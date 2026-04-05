This Sunday, we gather to celebrate the single most hopeful event in human history: the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The stone was rolled away. Death was defeated. And the same power that raised Christ from the grave is available to those who trust in Him.

If you’ve ever doubted the resurrection—or if you’ve never examined the historical evidence—we want to point you to our free eBook, “He is Risen Indeed: The Historical Proof of Jesus as Savior and Evidence of the Resurrection.” It’s a thorough, faith-building resource that lays out the compelling case for the most important event in history.

And speaking of rising, our son, Bryce, who turns 24 on April 5th, recently released a powerful podcast titled “He is Risen.” He’s carrying the torch of truth to a new generation, and we couldn’t be more proud. Please check it out, give him a “like,” and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Let’s show this next generation that truth still matters.

Today, as we celebrate the resurrection, we’re reminded of something profound: God always prepares His people for what’s coming. The resurrection wasn’t a surprise. Jesus told His disciples repeatedly what would happen. He warned them. He prepared them. And yet, when the moment came, most weren’t ready.

“Let not your hearts be troubled,” Jesus said in John 14:1-3. “I go to prepare a place for you.” Even in His final hours, Jesus was preparing His disciples, preparing a way forward, preparing for what was to come.

And He expects the same from us.

We’re living in times that feel increasingly unstable, with global conflicts threatening energy supplies, economic uncertainty driving up costs, and food supply chains becoming more fragile by the day. Add to that government overreach, the loss of freedoms we once took for granted, and increasing pressure on Christians and truth-tellers who refuse to bow to the prevailing narratives. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, anxious, and paralyzed.

But here’s what the Bible makes clear: Preparation isn’t a lack of faith. It’s wisdom and obedience. God doesn’t call us to be reckless or passive. He calls us to be prudent, diligent, and ready.

Throughout Scripture, God’s people who were prepared were blessed. Those who ignored warnings suffered consequences.

Let’s look at 10 powerful biblical principles for preparation—principles that are just as relevant today as they were thousands of years ago.

1. Foresee Danger and Take Action

“A prudent person foresees danger and takes precautions. The simpleton goes blindly on and suffers the consequences.” (Proverbs 22:3)

This verse appears twice in Proverbs (22:3 and 27:12). It looks like God wanted to make sure we got the message. Wisdom isn’t ignoring threats. It’s seeing them coming and preparing accordingly.

The Story: Noah and the Ark (Genesis 6–9)

God warned Noah that a flood was coming—120 years in advance. Noah could have ignored the warning. After all, it had never rained before. People mocked him. Called him crazy. But Noah prepared anyway. He built the ark. He gathered animals. He stored food. And when the flood came, only those who prepared survived.

If you start preparing today, some people will laugh. They’ll call you a “doomsday prepper,” a “fear-monger,” a “conspiracy theorist,” or worse. But the same world that mocked Noah is the world that drowned. Preparation often looks foolish—until the flood comes.

We see warnings all around us: energy crises, food shortages, economic collapse. The question isn’t whether these threats are real. The question is: Are you preparing, or are you going blindly on?

Practical Steps:

Build a food storage supply (start with 2 weeks, then build to 3 months)

Secure alternative water sources

Learn essential skills (gardening, food preservation, first aid)

Reduce dependence on fragile supply chains

2. Store During Abundance for Times of Scarcity

“Go to the ant, you sluggard; consider its ways and be wise! It has no commander, no overseer or ruler, yet it stores its provisions in summer and gathers its food at harvest.” (Proverbs 6:6-8)

The ant doesn’t wait for a boss to tell it what to do. It works diligently during the season of harvest, storing up for the season of scarcity. In the same way, we are called to be self-motivated. Don’t wait for the government to save you. Don’t wait for permission. Start now. God has given you the same wisdom He gave the ant—and He promises to bless the work of your hands.

The Story: Joseph in Egypt (Genesis 41)

Joseph interpreted Pharaoh’s dream: seven years of abundance followed by seven years of famine. Joseph didn’t just warn Pharaoh—he prepared. During the seven good years, he stored grain. Massive amounts. So much that they stopped counting. When the famine came, Egypt had food—not just for itself, but for the surrounding nations. Joseph’s preparation saved millions of lives—including his own family.

We are living in a season of relative abundance—but the signs of scarcity are already gathering on the horizon. Energy shortages, supply chain disruptions, and food price spikes are not distant threats; they are unfolding now. Joseph didn’t wait until the first year of famine to act. He used the years of plenty to store up. Neither should we. The time to prepare is now—while you still can. Not when the shelves are empty. Not when the grid goes down. Not when it’s too late.

Practical Steps:

Buy extra non-perishables every time you shop

Invest in long-term food storage (canned goods, rice, beans)

Plant a garden—even a small one

Learn to preserve food (canning, fermenting, dehydrating)

3. Count the Cost Before You Build

“Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won’t you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it? For if you lay the foundation and are not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule you.” (Luke 14:28-30)

Jesus taught that planning and preparation are essential to success. You wouldn’t start a construction project without counting the cost, so why would you face the coming storms of life without taking stock of your resources, your skills, and your plan? The world may tell you that preparation is fear or lack of trust, but Jesus Himself taught that planning is prudence.

The Story: Solomon Building the Temple (1 Kings 5–6)

Solomon didn’t just start building the Temple and hope for the best. He spent years preparing: gathering materials (cedar from Lebanon, gold, bronze, precious stones), organizing 70,000 laborers and 80,000 stonecutters, negotiating trade agreements, and planning every detail of the construction. The result? One of the most magnificent structures in history.

Major undertakings require thorough preparation. Vision without planning is just a wish. Whether you’re building a garden, a community, or a family plan for hard times, take the time to think it through. Count the cost. God honors careful planning. When you prepare diligently, you build something that lasts.

Practical Steps:

Create a household preparedness plan (food, water, energy, security)

Set a budget for preparedness supplies

Break large goals into manageable steps

Review and adjust your plan regularly

4. Work Diligently, Not Hastily

“The plans of the diligent lead to profit as surely as haste leads to poverty.” (Proverbs 21:5)

Preparation requires consistent, diligent effort—not panic buying or last-minute scrambling. The hare may be faster, but the tortoise wins the race because it never stops moving forward. In the same way, you don’t need to empty your bank account in a single shopping trip or build a fortified bunker overnight. What you need is faithfulness over time.

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The Story: The Proverbs 31 Woman

“She sees that her trading is profitable, and her lamp does not go out at night... She is not afraid of the snow for her household, for all her household are clothed in scarlet.” (Proverbs 31:18, 21)

This woman didn’t wait until winter to prepare for winter. She worked steadily, diligently, throughout the year. When the snow came, her household was ready. She wasn’t anxious about the storm because she had already prepared. She had planned. She had stored. She had worked.

Start small. Start now. Build your preparedness one step at a time. You don’t need to buy a year’s worth of food tomorrow. But you can start buying extra this week. Small, consistent acts of preparation add up to real security.

Practical Steps:

Set aside a small amount each month for preparedness

Focus on one category at a time (water, then food, then energy)

Avoid debt—pay cash for preparedness supplies

Build skills gradually (learn one new skill per month)

5. Be Ready at All Times

“Therefore keep watch, because you do not know the day or the hour.” (Matthew 25:13)

Jesus didn’t say this to make us paranoid—He said it to prepare us. You don’t know when the crisis will hit, but when it does, there won’t be time to scramble. So keep watch not out of fear, but so you can rest in the peace of knowing you’re already ready.

The Story: The Wise and Foolish Virgins (Matthew 25:1–13)

Ten virgins waited for the bridegroom. Five brought extra oil for their lamps; five didn’t. When the bridegroom was delayed, the foolish virgins’ lamps went out. They scrambled to find oil, but it was too late. Only the prepared ones entered the wedding feast.

The wise virgins didn’t know the hour, but they had prepared for a delay. When the crisis hits, there won’t be time to prepare. The grocery stores will be emptied in hours. Gas stations will run dry. Banks may close. The grid could go down. If you’re not ready now, you won’t be ready then. Preparation gives you the freedom to wait without panic. You can be at peace, knowing you’ve already done what wisdom requires.

Practical Steps:

Keep your vehicle’s gas tank above half at all times

Maintain a 30-day supply of essential medications

Keep cash on hand (small bills)

Have a “go bag” ready in case you need to evacuate quickly

6. Prepare for Opposition

“From that day on, half of my men did the work, while the other half were equipped with spears, shields, bows and armor... Those who carried materials did their work with one hand and held a weapon in the other.” (Nehemiah 4:16-17)

The Story: Nehemiah Rebuilding the Wall (Nehemiah 4)

When Nehemiah set out to rebuild Jerusalem’s walls, he faced constant threats from enemies who wanted to stop the work. Nehemiah didn’t ignore the threats. He didn’t just “pray about it” and hope for the best. He prepared for battle while continuing the work. Half his men worked. Half stood guard. Those carrying materials held weapons in one hand and tools in the other. The wall was completed because Nehemiah prepared for opposition.

If you are doing God’s work, expect opposition. And prepare for it. If you’re preparing, you will face opposition: family members who think you’re paranoid, friends who mock you, policies that restrict your ability to prepare, and economic pressures that make it harder to afford supplies. Nehemiah didn’t stop building because there was a threat—he kept building while standing guard. Prepare anyway. And prepare to defend what you’ve built.

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Practical Steps:

Don’t broadcast your preparations to everyone

Build community with like-minded people

Learn basic self-defense and home security

Know your legal rights regarding food storage and water collection

7. Heed Warnings, Even When Others Don’t

“By faith Noah, when warned about things not yet seen, in holy fear built an ark to save his family.” (Hebrews 11:7)

The Story: The Egyptians Who Heeded Moses’ Warning (Exodus 9:20-21)

Before the plague of hail, Moses warned that it would destroy everything left in the fields. “Those officials of Pharaoh who feared the word of the Lord hurried to bring their slaves and their livestock inside. But those who ignored the word of the Lord left their slaves and livestock in the field.” The next day, the hail came. Those who heeded the warning were protected. Those who ignored it lost everything. Not all Egyptians were destroyed. Only those who refused to prepare.

Fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Those who heed warnings and prepare are protected. You’re reading this article because you’re paying attention. You see the warnings. You sense something is coming. Don’t ignore that. Most people will ignore the warnings. They’ll call you “nuts.” They’ll say “it won’t happen here” or “the government will take care of us.” Let ‘em say whatever and call you whatever. But you prepare anyway. You have the opportunity to act now, before the storm hits. And in acting, you position yourself and your family for safety.

Practical Steps:

Trust your instincts when something feels wrong

Research and verify warnings from credible sources

Act on warnings even when others don’t

Don’t let peer pressure stop you from preparing

8. Prepare Spiritually, Not Just Physically

“But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” (Matthew 6:33)

The Story: David Fleeing from Saul (1 Samuel 21–23)

When David fled from Saul, he didn’t just prepare physically (gathering weapons, men, and supplies). He prepared spiritually. David wrote many of the Psalms during this time—prayers of trust, lament, and worship. He sought God’s guidance at every turn. He inquired of the Lord before making decisions. He gathered loyal men and built alliances that sustained him during years in the wilderness. David’s spiritual preparation sustained him through years of hardship.

Strategic preparation saves lives. David didn’t isolate himself—he built community. He gathered resources. He planned ahead. But more than that, he anchored his soul in God. You can have a year’s worth of food, a bunker full of supplies, and all the skills in the world—but if you’re not spiritually prepared, you won’t make it. Fear, anxiety, despair, and hopelessness will destroy you faster than any physical threat. Your relationship with God is your most important preparation. You are not meant to go through this alone. God is building a community around you—people who will share resources, skills, and encouragement.

Practical Steps:

Spend time in prayer and Scripture daily

Build your faith now, before the crisis

Memorize Scripture for encouragement

Connect with a community of believers

Trust God’s sovereignty, even when things look dark

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9. Start Where You Are: The Widow’s Faith

The Story: Elijah and the Widow of Zarephath (1 Kings 17:8–16)

During a severe drought and famine, God sent Elijah to a widow who had prepared her last meal—a handful of flour and a little oil. When Elijah asked her to make bread for him first, she obeyed. And her jar of flour and jug of oil did not run out.

This widow had only enough for one last meal—but she was still preparing, still cooking, still trusting. And God honored her obedience with supernatural provision. You may not have a fully stocked pantry yet. Start where you are. The widow started with nothing but faithfulness. God doesn’t ask you to have everything figured out. He asks you to take the next faithful step. And when you do, He shows up.

10. Gather Twice as Much: The Principle of Margin

The Story: The Israelites and the Manna (Exodus 16)

God provided manna daily in the wilderness. But on the sixth day, He instructed the Israelites to gather twice as much to prepare for the Sabbath—a day when no manna would fall.

God expects us to prepare when He gives us advance warning. He is not honored by laziness disguised as faith. The same God who provided the manna told them to store it for the next day. Provision is a gift; preparation is a responsibility. God is not asking you to survive on your own. He is inviting you to partner with Him. He provides; you prepare. He gives the harvest; you store it. And in doing so, you honor Him.

A Special Word for Those with Limited Resources

Maybe you’re reading this and thinking, “I can barely afford gas. How am I supposed to stock a pantry?”

First, take heart. The widow of Zarephath had almost nothing—and God used her anyway. The boy with five loaves and two fish had almost nothing—and Jesus fed five thousand. God doesn’t require you to have a fully stocked bunker. He just asks you to be faithful with what you have.

And here’s the truth: creative poor people who act are more prepared than rich people who do nothing.

So start where you are. Here are some simple, low-cost ways to prepare:

Water. Start gathering empty containers—milk jugs, soda bottles, old juice jugs. Wash them out and fill them with tap water. Store them under beds, in closets, in the basement. Water is the first thing you’ll need and the first thing they’ll cut. Every gallon you store is a gallon of security.

Food. Every time you go to the store, grab one extra bag of rice and one extra bag of beans. If you can only afford one, rotate. Rice this week, beans next week. Over a few months, you’ll have weeks of food stored without breaking the budget. Don’t underestimate the power of small, consistent steps.

Light. Gather every candle in your house. Put them in one place. Buy a box of matches or a pack of lighters—they’re cheap. A simple flashlight with extra batteries is a game-changer. When the power goes out, you’ll be glad you didn’t have to stumble in the dark.

Power. Make it a habit to charge your phone, laptop, and any devices every night—even if you don’t think you’ll need them. A power bank (even a small one) is a worthwhile investment. If you can afford a solar charger, great. If not, just stay in the habit of staying charged.

Knowledge. Learn where your breaker box is. Find your water shut-off valve. Know how to turn off the gas if needed. These are free skills that could save your home and your family. Walk through it with your kids so they know too.

Water sources. Know where the nearest natural water source is—a river, a lake, a stream. If municipal water goes out, you’ll need to know where to go. A simple water filter (even a portable camping filter) can be a lifesaver.

Remember: the widow started with a handful of flour and a little oil. She didn’t have a pantry full of grain. But she had what she had—and she was faithful with it. God honored her faithfulness.

Start where you are. Do what you can. And don’t let what you can’t do keep you from doing what you can.

The Resurrection: The Ultimate Preparation

Here’s the beautiful truth at the heart of the Resurrection: Jesus prepared the way for us. He warned His disciples what was coming. He told them that He would die and rise again. He prepared them for His departure and the coming of the Holy Spirit.

And on the third day, He rose from the dead.

The resurrection proves that God always keeps His promises. He always provides a way forward. And He is always preparing something greater than we can imagine.

“In my Father’s house are many mansions; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?” (John 14:2)

Jesus is preparing a place for us. And He calls us to prepare as well—not out of fear, but out of faith, wisdom, and obedience.

Some well-meaning Christians will tell you that preparation shows a lack of faith. That you should simply “trust God” to provide when the crisis comes.

But that’s not what Scripture teaches.

God expects us to prepare.

Think of it this way: Would it show “faith” to stand in a field during a hailstorm, praying for protection, when God already told you to go inside? Or would it show “faith” to heed His warning and take cover?

Preparation is faith. It’s faith that God’s warnings are real. It’s faith that the seasons will change. It’s faith that He has given you wisdom and expects you to use it.

So start today.

Plant a garden.

Stock your pantry.

Learn a skill.

Build community.

Pray for wisdom.

And don’t let the scoffers shake you. The world may call you a prepper. But God calls you wise.

Finally, as we celebrate the resurrection, remember this: Jesus didn’t stay in the tomb. And neither should you. Don’t be paralyzed by fear. Don’t be passive in the face of danger.

Rise. Prepare. Trust God. And be ready.

We don’t know exactly what’s coming. But we know WHO holds the future. And He has not left us without instruction. The same God who guided Noah, Joseph, and the wise virgins is guiding you. He sees the storm. He knows the season.

And He is faithful to give you wisdom, provision, and peace—not in exchange for your preparation, but alongside it.

So take heart. You are not preparing because you are afraid. You are preparing because you are obedient.

What is the Gospel of Jesus Christ? Read our Resurrection Sunday Substack we posted in 2024. This is powerful truth. Be sure to share it with everyone you know. Be encouraged! Jesus loves you so much that He stretched out His arms and died in your place, so that you could have life with Him in heaven, forever! Praise the Lord from Whom All blessings flow!

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