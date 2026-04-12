The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Anthony Zappia's avatar
Anthony Zappia
1d

Once again, you're spot on. Christians need to think and see how they've been duped into supporting a bunch of 'thugs' in the name of God. Thank you for sharing this.

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Braden Sakai's avatar
Braden Sakai
1d

Perfect example of 'Ignorance is Bliss'.

I just didn't expect this from Truth About Cancer, which now makes me questions them.

Is this what you really believe or were you influenced by a donor that may have helped you with a huge donation to fight your censorship lawsuit?

President Trump is fighting the fight not only for our country, but for the world. If you did as much research as you do for cancer, you would know this, i.e., Truth About Trump'.

You're about to lose a lot of followers. Focus on fighting cancer and work with MAHA.

MAGA!!!

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