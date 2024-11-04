Dear Beloved Friends, we are down to the wire and at the crossroads in America. We are getting ready to win by a Landslide, but we must have the Lord’s blessing to claim this victory.

Please join Charlene Bollinger, Marla Maples, General Flynn, Ann Vandersteel, and others in praying for America tonight at 6pm Eastern Time.

Let us gather with one voice to petition God in heaven in the spirit of 2 Chronicles 7:14:

"If My people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."



Please share this Substack post, the above X and Facebook posts, and leave your prayer here, and on X and Facebook if you are on those platforms, too.

We know that where two or three are gathered in Jesus’ name, He is in our midst.



Let us all call on the Lord together. God is able. Only God can turn this great nation around and restore the spirit back to God for our children and future generations.



Won’t you join us in prayer? Please share, comment, and remember that we love you!

