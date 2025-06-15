On this Father’s Day, we pause to honor the courageous, selfless men who stand in the gap for their families — leading, protecting, providing, and loving with the heart of a servant.

Being a father is so much more than just having children. It is a high calling. A true father gives of himself daily — often in unseen, uncelebrated ways — to ensure his home is a haven of peace, strength, and joy. In today’s world, masculinity and godly fatherhood are under attack, yet these are precisely the qualities our children — and our nation — need more than ever.

The greatest model of fatherhood we have is found in God Himself. Our Heavenly Father loved us so much that He gave His only Son, Jesus, to carry the weight of our sin and suffer in our place. Because of His sacrifice, through faith in Christ, we are promised a home in Heaven — one of eternal safety, joy, and perfect love.

In the Bollinger home, we are blessed with a legacy of strong, godly men. Ty’s grandfather, Granddaddy Conal, passed down a heritage of faith and quiet strength to his son, Graham. And Ty has carried that torch with unwavering devotion as the father of our four children.

Every day, I watch this man rise early, work hard, and give of himself wholeheartedly — not just for our family’s physical needs, but for our hearts and souls. He leads with faith, anchors our home in truth, and loves each of us faithfully. It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to walk beside him as his wife and raise our children together. Because of his love and guidance, they are growing into strong, joyful, faith-filled people who love each other, love us, and walk in the truth and light of Christ

Ty, thank you. Thank you for being my Braveheart — a warrior for truth, a gentle protector, and a steadfast provider. Thank you for being Daddy to our children — the kind of father who shows them what love looks like in action.

And to every father reading this: today we honor you, too. Your sacrifices matter. Your strength is seen. Your love leaves a legacy.

Now, as is our tradition, we invite you to read the heartfelt messages from each of our children to their Daddy, followed by a touching note from Ty to each of them. May this warm your heart and remind you that the love of a father is one of God’s greatest gifts.

💌 From Our Children, with Love

From Brianna: Happy Father’s Day, Daddy!! All my life, you have always been there for us, supported us, and been the most selfless and sacrificing person I know! I love you so much, and I hope you have the best Father’s Day ever. You are such a good example of what it means to be a father and a man! Happy Father’s Day!

From Bryce: Happy Father’s Day Daddy! We are all very blessed to have you as a father. Thank you for the example you have set for us all, and for being such a great father. We have gotten to do so many cool things through the years - baseball, softball, movies, and hanging out. I am very thankful that you are my father, and that you have always been there for me and the family. Thank you for working so hard for us, and for being such a great support for me and the kids! Love you, CRUSH ROCK on Tuesdays!! 💜⚾️🕺

From Tabitha: Happy Father’s Day, Father! I am so thankful for you and so happy that you are my daddy. Thank you for everything that you do for us. I really enjoy getting to hang out with you at the gym, getting to see you play softball, and all the good memories we have gotten to make together. Also, getting to go see Bryce play baseball, we now have many baseball songs we must play! I hope you enjoy lots of yucky pancakes and eggs today… Happy Father’s Day Fathhherrrrr!

From Charity: Happy Father’s Day! You are an amazing father and person. You are the least hot-headed, most gentle, most selfless person I have ever met. You are so kind, and I always feel so safe with you. I feel like I could tell you anything and you’d always love me no matter how much I blow it. You are my shining example, and the best father I’ve ever heard of by far. The amount of memories I have with you is insane, from weeds in your truck bed, to watching Twisters together, every day is an adventure. I thank God every day that he blessed me with you. Love you, have the amazing day you deserve, Charity the Tadpole ♥

📝 A Father’s Note from Ty

This Father’s Day, my heart overflows with gratitude to God for the incredible family He’s given me.

To my beloved (and beautiful) wife, Charlene, my Princess: You are the steady grace that anchors our home, my greatest supporter, and the living embodiment of Proverbs 31. I love you forever, infinity 5102. ∞ We’ve got lots more to do together! "Two are better than one." (Ecclesiastes 4:9)

To Brianna: Your past dedication to music, Summa Cum Laude graduation, and current discipline in CrossFit reveal a spirit of excellence. Proud of you, Betty! Your future is going to slay! (see what I did there?)

To Bryce: Your collegiate achievements on the baseball field were impressive and you’re also a Magna Cum Laude graduate. Excited to see our new CHARLÍS CEO shine! You’ve got a bright future, Bodhizafa.

To Tabitha: You’re a high school graduate! Whether you're dancing across the stage or cooking up yummy food-zies in the kitchen, you always bring the heat! Love you, Tabba! God has big plans for you!

To Charity: Your dancing feet make me smile and that genius brain of yours? Future Nobel Prize winner, no doubt! But no matter how old you get, you’ll always be “BABY.” Know what I mean, Jellybean?

"Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from Him." - Psalm 127:3

Happy Father’s Day from our family to yours.

May your home be filled with love, laughter, and the steadfast grace of our Heavenly Father.

With love,

The Bollinger Family

