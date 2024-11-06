This is a call for everyone to join us in Prayer and Praise to God for this Victory.

We are mindful that every good and every perfect gift comes from above. Late into the morning, great prayer and praise broke out at the Trump Victory Party.

This is a moment in time the Lord has given to us as He did for Nineveh when He turned away His hand of Judgement and restored their freedom and life. But they did not do the work that needed to be done to maintain God’s blessing and freedom, and so Ninevah fell.



Let us not be like Ninivah. Let us rejoice always, pray without ceasing, and give thanks to the great Giver of every good and every perfect gift—Jesus Christ.



Please join us for an hour of Prayer and Praise to God today at 4:44pm Eastern Time



You can join us on Facebook HERE



You can also join us on X HERE



We’ll see you there! Sending you all so much love!

Charlene and Ty

