose primary communication style is unhinged late-night social media rants. It’s reckless. It’s narcissistic. It’s strategically idiotic. It’s morally bankrupt. And had he actually done it — had he followed through on destroying “every bridge, every power plant, every piece of civilian infrastructure” — then Trump would be guilty of even more war crimes than he’s already committed.

⚖️ The War Crimes Section (Because We Have Receipts)

Let’s be very clear. Threatening to destroy an entire civilian infrastructure — bridges, power plants, water treatment facilities — is not “negotiation.”

It’s a war crime.

What the Law Actually Says: The United States and Iran are both signatories to the Geneva Conventions. Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention explicitly prohibits the collective punishment of a civilian population.

But wait — it gets worse.

Additional Protocol I (whose core principles are binding under customary international law—meaning even countries that didn’t ratify it, like the US, are still bound by it) prohibits attacks on infrastructure indispensable to civilian survival.

That means:

Power plants? War crime.

Bridges? War crime.

Water treatment facilities? War crime.

Hospitals? War crime.

Schools? War crime.

These are not “military targets.” These are the things that keep 88 million people alive. Even the Biden administration — in a formal UN submission in 2024 — acknowledged that the fundamental protections of Additional Protocol I are legally binding on the United States. So Trump is threatening to do things that his own government, under the previous administration, formally acknowledged as war crimes.

Before you say “But Iran started it” … Even if Iran did start the conflict (debatable, given the US-Israeli first strike on February 28, 2025), that does not give the US the right to commit war crimes in response.

International law doesn’t work like a schoolyard fight. “He hit me first!” is not a legal defense for slaughtering civilians. The principle of proportionality in international humanitarian law requires that any military response be proportional to the threat and distinguish between military targets and civilian infrastructure. Threatening to “erase a whole civilization” is, by definition, disproportionate and indiscriminate.

Trump’s Truth Social post is not “tough talk.” It’s not “negotiating from strength.” It’s not “maximum pressure.” It’s a public confession of intent to commit crimes against humanity.

History will remember who stood by and did nothing while a sitting president threatened to annihilate 88 million people.

Where do you stand? 🤔

💥 Israel Says “Not So Fast”

Here’s where the “ceasefire” fiction falls apart — and by “falls apart,” we mean “explodes in a ball of hypocrisy.” No sooner had the US and Iran agreed to a two-week pause than Israel announced it is not covered by the agreement — directly contradicting Pakistan, the official mediator.

Let us translate that from diplomatic weasel-speak into plain English: Israel just told the entire world that it answers to no one. Not the US. Not Pakistan. Not international law. Not even the basic concept of a ceasefire.

And what does that mean in practice? It means Israel reserves the right to keep bombing while the US and Iran sit at the negotiating table like chumps.

Let’s talk about Lebanon for a moment — because this is where the hypocrisy reaches levels that would be comical if people weren’t dying.

Lebanon is not Muslim. It’s not even majority Muslim in the way you might think. Christians currently make up between 30% and 40% of Lebanon’s population. Depending on who’s counting, they’re either the second-largest or nearly tied with Shia Muslims. Lebanon has one of the oldest Christian communities in the world — Maronites, Greek Orthodox, Armenian Orthodox, you name it. They’ve been there since the time of Christ.

And what did Israel do the moment the ceasefire was announced? They carried out multiple air strikes in Lebanon, killing at least 182 people. Civilians. Mothers and children. Elderly. In a country with millions of Christians. In a country that isn’t even technically at war with Israel. But who’s counting, right? 🙄

🤔 A Question for Our Christian Friends

Now, we need to pause here and address something that has been bothering us lately — and this latest round of Israeli aggression has pushed us over the edge.

How in the world can any Christian support Israel?

We’re serious. Someone explain this to us like we’re five. You claim to follow Jesus — a man who said “blessed are the peacemakers,” “turn the other cheek,” and “love your enemies.”

And yet you enthusiastically support a nation that:

Commits genocide in Gaza, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians

Drops bombs on churches and Christian neighborhoods

Kills Christians by the hundreds in Lebanon

Arms militias that have driven Christians out of Bethlehem

Make it make sense. ❓

The cognitive dissonance is staggering. You’ve been sold this idea that supporting Israel is a biblical mandate — “God’s chosen people,” “the apple of His eye,” all that dispensationalist theology that was invented in the 19th century.

But here’s the thing that most Christians don’t know: this theology is not in the Bible. It was invented by John Nelson Darby in the 1830s.

Darby was a disillusioned Anglican priest in Ireland who created an end-times timeline involving two separate “peoples of God” — Israel and the Church — which had never been taught in 1,800 years of Christian history.

Not by the Church Fathers.

Not by Augustine.

Not by Aquinas.

Not by Luther.

Not by Calvin.

Nobody taught this stuff before Darby. Nobody.

But Darby’s ideas might have remained a weird footnote in church history if not for a man named Cyrus Ingerson Scofield, an American theologian and minister best known for the Scofield Reference Bible, which was first published in 1909 by Oxford University Press.

Prior to his conversion, he was a known fraud and an embezzler who abandoned his family and bribed politicians. To be fair, everyone has some sort of a checkered past, so we won’t hold that against him, but we just wanted to bring this to light.

It was the Schofield Study Bible that introduced dispensationalism to American churches. And it spread like wildfire — through Bible colleges, through prophecy conferences, through radio preachers, through megachurches.

Scofield’s notes claimed that:

God has two separate plans — one for Israel and one for the Church

The Old Testament prophecies about Israel will be fulfilled literally

The modern nation-state of Israel (founded in 1948) is the direct fulfillment of biblical prophecy

Christians are supposed to support Israel unconditionally because it’s God’s “prophetic clock”

None of this is in the Bible. It’s all in Scofield’s notes. In the margins. And here’s the genius of the Scofield Reference Bible: it put dispensationalist theology right next to the biblical text, so that millions of Christians couldn’t tell where the Bible ended and Scofield’s opinions began. They became inseparable. The notes felt as inspired as the scriptures themselves.

According to Scofield’s notes, if you don’t support Israel, you’re fighting against God’s prophetic plan. Never mind that the modern state of Israel is a secular, often atheist-run nation that has nothing to do with the biblical Israel of the Old Testament. Never mind that most Israeli Jews are not religious and certainly don’t believe in Jesus. Never mind that Israel’s policies toward Christians range from neglectful to hostile. (Here’s our Substack on Biblical Israel vs. Modern Israel.)



Below is one of many videos available showing how much today’s Israeli Jews hate Jesus and Christians. It’s really sad that these people are filled with so much hate.

Scofield said to support Israel, and millions of Christians said, “How high?” without ever cracking open a church history book to see where this theology came from.

And that’s how Zionism infected American Christianity.

🌊 What Happens If the Strait Stays Closed (Or Gets Worse)?

Let us paint you a picture — because most Americans don’t really fathom just how vulnerable we’ve made ourselves.

If the Strait remains closed — or if Iran escalates further — here’s what happens next:

1. 🌍 Global Oil Prices Go Parabolic

Not up. Not spike. Parabolic.

We’re talking:

$150–$200 per barrel of oil (maybe higher)

$6–$10 per gallon of gasoline at the pump

Double or triple your heating bill

Skyrocketing costs for everything made from petroleum (which is everything)

Why? Because 20% of the global supply doesn’t just disappear without consequences. Supply shocks create panic. Panic creates price gouging. Price gouging creates economic chaos.

And thanks to Israel’s refusal to honor the ceasefire — and its decision to bomb a Christian-majority country instead — Iran now has all the cover it needs to keep the Strait shut.

So while you’re paying $150 to fill up your tank, ask yourself: who are we really fighting for? And why are American Christians cheering for the side that bombs other Christians❓

2. 🏭 U.S. Refiners Get Squeezed

Here’s where the “energy independence” myth really falls apart. Even though the U.S. produces massive amounts of crude oil, many American refineries are designed to process heavier grades of oil — the kind that comes from the Middle East, not the light, sweet crude we produce in Texas and North Dakota.

If Hormuz remains closed and Middle Eastern heavy crude stops flowing:

Refineries have to scramble for an alternative supply

They bid up prices for any available heavy crude

Those costs get passed directly to you at the pump

So even if we have our own oil, we might not have the right kind to run our refineries efficiently.

We built a system dependent on foreign oil — then pretended we didn’t.

3. 🏛️ The Government Will Blame Everyone But Themselves

You ready for the excuses?

“It’s Putin’s fault.” (Even though Russia isn’t the main player in Hormuz.)

“It’s climate change.” (Because everything is climate change.)

“We need to transition to green energy faster.” (While you’re shivering in the dark.)

“You should have bought an electric vehicle.” (Never mind that EVs run on electricity from natural gas plants.)

They will say anything except the truth.

Consider the sheer, staggering irony of the Strait of Hormuz. Before the U.S. attacked Iran—without provocation, without a congressional declaration, without any visible exit strategy—that strait was open. Oil tankers passed freely. Global energy markets, while fragile, functioned.

Then, under a seemingly deranged lunatic (Trump), the U.S. assassinated Qasem Soleimani, ramped up maximum pressure sanctions to the point of economic strangulation, and effectively dared Iran to respond. And Iran did—by mining tankers, seizing vessels, and turning the world’s most critical chokepoint into a naval war zone. So the Strait closed. Because of us. Because of Trump’s arrogance.

And now, the absurd, laughable, infuriating kicker: one of the non-negotiable demands in any proposed “cease-fire” agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—as if it were closed by Iranian malice alone, as if we are the innocent party demanding a return to normalcy. We broke it. We own it. But you will never hear a single administration official stand up and say, “We caused this. We closed the strait with our own reckless hands.”

Instead, they will blame Putin, climate, EVs, or your lack of a heat pump. Because admitting the truth would require admitting that American aggression—not Iranian, not Russian, not Chinese—is the reason your heating bills just tripled. And that is a truth too hot for them to touch.

4. 📦 U.S. Exports Continue

And here’s the part that should make you see red: Even if the Strait stays closed. Even if gas prices hit $10 a gallon. Even if Americans are freezing in their homes.

U.S. oil and gas companies will still export to the highest bidder.

Because there is no law — repeat, NO LAW — requiring them to prioritize American consumers.

So while you’re paying $150 to fill up your tank, some LNG tanker is heading to Europe or Asia with American natural gas.

We will literally ship our energy overseas while Americans ration and suffer. That’s not hyperbole. That’s current policy.

Which leads us to an “uncomfortable truth”…

🎭 The Uncomfortable Truth About “Energy Independence”

You’ve heard the talking points a thousand times:

“America is energy independent!”

“We’re the world’s largest oil and gas producer!”

“We don’t need foreign oil anymore!”

Politicians from both parties love to trot out these lines.

And technically? They’re not lying.

But here’s what they’re conveniently leaving out:

👉 Being the world’s largest energy producer doesn’t mean Americans get first access to that energy.

👉 It doesn’t mean we control the prices.

👉 And it certainly doesn’t mean our oil and gas stays in America.

In fact, right now — with gas prices soaring, heating bills through the roof, and rolling blackouts threatening — the United States is exporting record amounts of oil and natural gas to other countries.

Let that sink in for a moment.

We’re drilling it here. Fracking it here. Producing it here. But we don’t control where it goes or who gets it.

And if you think that sounds absolutely insane, wait until you learn who actually owns the rights to extract a big portion of American energy — and where the profits are flowing.

🏢 Who Actually Owns American Oil and Gas?

Here’s where it gets even more disturbing. Buckle up.

🗺️ Private Land = Private Profits (Even for Foreign Companies)

In the United States, mineral rights (the rights to extract oil, gas, and other resources beneath the land) are often privately owned.

If you own land in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, or other energy-rich states, you likely own the mineral rights — or someone else bought them from a previous owner.

Landowners can lease or sell those rights to anyone — including foreign companies. And they do. All the time.

🌍 Foreign Ownership of U.S. Energy Assets

Here are just a few examples of foreign entities that own significant stakes in American oil and gas production.

🇨🇳 China

CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation) owns stakes in shale fields in Texas and Wyoming.

China’s Sinopec has invested billions in U.S. oil and gas projects.

China’s Sinochem owns billions of dollars of Texas oil and gas projects.

China Investment Corp has invested over a billion in Virginia energy projects.

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — Saudi Aramco (the Saudi state oil company) owns the largest oil refinery in North America — Motiva Enterprises in Port Arthur, Texas.

🇬🇧🇳🇱 United Kingdom & Netherlands — Shell and BP own extensive drilling, refining, and distribution operations across the U.S. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, foreign-owned companies control significant portions of U.S. refining capacity.

🇫🇷 France — TotalEnergies operates major oil and gas projects in the Gulf of Mexico and Texas.

🇨🇦 Canada — Multiple Canadian companies own U.S. assets, including pipelines and refineries. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Canada is the largest foreign owner of U.S. energy infrastructure.

🇳🇴 Norway — Equinor (formerly Statoil) has significant offshore drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico. According to Equinor’s website, the company has been operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico since 2007 and is a major leaseholder.

We could go on and on, but you get the picture, right?

Remember, even domestic (American) oil and gas companies are publicly traded corporations with a legal obligation to maximize shareholder value. If they can sell LNG to Europe or Asia for $15 per million BTU instead of $5 to Americans, they will. It’s all about profits! Speaking of profits, let’s go down the “rabbit hole” for a moment, shall we?

Are you familiar with the people who have suspiciously died after inventing some sort of energy device that threatened the oil and gas conglomerates? Of course, these are likely just “random coincidences,” right?? (snark intended)

For instance…

🔥 Stanley Meyer: The Water-Powered Car That Died With Him

In the 1990s, an Ohio inventor named Stanley Meyer did something that should have changed the world forever. He built a car that ran on water — not “partially on water,” not “supplemented by water,” but completely powered by water using a “water fuel cell” that split H₂O into hydrogen and oxygen with a fraction of the energy required by conventional electrolysis.

Think about that for a second. A car that runs on water. No oil changes. No gas stations. No OPEC. No Exxon. No BP. No more energy wars.

And here’s where it gets interesting — by which we mean infuriating. Meyer claimed he was offered BILLIONS of dollars to shelve his invention. And he refused. He wanted the world to have free energy. What a fool, right? 🙄

Then, on March 20, 1998, Meyer was sitting at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Ohio with two Belgian investors. He took a sip of cranberry juice, grabbed his throat, ran outside, and screamed: “They poisoned me.”

He collapsed in the parking lot and died. Not surprisingly, the official cause of death was a brain aneurysm. The coroner said he had high blood pressure. The toxicology report found no poison. We’re supposed to believe it was just his time? That Big Oil had nothing to do with it? Hmmm…..

🔬 Eugene Mallove: Cold Fusion Crusader Who Was Beaten to Death

Now let’s talk about Dr. Eugene Mallove — an MIT-trained scientist, a former science writer for the university, and a man who dared to ask questions that the establishment didn’t want answered.

Mallove was the leading voice in the cold fusion movement. He wrote a book called Fire from Ice that was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. He founded Infinite Energy magazine and the New Energy Foundation. He was a relentless advocate for the idea that cold fusion was real and that mainstream science was covering it up.

And in case you don’t know what cold fusion is: it’s the holy grail of energy — clean, limitless power with no radioactive waste, no carbon emissions, and no dependence on fossil fuels. The kind of technology that would make oil and gas companies obsolete overnight.

Mallove didn’t just talk about it. He funded research. He published papers. He demanded accountability from institutions like MIT, which he accused of covering up positive cold fusion results.

Then, on May 14, 2004, Mallove was found beaten to death outside his childhood home in Norwich, Connecticut. He was 56 years old. The official story? A botched robbery. And the motive? A landlord-tenant dispute over a rental property? A man with a Pulitzer-nominated book, a national magazine, and a reputation in the scientific community... dies over unpaid rent?

After more than 20 years, the case remains unresolved. Twenty years. And we’re supposed to just... move along? Nothing to see here? 🤨

Think “they” wouldn’t kill to protect a trillion-dollar industry?

Ask yourself:

What’s the price of a human life to a corporation worth hundreds of billions (even trillions) of dollars?

You really think they wouldn’t buy a murder or two if it meant protecting their monopoly?

Think about it. 🧠

🎯 CONCLUSION: The Truth Will Set You Free … But First It Will Make You Miserable

We’ve covered a lot of ground in this article. From the blood-soaked shores of the Strait of Hormuz to the shadowy boardrooms where foreign corporations own American energy assets. From the war crimes of a lunatic president to the suspicious deaths of inventors who dared to challenge the oil monopoly. From the cynical manipulation of Christian Zionism to the brutal reality of what Israel is doing to Christians in Lebanon.

It’s enough to make you want to give up. To curl into a ball. To say, “What’s the point? They’ve already won.”

We get it. We really do.

But here’s the thing about truth: it’s like a fire. It burns. But it also illuminates.

And now that you’ve read this article, you likely see things differently. You see that “energy independence” is a lie designed to make you feel safe while you’re being robbed. You see that the oil and gas industry is a global cartel that will stop at nothing — not even murder — to protect its profits. You see that the American government is not on your side, that both political parties serve the same corporate masters, and that the “ceasefire” in the Middle East is a cruel joke while Israel continues to bomb Christians in Lebanon.

So what do you do with this knowledge?

Do you throw up your hands and say, “It’s hopeless”?

Or do you get angry? 🔥

Because anger — righteous, focused, intelligent anger — is the engine of change. It’s what drove the American colonists to throw off the yoke of British tyranny. It’s what drove the abolitionists to end slavery. It’s what drove the civil rights movement to tear down Jim Crow.

And it’s what’s going to drive the next great awakening in this country — an awakening that says “enough is enough” to the corporate criminals who have hijacked our government, our economy, and our future.

If you’re a Christian, we urge you to do something radical: read your Bible without Scofield’s notes. Read the Church Fathers. Read the Reformers. Discover that the dispensationalist theology you’ve been taught is a 19th-century invention designed to make you support a secular nation-state that bombs Christians and despises Jesus Christ.

Jesus said, “By their fruits you shall know them.” Look at the fruit of modern Israel: genocide in Gaza, bombs on Lebanese churches, tens of thousands of dead children. Is that the fruit of God’s “chosen people”? Or is that the fruit of something else entirely?

We’re not telling you what to believe. We’re telling you to think for yourself. Question everything. And don’t let anyone — not your pastor, not your favorite YouTuber, not some 19th-century con artist’s margin notes — tell you that supporting mass murder is a biblical mandate.

We didn’t write this article to make you feel hopeless. We wrote it to make you feel empowered. Because here’s the secret that they don’t want you to know: they are afraid of you.

They’re afraid of an awakened, informed, and mobilized citizenry.

They’re afraid of people who can see through their lies and refuse to comply.

They’re afraid of Americans who take back their power — from the corporations, from the politicians, from the foreign interests, and from the false prophets who have led the church astray.

You are not powerless. You never were.

The same system that tries to crush you is the system that depends on your compliance. And when you stop complying — when you stop believing the lies, when you stop paying the inflated prices without question, when you stop voting for the same corrupt politicians and start building community outside their control — the whole house of cards comes tumbling down.

So get angry. Get organized. Get prepared. And get to work. Because the future belongs to those who refuse to surrender. ✊

Please share this article. The American people deserve to know the truth about their own energy — and their own government. 🛢️🇺🇸⚡