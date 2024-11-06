A Call to Prayer and Praise
Every Good and Every Perfect Gift Comes From Above! Thank you, Jesus, for the Victory! ✝️
This is a call for everyone to join us in Prayer and Praise to God for this Victory.
We are mindful that every good and every perfect gift comes from above. Late into the morning, great prayer and praise broke out at the Trump Victory Party.
This is a moment in time the Lord has given to us as He did for Nineveh when He turned away His hand of Judgement and restored their freedom and life. But they did not do the work that needed to be done to maintain God’s blessing and freedom, and so Ninevah fell.
Let us not be like Ninivah. Let us rejoice always, pray without ceasing, and give thanks to the great Giver of every good and every perfect gift—Jesus Christ.
Please join us for an hour of Prayer and Praise to God today at 4:44pm Eastern Time
You can join us on Facebook HERE
You can also join us on X HERE
We’ll see you there! Sending you all so much love!
Charlene and Ty
Charlene, I was just getting ready to do my laundry (which had been put off for days due to fretting and praying for dear Donald since July 13th) when I caught your prayer Zoom. Thank you soooo much. Was wonderful to pray with you and your sisters in Christ! I felt as if we were in the same room together. I used to attend church when I was younger, and solely miss the fellowship I found there. Just a taste of what heaven will be like!
God is amazing but what is also amazing is to see what happens when Gods people pray! Let’s keep that going 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 God bless our president and our nation.