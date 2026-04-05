The Truth About Cancer

The Truth About Cancer

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Brian 's avatar
Brian
1d

Hello Ty and Charlene,

I know this may sound crazy. So please don't laugh. I was sitting out on the verandah one day and just watching the clouds go kver. I honestly saw Jesus's head in the clouds so clearly his eyes , cheeks and the hair on his face as clear as anything. He was slowly moving in the clouds and looking straight at me, face to face and he actually said help me as if he was standing right beside me. I could actually hear Jesus saying that. I don't exactly know what that means to me. I wish i had of taken a photo for proof. This happemed about a month ago and there's no way i can forget it. Its stuck to me and to be honest i'm very glad that it has. I know it sounds very weird but it's definately true.

Regards

Brian.

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Garth Wilson's avatar
Garth Wilson
1d

Really excellent write-up!  I would add just one thing:  Maintain fitness!  I have a family of cyclists, and I just bought enough parts and supplies to keep all our bikes going for the next 20 years (minus the rubber parts, particularly inner tubes, which rot and don't last that long).  I've also built a nice cargo trailer to pull with a bike, which has features none of the commercially available ones have, and am building another one for much bigger, heavier loads.  These are partly for prepping.

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